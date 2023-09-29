You are here

Man Utd's Martinez ruled out for 'extended period'

Man Utd’s Martinez ruled out for ‘extended period’
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for an "extended period" after aggravating a foot injury he suffered last season. (X/@LisandrMartinez)
Updated 29 September 2023
AFP
Man Utd's Martinez ruled out for 'extended period'

Man Utd’s Martinez ruled out for ‘extended period’
  • Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April
  • Defender Sergio Reguilon will miss the game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford
Updated 29 September 2023
AFP
LONDON: Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for an “extended period” after aggravating a foot injury he suffered last season.
Martinez was sidelined for around two months when he sustained a fractured metatarsal in United’s Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla in April.
The Argentina center-back is now likely to be out of action for a similar period after United confirmed the foot problem is still an issue.
“Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April,” a statement said.
“The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month.
“Martinez bravely continued playing for the following two games against Brighton and Bayern Munich.
“But it has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps.”
Adding to United boss Erik ten Hag’s problems, the club also confirmed that defender Sergio Reguilon will miss the game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday with a “minor injury.”

Topics: Manchester United english Premier League Lisandro Martinez

Leipzig part ways with a key executive linked with Bayern Munich a day before playing Bayern

Leipzig part ways with a key executive linked with Bayern Munich a day before playing Bayern
Updated 29 min 59 sec ago
AP
Leipzig part ways with a key executive linked with Bayern Munich a day before playing Bayern

Leipzig part ways with a key executive linked with Bayern Munich a day before playing Bayern
  • The decision came a day before Leipzig play Bayern in the Bundesliga
  • Leipzig said Eberl had been “relieved ... of his duties with immediate effect”
Updated 29 min 59 sec ago
AP

LEIPZIG, Germany: Leipzig parted ways with their top sports executive Max Eberl on Friday citing a “failure to commit to the club” amid speculation linking him with Bayern Munich. The decision came a day before Leipzig plays Bayern in the Bundesliga.
Leipzig said Eberl had been “relieved ... of his duties with immediate effect.” The club denied the decision was linked to the team’s performance or signings.
“His failure to commit to the club has led to us making this decision. It has nothing to do with the squad’s rebuild or results on the pitch,” the club said.
Reports in Germany in recent days have indicated that Eberl could be of interest to Bayern, which have shaken up their own management structure after difficulties on the field last season and off-field issues including the firing of coach Julian Nagelsmann in March and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel.
Eberl, who was a Bayern player in the early 1990s, had pointed to his Leipzig contract when asked about the speculation and said he wanted to focus on the upcoming game against Bayern, in comments published by the Sport Bild newspaper on Wednesday.
Leipzig are a point behind league leader Bayern before the two teams meet Saturday.
As managing director for sport, Eberl joined Leipzig last year and was credited with overseeing a rebuild which has seen established players like Joško Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai depart for large price tags and the arrival of young talents like Loïs Openda and Paris Saint-Germain loanee Xavi Simons.
Leipzig said sporting director Rouven Schröder would move into Eberl’s role.

Topics: Leipzig Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid improve to 5th in Spanish league standings with 2-0 win at Osasuna

Atletico Madrid improve to 5th in Spanish league standings with 2-0 win at Osasuna
Updated 29 September 2023
AP
Atletico Madrid improve to 5th in Spanish league standings with 2-0 win at Osasuna

Atletico Madrid improve to 5th in Spanish league standings with 2-0 win at Osasuna
  • Before beating Madrid, Atletico were coming off a draw at Lazio in the group stage of the Champions League and a 3-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league
  • Barcelona kick-start the weekend round by hosting Sevilla on Friday
Updated 29 September 2023
AP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid kept the momentum going from their win against rivals Real Madrid by beating Osasuna 2-0 in the Spanish league on Thursday.

Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored a goal in each half for Atletico, who are in fifth place and right outside the Champions League spots.

