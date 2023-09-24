Saudi Arabia condemns provocative practices carried out by Israeli extremists at Al-Aqsa Mosque

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Sunday continuous provocative practices carried out by a group of extremists at Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry expressed regret at practices carried out by Israeli authorities that undermine international peace efforts and contradict international principles and norms regarding respecting religious sanctities.
The ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s firm position in support of Palestinian people and all efforts aimed at ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.
It also expressed its support for achieving a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, enabling the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.
Saudi Arabia condemns extremist group for tearing up Qur'an outside embassies in The Hague
Such acts clearly incite hatred, exclusion, and racism, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned and denounced an extremist group for tearing up copies of the Holy Qur’an outside a number of embassies in The Hague.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s complete rejection of such repeated and hateful acts that cannot be accepted under any circumstances.
Such acts clearly incite hatred, exclusion, and racism, and directly contradict international efforts aiming to spread the values of tolerance, moderation, and rejection of extremism, the ministry said.
The acts also undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and countries, the ministry added.
Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands have seen a string of protests in public in recent months where copies of the Qur’an have been burned or otherwise damaged, prompting outrage in Muslim nations.
Speaker lineup for World Tourism Day in Riyadh revealed
Over 500 officials, leaders, and experts from 120 countries will attend, highlighting the importance of the day in shaping the future of global tourism
RIYADH: The speaker lineup for this year’s World Tourism Day in Riyadh on Sept. 27-28 has been revealed.
Over 500 officials, leaders, and experts from 120 countries will attend, highlighting the importance of the day in shaping the future of global tourism.
The diverse range of speakers reflects the industry’s commitment to celebrating achievements and finding solutions to key challenges.
The speaker lineup includes Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih and Saudi Deputy Tourism Minister Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud.
Other notable speakers are South African Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, Croatian Tourism and Sports Minister Nikolina Brnjac, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy, Spanish State Secretary Rosa Ana Morillo Rodriguez, World Travel and Tourism Council CEO Julia Simpson, Global Tourism Economy Forum Secretary-General Pansy Ho, Saudia CEO Ibrahim Koshy, MSC Cruises CEO Pierfrancesco Vago, Travelport CEO Greg Webb, Virtuoso CEO Matthew Upchurch, and OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Tourism is a powerful force for progress and mutual understanding. But in order to deliver its full benefits, this force must be protected and nurtured.
“On this World Tourism Day, we recognize the vital need for green investments to build a tourism sector that delivers for people and planet. So let us all do more to harness the full potential of sustainable tourism. Because investing in sustainable tourism is investing in a better future for all.”
World Tourism Day will be held under the theme “Tourism and Green Investments” with the aim of fostering global collaboration in examining investment opportunities to strengthen the resilience of the tourism industry and steer the sector toward an investment-led and sustainably focused future.
During the two-day event, tourism leaders will deliver keynote speeches and panel discussions will focus on three UNWTO core themes: people, planet and prosperity.
Participants will explore the power of tourism and the sector’s role in bridging cultures, preserving the environment, and promoting a more harmonious and interconnected world.
At the two-day event, Saudi Arabia will hand over the chair to Georgia, which will host the event next year.
Initial legal procedures have been taken against the suspects
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested several people and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a citizen, two residents and a Yemeni national in Jeddah for selling 10 kg of hashish, as well as three citizens in the Asir region for selling 15 kg of hashish.
Initial legal procedures have been taken against the suspects and they will be referred to the public prosecution office.
Meanwhile, land patrols in the Al-Dair governorate of the Jazan region also thwarted an attempt to smuggle 120 kg of qat.
Saudi security forces are appealing to the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or dealing by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.
Members of the public can also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control on 995 or via email at [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.
