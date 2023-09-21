You are here

Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp

Murdoch stepping down put an end to a more than seven-decade career. (AFP/File)
Murdoch stepping down put an end to a more than seven-decade career. (AFP/File)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp

Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp
  • His son, Lachlan Murdoch, to replace him
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as the chairman of Fox Corp. and News Corp, ending a more than seven-decade career during which he created a media empire spanning from Australia to the United States.
His son, Lachlan Murdoch, will become the sole chairman of News Corp. and continue as the chair and CEO of Fox, the companies said on Thursday.
The news comes just months after Murdoch, 92, scrapped a plan that would have reunited his media empire by merging Fox and News Corp.
Murdoch, who has near-controlling stakes in both the companies, will be appointed chairman emeritus of both the companies.

Topics: rupert murdoch Fox News Corp

Huawei to launch voice and video call app

Huawei to launch voice and video call app
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Huawei to launch voice and video call app

Huawei to launch voice and video call app
  GoChat Messenger will offer users free international calls, money transfers, other services
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Huawei Mobile Services announced on Thursday the addition of GoChat Messenger to the HUAWEI AppGallery, in collaboration with etisalat by e&.

GoChat Messenger is a free global voice and video calling app that offers a wide range of features, including free worldwide communication.

“The integration of GoChat Messenger, offered by etisalat by e&, into the Huawei Mobile Services’ ecosystem has been a remarkable achievement,” said William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation.

“This latest addition further enriches our array of products, catering to the escalating need for enhanced connectivity in the digital era.”

The GoChat Messenger, which officially debuted by the UAE telecom operator in 2022, is extended to both Huawei users and etisalat by e& customers.

The all-in-one app provides users with a wide range of services such as high-definition video call, secure money transfers, entertainment, news updates, and access to attractive deals and home services, as well as a new artificial intelligence feature called GoChat GPT.

In a statement, Huawei said that the collaboration with etisalat by e& is a testament to the growing popularity of Huawei devices in the Gulf region and Huawei’s commitment to providing its users with innovative solutions.

Topics: Huawei etisalat by e&

Namshi and adidas launch #YouthOfTheFuture campaign to celebrate Saudi National Day

Namshi and adidas launch #YouthOfTheFuture campaign to celebrate Saudi National Day
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Namshi and adidas launch #YouthOfTheFuture campaign to celebrate Saudi National Day

Namshi and adidas launch #YouthOfTheFuture campaign to celebrate Saudi National Day
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Online retailer Namshi and sportswear brand adidas have launched a new campaign, “#YouthOfTheFuture,” to celebrate Saudi National Day.

The digital-first campaign encourages Saudi youth to share a photo or video of adidas in Saudi Arabia on any social media platform for a chance to win SR1,000 Namshi credits, which can be spent on adidas products.

The photos or videos can be of any adidas product shot in the Kingdom.

“Namshi is a homegrown brand with deep roots in the Kingdom,” Areej Al-Babtain, project manager at Namshi, told Arab News.

“We’re proud to partner with adidas to celebrate local style, honoring the rich culture, heritage and unique identity that define Saudi Arabia this National Day,” she said.

Participants must tag @namshi, @adidas and #youthofthefuture in their posts, which will be reposted by Namshi on its social media channels. The post with the most likes will win SR1,000 in Namshi credits, which can be spent on adidas products.

Topics: Saudi National Day Namshi

Abu Dhabi crown prince launches new vision for Abu Dhabi Media

Abu Dhabi crown prince launches new vision for Abu Dhabi Media
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Abu Dhabi crown prince launches new vision for Abu Dhabi Media

Abu Dhabi crown prince launches new vision for Abu Dhabi Media
  • Strategy underlines key role of media for emirate’s development, Sheikh Khaled said
  • Event unveils new network, multilingual channels, and children’s content
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed has unveiled a new media strategy for the emirate.

During a launch ceremony held on Tuesday at Abu Dhabi National Theatre, Sheikh Khaled announced the launch of Aletihad News Centre, a new unified media center to provide coverage of local, regional and global developments.

The network will provide round-the-clock news bulletins across finance, business, economic affairs, sports and more, in a variety of languages.

