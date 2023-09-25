You are here

Marriott announces 2 luxury properties in NEOM's mountain destination 

Marriott announces 2 luxury properties in NEOM’s mountain destination 
A W Hotel will be constructed. Marriott International.
Updated 25 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Marriott announces 2 luxury properties in NEOM’s mountain destination 

Marriott announces 2 luxury properties in NEOM’s mountain destination 
Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Marriott International has announced hotels from two of its brands are to be built in NEOM’s mountain destination, Trojena.  

A W Hotel will be constructed along with a JW Marriott facility in a solidifying of the partnership between the hospitality giant and the giga-project.  

The opening of these new hotels aligns with Trojena’s mission to redefine mountain tourism on a global scale, embracing the ethos of ecotourism and setting a new standard for sustainable luxury, according to a statement.  

Chadi Hauch, regional vice president, lodging development, Middle East, Marriott International, said: “We are excited to work with NEOM to develop these two exciting properties in one of the most highly anticipated developments in the world.”  

He added: “W Hotels continues to redefine the luxury hospitality sector, and NEOM is an ideal fit with its vision centered around innovation, creativity, design and exploration, while JW Marriott, one of our flagship brands, will bring its legacy of extraordinary hospitality, thoughtful design and enriching experiences.”  

The W Hotel in Trojena will be located within the Lake Village area, featuring 236 guest rooms, including 47 suites, offering mountain and freshwater lake views. 

Meanwhile, the JW Marriott will find its place in The Bow, envisioned as a futuristic water world blending nature with technology. The hotel will offer a total of 500 luxury rooms and suites, entertainment facilities including a ballroom, meeting spaces, and five dining venues.  

Philip Gullett, executive director of Trojena, explained: “With its central location, high elevation mountain landscape up to 2,600 meters, and natural surroundings, Trojena redefines the understanding of ultra-luxury hospitality and mountain tourism.”  

Gullett emphasized how the two new properties will enhance the travel experience for discerning guests. 

Chris Newman, executive director of NEOM Hotel Development, stressed: “The JW Marriott will be paramount in positioning Trojena as a class-leading venue for major global conferences and exhibitions, as well as high-profile events, while W Hotels will transform the way visitors of our mountain destination enjoy entertainment, culture, and culinary experiences.”  

Trojena is a flagship development within NEOM, aimed at establishing itself as a year-round adventure sports destination and hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. 

Topics: Marriott International NEOM Trojena

Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to nuclear energy at international conference

Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to nuclear energy at international conference
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to nuclear energy at international conference

Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to nuclear energy at international conference
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has reaffirmed the Kingdom’s dedication to its national nuclear energy policy, emphasizing its core principles of transparency, reliability, and the highest safety standards.

During Monday’s session of the 67th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Austria, he highlighted Saudi Arabia’s belief in the positive contributions of nuclear power to energy security, as well as its social and economic benefits.

Furthermore, he stressed that the Kingdom, in line with this approach, is actively working to develop peaceful uses of nuclear energy in various fields in close cooperation with the IAEA, adhering to international best practices and experiences.

This includes Saudi Arabia’s National Atomic Energy Project, which encompasses the construction of its first nuclear power station.

Topics: Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman nuclear energy

Middle East hotels’ F&B segment remains a strong earner despite pressures: panel

Middle East hotels’ F&B segment remains a strong earner despite pressures: panel
Updated 25 September 2023
Middle East hotels' F&B segment remains a strong earner despite pressures: panel

Middle East hotels’ F&B segment remains a strong earner despite pressures: panel
Updated 25 September 2023
ROMMER M. BALABA

ABU DHABI: The Middle East hotels’ food and beverage segment contributes strongly to topline numbers despite operational pressures and challenges to the hospitality industry. 

“This region still has quite a strong proportion of the revenue capital that comes from food or beverage … So when it comes from a percentage perspective and in fact, if I widened it to the Middle East, about 40 percent of hotel revenue is dumped into the beverage. So it’s certainly a really important factor for investors in this region,” Michael Grove, chief operating officer of industry benchmarking outfit Hotstats, said on the opening day of the Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi. 

The three-day industry event gathers over 1,000 hospitality leaders around the theme “Focus on Investment,” with over 150 speakers expected in panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, roundtables and innovation pitches. 

The region has seen a “dramatic growth in average rates or rooms performance,” Grove said, such that some indicators, when indexed on a 12-month rolling trend, showed that a big chunk of revenue stream among UAE hotels came from beverage sales. 

Another trend, according to the Hotstats executive, was the resurgence of conferences and events: “You know competition is coming back.” 

“We have seen certainly ... the fears we had during the pandemic as to what would happen due to hybrid working (and) all of the other things, and how that would impact not just restaurants but, of course, the actual spending on the conference. It is again a huge chunk of revenue from the large hotels in the region,” Grove said. 

“What we’re looking at is how much things have changed versus pre-pandemic by area of the business. You can see we’ve seen growth in all areas of the business. But actually that chunk of food or beverages … that we’ve really seen a bit of a decline. 

“There is a lot more ability for people to eat and drink outside of hotels now, which again, going back a few years ago, hotels were the real place people could go. You could eat and drink in your bedrooms again; this region, I think, really maximized that opportunity,” Grove continued. 

He added that food and beverage profitability has become a challenge even in some parts of Europe, where hotels return as low as 12 percent profit margins. However, the Middle East region is “still significantly higher than that.” 

But Middle East hoteliers nonetheless have been able to offset cost challenges — such as the cost of inputs and labor — by making significant operational changes to run more efficiently during the pandemic. 

