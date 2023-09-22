You are here

Kapalua to host PGA Tour opener in January, 5 months after deadly wildfires on Maui

Kapalua to host PGA Tour opener in January, 5 months after deadly wildfires on Maui
Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the 13th fairway during the final round of the Tournament of Champions on Jan. 9, 2022, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. The PGA Tour says the tournament will return to Kapalua on Maui five months after the deadly wildfires.
AP
Kapalua to host PGA Tour opener in January, 5 months after deadly wildfires on Maui

Kapalua to host PGA Tour opener in January, 5 months after deadly wildfires on Maui
  • The tour sent a memo to players Thursday that it will be back at Kapalua for the Jan. 4-7 opener
  • The wildfires killed at least 97 people, with at least 31 people still missing
NEW YORK: The PGA Tour is returning to Maui to start the new season with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, five months after deadly wildfires destroyed nearby Lahaina and claimed at least 97 lives.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had said last month he hoped the tournament could be a source of inspiration for Maui and Lahaina, about 10 miles away from where the PGA Tour has started its year since 1999.

The tour sent a memo to players Thursday that it will be back at Kapalua for the Jan. 4-7 opener. The tour previously had said Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told them to “go forward” with plans for the tournament and volunteer registration opened.

The wildfires killed at least 97 people, with at least 31 people still missing. It devasted Lahaina, destroying more than 2,000 structures and wiping out fabled Front Street that runs along the ocean and was a popular destination with its restaurants, shops and art galleries.

The property at Kapalua Resort was not affected, though a third of the staff who live in the Lahaina area lost their homes.

“Like so many around the world, we’re absolutely heartbroken,” said tournament director Max Novena, who lives on West Maui. “It’s a tight-knit community and we’ve experienced and shared compassion and generosity and aloha, and it’s been inspiring.

“Playing the Sentry in January is our responsibility and it’s a privilege,” he said. “We fully intend to use our platform to bring awareness, bring fundraising and community service to help West Maui and Lahaina rebuild.”

Green recently signed a proclamation that most of West Maui will reopen to visitors on Oct. 8. The area has some 11,000 hotel rooms, half of Maui’s total. The Bay Course at Kapalua opened on Wednesday, and the Plantation Course where the tournament is held is to open on Oct. 18.

Tyler Dennis, the tour’s chief competitions officer, said in Thursday’s memo that Green “has been emphatic in his support of our event and others.”

“There is no other organization in sport which rallies around those in need like the PGA Tour,” Dennis wrote. “Given the overwhelming support for playing the tournament, the tour and The Sentry are currently working on plans to further raise awareness and assist with fundraising and community service to Maui in a thoughtful and respectful manner.”

The tournament last year raised $694,705 that went to local charities, bringing the total to over $8.5 million since it became part of the PGA Tour schedule in 1999.

Wisconsin-based Sentry has made initial contributions to Maui United Way, Maui Food Bank and UH-Maui County, and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are among players contributing to relief efforts.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, for years only for PGA Tour winners, now is for the top 50 from the previous year’s FedEx Cup along with any tour winner from 2023. Jon Rahm is the defending champion.

CHICAGO: Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka says playing for the US in next week’s Ryder Cup will bring the same thrill as battling for top individual titles.

The 33-year-old American, who captured his third PGA Championship in May at Oak Hill, will compete in this week’s LIV Golf Chicago tournament before joining the US squad next week in Italy for the Ryder Cup.

Koepka, who has a history of playing his best at majors, has been preparing for weeks to face holders Europe as the Americans seek their first victory on European soil in 30 years.

He sees the Cup as an equal test to a major in those terms.

“I think it is,” Koepka said Wednesday. “My whole mindset has been to practice for that the last few weeks.

“I think it’s one of the top six, seven, biggest sporting events you can have, so I like it when there’s a little bit more eyeballs, a little bit more pressure.

“It’s obviously different with the whole team thing. Sometimes you don’t play every match so you are just cheerleading from the side, which can be quite fun as well.

“I’ve enjoyed it. It has been great and I’m looking forward to it.”

Koepka was a selection by US captain Zach Johnson after barely missing out on an automatic qualifying spot despite being banned from the PGA Tour after defecting to LIV Golf last year.

Being on the opposite side of the PGA-LIV divide did not give Koepka any problem on a trip two weeks ago to Rome to see the host course before next week’s showdown.

“Good trip,” he said. “Most of the guys were there. Got to see the golf course. It’s pretty difficult, but it will be interesting to see how they set it up.”

When it comes to legacy, Koepka sees the Ryder Cup as much about record. He played on triumphant US sides in 2016 and 2021 and was also on the American squad that lost in France in 2018.

