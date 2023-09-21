You are here

Oil Updates — crude falls as US rate hike expectations offset tight supply outlook
Brent futures for November delivery were down 71 cents, or 0.76 percent, to $92.82 a barrel by 9:08 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters
Reuters
RIYADH: Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday, after posting the largest fall in a month in the previous session, as US interest rate hike expectations offset the impact of drawdowns in US crude stockpiles.

Brent futures for November delivery were down 71 cents, or 0.76 percent, to $92.82 a barrel by 9:08 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 70 cents, or 0.78 percent, to $88.96, the lowest since Sept. 14.

The US Federal Reserve maintained interest rates after its Federal Open Market Committee meeting but stiffened its hawkish stance with a rate increase projected by year-end which could dampen economic growth and overall fuel demand.

“It was still seen as a hawkish pause, which put some pressure on risk assets” such as oil, said ING analysts in a client note.

Fed policymakers still see the bank’s benchmark overnight rate range peaking this year at 5.50 percent to 5.75 percent, a quarter of a percentage point above the current range.

The stance also led to the US dollar surging to its highest since early March, placing downside pressure on oil prices. A stronger dollar typically makes commodities such as oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Energy markets reacted little to data from the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showing crude inventories fell in line with expectations last week, with some analysts saying the decline was smaller than they expected.

“EIA data showed US stockpiles fell 2.14 million barrels last week, well short of the 5.25 million barrel drop reported by the American Petroleum Institute. The disappointing inventory drawdown gave impetus for traders to lock in profits following the 10 percent gain since the start of the month,” ANZ analysts said in a note. 

The stock draw was mainly driven by strong oil exports, while gasoline and diesel inventories were drawn down as refiners began annual autumn maintenance, the EIA said in a weekly report. 

However, price falls were limited by continuous concern about tight supply globally entering the fourth quarter, with crude stocks at Cushing — the WTI delivery hub — at their lowest since July 2022 and production cuts continuing by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+.

Some analysts still expect prices to remain supported in the near term.

“A few more drawdowns could revive talks of tanks reaching their operational minimum ... With the production cuts by Saudi Arabia and the broader OPEC+ alliance expected to remain for the rest of the year, inventories will likely touch record lows,” said ANZ analysts.

“Our balance shows a deficit of more than 2 million barrels per day through the fourth quarter of this year,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

“This tightness, along with strong refinery margins (largely a result of tightness in middle distillates) suggests that oil prices are likely to see further strength in the short term,” he said.

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

Updated 21 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Amid global economic headwinds, Saudi Arabia showcased resilience in its trade performance, as the Kingdom’s overall merchandise exports were steady in July hitting SR91.3 billion ($24.34 billion), down just 0.4 percent compared to June, official data showed.  

According to the report released by the General Authority for Statistics, Saudi Arabia’s overall merchandise exports dipped by 34.9 percent in July compared to the same month of 2022.  

This fall in merchandise exports was driven by a decrease in oil exports as Saudi Arabia, along with its peers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to reduce output to maintain market stability.

Topics: GASTAT Saudi export

Arab News Japan
  • Ghosn is suing the Japanese automaker and others for over 1 billion dollars in damages
  • Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on suspicion of not recording part of his executive compensation in Nissan’s financial statements
Arab News Japan

In the trial which started on Monday in Lebanon in a case filed by former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, neither Nissan nor its accused executives chose to appear or to be represented at the hearing.

Ghosn has sued the Japanese automaker and others for over 1 billion dollars in damages.

In May, Ghosn, who is now in Lebanon, filed the lawsuit in the Middle Eastern country against three companies, including Nissan, and multiple Nissan officials on defamation and evidence tampering allegations, according to Reuters.

In an online press conference in July, Ghosn said he launched the suit to restore his reputation, not to retaliate.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on suspicion of not recording part of his executive compensation in Nissan’s financial statements in violation of the financial instruments and exchange law. He additionally faced special breach-of-trust charges under the companies law later for his alleged misappropriation of Nissan funds. He fled to Lebanon in December 2019 while on bail awaiting trial.

Following is a statement from Carlos Ghosn’s defense team.

“Following Carlos Ghosn’s criminal complaint brought before the Beirut General Public Prosecutor’s Office on May 18, 2023, against notably Nissan and 12 individuals for, among other offences, collusion to commit a crime in organized groups, fabrication of evidence, false testimony, violation of domicile, theft and concealment of documents, violation of the secrecy of the investigation, defamation and character assassination, the Central Bureau of the Judicial Police began hearings on Monday September 18, 2023.

After publicly denying to its shareholders and the media all knowledge of the substance of the said criminal complaint, neither Nissan nor its accused executives have chosen to appear or to be represented at this hearing, even though the notifications to attend the hearing were duly served upon them over two months ago.