KSrelief chief meets with international president of Doctors Without Borders
During the meeting, they discussed ways to provide necessary medical aid to people affected by conflicts, epidemics and natural disasters
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, recently met with Dr. Christos Christou, the international president of Doctors Without Borders, on the sidelines of the work of the UN General Assembly at its 78th session in New York City.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to provide necessary medical aid to people affected by conflicts, epidemics, natural disasters, and deprivation of health care in some needy countries.
Christou praised the Kingdom’s active humanitarian role at the international level, noting the efforts of KSrelief in the health sector and caring for the sick and injured people around the world.
How Saudi artists are embracing cultural heritage through craftsmanship
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Saudi craftsmanship and family legacies are being kept alive through weaving and creative works.
Contemporary weaver Hana Almilli explores patterns of sadu weaving, creating masterpieces with a traditional twist.
Almilli told Arab News: “In a world that is constantly evolving, being a part of the few who are actively preserving tradition while exploring their artistry feels like a meaningful contribution. It’s a testament to the enduring value of heritage and the capacity of art to transcend time and space.”
Sadu weaving is an ancient tribal weaving craft that artistically portrays Arabian nomadic people’s rich cultural heritage.
As a multimedia artist and arts and culture management professional, Almilli said she feels a sense of duty in keeping traditions alive, “not only for my family, but also for generations to come to be able to keep histories through tangible assemblages.”
While in her third year studying abroad for a bachelor’s degree in architecture, Almilli had an epiphany that would soon change her educational track.
She said: “I wanted to delve into my artistic practice and also regain the textile practice that was always a part of my childhood. I decided to take a knitting course to regain the memories I had with my grandmother when I was little, as she was a knitter and loved crocheting as well.”
Almilli then switched to studying a bachelor’s degree in textiles.
“I knew this was what I wanted to do for my degree. Something that is a form of revival of heritage was a revival of my nostalgia and healing,” she said.
It was during this time that Almilli dived deep into researching her Saudi heritage.
“I am a Saudi. When I traveled abroad for my studies, I felt alienated and longed for my home, family, friends and life. I wanted to feel close while I was far away. Whether researching patterns, looking for books about Saudi, Sadu weaving, or indirectly incorporating it within my work through contemporary patterns, it will always exist in my work in some form,” she said.
She graduated from California College of the Arts in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in textiles with a minor in creative writing.
In 2022, she received a master’s degree in arts and culture management from Rome Business School in Italy.
Belonging to Turkish, Syrian, Kurdish and Saudi lineage, Almilli’s path is persuaded by “questions of identity.”
She said: “Enquiring perpetual alienation, my ideology developed into discovering and representing the term Al-Ghorba (estrangement in a foreign land). Consequently, my visual structure interrogates nostalgia through weaving, dyeing, embroidering and photography techniques.
“My art practice is research-based, and within it, I explore the idea of recreating affected and rediscovering identities through the material culture of textiles and assemblages,” she added.
Almilli said her work is driven by memory, nostalgia, identity, emotion and more.
“Those elements always combine to create a curiosity to research my heritage further and write poetry pieces in response, which eventually leads to visualizations of my works,” she said.
“It is something I hold close to my heart, and which I take immense pride in. Being able to intertwine tradition with my artistic expression is a truly rewarding experience. It’s like breathing life into the past while simultaneously creating something new and innovative.”
The art of weaving, Sadu, has been added to UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage list.
The Saudi Heritage Commission told Arab News that it strives to launch programs aimed at preserving and highlighting Saudi culture.
“These programs and projects promote three main values and goals, which are: Enhancing awareness among citizens of the importance of heritage, establishing rules and regulations and issuing licenses, and protecting the portfolio of cultural wealth and archaeological sites, and managing them effectively,” the commission said.
The Heritage Commission launched six projects that highlight elements of intangible heritage. One of the projects involves preparing intangible heritage files for registration on UNESCO lists.
“From this standpoint comes the importance of preserving the intangible cultural heritage with its cultural components. Therefore, the Heritage Authority works, through its strategy to develop the sector, to align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”