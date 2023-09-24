Saudi Cultural Mission to UK, Students Club celebrates 93rd National Day in London

LONDON: The Saudi Arabian Cultural Bureau in the UK, in cooperation with the Saudi Students Club London, held a ceremony on Saturday to celebrate the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day at its headquarters in the British capital.

The festive event, which was opened by Saudi Cultural Attache to the UK Dr. Amal Fatani, was packed with patriot cultural and poetic activities that incorporated the slogan for this year’s national day celebrations, entitled “We Dream and We Achieve.”

It was attended by a large number of Saudi scholarship students, teachers and their families, as well as other guests and delegations keen on congratulating Saudi Arabia on its special day.

أصدقاء #لندن تشويقه بسيطة لفعالية #اليوم_الوطني93 الذي اقيم في الملحقية الثقافية السعودية بالمملكة المتحدة بالتعاون مع النادي السعودي في مدينة #لندن سنوافيكم بالتفاصيل قريبًا كل عام ومليكنا والوطن وانتم بخير #نحلم_و_نحقق pic.twitter.com/r7b4IBCo8w — النادي السعودي في لندن (@LonSSCUK) September 24, 2023

In her opening speech, Fatani welcomed the attendees and thanked all those who have worked toward promoting and praising her country in the UK.

She highlighted the importance of this day, which presents an opportunity to reflect on the Kingdom’s journey and its history full of achievements, to celebrate identity and heritage, and to shed light on the great achievements that the Kingdom has achieved across various sectors.

Fatani also stressed to the students the importance of national values and identity, and said she looked forward to a bright and prosperous future for the Kingdom.

On Sept. 23 of each year, Saudis in the Kingdom and abroad celebrate their country’s National Day to commemorate the anniversary of the unification of the Kingdom through a royal decree by founder King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud in 1932.

The celebration, which featured several games and activities for children and loads of food and giveaways, included a dialogue session hosted by the London Cultural Salon entitled “We Dream and Achieve in a Homeland whose Love Exudes Poets,” presented by Dr. Ahmad Al-Dubayan, director general of the Islamic Cultural Center in London.

The session highlighted the works of the great Saudi poet, Ghazi Al-Gosaibi, and his role in consolidating love for and belonging to the homeland.

Al-Dubayan focused on the importance of poetry in promoting national values and cultural identity and reviewed the most prominent poetic works of Al-Gosaibi, in which he promoted love for the homeland and dedication to its service.

The salon also held another session to raise awareness on how to serve your country, called “Nine Laws for Building Great Successes for a Great Homeland,” which was led by training adviser Mohammed Al-Khalidi.

The cultural bureau, which falls under the Ministry of Education, opened two art exhibitions that displayed works related to the Kingdom’s history, ancient heritage, culture, and achievements, in partnership with the Health Mission in the UK and the bureau’s Student Advisory Committee.

The celebration concluded by honoring the speakers, organizers and participants who contributed to the national event and recognized a number of individuals and volunteers for their great efforts and support toward the Kingdom.







Muhannad Alrawi (R), a reporter for Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV, was honored for his efforts in promoting the Kingdom in the media field. (AN Photo)



“I received a certificate of thanks and appreciation for my volunteering endeavors and my constant contributions toward the Saudi Cultural Bureau,” Muhannad Alrawi, a reporter for Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV, told Arab News.

“This is the fourth time that I have been honored by the Students Club in London, which is part of the Cultural Mission, but this is the first time I have been physically recognized for my efforts during the National Day celebration events,” said the 35-year-old British-Iraqi.

“Of course, I was so happy with this recognition, not only because I was honored but especially because the cultural attache noted in her speech that ‘Mohanned has always been one of those people that like to shed light all the Kingdom’s efforts in the UK,’ so that makes you feel that your achievements are being appreciated and this is a wonderful feeling,” he added.

“All the attendees and delegations that attended the event, whether they were honored or not, were extremely happy, so of course those who were acknowledged on top of the joyous occasion were even happier.”