“Everybody remembers their record, or that’s kind of what you’re known by, wins, losses,” he said. “(Ian) Poulter has pretty much made a career on that.”

Koepka isn’t sure that knowing how it feels to lose in Europe will provide extra incentive this time around.

“I’m not sure how many guys have been part of losing teams in Europe. But yeah, it’s definitely a different feeling,” Koepka said. “Losing is no fun but somebody has got to do it. Hopefully it’s not us this year.”

Koepka didn’t approach the Marco Simone course any differently than any other layout he was analyzing ahead of a future event.

“I just treat it like any other course. Just figure out those two days, figure out where I want to put the ball in the fairway. Then it comes pretty easy,” Koepka said.

“Just figure out the wind and the distance that you’re trying to hit it, and you calculate that all in and that’s the club you hit off the tee.

“I’ll worry about it when we get there next week, but more the green complexes, where things will be and stuff like that. Usually when I go scout a golf course, it’s for lines off the tee.”

Phil Mickelson says he's done gambling and is on the road to being 'the person I want to be'

Phil Mickelson says he's done gambling and is on the road to being 'the person I want to be'
Updated 19 September 2023
AP
Updated 19 September 2023
AP
Follow

Phil Mickelson says he's done gambling and is on the road to being 'the person I want to be'

Phil Mickelson says he's done gambling and is on the road to being 'the person I want to be'
  • Mickelson: Because of her love, support and commitment, I’m back on track to being the person I want to be
  • In his post, he said his addiction led to not being present for those he loved
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Phil Mickelson won’t be betting on football this year — much less the Ryder Cup — saying in a lengthy social media post Monday that he previously crossed the line from moderation into addiction and “it wasn’t any fun.”

“The money wasn’t ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn’t able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm,” Mickelson wrote in the post.

His public admission of a gambling addiction comes more than a month after renowned gambler Billy Walters wrote in his book that Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion over the last three decades and wanted to place a $400,000 bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup while playing for Team USA.

Mickelson denied ever betting on the Ryder Cup, which starts next week outside Rome.

Mickelson has been relatively quiet since Walters did a media tour in August for his book, “Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk.” He returns to competition this week with Saudi-backed LIV Golf outside Chicago.

Walters said he formed a gambling partnership with Mickelson in 2008 that lasted until 2014.

Two years later, Walters was indicted in an insider trading case that partly involved stock tips that prosecutors alleged he passed to Mickelson. Walters says he never gave Mickelson inside information and could have avoided prison if Mickelson had only testified on his behalf.

Mickelson appears to reference Walters in his post.

“If you ever cross the line of moderation and enter into addiction, hopefully you won’t confuse your enablers as friends like I did,” he wrote. “Hopefully you won’t have to deal with these difficult moments publicly so others can profit off you like I have.

“But hopefully you WILL have a strong and supportive partner who is willing to help you through being your worst self, and through your worst moments like I have in Amy,” he said of his wife.

“I couldn’t have gotten through this without her. I’m so grateful for her strength in helping us get through the many challenges I’ve created for us. ... Because of her love, support and commitment, I’m back on track to being the person I want to be.”

Mickelson has previously talked about his gambling habits and said he sought help. In his post, he said his addiction led to not being present for those he loved.

“It affected those I care about in ways I wasn’t aware or could fully understand,” he wrote. “It’s like a hurricane is going on outside and I’m isolated in a shelter oblivious to what was happening. When I came out there was so much damage to clean up that I just wanted to go back inside and not deal with it.”

Mickelson, a six-time major champion who captured the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50, will miss the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1993 as a player or a vice captain. He has three more tournaments this year with LIV Golf.

“After many years of receiving professional help, not gambling, and being in recovery from my addictions, I’m now able to sit still, be present in the moment and live each day with an inner calm and peace,” Mickelson wrote. “I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”

LIV Golf, PGA Tour merger will broaden appeal of golf globally, says Rob Sobhani

LIV Golf, PGA Tour merger will broaden appeal of golf globally, says Rob Sobhani
Updated 15 September 2023
Aisha Fareed
Updated 15 September 2023
Aisha Fareed
Follow

LIV Golf, PGA Tour merger will broaden appeal of golf globally, says Rob Sobhani

LIV Golf, PGA Tour merger will broaden appeal of golf globally, says Rob Sobhani
  • LIV Golf is financed by PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia
  • US Congress voiced opposition to merger, citing several reasons
Updated 15 September 2023
Aisha Fareed

RIYADH: The controversial LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger should be given a chance by the US Congress as it will broaden the appeal of the game globally, a US-Iranian expert told Arab News.

