Saudi FM meets France's special envoy for Lebanon, Nauru's president

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Nauru's President Russ Kun in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his counterpart from Dominica Vince Henderson. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his counterpart from Dominica Vince Henderson. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his counterpart from Dominica Vince Henderson. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Jean-Yves Le Drian, French President Emmanuel Macron's special envoy for Lebanon. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Jean-Yves Le Drian, French President Emmanuel Macron’s special envoy for Lebanon. (SPA)
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi FM meets France’s special envoy for Lebanon, Nauru’s president

Saudi FM meets France’s special envoy for Lebanon, Nauru’s president
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday received Jean-Yves Le Drian, French President Emmanuel Macron’s special envoy for Lebanon, in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The parties reviewed bilateral relations and looked at ways to extend joint coordination in many fields.

They also discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, as well as in regional and international arenas, the Kingdom added in a statement.

Prince Faisal also met Nauru’s President Russ Kun in Riyadh to discuss ways of strengthening ties.

The minister conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president, and their wishes for continued progress for the government and people of Nauru.

Bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields were discussed, in addition to focusing on the most prominent developments on both the regional and international stage.

Prince Faisal held bilateral talks on Monday with Vince Henderson, the minister for foreign affairs, international business, trade and energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Jean-Yves Le Drian NAURU dominica Prince Faisal bin Farhan Lebanon

World tourism leaders meeting in Riyadh highlight need for investment in people

World tourism leaders meeting in Riyadh highlight need for investment in people
Updated 28 September 2023
Nada Alturki
World tourism leaders meeting in Riyadh highlight need for investment in people

World tourism leaders meeting in Riyadh highlight need for investment in people
  • Experts and leaders from around the world agreed that investment in talent was crucial to creating a sustainable sector
  • In 2020, more than 62 million jobs were lost globally due to the pandemic, many of those being in the tourism and hospitality industry
Updated 28 September 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Global tourism officials meeting in Saudi Arabia have highlighted the importance of investing in people to safeguard the future of the sector.
With the industry getting back on track following the coronavirus pandemic, renewed efforts are being made to promote careers in tourism and hospitality.
Experts and leaders from around the world, gathered in Riyadh for the UN World Tourism Organization’s World Tourism Day, agreed that investment in talent was crucial to creating a sustainable sector.
Speaking on Wednesday during a panel session titled “Investing in Our People,” Indonesia’s deputy minister for tourism product and events at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Rizki Handayani, said: “Human capital development is the most important aspect that plays key roles in the success of sustainable, or green tourism.
“We really need to put our efforts into the development of our human capital, their skill, their knowledge, as well as their capability and entrepreneurship.”
In 2020, more than 62 million jobs were lost globally due to the pandemic, many of those being in the tourism and hospitality industry. Saudi Arabia has since managed a return to work for 80 percent of the sector’s employees. But for many, job security fears are holding them back.
Haitham Mattar is managing director for the Middle East, Africa, and Southwest Asia at IHG Hotels and Resorts, the largest operator and employer in Saudi Arabia with more than 18,000 rooms in around 40 hotels.
He said: “It is now a critical task for both the government and private sector to re-instil the confidence in giving employees job security, but also financial certainty.”
While employment in hospitality can offer fast-tracked career opportunities, and international work, many people were now looking for flexibility, work-life balance, and well-being with jobs in areas such as hotels and airlines.
One of the biggest challenges currently being faced by companies was providing education and training for future employees. But CEO of Sommet Education, Benoit-Etienne Domenget, said globally these were not among the key investment areas.
“For too long, our community players of hospitality, tourism, and travel have considered human capital as a commodity,” he added.
Delegates at the session debated the need for expanded education beyond hospitality skills to ensure content was locally relevant and through the encouragement of entrepreneurial mindsets.
Christine Bockelmann, dean of Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, said: “From a study in Portugal, we know that 50 percent of all people who have an education in tourism do not subsequently work in this field, so we have a problem with the attractivity of the jobs in this area.
“Education is very important and sustainability, and prosperity is very important. My key point is that we have to create a connectivity between these three topics,” she added.

Updated 28 September 2023
SPA
Lovers of reading expected to descend on iconic Riyadh Book Fair

Lovers of reading expected to descend on iconic Riyadh Book Fair
  • More than 1,800 publishers are participating in the event
  • Theme is ‘An Inspiring Destination,’ with Oman guest of honor
Updated 28 September 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Lovers of reading are expected to flock to the Riyadh Book Fair opening today which features some of the latest publications on literature and the arts, as well as an array of paintings and rare collectables.

Under the theme “An Inspiring Destination,” the event — the largest of its kind in the Arab world — promises visitors a diverse cultural journey until Oct. 7.

It has 800 pavilions over an area exceeding 55,000 square meters, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

More than 1,800 publishers are participating in the fair, with an additional 70 French firms represented through the “Lire en Francais a Riyadh” initiative.

Organizers expect the event to record over 1 million visits.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to look at over 25 rare manuscripts and collectables on display.

Oman is the guest of honor this year, which organizers said reflects the historical ties and fraternal relations between the two nations’ peoples.

Oman’s pavilion will occupy a central position within the exhibition, showcasing books, manuscripts, and various items that celebrate the country’s culture. There will also be several leading figures from Oman’s arts and culture scene present.

In conjunction with the fair, the International Publishers Conference will convene on Oct. 4 to address various challenges facing the book industry.

Sponsored by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, the conference will feature speeches from prominent local and international industry leaders, as well as publishers, authors, content creators, and other specialists.

The Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 is made possible through the support of ROSHN, a national real estate developer serving as a community partner, and the Al-Riyadh Center for Political and Strategic Studies, acting as a cultural partner.

