Saudi FM meets France’s special envoy for Lebanon, Nauru’s president

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday received Jean-Yves Le Drian, French President Emmanuel Macron’s special envoy for Lebanon, in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The parties reviewed bilateral relations and looked at ways to extend joint coordination in many fields.
They also discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, as well as in regional and international arenas, the Kingdom added in a statement.
Prince Faisal also met Nauru’s President Russ Kun in Riyadh to discuss ways of strengthening ties.
The minister conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president, and their wishes for continued progress for the government and people of Nauru.
Bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields were discussed, in addition to focusing on the most prominent developments on both the regional and international stage.
Prince Faisal held bilateral talks on Monday with Vince Henderson, the minister for foreign affairs, international business, trade and energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica.