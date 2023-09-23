You are here

Princess Rajwa attends congress meetings with husband

date 2023-09-23
Rajwa was dressed in a white funnel-neck pedernal blouse by Canadian British designer Edeline Lee and a black midi-skirt by Dior. (Instagram)
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News
Princess Rajwa attends congress meetings with husband

Princess Rajwa attends congress meetings with husband
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein this week accompanied her husband, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, on his trip to the US for his meeting with Congress members at Capitol Hill.

Fans had their eyes on Rajwa’s style and quickly took to Instagram to share her outfit details.

The Jordanian royal was dressed in a white funnel-neck pedernal blouse by Canadian British designer Edeline Lee and a black midi-skirt by Dior. She added a pop of color to her look by wearing hot-pink slingback Fendi heels and a matching Baguette phone pouch in patent leather.

The couple then flew back to Jordan.

The prince shared a picture of him, his wife and his younger brother Prince Hashem and wrote on Instagram: “Checking in on Hashem this morning.”

In the picture, Rajwa wore an off-white set, which she paired with a white undershirt. Her blazer was a Jacquemus’s “Le Papier” square jacket.

She topped off the look with a white Gucci GG Marmont leather bag.

DUBAI: Saudi designer Rana Alfehaid, founder of AGMARAT, is presenting her latest collection in Milan on the sidelines of the city’s renowned fashion week. 

Along with 39 other designers from the Kingdom, Alfehaid is showcasing her designs as part of the Saudi 100 Brands initiative during White Milano, the international apparel and accessories trade show which takes place alongside Milan Fashion Week. 

“Presenting my designs in Milan as part of White Milano is a dream come true,” Alfehaid told Arab News. “It’s an incredible feeling to be on such a prestigious international stage, showcasing Saudi fashion to the world.” 

AGMARAT is presenting her latest collection in Milan. (Supplied)

Alfehaid’s collection is a celebration of the camellia flower, a symbol of purity.

“Each piece in the collection draws inspiration from the camellia’s delicate petals, incorporating intricate floral motifs and soft, flowing fabrics,” she said. “I’m most excited to showcase the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity in this collection, as well as the unique color palette inspired by the camellia, which reflects the beauty and elegance of our culture.

“Being part of Saudi 100 Brands and representing Saudi culture abroad fills me with immense pride,” she continued. “It’s a responsibility I take seriously, and it’s an honor to be an ambassador for our culture through fashion.” 

Alfehaid has previously presented her designs at a show organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission in New York. (Supplied)

Alfehaid said that she hopes the show in Milan will not only gain her brand recognition on the global fashion scene, but will also inspire other Saudi designers to pursue their dreams and showcase the Kingdom’s culture.

Alfehaid has previously presented her designs at a show organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission in New York, in honor of Princess Rima bint Bandar Al-Saud. 

“The designs were inspired by authentic Saudi heritage (and reflected) the beauty and originality of Saudi art,” she said.

AGMARAT is expected to participate in Paris Fashion Week 2023, which begins Sept. 25. (Supplied)

“The fashion scene in Saudi Arabia has evolved tremendously,” Alfehaid added. “There’s a growing appreciation for local talent, and it’s encouraging to witness the flourishing creativity in our country.” 

The designer is currently working on expanding her brand internationally. “I’m collaborating with international artists and designers to create unique collections that bridge cultures and tell compelling stories through fashion,” she said. 

AGMARAT is expected to participate in Paris Fashion Week 2023, which begins Sept. 25.

DUBAI: Van Cleef & Arpels has always had a deep-rooted connection with Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, the Kingdom hosted an important exhibit titled “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love,” further amplifying its relationship with the Kingdom. The exhibition featured select pieces from 1940 to the 1990s loaned to the house by esteemed Saudi clients. For Saudi National Day, Arab News speaks to Karim Elayan, managing director of VCA in Saudi Arabia, to discuss how the Kingdom is an essential market for the jewelry house and its growth over the years. 

Elayan, who joined VCA in 2018, said that his journey with the house has been extremely rewarding and a catalyst for his personal and professional growth. On the house’s historical ties with the Kingdom, he said it is through the loyalty of Saudi clients who have been patrons and proud collectors of VCA’s creations that the relationship has been able to flourish.

Van Cleef & Arpels. (Supplied)

“Today, our continued presence and significant investments in the Saudi Arabian market emphasize our commitment to strengthen these ties further. We are determined to play a pivotal role aligned with the country’s Vision 2030 in contributing to advancing the Saudi market that holds a special place in our hearts,” he said. 

The last few years have seen an increased brand presence in the country, which included expanding to the Eastern Province by opening a new boutique in Alkhobar.

Elayan joined VCA in 2018. (Supplied)

“In 2019, we took a significant step toward strengthening our presence in Saudi Arabia by bringing the maison closer to our valued clientele. This strategic move involved the internalization of our operations, allowing us to establish direct boutiques within the country,” Elayan said.

The house is also committed to regularly engaging with the local community. Elayan explained that initiatives like the Alhambra Suite activation, the HJ signature event, and the takeover of the historic Sharbatly House in Al-Balad during Ramadan were instrumental in elevating awareness of the maison among a discerning audience.

The Kingdom hosted an important exhibit titled “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love.” (Supplied)

“Additionally, we dedicated ourselves to enhancing our art and culture partnerships and initiatives throughout Saudi Arabia, further solidifying our presence as a cultural contributor in this vibrant region,” he said.

On this National Day, Elayan looks back with gratitude to the three decades he spent in the Kingdom. Having witnessed first-hand the country’s evolution, he feels deeply honored and a sense of responsibility as a resident of Saudi Arabia to support and promote these changes.

“There is no turning back. I am confident that under its leadership, Saudi Arabia will continue to forge ahead, pushing the boundaries with ambitious projects and making significant contributions to humanity for future generations.”

'Warm and welcoming': Global celebrities rave about Saudi Arabia's food, culture

date 2023-09-23
Updated 43 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Follow

‘Warm and welcoming’: Global celebrities rave about Saudi Arabia’s food, culture

‘Warm and welcoming’: Global celebrities rave about Saudi Arabia’s food, culture
  • Superstars from film, fashion, music, sports been part of influx into Kingdom
  • Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning cultural initiatives are attracting worldwide interest
Updated 43 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Over the years, Saudi Arabia has opened its doors to celebrities and stars from across the world as the Kingdom made its presence known in the global entertainment space. Here are 10 superstars who have visited Riyadh and were left in awe of the Saudi capital.

Sofia Vergara

The US-Colombian actress, most famous for her role in “Modern Family,” is no stranger to Saudi Arabia and also brought her trademark glamor to a promotional video for the VIA Riyadh luxury destination in the Saudi capital earlier this year.

She also dazzled on the red carpet of the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh in January. “I would like to dedicate the award to all the amazing women in the Kingdom and to all the women in the Middle East who are building a better future for all the women. Your dreams can come true, and they will if you use the two most important things: your mind and your culture,” Vergara said after accepting the Personality of the Year Award.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VIA Riyadh | (@viariyadh)

Lionel Messi

While there has been an influx of international football stars joining the Saudi Pro League this year, the Argentine sensation — who plays for Inter Miami — visited Riyadh this summer, along with his wife and kids, for a sightseeing trip.

“The best thing about holidays is spending quality time with our loved ones,” he wrote to his 480 million followers on Instagram. “Flashback to my visit to Riyadh, playing local games and making crafts with the warmest Saudi people.”

“If you are still planning your holidays, head to the cool mountains of (Asir) and chill at 17°C degrees,” he advised his fans.

The pictures feature the footballer playing with his sons and wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

He also shared an image of the picturesque mountains of Asir.

Messi visited the Kingdom in May and went to At-Turaif, the 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, and also explored some of Riyadh’s more contemporary attractions.

He also went on a guided tour in Diriyah and dined out at Al-Bujairi Terrace.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Jason Momoa

Back in 2017, “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa visited Saudi Arabia as part of the pop-culture convention Comic Con Arabia.

“The food in Saudi Arabia is good. I missed Thanksgiving at home, so this was a true substitute,” he told Arab News.

Mada Abdelhamid, WWE star and Momoa’s trainer, posted a photo of himself and Momoa on Instagram, posing in front of a huge plate of traditional Saudi delicacies kabsa and mansaf.

“The before and after. Now this is what I call a FEAST!!!!! Eating like kings over here in Saudi Arabia. We literally couldn’t move afterwards ... but we couldn’t stop eating either. Very fitting that we were over here during Thanksgiving. Our stomachs felt right at home #FeastForABeast,” Abdelhamid wrote.

Momoa also took to social media to write about his experience visiting Riyadh’s iconic Najd Village: “Mahalo Saudi Arabia you treated me like royalty. Aloha to the fans and new friends. I had so many amazing experiences. I’ll be back very soon. Mahalo omar for fattening me up, the food here is amazing @najdvillagesa aloha j,” he wrote, using the Hawaiian words for thanks (mahalo) and love (aloha).

The actor also visited Al-Thumamah National Park during the same visit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@realdealmada)

Steve Aoki

US-Japanese DJ Steven Hiroyuki Aoki surprised fans at the MDLBEAST music festival in Riyadh in 2019 with a special remix of tunes by Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu.

“I love collaborating across cultures, it’s my favorite thing in the world,” Aoki told Arab News at the time.