“I really, really feel that LIV Golf and the support of (the Public Investment Fund) is going to broaden the appeal of golf throughout the US and in Europe,” said Rob Sobhani, author and adjunct professor at Georgetown University specializing in US Policy in the Middle East.

He added that such a move would create an impact on urban areas, saying that there is a lot of enthusiasm among young people who want to be the next sporting superstar. “This is going to allow for that child to dream and LIV Golf will make that dream come true for that person who wants to be the next Tiger Woods.”

LIV Golf is financed by the PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

The US Congress voiced its opposition to the merger, citing several reasons, including alleged human rights violations and the perceived threat that the Saudi-backed entity might take over the game.

Sobhani stressed that Congress is “wrong (in) their attitude towards Saudi PIF, wrong towards an understanding of the impact that Saudi PIF is having on the lives of hundreds of people around the world that have been the beneficiary of PIF’s investment.”

He believes it is crucial for the PIF to highlight the positive contributions, job opportunities, and overall impact it has generated for a wider audience, including members of Congress, which, he said, needs to gain a better understanding of the comprehensive “renaissance” taking place in Saudi Arabia, economically, culturally, and politically.

Sobhani added that Congress’s current perception of Saudi Arabia appears rooted in the past, perhaps 20 or even 30 years ago. “They need to come. They need to see with their own eyes the dynamism, the reform, the renaissance that we are witnessing today in Saudi Arabia.”

The author stressed that the strategy of the PIF aims to “democratize wealth creation” by investing in a wide range of American businesses, including small, medium-sized, and large enterprises, in order to support their innovation and expansion efforts.

“In the US, many companies are always looking for that first capital to be able to maybe buy a piece of machinery ... Maybe there is a young lady at the University of Ohio who is doing research on cancer, but she needs a machine to do more tests.

That machine may cost $250,000, right; PIF investment in her to buy the machine allows her to do more research and maybe solve one piece of the puzzle for cancer. That’s the impact the PIF can have,” he explained.

He added that those within the US Congress, as well as players who hold negative views towards the PIF, may not fully comprehend the positive impact created by the fund’s investments, which expand the reach of golf to a wider audience, resulting in increased customer engagement.

Touching on the benefits the merger is going to offer players, Sobhani said that, previously, a player who came 300th had to wait outside tournaments for an opportunity, while the involvement of the PIF will provide them with a steady income, which in turn offers them peace of mind, which will improve performances, raising overall standards.

“Golf, at its core, is about providing a safety net for the hundreds of golf players in the US who, before the investment by LIV Golf, were at the mercy of trying to win a tournament. But if they didn’t win the tournament, then they had no means to live,” said the professor.

“With LIV Golf, there is a safety net that is being provided for the players, and that’s the fundamental distinction between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.”

He stressed that golf is a universally enjoyed sport, transcending borders, whether in the US, Saudi Arabia, or India, and the example set by LIV Golf with its investments and the anticipated success in the US is likely to resonate globally, leaving a significant international mark on the game.

Sobhani said that more tournaments will be held in the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, adding that PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan being a golf fanatic is “good news”for the sport.

He also touched on the ambitious Vision 2030 plan, saying that the PIF’s investment in sports will have a major impact, not only on golf and football but sports throughout, which will make fans “more engaged and happy.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision to invest in sports is already paying off, he said, as evidenced by the example of Newcastle United, which he believes will be replicated elsewhere.

Next year, the US will hold presidential elections, and regardless of whether it is Joe Biden, Donald Trump, or an as-yet-unknown candidate who wins, Sobhani stressed the importance for the next US administration recognizing the significance of Saudi Arabia’s new initiatives for the world economy.

World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong

World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong

World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong
  • Ko, 28, is one of the game’s top stars with an impressive array of victories on the women’s tour over the past few years
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

HONG KONG: The upcoming debut of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong brings an exciting addition to its player lineup, with the confirmation of world No. 4 Jin Young Ko’s participation at the Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling, from Oct. 6 to 8.

Sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, the Aramco Team Series returns to Asia after its successful debut in Singapore earlier this year. The fourth stop in the series will witness 28 teams of four — three professionals and one amateur — competing over two days.

They will vie for the prestigious Aramco Team Series title and a share of the overall $1 million tournament prize purse.

Additionally, a three-day individual stroke play contest will see the stellar 78-player field competing not only for the individual title but also for valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points.

Ko is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in golf, particularly highlighted in the 2019 season when she secured a quartet of victories that included two of the sport’s most coveted major championships — the ANA Inspiration and The Evian Championship.

