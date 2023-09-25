Hilton plans to boost regional presence by more than 125%

ABU DHABI: As the travel and tourism industry rebounds in the Middle East post-COVID-19 pandemic, Hilton plans to boost its regional presence by more than 125 percent, according to a statement issued on Monday.
Speaking on the first day of the Future Hospitality in Abu Dhabi, Carlos Khneisser, vice president of development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said: “Our multi-brand growth strategy continues to show results, with close to 100 hotels — totaling almost 25,000 rooms — set to open in the Middle East in the near future.”
He said: “We are also proud to be managing an active pipeline, with approximately 70 percent of our Middle East projects currently under construction. We look forward to seeing these hotels come to fruition in the years ahead while continuing to agree on new properties.”
In Saudi Arabia, a key development market, multiple new properties were signed in August, including a Conrad Hotels and Resorts property in Riyadh’s Laysen Valley, two hotels in Abha, and a Canopy by Hilton at the Porta Jeddah Development.
With these signings, Saudi Arabia has become Hilton’s largest pipeline market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the fourth largest globally.
In Qatar, LXR Hotels & Resorts welcomed The Plaza Doha to its portfolio earlier this year, further strengthening Hilton’s presence in the country. In addition, Hilton celebrated the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts on the African continent with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis in September.
More openings are expected in the months ahead across a range of brands and countries.