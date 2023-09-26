Victory for Saudi handball team in Asian Games as tennis duo, fencers bow out

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mens handball team were victorious in their second game at the Asian Games on Monday, beating Mongolian 45-15.
Saudi Arabia were seeking to revive their tournament after loosing to Japan in the opening game. They are now in joint second place in Group D alongside Iran, who they play on Wednesday.
In Boxing, the Kingdom’s Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi qualified for the round of 16 in the 51kg category, while teammate Raghad Al-Naimi bowed out after losing to Kazakhstan’s Natalia Bogdanova in the 66kg weight class.
Saudi rower Haia Al-Mami finished 12th in the overall standings of the W1x competition with a time of 8.84 minutes on Monday.
In the taekwondo competition, it was the end of the road for Dania Abu Talibn after losing to China’s Guo Qing, who won the silver medal in the 2022 World Championships, by a round to nil in the sub-49kg weight category for women.
Also heading out of the games were fencers Adel Al-Mutairi and Mohammed Al-Omar in the saber competition. Al-Mutairi defeated Jordan’s Osama Al-Masri 15-12 before losing 6-15 in the round of 16 to South Korea’s Oh Sang-uk, who won gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And Al-Omar lost in the round of 32 to Japan’s Yoshida Kento.
The Saudi shooting team, Misfer Al-Ammari, Bader Al-Otaibi, and Hussein Al-Harbi, finished their participation in the 10m air rifle competition. Al-Ammari ranked 12th with 624.5 points, Al-Otaibi ranked 24th with 615.8 points, and Al-Harbi ranked 50th with 614.5 points. As a team, they finished 12th with a total of 1854.8 points.
Saudi tennis duo, Ammar and Yara Al-Hogbani, also bowed out of the games after a loss in the doubles competition.