With eight additional top-10 finishes, including three runner-up finishes, Ko’s exceptional performance that year saw her climb to the top of the world rankings for the first time and clinch the prestigious Rolex Player of the Year accolade, the money title, and the Vare Trophy.

Further adding to her resounding achievements that year, Ko also set a remarkable record of 114 consecutive bogey-free holes, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Tiger Woods in 2000 (110 holes).

In 2023, Ko continues to make her mark in the women’s game. In June, she achieved a significant milestone by setting the record for the most career weeks at No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, surpassing Lorena Ochoa’s impressive 13-year record of 158 weeks.

Out of the 15 events the 28-year-old has contested this year, she has triumphed on two occasions. The first victory transpired in March at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, where she successfully defended her title and etched her name into the tournament’s history books as the first-ever back-to-back champion.

Ko’s prowess shone again at the Cognizant Founders Cup in May when she claimed victory, making her a three-time winner having previously captured the title in 2018 and 2019.

Ko shared her anticipation and said: “I’m excited to compete in my first-ever Aramco Team Series event in a city I’ve yet to play in as well. I’ve heard many exciting things about the innovative team and individual formats of the Aramco Team Series and can’t wait to have fun competing alongside top professionals and amateurs, and hopefully, I’ll be able to capture both titles in October.”

To ensure widespread access all general admission will be free on Friday, Oct. 6. In addition, under-18s can enjoy free admission on all days when accompanied by a paying adult, while season tickets are available for about $40 for adults wishing to stay on for the whole weekend. Tickets are now available online via Ticketflap.

World No. 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite lineup for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong

World No. 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite lineup for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

World No. 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite lineup for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong

World No. 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite lineup for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong
  • Last month, Lilia Vu made it to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time in her career
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

HONG KONG: The stage is set for an incredible spectacle of golf as the eagerly awaited Aramco Team Series presented by the Public Investment Fund descends upon Hong Kong. From Oct. 6 to 8, 2023, the renowned Hong Kong Golf Club will play host to a star-studded roster, spearheaded by World No. 2 Lilia Vu, alongside Chinese golf stars Xiyu Lin and Muni He.

Last month, Vu made it to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time in her career. Her journey to the top has been remarkable, considering that she began the year ranked No. 43. The year 2023 has seen the American achieve incredible feats, including not one but two victories at the majors. The 25-year-old clinched the AIG Women’s Open, adding to her triumph in a playoff at the Chevron Championship in April. She also won at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February and will be aiming for another victory on Asian soil at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong.

Vu’s incredible achievement of winning two majors in a single year makes her the first female player to achieve this feat since World No. 4 Jin Young Ko accomplished the same in 2019. The remarkable feat also makes her the first American woman to achieve this milestone since Juli Inkster did so in 1999.

With her participation in the Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong, Vu hopes to add another chapter to her storied career. This event marks her inaugural appearance in the series, providing fans and spectators in the region with a unique opportunity to witness her prowess up close.

The team element of the Aramco Team Series certainly won’t faze the World No. 2, with Vu winning as a member of Team USA at the 2018 Curtis Cup, Arnold Palmer Cup and Espirito Santo Trophy teams. Two weeks before the event in Hong Kong, Vu will also compete on the biggest stage in women’s team golf at the 2023 Solheim Cup after securing her spot on the US team.

Vu expressed her excitement and said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong and have the chance to compete in Asia again. The Aramco Team Series has a strong reputation amongst the players with the unique team format and major-like staging, both of which I’m looking forward to. I’m excited to compete alongside some of the world’s best in Hong Kong, and I hope to add to my victories in 2023.”

The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong, sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, is a world-class event that gathers top professionals and accomplished amateur players. As the fourth stop on this year’s tour, the Hong Kong edition will witness the participation of 28 teams, each composed of three professionals and one amateur. The captivating team competition format will unfold over two days, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and fierce competition. In addition, a three-day individual stroke play competition will determine the individual titleholder and award valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings points.

Vu’s inclusion in the Aramco Team Series lineup highlights the tournament’s commitment to celebrating the finest talents in women’s golf worldwide. “We are delighted to welcome Lilia Vu to the Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong,” stated Andy Kwok, captain of the Hong Kong Golf Club.

“Her participation elevates the tournament’s prestige and showcases its global allure. As a host venue, the Hong Kong Golf Club takes pride in providing a platform for world-class golfers like Lilia Vu to showcase their talents to inspire our local golfing community.”

Tickets for the Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong are now available for purchase online via the official distributor Ticketflap. General admission tickets are free for Friday (Oct. 6) and priced at HK$150 ($19) for Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, admission is free all weekend for attendees under 18.

