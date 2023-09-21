German court orders new assault trial for footballer Boateng

You are here

The court on September 21, 2023 threw out the assault conviction of footballer Jerome Boateng for attacking his ex-girlfriend in 2018 and ordered a new trial. (AFP/File)
21 September 2023
AFP
  • The superior regional court in Munich decided in favor of Boateng’s appeal, that of his alleged victim as well as state prosecutors’, citing procedural errors
  • “The responsible tribunal will begin again with the taking of evidence,” the court said
AFP
MUNICH, Germany: A German court on Thursday threw out the assault conviction of footballer Jerome Boateng for attacking his ex-girlfriend in 2018 and ordered a new trial.
In a legal odyssey now on its third ruling, the superior regional court in Munich decided in favor of Boateng’s appeal, that of his alleged victim as well as state prosecutors’, citing procedural errors.
“The responsible tribunal will begin again with the taking of evidence,” the court said in a statement.
If it sides with the plaintiff, the new court could level a more severe sentence than the 1.2-million-euro ($1.3-million) fine Boateng was ordered to pay in November 2022.
Boateng was found guilty in 2021 of assaulting and insulting his former partner, the mother of his twin daughters, during a Caribbean holiday five years ago.
The footballer had always denied the allegations and sought an acquittal on appeal.
The district court in Munich confirmed he was guilty last November but reduced the original fine — calculated according to the accused’s net income — to 1.2 million euros from 1.8 million euros.
During the initial trial, Boateng’s former partner told the court that Germany’s 2014 World Cup winner had punched her, causing her to lose her breath for a moment during a heated argument.
The incident happened in the weeks after the World Cup in Russia, when Boateng was in the Germany squad which was knocked out in the group stage.
Boateng’s former partner described how he “pressed against my eye with his thumb, bit me in the head and pulled me to the floor by my hair.”
She said the now 35-year-old repeatedly insulted her and hit her on the back with “one strong punch and several light punches.”
In the latest appeals, the Munich court agreed with Boateng’s legal team that one of its challenges for bias had been unfairly decided with the involvement of a judge it had already rejected.
However it also ruled in favor of the plaintiff and prosecutors who argued that the sentence the lower court had imposed for Boateng throwing a cooler bag at his then partner had been too light.
Boateng played for German giants Bayern Munich for a decade before signing with France’s Lyon in 2021. He is currently without a club.

Pay dispute between England women’s international players and FA appears to be resolved

Pay dispute between England women’s international players and FA appears to be resolved
21 September 2023
AP
Follow

Pay dispute between England women’s international players and FA appears to be resolved

Pay dispute between England women’s international players and FA appears to be resolved
  • Exact details of the agreement have yet to be officially announced
  • Players from teams at the World Cup were due to receive individual payments directly from FIFA for the first time
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Players from the England women’s team appear to have reached an agreement with the country’s soccer federation regarding a dispute over bonuses and commercial structures.
England captain Millie Bright said at a news conference on Thursday that the players “feel really confident moving forward about the structure we now have in place” with the Football Association. Exact details of the agreement have yet to be officially announced.
In a statement released before the recent Women’s World Cup in Australia, the England squad expressed disappointment at the dispute having not been resolved before the tournament and said the players had decided to pause talks with the intention of revisiting them.
Players from teams at the World Cup were due to receive individual payments directly from FIFA for the first time, ranging from $30,000 to $270,00 depending on what stage of the tournament they reached.
England players didn’t receive any payments from the FA, reportedly because the governing body perceived payments coming from FIFA to be enough.
There is also believed to be frustration over a commercial strategy which players feel limits their ability to earn extra money from sponsorship.
“We’ve had a really good conversation with the FA,” Bright said. “We have come to an agreement, but I think it’s bigger than just the bonus.
“For us it’s about being world leaders on and off the pitch, and as we know the women’s game is evolving very quickly and conversations like this need to happen in order to make sure in all areas we’re at the top of our game.”
England lost to Spain in the World Cup final, a year after the team coached by Sarina Wiegman won the European Championship for the first time.
England’s first match since the World Cup is against Scotland on Friday in the inaugural Women’s Nations League.

