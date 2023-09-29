Riyadh to host ‘Web3 Summit: Blockchain and Beyond’ in October
Saudi Arabia’s remarkable economic and social transformation now underway is much like the rise of Japan several decades ago, according to Tokyo’s envoy Fumio Iwai.
Japan’s ambassador made the comments in a lecture on Sept. 28 titled “Experience of Japan through Meiji Restoration” at Abdulrahman Al-Sudairy Cultural Center in Sakaka, Jouf province.
Iwai said there were considerable similarities between the two nations including the developments in industry, culture, job creation, and the passion of the people.
He also exchanged opinions with members of the audience during a question-and-answer session.
Prior to the lecture, Iwai met with Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Jouf.
He had earlier met with Jouf University’s president Dr. Mohammed bin Mufrij Al-Huwaiti, and visited the local chamber of commerce, as well as the Nawwaf Al-Rashed Heritage Museum.
In a post on X, Iwai said the visit was a “fun experience, but at the same time very difficult, especially in the question-and-answer session.”
“I once again realized the limitations of my listening and understanding skills in Arabic,” he added.
كانت تجربة ممتعة ولكن في نفس الوقت صعبة جدًا وخاصة في جلسة الأسئلة والإجابات. أدركت مرة أخرى قصور مهاراتي للاستماع والفهم باللغة العربيةhttps://t.co/ZYeVcvDagt— Iwai Fumio (@FumioIwai) September 28, 2023
RIYADH: Hala Al-Tuwaijri, Saudi human rights commission president, met with Lord Tariq Ahmad, UK minister for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the UN.
On a state visit to the UK, Al-Tuwaijri reviewed the Kingdom’s historic legislative reforms and developments in the field of human rights since the adoption of Saudi Vision 2030, stressing the keenness of the Saudi leadership to enhance and protect human rights, the HRC said.
The HRC president also visited the Slynn Foundation, discussing with officials there ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in the field of human rights.
MANAMA: RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani chaired the second meeting of the political coordination committee of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council on Thursday in Manama.
The two sides reviewed bilateral relations, and discussed ways to enhance them and boost cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Faisal and Al-Zayani also presided over the first meeting of the council’s preparatory committee, which evaluated the progress made in the work of the subcommittees, and the initiatives launched during the council’s second meeting in 2021.
They also reviewed new initiatives that will be introduced during the council’s third meeting, as well as draft agreements and memorandums of understanding that will be signed between the two sides.
The meetings are part of Prince Faisal’s visit to Manama, where he met with Bahrain’s King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.
RIYADH: Sustainability and tourism, the rapid growth of the sector in Saudi Arabia, and its importance in fostering cross-cultural dialogue around the world, were the subjects of a roundtable discussion on the last day of an international industry gathering in Riyadh.
Secretary-general of the UN World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili, spoke at the private session held to mark World Tourism Day.
This year’s event was attended by more than 50 ministers from around 70 countries. “This is happening for the first time for us, and we are very happy,” Pololikashvili said.
Several initiatives, most of which concerned Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning role in the global tourism sector, were announced over the course of the conference.
High on the meeting’s agenda was the need to expand knowledge surrounding the industry’s sustainability, and Pololikashvili revealed that UNWTO officials were working closely with Riyadh to create a center to address the issue in the Kingdom.
“The center will be like a brain where all projects and all guidelines are generated and from where we can provide and support member states from the Kingdom.
“From the center we will foster educational programs and projects catered to better understanding of sustainability. From here we will support countries in how to foster sustainable development of tourism in their countries,” he added.
The UN agency’s official office for the Middle East has been based in Riyadh since 2021.
Pololikashvili said: “We want to create a very clear program for sustainable development.”
He noted that the project was due to be launched in September next year with a bachelor’s program and participants spending time studying in the Spanish capital Madrid, and the Swiss city of Lucerne.
“The program will provide knowledge of sustainability to the young generation who will then have a clear methodology in how to create steps toward sustainable development,” he added.
Pololikashvili highlighted the progress being made in the Kingdom in developing tourism.
During the roundtable, he said: “We need to work together to make Saudi Arabia even more accessible. The investments in infrastructure and the rules, they’re changing every day. It creates an opportunity to attract more and more events.
“Until a few years ago, the country was totally closed for international travel. Now you see people coming from Argentina, Chile, Japan, and from all over the world.
“Almost 20 African ministers are here. This has never happened, and nobody could have imagined it happening five years ago. The steps are in place. This is a long vision. It’s not only Vision 2030. Many more things will happen here.”
He pointed out that cross-cultural dialogue and cultural diplomacy were key aspects for tourism which helped nations develop and grow economically on the world stage.
“Tourism is the best way for people to get to know one another. For the next five or 10 years we will be working toward tourism as a means for connecting people and bringing the world together.
“It brings all of us together and this is part of our new branding strategy, and it is a reality. Tourism is not only words and nice pictures,” Pololikashvili added.
He said tourism used to involve little more than traveling to a hotel and then returning. “Now it connects many more industries and people, and it is the way to promote intercultural relationships.”
And he noted that it was such relationships that spurred constructive dialogue and helped promote world peace.
“The more we travel, the more we are educated, and the more we know about the culture and people of new destinations, and this is what the government is doing here in Saudi Arabia,” Pololikashvili added.
NEOM, Saudi Arabia: NEOM and MB92 Group, a leading superyacht maintenance company, have inked a partnership to establish a 10,000-square-meter repair facility for yachts at NEOM’s luxury island and Sindalah, a yachting destination at Red Sea.
The partnership aligns with the imminent opening of Sindalah during 2024 and will be the first of several yacht repair centers in NEOM, responding to the anticipated growth of visiting and resident yachts, in the region in the coming years.
The new facility will provide yacht owners traveling to the Red Sea with access to MB92 Group’s experience in addressing the intricate repair demands of yachts and superyachts.
It also mirrors NEOM’s vision of building a maritime destination in the region, with both partners committed to offering dependable, efficient, and sustainable solutions for maintenance or repair requirements. As such, the construction of the new center will prioritize sustainable development within its design, processes, and equipment.
Aayush Killa, NEOM Islands executive director, said: “Teaming up with MB92 Group reflects our commitment to becoming a distinctive yachting destination. This venture embodies our dedication to delivering world-class infrastructure and services to support yachts visiting the Red Sea.”