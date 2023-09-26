Saudi program provides MRI training for Yemen radiologists

RIYADH: Radiologists in Yemen are to be trained in the use of MRI scanners as part of Saudi Arabia’s development and reconstruction program for the country.

The training will provide medical doctors at Marib General Hospital with the skills to operate the hi-tech equipment, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The course is part of an ongoing project to equip the hospital authority’s radiology and MRI department with all the latest medical devices to improve the healthcare offering to communities in the Marib governorate.

Under the Saudi-backed program, 34 projects and development initiatives have been carried out in Yemeni governorates.

In the Marib governorate, Kara General Hospital was supplied with 24 medical devices, September 26 Hospital received 27 pieces of equipment, and 13 items were delivered to the Marib General Hospital Authority. Each hospital was also supplied with a fully equipped ambulance.

Overall, the Saudi initiative in Yemen has seen the implementation of 229 development projects covering the education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture, and fisheries sectors, and has helped toward boosting the capacity of public institutions.