Newspaper Aletihad and magazine Zahrat Al Khaleej will also be redesigned and offered in both English and Arabic, with the magazine focusing on showcasing the successes of women in the UAE and the Arab world.

The strategy also emphasizes the importance of producing rich, diverse and impactful children’s content, in both Arabic and English, for Majid magazine and Majid Kids TV.

Sheikh Khaled said that the new strategy is designed to enhance the landscape of public media, as well as develop engaging educational and informative content tailored to all segments of the community based on Emirati values.

The goal is to accelerate the growth of the knowledge economy across all media platforms, including broadcast, digital, and print, he explained.

At the event, which was also attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, chairman of the National Media Office, Sheikh Khaled emphasized the UAE leadership’s commitment to the media sector and its role in supporting the country’s progress and prosperity over the past 50 years.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Media UAE

AI to revolutionize children’s literature, but authors should be wary, experts tell LPTA meeting

AI to revolutionize children’s literature, but authors should be wary, experts tell LPTA meeting
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
AI to revolutionize children's literature, but authors should be wary, experts tell LPTA meeting

AI to revolutionize children’s literature, but authors should be wary, experts tell LPTA meeting
  • AI can be used across sector, but its adoption must remain ethical, Dr. Anas Al-Ghamdi says
  • Literature, Publishing and Translation Authority held meeting to discuss challenges and opportunities of AI in the sector
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Artificial intelligence can revolutionize children’s literature, but authors should be wary of its potential to displace human creativity, experts told a Literature, Publishing and Translation Authority meeting on Tuesday in Riyadh.

Dr. Anas Al-Ghamdi, an AI specialist, said that the technology can be used across different aspects of the sector, from helping writers develop their stories to creating personalized reading experiences for young readers.

He explained that as AI expands into more areas of life, its ability to analyze and deduce information in an increasingly human-like way gives it vast potential for adoption in young people’s literature.

However, Al-Ghamdi warned that authors should be careful not to let AI replace their own creativity and noted that while AI is still a new technology and requires more research and development, it is important to ensure that its adoption is ethical and responsible.

The meeting, which is part of a wider program promoted by the LPTA to hold dialogues on industry-related topics, was attended by a number of authors, publishers, and academics.

Over the last few months, AI has been deployed across different stages of publication, including sales and production, such as choosing ink, manufacturing and selecting appropriate papers, and describing texts, in addition to analyzing the style of buyers.

Al-Ghamdi identified several AI applications that can serve writers in this field, such as platforms that can create drawings and pictures according to preferences, help with grammar and formatting, and provide indicators of the positivity, neutrality, and negativity of a text as well as its desirable target audience.

Topics: literature Publishing and Translation Authority artificial intelligence (AI) children book

Arab Media Excellence Award to dedicate next session to coverage of natural disasters

Arab Media Excellence Award to dedicate next session to coverage of natural disasters
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Arab Media Excellence Award to dedicate next session to coverage of natural disasters

Arab Media Excellence Award to dedicate next session to coverage of natural disasters
  • Decision taken in light of recent natural disasters in Libya, Morocco
  • Award was launched by the Arab League to advance regional media landscape
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Arab Media Excellence Award Committee will dedicate its next session to “Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Media” in light of the recent natural disasters that have hit several Arab countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Members of the Arab League’s journalistic initiative, now in its eighth session, gathered for a two-day meeting earlier this week to discuss upgrading and developing the details of the award.

Chief of the Arab Media Excellence Award Committee Hamad Al-Badri said that one of the goals of the award is to encourage and motivate the media and journalists in their work to “serve the Arab community.”

The committee will hold two more meetings to finalize the details, and the winning works will be selected according to specific standards.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Information Ministers launched the Arab Media Excellence Award in 2015 in celebration of Arab Media Day, which falls annually on April 21.

The award is given to media organizations and individuals in a variety of categories, including audiovisual, press, and online media, for producing media reports that promote Arab solidarity. A different theme for the award is chosen by the committee each year.

Since it was first awarded in 2016, the Arab Media Excellence Award has been well-received by many Arab media organizations and professionals, who expressed their hope that this award would contribute to the advancement of Arab media.

Topics: Arab Media Excellence Award Arab League