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture — also known as Ithra — the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the car rental company Yelo are also partners of the event.

Topics: Riyadh riyadh book fair

Rate of employment support rises to 50% covering 160 cultural professions: Saudi culture minister

Rate of employment support rises to 50% covering 160 cultural professions: Saudi culture minister
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News
Rate of employment support rises to 50% covering 160 cultural professions: Saudi culture minister

Rate of employment support rises to 50% covering 160 cultural professions: Saudi culture minister
  • Ministry of Culture and the Human Resources Development Fund had earlier launched an initiative to enhance professional sustainability in the cultural sectors
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said there has been a 20 percent increase in the rate of “employment support” for 160 cultural professions in 286 activities, the ministry announced on Wednesday.
Prince Badr said that the rate of employment support for these professions jumped from 30 percent to 50 percent, as part of an initiative that was implemented, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and the Human Resources Development Fund, also known as Hadaf, to enhance professional sustainability in the cultural sectors and achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which includes developing the Saudi contribution to arts and culture.
The supported cultural professions included a wide list of professions in the sectors of heritage, language, books and publishing, libraries, fashion arts, theater and performing arts, culinary arts, films, museums, visual arts, festivals and events, and architecture and design.
The list also features educational development tracks for the cultural sector and multimedia design including film director, art critic, art trainer, theater producer, theater director, poet, author, literary critic, literary editor, literary publisher, textile designer, fashion designer, archaeologist, chef, embroidery worker, fashion guide, goldsmith, fashion model, calligrapher, archaeologist, document and manuscript restoration technician, furniture designer, museum director, museum guide, art gallery director, visual artist, singer, band leader, vocal performance coach, and other basic cultural professions.
Supporting cultural professions comes within the common objectives of the cooperation agreement signed by the Ministry of Culture with Hadaf in June to unify efforts in developing human capital in culture and the arts and enhancing professional sustainability for practitioners, amateurs and entrepreneurs in various cultural fields.
The Ministry of Culture has previously launched a strategy for developing cultural capabilities, through which it works in an integrated manner with government agencies to enable the professional and sustainable development of arts and culture practitioners and entrepreneurs, raise the level of awareness of developing cultural capabilities, and create a positive image of artistic and cultural professions and talents.
This project comes as a continuation of the ministry’s efforts aimed at comprehensive national development and unifies the efforts made by various relevant parties.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Hadaf Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

Saudi envoy holds talks in Ramallah with Palestinian PM and EU representative

Saudi envoy holds talks in Ramallah with Palestinian PM and EU representative
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi envoy holds talks in Ramallah with Palestinian PM and EU representative

Saudi envoy holds talks in Ramallah with Palestinian PM and EU representative
  • Ambassador Nayef Al-Sudairi reaffirmed the unwavering support of the Kingdom for Palestine in all international forums
  • The two-day official visit was his first since he was appointed Saudi Arabia’s non-resident ambassador to the state in August
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Nayef Al-Sudairi, the Saudi non-resident ambassador to the State of Palestine, visited Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh at his office in Ramallah on Wednesday.

Shtayyeh warmly welcomed Al-Sudairi to Palestine and underlined his commitment to providing all necessary support for the envoy’s mission, which Shtayyeh said he expects to contribute significantly to the development of relations between the two sates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ambassador, who was on a two-day official visit to the West Bank that began on Tuesday, reaffirmed the unwavering support of the Kingdom for Palestine in international forums, and emphasized the strength of the relationship between the states and the potential for enhanced cooperation in a number of fields.

In a separate meeting, Al-Sudairi, who is also the Kingdom’s ambassador to Jordan, held talks with the EU’s representative in Palestine, Alexandre Stutzmann, to discuss the latest political developments relating to the Palestinian cause, along with other issues of common interest.

In addition, he held talks with Munib Al-Masri, the chairman of the board of directors of independent development organization Al-Quds Fund and Endowment, about ways to strengthen and develop relations.

The envoy, who was visiting the territory for the first time since he was appointed ambassador to Palestine in August, earlier presented his credentials to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Topics: Nayef Al-Sudairi Mohammed Shtayyeh Ramallah Palestine

Saudi trade delegation concludes 3-day visit to Singapore

Saudi trade delegation concludes 3-day visit to Singapore
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi trade delegation concludes 3-day visit to Singapore

Saudi trade delegation concludes 3-day visit to Singapore
  • The delegation consisted of representatives from 14 government agencies
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation, led by Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, on Wednesday concluded a three-day visit to Singapore aimed at enhancing trade exchange and economic partnership between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Qasabi held a number of ministerial meetings, including with Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing; Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong; Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng; and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

The delegation, which comprised 36 officials, also visited the Asia Competitiveness Institute and Tuas Port — the world’s largest fully automated port — where meetings were held with Singaporean companies which focused on enhancing cooperation in the services sector.

Members of the delegation also participated in the Saudi-Singapore Business Forum, which was co-organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Singapore Business Federation.

The delegation consisted of representatives from 14 government agencies.

Al-Qasabi also met female leaders during the visit who are currently participating in the Women Future Leaders Program for the Logistics Sector.

The program is presented by the Saudi Logistics Academy in collaboration with the Singapore Supply Chain and Logistics Academy.

The minister received a briefing on the training program and its anticipated outcomes.

Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim, the executive director of the Saudi Logistics Academy, said the program was a fully supported, cost-free initiative, sponsored by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, and its primary goal was to prepare and empower leaders within the logistics sector.

Topics: Saudi trade Saudi-Singapore Singapore Majid Al-Qasabi