Aoki, who also performed earlier that year at Jeddah World Fest, said he “loves” the people of Saudi Arabia and that he did not realize he had a huge fan base in the Kingdom.

“It is surprising and incredible … to see so many fans in Saudi Arabia … everyone is so loving and so kind. They are just beautiful people,” he said, adding that he was keen to return to the country for future performances.

“The people want it. You feel the energy in the crowd, they want this kind of music here,” he said.

Aoki also recently performed in Riyadh for a Gamers8 concert and gushed about his experience afterwards. “I love the Saudi crowd. I’ve been playing here since 2019… I did Jeddah, I did MDLBEAST three times. And the Saudi crowd, they’re full of life. They’re an explosion of energy and passion and excitement. And this is what an artist dreams to have... For fans to really express themselves,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki)

DJ Khaled

Renowned artist and producer DJ Khaled made a surprise appearance at XP Music Futures in Riyadh in December 2022, ahead of his headlining performance at the region’s largest music festival, MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM.

Coming to the region for the first time, his experience of the culture and people was unlike any other, he said. The quality of life and overarching excitement appealed to the artist. “When we were driving over here and I was looking around, I put my head out the window and somebody screamed ‘Khaled!’ and I appreciate the love, and I said ‘Joe, man, people here are just happy,’” he told Arab News.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Katie Holmes

The popular US actress visited the Kingdom on a trip with British actor Idris Elba and retired French footballer Thierry Henry in 2018.

Holmes took to social media to share several snaps from her trip to Riyadh, waxing lyrical about the architecture in a caption for one photograph, and revealing, for another image, that she was “so grateful for this amazing and inspiring time.” During her visit, Holmes also had lunch with Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, along with Elba and Henry.

She also opened up about her trip, saying the country was “so beautiful.” “It was a long trip, but I really enjoyed it. I love the women that I met.” 

“It was really inspiring to see these women enjoying the new freedoms they now have and there is a sense of creativity that is happening,” she added.

John Travolta

US actor John Travolta, best known for his starring roles in “Saturday Night Fever” and “Grease,” made his first-ever appearance in Saudi Arabia in 2017 to discuss his career, during a two-day gala event.

Travolta answered questions from fans in the Saudi capital. “I have been completely touched by the warmth and embracing nature of everyone since I’ve arrived,” said the actor at the event titled, “A Night with Travolta,” organized by the Saudi Entertainment Authority.

Jackie Chan

The celebrated actor and martial artist Jackie Chan was in Riyadh in 2019 to accept a Joy Excellence award, and said that he was looking forward to filming movies in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s my first time in Saudi, and I know it’s a big country. After only a few hours (travelling) here and looking at locations I know there’s a good place for car chasing, explosions, action; so, next time, I hope to come back with my crew,” Chan said.

The movie legend — who also visited Jeddah for the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2022 — thanked Saudi Arabia for inviting him to the country, and expressed hopes the Kingdom would become a leading center of regional film and television production.

 

Shah Rukh Khan

The Bollywood superstar — who most recently shot his upcoming film “Dunki” in Saudi Arabia — visited the Kingdom for the first time in 2019 to accept a Joy Excellence award.

“We have been talking about the hospitality, the warmth, the goodness and the love that has been showered upon us … and for most of us, it’s our first trip to the Kingdom of Saudi,” Khan said at the event.

“Inshallah, we all wait with bated breath because cinema has opened up here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. You have so many new stories to tell, and we as the world look forward to being of help in any which way we can be of help.”

Idris Elba

The British actor — known for his roles in “Luther” and “The Wire” — first visited Saudi Arabia in 2018 to speak at the launch of the $35 billion “Quality of Life” program of cultural, sports and entertainment initiatives.

“Saudi Arabia gave me an opportunity to make my film here. It made sense on an economical model,” Elba said at the event. “I would definitely be here — why not?”

“Saudi Arabia has an awesome opportunity to spread its culture through filmmaking,” he added.

The actor also reflected on his time in Saudi Arabia later in a podcast.

“I found Saudi was warm and welcoming to me, in a surprising way, if I’m honest,” the actor said during the inaugural episode of a talk show produced by the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra.

He went on to explain that it was, “surprising because I wasn’t sure if my work had ever resonated in Saudi.”

Naomi Campbell

British supermodel Naomi Campbell visited Saudi Arabia in 2019, appearing at several events including the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah and a panel discussion titled “Diversity and Inclusion in the Fashion Industry” in Riyadh. 

“I had to actually pinch myself and say I am in Saudi Arabia at the Red Sea Film Festival, the first one ever, this historical event,” said Campbell at the time.

“It’s really about the change that’s happening around the world. I have been doing this for 35 years and I am really honored and happy to be here, still, in the business … and to see the change.”