Their choice not only demonstrates their contempt for a justice system that does not recognize immunity agreements, by contrast to the Japanese justice system, but also their determination to conceal the truth about their criminal actions.

Carlos Ghosn’s defense team deplores this decision, which is against the interests of Nissan’s shareholders and employees, who, along with Mr. Ghosn and the public opinion, have a right to the truth about the manoeuvers that led to his arrest at the end of 2018 and fueled the charges against him.”

Topics: Japan Carlos Ghosn Lebanon Nissan

Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aligns powerfully with the UN sustainable development goals, according to a top government official. 

Speaking at the SDG Summit on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal F. Al-Ibrahim said the national transformation program under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, strongly corresponds with the SDGs. 

Highlighting the recently launched Global Water Organization, the minister said: “It is a monumental step that champions international innovation and it is a call to action for nations worldwide to come together.” 

Alibrahim said: “We have contributed more than $87 billion in international aid to combat poverty and kickstart development.”

According to a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, achieving the global sustainable development goals will necessitate annual investments ranging from $5.4 trillion to $6.4 trillion until 2030. 

The research, which assessed 50 indicators related to the SDGs in 90 countries encompassing three-fourths of the global population, underscored the substantial financial challenges that lie ahead, particularly in emerging economies. 

The report outlined a plan for sustainable development by offering guidance on implementing social protection and creating quality employment opportunities, reforming education and food systems, addressing climate change, combating biodiversity decline and pollution, facilitating a shift towards clean energy, and promoting inclusive digitalization. 

Topics: SaudiVision2030 SDGs UN

Arab News Japan
  • Event was part of the Discover NEOM tour, which is being held in major cities around the world and took place at the Toranomon Hills Forum in the center of Tokyo
  • Norihiko Ishiguro, chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization, said that NEOM presented Japanese companies with a great opportunity
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project was featured at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday with the support of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan External Trade Organization and the Center for Cooperation in the Middle East.

The event was part of the “Discover NEOM” tour, which is being held in major cities around the world and took place at the Toranomon Hills Forum in the center of Tokyo.

NEOM’s leadership team highlighted the partnership and investment opportunities it presented and the current status of the project.

Rayan Faiz, deputy CEO of NEOM, said: “We are grateful for the unwavering support of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan External Trade Organization, and the Middle East Cooperation Center. By introducing NEOM’s vision, we will be able to expand the potential for investment opportunities and we can highlight the synergies of NEOM with Japan’s green growth strategy, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Norihiko Ishiguro, chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization, said that NEOM presented Japanese companies with a great opportunity to support the Saudi project and invest in the Kingdom.

“NEOM is a giga project that brings together the wisdom of humanity, and to realize it will require the world’s most outstanding technology and innovation,” he said. “Japan is committed to providing solutions to various social issues. We have many companies with brilliant technology and this is exactly the field where Japan can contribute to NEOM.”

Japanese industry leaders and ministry and government officials interacted with NEOM’s leadership to explore future partnership opportunities for the 170-km long, 200-meter wide and 500-meter tall building.

Discover NEOM events will also take place in South Korea, India and Singapore and other cities around the world, including New York, Boston, Washington, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Berlin and London.

NEOM will include a hyper-connected cognitive city, ports, enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment facilities, and tourist destinations.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia NEOM Tarek Qaddumi Norihiko Ishiguro Rayan Faiz

Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded Wednesday’s trading session at 11,061.50, declining 9.27 points – or 0.08 percent.   

The parallel market Nomu closed the day at 22,393.08 points, reflecting a drop of 16.31 points, or 0.07 percent. MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also slightly edged down 3.66 points to settle at 1,422.79, a 0.26 percent dip.   

TASI reported a trading volume of SR5.23 billion ($1.39 billion), with 96 stocks gaining and 109 losing steam.    

The best-performing stock of the day was Knowledge Economic City, whose share price surged 9.54 percent to SR15.16.    

The second top performer was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., as its share price soared 4.38 percent to SR133.60.     

Other top gainers included Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co., whose share prices increased 4.37 percent and 4.16 percent to SR12.9 and SR140.2, respectively. 

The worst performer was Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., which saw its share price drop 4.01 percent to SR15.78.     

The second loser of the day was Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whoe share price decreased 3.63 percent to reach SR196.6. 

Other fallers included Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. and United International Transportation Co., whose share prices shed 3.31 percent and 2.88 percent, respectively. 

Molan Steel Co. was the top gainer on Nomu, with its share price increasing 18.98 percent to SR6.08. 

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was the poorest performer on the parallel market, as the company’s share price slipped 9.84 percent to SR39.40.    

On the announcement front, Dallah Healthcare Co. is set to acquire up to 3.8 million shares, representing 3.91 percent of the company’s ordinary shares and keeping the shares as treasury stocks. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