Atletico beat Madrid 3-1 at home on Sunday, with Griezmann scoring one of the goals for Diego Simeone’s team.

“It was important not to get caught up with what happened against Real Madrid and to come here to win,” Griezmann said. “We are improving and we have to keep working to keep improving.”

Atletico have a game in hand after their match against Sevilla earlier this month was postponed because of storms in Madrid.

Griezmann opened the scoring with a shot from a tight angle in the 20th minute, and Riquelme sealed the victory in a breakaway in the 81st, not long after Osasuna had a goal disallowed because of a controversial foul on a defender inside the area in the 75th. Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate was sent off for complaining about the referee’s decision.

Both teams played with 10 men from the 85th after Osasuna’s Chimy Ávila and Atletico’s Álvaro Morata were sent off following an altercation between them. Spanish media said the two continued arguing with each other heatedly on their way to the locker rooms at El Sadar Stadium.

The result extended Osasuna’s winless streak to five matches in all competitions. They dropped to 14th place with the loss, the third at home in the league.

Before beating Madrid, Atletico were coming off a draw at Lazio in the group stage of the Champions League and a 3-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league.

In other results, Real Betis’ winless run reached four matches in all competitions after a 1-1 draw at second-to-last-place Granada, who were coming off three losses in a row. Assane Diao put the visitors ahead in the 51st before Granada’s Lucas Boyé equalized in the 67th.

Celta Vigo remained on the edge of the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at home against Alaves. The hosts opened the scoring with an own-goal by Rafael Marín in the 35th and Alaves equalized through Samuel Omorodion in the 73rd.

Celta, who had no shots on target, played a man down afer Luca de la Torre was sent off in the 68th.

Girona top the standings after defeating Villareal 2-1 on Wednesday for their sixth straight victory. They are one point ahead of Real Madrid — who beat Las Palmas 2-0 on Wednesday — and two points ahead of fellow Catalan club Barcelona, who drew 2-2 at Mallorca a day earlier.

Barcelona kick-start the weekend round by hosting Sevilla on Friday. Girona host Madrid on Saturday.

Topics: Atletico Madrid La Liga

Newcastle United find Carabao Cup heroes in win over Man City

Newcastle United find Carabao Cup heroes in win over Man City
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News
Newcastle United find Carabao Cup heroes in win over Man City

Newcastle United find Carabao Cup heroes in win over Man City
  • Smiling Scouser Gordon sets tone of the tie as Isak’s solo St James’ Park strike sends Magpies through
  • In eight performances across three competitions, Gordon has gone from a low-key squad player to first name on the team sheet
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: With one 40-yard sprint, Anthony Gordon epitomised everything it means to represent Newcastle United — and inspired his side, with the help of others, to cup glory.

The scene was St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup third round, the visitors treble-winning Manchester City. Both sides were weakened with 10 and eight changes apiece from the Premier League this weekend, but tensions were still high.

The atmosphere was electric, but dampened early on by City’s dominance. Toiling against their illustrious opponents, Eddie Howe’s men found a hero who riled up the crowd with effort and commitment.

On 49 minutes, as Manuel Akanji dropped the shoulder and swaggered away from a wrong-footed Gordon, there looked to be no danger for City. However, the rakish winger refused to give up the cause, chased Akanji’s ball across the pitch to Matteo Kovacic, and as the Croatian twisted to protect possession, the blonde-haired Scouser committed, slid in and threw ball and man high up into the Tyneside night.

The roar that greeted the challenge set the tone for the rest of the evening. For all City out-passed the Magpies, Gordon and his comrades showed they would not be out-fought on home turf.

Soon after, Swedish forward Alexander Isak turned in what proved to be the winner, sending United through and dumping out the winners of the competition in four of the last five campaigns.

Gordon did not have a direct hand in the goal, but it had his fingerprints all over it.

“I think he’s had an outstanding start to the season,” said Howe, whose side were rewarded for their City win with a trip to Manchester United in round four.