During the fashion panel in Riyadh, the model discussed her love of humanitarian work, which began in 1993 in Africa with Nelson Mandela, and the resulting cultural influences she has experienced.

“There is a bridge between Saudi Arabia and Africa,” she said. “There are so many similarities and I really believe that Africa can teach the Middle East (about) textile and the Middle East can teach artisan work to Africa.”

Topics: Saudi National Day 2023

Saudi designer Samar Nasraldin presents new collection in Milan 

date 2023-09-23 
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Hams Saleh
Follow

Saudi designer Samar Nasraldin presents new collection in Milan 

Saudi designer Samar Nasraldin presents new collection in Milan 
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Saudi designer Samar Nasraldin has been wowing international fashion addicts in Milan with her designs inspired by Saudi heritage and culture. 

Nasraldin, along with 39 other designs from the Kingdom, is showcasing her contemporary ready-to-wear designs in Milan with the Saudi 100 Brands initiative during White Milano, the international apparel and accessories trade show that famously takes place alongside Milan Fashion Week. 

The event, from Sept. 22-25, is part of White Milano’s EXPOWHITE program. 

In an interview with Arab News, Nasraldin said: “I’m so happy to be here. It is my first time presenting in Milano and I’m so happy and honored to be a part of the Saudi 100 Brands and to come here with the fashion commission; it’s such a great opportunity for us as a brand.” 

The Jeddah-born designer chose to present her spring/summer 2024 collection in Milan. 

“What we do is celebrate women’s individuality, and this collection is the ultimate celebration of that, because we used a lot of blue colors, very soft colors and neutral colors, as well as very fluid fabrics,” she said. 

“We tried to do something that combined some references from the Saudi heritage, but in a very modern, international way. So, we didn’t do embroidery or prints, in fact, we used pattern-making as a way to convey the heritage into our designs,” she explained.

The designer, who launched her brand in 2015, explained the modernization process by giving an example of the veil, which she said is part of Saudi culture. “We did it in a modern way to make it look like a hoodie,” she said. 

Nasraldin said that the feedback from the international audience so far had been extremely positive. 

“It’s been very busy. We got great reviews from people. They are intrigued to see how we can modernize the heritage and identity into something international,” she said. 

White Milano and Saudi 100 Brands this week hosted a gala event against the backdrop of the historic Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan.

Nasraldin recalled that night and said this was the moment she was most proud of in her career.  

“It was the dreamiest moment I’ve ever had in my life. It was so nice and so gorgeous. It was very well-organized,” she said. 

The fashion show featured a number of pieces from the collections of Saudi fashion talents — ranging from couture, ready-to-wear fashion, handbags and footwear — and were showcased at the event using scenography and choreography and featuring dancers from the renowned La Scala Theatre.

Entering the international market was Nasraldin’s goal for her label, which she said she was able to achieve with Saudi 100 Brands. 

This is not Nasraldin’s first international showcase. She has previously presented a show in Paris after she graduated from IFA Paris in 2013. 

She also presented her collections during New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week. 

Explore Riyadh: 6 activities to get the most out of Saudi Arabia's capital

date 2023-09-23
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Explore Riyadh: 6 activities to get the most out of Saudi Arabia’s capital

Explore Riyadh: 6 activities to get the most out of Saudi Arabia’s capital
  • Explore Riyadh’s history by day and take in a comedy show at night with this guide to enjoying the capital on national day
  • From stand-up comedy to pro-league football matches, there is plenty on offer
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Make plans for the Saudi National Day weekend and beyond with these six activities in the capital.

‘THE LINE’ exhibition

 Explore Saudi Arabia’s city of the future at “THE LINE Experience” in Riyadh — on until Oct. 27. Visitors can learn more, for free, about NEOM‘s vertical city at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation for Contemporary Art in the JAX District.

Riyadh Laughs

The stand-up comedy event at Boulevard Riyadh City’s Muvi Cinemas promises laughs with weekly shows until Nov. 11, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

VIA Riyadh

The opulent dining destination boasts top establishments from around the world including Ferdi, Scott’s Mayfair, Spago, Wagyumafia and Madeo.

Catch a Saudi Pro league match

Though there will be a break between Sept. 21 and 29, those seeking an exhilarating time out in Riyadh after the national day celebrations should look no further than a football match. Saudi Pro League home team Al-Hilal boasts Brazilian forward Neymar and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, as well as the who’s who of Saudi talent.

Dreamscape

Experience a lineup of fully immersive virtual reality adventures at the Riyadh Park Mall destination. Step into virtual worlds and transform into a hero in your own VR experience.

Najd Village

A beacon for celebrity tourists, visitors can experience traditional and authentic Saudi food at this popular location, offering a taste of the Kingdom’s diverse cuisines.

Topics: Saudi National Day 2023