“Actually, we can see from the numbers that there’s been quite a shift in the way that we operate through the beverage industry. We definitely operate more efficiently, and I don’t think to the detriment of our hotel performance,” Grove said. 

In one of the discussions at the event, food and beverage executives said celebrity chefs and their accompanying franchises were important from a performance standpoint, but due diligence was needed because franchising is a long-term commitment and very difficult to disengage. 

“A lot of people sell franchises with all due respect, but what’s the sign … that you get that top-notch service on any franchise that is signed up with?” asked Marvin Alballi, the head of food and beverage at Arenco. 

“We need to also understand if the brand fits in the local market… to understand if there’s going to be some traction and if the brand has a huge amount of followers and get attractive, specific training.” 

Tatiana Veller, managing director at Stirling Hospitality Advisors, meanwhile told the panel: “As asset managers, definitely our function is to make sure that every square meter on the property that industry builds makes money for them … and this little secret, of course, is that profitability for the food and beverage square meters is declining.”

Speaking on labor issues, she added: “Your outfits are only as profitable, and you can only deliver … to the extent that you can bring the right people in. And it has been a huge issue here and continues to be a huge issue. Yes, our margins are good, but it’s still difficult to hire high quality that can deliver that power and service.” 

Topics: FHSAE23 #hotels food and beverage Future Hospitality Summit

Saudi industry minister conducts meetings with Chinese mining companies

Saudi industry minister conducts meetings with Chinese mining companies
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi industry minister conducts meetings with Chinese mining companies

Saudi industry minister conducts meetings with Chinese mining companies
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen economic ties between Saudi Arabia and China, the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources held bilateral discussions with leading mining companies during a visit to Shanghai.

During his meeting, Bandar Alkhorayef consulted with the chairman of CMOC Group, Yuan Honglin, to explore potential opportunities within the natural resources sector. The assembly touched on the utilization of accumulated experience in mining and processing, including smelting and refining of both essential and rare metals, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Alkhorayef also spoke on different topics related to the iron and steel industry with Wang Ming, a senior figure from Baosteel.

Furthermore, the minister conducted a series of talks in the Chinese city, during which he met with the chairmen of Kingfa, CATL, Liaoning Fangda Group, and China Gas. 

In addition to discussing areas of cooperation, these conversations focused on enhancing industry and mining collaboration, exchanging experiences between private sector organizations, and opinions on how the sectors in both countries are developing. 

Topics: Bandar Alkhorayef Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Saudi-China ties

Abu Dhabi launches $2.7bn investment plan to boost manufacturing sector

Abu Dhabi launches $2.7bn investment plan to boost manufacturing sector
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News
Abu Dhabi launches $2.7bn investment plan to boost manufacturing sector

Abu Dhabi launches $2.7bn investment plan to boost manufacturing sector
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi is embarking on an economic transformation with a 10 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion) investment plan to bolster its manufacturing sector through six strategic programs. 

The goal is to more than double the sector’s size, reaching 172 billion dirhams, creating 13,600 skilled jobs and boosting non-oil exports by 2031, said top executives at a workshop organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology on Sunday. 

Speaking at the workshop, Industrial Development Bureau Executive Director Arafat Al-Yafei said: “The programs include talent development, ecosystem enablement, industry 4.0, circular economy, homegrown supply chain and value chain development.” 

According to Al-Yafei, the number of new industrial licenses has grown by 16.6 percent since the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy was launched in June 2022. 

Moreover, total capital investments by manufacturers operating in the emirate have increased by 12.42 billion dirhams to 384.06 billion dirhams in the year ending June 2023. 

During the workshop, Al-Yafei emphasized the importance of the collaboration of MoIAT and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in raising awareness about programs and incentives designed to attract talent and investments, capitalizing on the abundant opportunities within the emirate’s industrial sector. 

Abu Dhabi Chamber CEO Ahmed Khalifa Al-Qubaisi reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting the local business community and facilitating the growth of the industrial sector. 

He emphasized the sector’s consistent progress, particularly after Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed launched the ADIS. 

ADIS aims to solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as the most competitive industrial hub in the region. 

Salama Al-Awadhi, director of the National In-Country Value Program at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, also underscored MoIAT’s collaboration with public and private partners. 

She said: “MoIAT collaborates with public and private sector partners to strengthen the role of the national industrial and technological landscape. This aligns the sector with the direction of global transformation.” 

Al-Awadhi added: “The ministry is committed to supporting this direction, which aligns with the UAE’s development goals.” 

Abu Dhabi’s substantial investment in its manufacturing sector, along with strategic partnerships and initiatives, is poised to catalyze economic growth, job creation and increased exports, firmly positioning the emirate as an industrial hub in the region. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi manufacturing Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy

Egypt launches bid round for gas and oil exploration in 23 new areas — statement

Egypt launches bid round for gas and oil exploration in 23 new areas — statement
Updated 25 September 2023
Reuters
Egypt launches bid round for gas and oil exploration in 23 new areas — statement

Egypt launches bid round for gas and oil exploration in 23 new areas — statement
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Egypt’s petroleum ministry launched an international bidding round on Monday for exploration in 23 open blocks, with the offer deadline set for Feb. 25, according to Reuters.

The round includes 10 areas in Egypt’s Western Desert, two in the Eastern Desert, seven in the Gulf of Suez and four in the Red Sea, the ministry said.

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has sought to position itself as a regional energy hub.

Topics: Egypt Oil gas