Alfa Semedo adapting to managerial changes as he recalls hectic 12 months at Al-Tai

Alfa Semedo adapting to managerial changes as he recalls hectic 12 months at Al-Tai
21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Alfa Semedo adapting to managerial changes as he recalls hectic 12 months at Al-Tai

Alfa Semedo adapting to managerial changes as he recalls hectic 12 months at Al-Tai
  • The Guinea-Bissau international talks to Arab News about his club’s coaching carousel, Joao Felix, and facing Benzema
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

Alfa Semedo is not used to watching from the sidelines.

But a straight red card against Al-Ahli a few weeks ago means Al-Tai’s midfielder has missed his team’s much-needed 1-0 victory over Al-Abha and last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Al-Hazm.

They are rare absences for Semedo, who played 28 of a possible 29 games for Al-Tai last season after moving from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

The Guinea-Bissau international, who has played in the UEFA Champions League for Benfica and in the English Championship for Nottingham Forest and Reading, has become a valued presence in Al-Tai’s midfield.

He has impressively maintained that role despite playing for four different head coaches in less than 12 months. Semedo’s experience of the Al-Tai managerial merry-go-round began last summer with Pepa, the Portuguese coach for whom Semedo had previously played at Vitoria.

Pepa was replaced in January by Romanian Mirel Radoi, who lasted just four months. Jose Pedro Barreto then took caretaker charge at the end of the 2022-23 season, with Croatian Kresimir Rezic currently at the helm after arriving from Damac.

“It is always challenging when you work with someone you know really well, and then he goes,” Semedo told Arab News. “You feel sad but this is football. We have friends and teammates that come and go always so we must be ready for anything.

“In football you just have to look the other way and keep going because if the coach leaves and you stop doing your thing, you stop playing well, you stop performing, you will lose your place in the team. That’s it. It’s football.”

Rezic has brought yet another new approach to Al-Tai but Semedo insists it is up to the players to fit into his system.

“It can be difficult because a new coach can come with another idea, another way he wants to play. You never know what he is thinking and sometimes there is very little time for you to try to get it.

“Some coaches will play three at the back, others five at the back — tactics can be very different but you have to be ready for that as a footballer — you need to adapt. “He (Rezic) is a good coach who is young and has good ideas,” Semedo said.

“We’ve had some struggles in the beginning (of the season) but the last game we won and now we have confidence and motivation. We will come back fresh with the energy to go again.”

Semedo’s own high-energy game was forged in the academy of one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, Benfica. After moving from his native Guinea-Bissau to Portugal aged 17, the midfielder counted the likes of current Barcelona forward Joao Felix and Manchester City’s Ruben Dias as teammates.

“This is a school that builds some of the best players in the world at this moment in time and you can feel it when you are there,” Semedo said. “This helped me improve a lot and then playing in the first team too, you understand then that this is a huge football club. They do such a good job.”

While Benfica can boast myriad successful academy graduates over the years, it is Felix and Dias who are perhaps the most notable more recently. Semedo says the ability of both was clear to see from a young age.

“Early on we could see Ruben Dias was going to be someone who is a leader because this guy even at 18/19, he had this spirit, this leader’s spirit,” Semedo recalled. “The way he spoke on the pitch and the way he played the game; you could see this guy is going to be a big center-back in football.

“Then with Joao Felix, I think everyone saw it — we knew he was a special player because of his touch, the relationship he has with the ball was just different. He has so much quality.”

It seemed at one stage this summer that Felix would be joining Semedo in Saudi Arabia after he was linked with a move to Al-Hilal. While the Portugal forward ended up at Barcelona on loan, Semedo could see him moving to the Kingdom in the future.

“If you had asked me last year if he would come to Saudi Arabia, I’d have never thought it,” Semedo laughed. “But football is crazy and now anything can happen. You see the numbers they are putting on the table to get these players, it messes with your mind — so you never know.”

Like many in the Saudi Pro League, Semedo has been enjoying the competition’s newly elevated global status and insists he is relishing the challenge provided by the recent influx of talented opponents.

“We played against Al-Ittihad — against Benzema, Kante, Fabinho — recently. It was a tough game of course because they are players with a lot of quality and a very good team together too.

“The way they play is so intense, but these are the games you want to play, that every footballer wants to play.

“Of course, it is just three points available like any game but you know when you play these teams that more people are watching and that there is going to be extra motivation playing the best players in the world. It is a different level.”

