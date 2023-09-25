Marriott announces 2 luxury properties in NEOM’s mountain destination 

RIYADH: Marriott International has announced hotels from two of its brands are to be built in NEOM’s mountain destination, Trojena.
A W Hotel will be constructed along with a JW Marriott facility in a solidifying of the partnership between the hospitality giant and the giga-project.
The opening of these new hotels aligns with Trojena’s mission to redefine mountain tourism on a global scale, embracing the ethos of ecotourism and setting a new standard for sustainable luxury, according to a statement.
Chadi Hauch, regional vice president, lodging development, Middle East, Marriott International, said: “We are excited to work with NEOM to develop these two exciting properties in one of the most highly anticipated developments in the world.”
He added: “W Hotels continues to redefine the luxury hospitality sector, and NEOM is an ideal fit with its vision centered around innovation, creativity, design and exploration, while JW Marriott, one of our flagship brands, will bring its legacy of extraordinary hospitality, thoughtful design and enriching experiences.”
The W Hotel in Trojena will be located within the Lake Village area, featuring 236 guest rooms, including 47 suites, offering mountain and freshwater lake views.
Meanwhile, the JW Marriott will find its place in The Bow, envisioned as a futuristic water world blending nature with technology. The hotel will offer a total of 500 luxury rooms and suites, entertainment facilities including a ballroom, meeting spaces, and five dining venues.
Philip Gullett, executive director of Trojena, explained: “With its central location, high elevation mountain landscape up to 2,600 meters, and natural surroundings, Trojena redefines the understanding of ultra-luxury hospitality and mountain tourism.”
Gullett emphasized how the two new properties will enhance the travel experience for discerning guests.
Chris Newman, executive director of NEOM Hotel Development, stressed: “The JW Marriott will be paramount in positioning Trojena as a class-leading venue for major global conferences and exhibitions, as well as high-profile events, while W Hotels will transform the way visitors of our mountain destination enjoy entertainment, culture, and culinary experiences.”
Trojena is a flagship development within NEOM, aimed at establishing itself as a year-round adventure sports destination and hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games.