“What’s pleased me most is his fitness levels, his athleticism is really coming to the fore but he’s adding goals and end product. All attacking players will be judged by that. I always say when we sign players there needs to be patience.

“Players, as much as you want them to come in and be outstanding from minute one, that’s very rare. Sometimes there is a bedding in period, some players take longer than others,” Howe said.

“We had no doubt over Anthony’s quality but I think pre-season did him really good, but as did the six months he had with us before the break for the summer because he had a taste of what to expect and came back with a much greater understanding.”

It is fair to say Gordon had, up until the summer, been questioned. Many fans, pundits and journalists had wondered whether the former Everton man was the right fit for Howe’s Champions League qualifiers.

In eight performances across three competitions, Gordon has gone from a low-key squad player to first name on the team sheet.

The youngster with pace and talent has grown into a man with consistent quality in his locker. Four goal involvements this term — two goals and two assists — already prove his significant growth. But is there room for improvement? Howe thinks so.

“That’s the plan. For Anthony, he’s got such a high ability and so much potential where we really feel he can push on. There is so much more to work on and improve but the qualities are there for him to be an outstanding player at this level,” the head coach said.

Newcastle will hope to maintain their upturn in fortune Saturday, when the Magpies host Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, before the clash the Gulf region is waiting for in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain next week.

Topics: Newcastle United Manchester city Carabao Cup Anthony Gordon

Saudi King’s Cup round-of-16 football matches drawn

Saudi King’s Cup round-of-16 football matches drawn
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi King's Cup round-of-16 football matches drawn

Saudi King’s Cup round-of-16 football matches drawn
  • Last edition’s winners Al-Hilal will face Al-Hazem in Riyadh
  • Round will be played in a single match, with losing teams eliminated from the tournament
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The matches for the Saudi King’s Cup round of 16 were drawn on Wednesday night and will be played on Oct. 30 and 31, 2023.
The last edition’s winners Al-Hilal will face Al-Hazem in Riyadh, while Al-Nassr will play Al-Ettifaq at Alawal Park in Riyadh.
Al-Ittihad will play Al-Fayha at Al-Majma’ah, while Al-Ahli will host Abha.
The 16th round will be played in a single match, with losing teams eliminated from the tournament.
In the other matches, Al-Khaleej will host Damac, and Al-Shabab will be a guest at Al-Fateh.
Clubs Al-Najma and Al-Faisaly from the “Yellow League” will face each other in the city of Unaizah, while Al-Taawon will host Al-Wehda.
Earlier this week, Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal booked their spots in the round of 16 with away victories over lower-tier opposition.

Topics: Saudi King's Cup Al-Hilal Riyadh Al-Nassr

Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club

Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club
Updated 28 September 2023
AP
Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club

Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club
  • The Saudi league has embarked on a spectacular spending spree this year by luring some of soccer’s biggest stars to the kingdom
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane have made the move from Europe’s biggest leagues
Updated 28 September 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard could be the next Premier League star to join the Saudi Arabian league.
The England international, who is a free agent, is training with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the last season.
Al-Ettifaq is coached by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard and signed England midfielder Jordan Henderson in the offseason.
“I’ve watched him for many years so I’m aware of the talent,” Gerrard told Al Arabiya’s sports program FilMarma. “Jesse is out of a club at the moment, he is not contracted, so he’s free to train with anyone else. So he’s coming to use our facilities, he’s coming to train with our players, to maintain his fitness.
“Jesse knows there’s an opportunity for him to try to convince us to come to the club.”
The Saudi league has embarked on a spectacular spending spree this year by luring some of soccer’s biggest stars to the oil-rich kingdom.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane have made the move from Europe’s biggest leagues, and a slew of other top players have followed suit.
The 30-year-old Lingard graduated from United’s academy and left the club in 2022. He signed a one-year contract with Forest and has been a free agent since that deal expired.
Lingard has also trained with West Ham this season. He had a successful loan spell at the London club in 2021.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Saudi football