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League
21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League
  • The meeting between German champions Bayern and a struggling United side was the biggest game of the opening round of matches and it did not disappoint
  • Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game since the 2016/17 season
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Harry Kane was among the scorers as Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 4-3 in their heavyweight Champions League clash on Wednesday, while Jude Bellingham snatched a dramatic late winner for Real Madrid and Arsenal began their campaign with a big victory.

The meeting between German champions Bayern and a struggling United side, a repeat of the 1999 final, was the biggest game of the opening round of matches in this season’s competition and it did not disappoint.

Leroy Sane gave Bayern the lead at the Allianz Arena with a shot that squirmed through the grasp of United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Jamal Musiala set up Serge Gnabry to make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Rasmus Hojlund pulled one back early in the second half with his first United goal, but shortly after Christian Eriksen was penalized for a handball in the box and Kane blasted in the resulting penalty.

Sane hit the post for the hosts before a crazy finish saw Casemiro reduce the deficit again, substitute Mathys Tel score Bayern’s fourth, and Casemiro nod in another at the death to make it 4-3.

“A crazy finish,” Kane told British broadcaster TNT Sports after netting his fifth goal in six games for his new club.

“We lost a bit of concentration there in the last five minutes. Thankfully we were able to hold onto the lead.

“Overall it’s a really good start to the campaign against a tough side.”

Erik ten Hag’s United team have now suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions and lost four of their last five matches.

“After my mistake we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me,” said Onana in reference to Bayern’s first goal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are already in control of Group A, in which the other game saw Galatasaray come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with FC Copenhagen.

Goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves had the visitors in control in Istanbul but they then had Elias Jelert sent off and Galatasaray struck twice in the last four minutes of regulation time through Sacha Boey and Tete to earn a point.

In Madrid, Bellingham popped up from close range to score a 94th-minute winner as record 14-time European champions Real beat tournament debutants Union Berlin 1-0 in Group C.

The England international has started his Madrid career in stunning goalscoring form with six goals in six games for the club across all competitions.

“He has great qualities, it seems he’s got luck too, because the goal is a rebound, but he was there, he arrives from deep, and he’s more switched on than others, he’s got that quality and he’s taking advantage of it,” said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid’s next game is away to Napoli, who won 2-1 against Braga in Portugal with Sikou Niakate’s late own goal giving the Italian team victory.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo had put Napoli ahead but Bruma looked to have earned Braga a draw when he struck with six minutes left.

Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game since the 2016/17 season.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all scored first-half goals in the rain in London and Martin Odegaard wrapped up the win after the break.

“It was a beautiful night after such a long time. It was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music. It was emotional before the game,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Their Group B rivals Sevilla and Lens drew 1-1 in Spain, with Angelo Fulgini’s free-kick earning the French side a draw after Lucas Ocampos headed the hosts in front.

Last season’s beaten finalists Inter Milan needed an 87th-minute Lautaro Martinez equalizer as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Group D.

Brais Mendez had given the home team an early lead in San Sebastian.

In the same group Red Bull Salzburg missed one penalty but scored another in a 2-0 win away to Benfica in Lisbon.

Karim Konate blazed the Austrian team’s first spot-kick over the bar in the third minute but home defender Antonio Silva was sent off on 13 minutes for a handball on the line and Salzburg’s second penalty was converted by Roko Simic.

Oscar Gloukh scored their second goal just after the break.

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs
20 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs
  • Al-Misehal: ‘It comes as a continuation of the development of Saudi football in a way that enhances its presence on the global scene’
  • Diallo praised strengthening of cooperation with Saudi counterpart in a way that serves football
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

PARIS: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has signed a three-year cooperation agreement with the French Football Federation to support development programs of Saudi coaches.
SAFF’s President Yasser Al-Misehal and his French counterpart Philippe Diallo signed the agreement in Paris, said a media statement issued on Wednesday.
Al-Misehal confirmed that the agreement comes as an extension of the distinguished relations between the two federations.
He said: “It comes as a continuation of the development of Saudi football in a way that enhances its presence on the global scene and benefits from advanced federations.”
Meanwhile, Diallo praised the strengthening of cooperation with his Saudi counterpart in a way that serves football in both countries, and contributes to the growth of the game globally.
The Saudi federation’s deputy president, Lamia Bahaian, and Laura Georges, the general secretary of the French federation, were also present during the signing ceremony in addition to Nasser Larguet, SAFF’s technical director.
The agreement aims to develop coaching programs for Saudi male and female coaches.
Over a period of three years, seven separate training programs will be provided, which include the professional training program, elite youth coaches program, physical fitness coaches program, goalkeeper coaches program, as well as defensive and offensive line coaches’ programs, and football directors program.

Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth

Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth
20 September 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth

Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth
  • Goalless draw in Milan about more than just points or performance after two decades away
  • Coach Howe promises things will improve as team adapts to new competition
Updated 20 September 2023
Liam Kennedy

MILAN: It was something far from pretty, that will live long in the memory despite being so forgettable.

Newcastle United ground out their first match back in the UEFA Champions League with grit, will and luck. However, Tuesday night was a moment in history for all associated with the Magpies to be forever imprinted in memory.

This was about more than just a match, and a hard-earned away point. It was a celebration — a coming together of tormented souls, a pilgrimage to one of world football’s most iconic arenas, a journey not made for two decades.

In 2003, a little under 5 percent of the total population of Newcastle made the 2,000-mile round trip to see Sir Bobby Robson’s men almost snatch victory from Inter Milan, with club legend Alan Shearer netting twice. The 4,000 Geordies in the San Siro had no goals to cheer on this occasion, but all left with smiles as wide as the Tyne as Newcastle ground their way to a 0-0 draw against last season’s semifinalists AC Milan.

It was a million miles away from the statement performance Eddie Howe had foretold of in his weather-delayed pre-match huddle in the bowels of Milan’s great stadium. The fluency of old was absent, transitions littered with errors and, in truth, could have played on all night without scoring. But many of the criticisms levelled at Howe’s team have been answered.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, I didn’t think the draw was luck,” said Howe.

“We were slight disappointed with how we played with the ball tonight but there’s a lot of different reasons for that.

“Our first thought wasn’t to defend deep or to protect our goal, far from it, that’s not how we set up our team. We tried to be aggressive, we tried to get to the Milan center-backs and goalkeeper in their build-up phase. Mixed success with that, I thought; we were a little bit loose in our defending in that first half, hence the number of chances Milan created, but we were very good in and around our box, hence why we got the point.

“I thought the crowd were very good for Milan tonight, it was a hostile atmosphere and the players had to adjust to that which is why you can’t underestimate the performance and the point we get,” Howe continued. “It will look better and better as time goes on because it was a new experience for a lot of people tonight, me included. Hopefully we can grow from this into the tournament but I’ve got to praise the players defensive qualities tonight. We know we can be better with the ball but hopefully that comes.”

The Italian press had gone big on United not being “worthy” or “deserving” of a place in the Champions League this season. The argument for that is steeped in elitist protectionism. No one has questioned Italian football clubs making up the numbers in European competitions in recent years.

While attacking intent was lacking, defensive resolve was not. Skipper Kieran Trippier was chief protagonist. He, with goalkeeper Nick Pope, repelled wave after wave of Milan assaults. Pope stretched every inch of his frame to deny Rafael Leao et al. Trippier, so often England and Gareth Southgate’s defensive problem solver, was the calming influence the Magpies needed on a sizzling night in Lombardy.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Howe said of England international Pope.

“He was excellent against Brentford although he didn’t have a lot to do and his all-round game was at his highest level. It’s no coincidence. Two big displays and two clean sheets from him, which is absolutely crucial to us. He was a huge part of our success last year and no doubt he’ll be the same this year.”

Honorable mentions must go to Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes, all of whom held together United’s resolve.

A point on its own will not ensure qualification, but this was more a point made in progress as a football club.

Two years ago Milan were waltzing to a Serie A title, while Newcastle were facing relegation to the Championship. With new ownership, staff, players and direction, the handbrake has been removed — fans trekked to the the north of Italy with inhibitions released. The last decade and a half in particular have been difficult, with European football a distant memory.

That’s why what happened on the pitch last night was essentially a side show. This was the Geordie nation making old acquaintances, remembering paths worn and reminding the European elite that, under the Public Investment Fund, this club is ready to compete at the top table again.

