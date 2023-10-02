You are here

  • Home
  • Donald Trump to appear in New York court for civil fraud trial

Donald Trump to appear in New York court for civil fraud trial

Donald Trump to appear in New York court for civil fraud trial
Former US president Donald Trump, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others are accused in the New York case of ‘staggering fraud’ in how they valued properties. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wweem

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Donald Trump to appear in New York court for civil fraud trial

Donald Trump to appear in New York court for civil fraud trial
  • Former president lashes at New York state Attorney General Letitia James and the judge in the case
  • Calls them ‘unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his pursuit of me’
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Donald Trump said he will appear in a New York court on Monday at the beginning of a civil fraud trial in which the former president will face what he said was a “sham” accusation that he fraudulently inflated the value of properties and other assets.
“I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation,” Trump said on his Truth Social account on Sunday.
Trump lashed out in his post at New York state Attorney General Letitia James and the judge in the case, who Trump called “unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his pursuit of me.”
In a decision last week, New York state Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump and his family business fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and other assets to suit their business needs.
Trump and the other defendants have argued that they never committed fraud.
“He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse. THIS WHOLE CASE IS SHAM!!! See you in Court — Monday morning,” Trump said in his post, referring to the judge and the case.
Trump had been sued in September 2022 by state attorney James, who accused him, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others of “staggering fraud” in how they valued properties.
James is seeking at least $250 million in penalties, a ban on Trump and his sons, Donald Jr and Eric, from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.
The case is unrelated to the four criminal indictments that Trump faces, including for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Topics: US Donald Trump

Related

Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow
World
Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others
World
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others

Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown

Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
Updated 02 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown

Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
  • Hardline Republicans threatened to file a “motion to vacate” against McCarthy for helping push the stopgap funding bill to avoid a US government shutdown
  • "I will survive," US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says as he dares fellow Republican Matt Gaetz to file a motion ousting him from the top post
Updated 02 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Top US House Republican Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday he expected to survive a threat to his speakership after a hard-line critic within his party called for his ouster following the passage of a stopgap government funding bill that drew more support from Democrats than Republicans.

Hard-line Republican Representative Matt Gaetz told multiple US media outlets he would file a “motion to vacate,” a call for a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker of the House of Representatives, which his party controls by a narrow 221-212 margin.
“I’ll survive,” McCarthy said on CBS. “This is personal with Gaetz.”
Former President Donald Trump, who had encouraged Republicans in Congress to work for a government shutdown unless their budget demands were met, on Sunday said. “Republicans got very little” out of the temporary government-funding deal reached this weekend and that they needed to “get tougher.”
Asked at a campaign stop in Ottumwa, Iowa, whether he would support a move by Gaetz to strip McCarthy of his speakership, Trump said, “I don’t know anything about those efforts but I like both of them very much.” Trump added that McCarthy has said some “very great things about me.”
Gaetz is one of a group of about two dozen hard-liners who forced McCarthy to endure a withering 15 rounds of voting in January before he was elected speaker, during which they squeezed out concessions, including a rule change to allow any one House member to call for a vote to oust the speaker.
It was not clear how much support McCarthy would have in such a vote, or whether any Democrats would back him. McCarthy angered Democrats last month by launching an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.
“If at this time next week Kevin McCarthy is still speaker of the House, it will be because Democrats bailed him out,” Gaetz said in an interview on ABC. “I am relentless and I will continue to pursue this objective.”
McCarthy stunned Washington on Saturday when he backed a bill to fund the government through Nov. 17, averting a partial shutdown but not imposing any of the spending cuts or changes to border security that his hard-line colleagues had called for.
The bill, which was approved by the Senate on a broad bipartisan basis and signed into law by Biden, is meant to give lawmakers more time to agree on a deal to fund the government through Sept. 30, 2024.
An ouster of the speaker would complicate that process.
“It is destructive to the country to put forth this motion to vacate,” Representative Mike Lawler, a Republican, said on ABC. “By putting this motion to vacate on the floor, you know what Matt Gaetz is going to do? He is going to delay the ability to complete that work over the next 45 days.”
Gaetz had been threatening to move against McCarthy for weeks.
Republican Representative Byron Donalds, a member of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus who had been nominated to challenge McCarthy for speaker in January, declined to say how he would vote.
“I don’t know right now,” Donalds said in an interview on Fox. “I gotta really think about that because there’s a lot of stuff going on.”

‘Go ahead and try’
McCarthy decided to bring a vote on a measure that could win Democratic support, knowing full well that it could jeopardize his job. One of his advisers told Reuters the speaker believed some hard-liners would try to oust him under any circumstances.
“Go ahead and try,” McCarthy said in comments directed at his opponents on Saturday. “You know what? If I have to risk my job for standing up for the American public, I will do that.”
The bipartisan measure succeeded a day after Republican Representative Andy Biggs, a leading hard-liner, and 20 others blocked a Republican stopgap bill that contained sharp spending cuts and immigration and border restrictions, all of which hard-liners favor.
The bill’s failure ended Republican hopes of moving a conservative measure and opened the door to the bipartisan measure that was backed by 209 House Democrats and 126 Republicans. Ninety Republicans opposed the stopgap.
Hard-liners complained that the measure, known as a continuing resolution, or CR, left in place policies favored by Democrats, including Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democratic response unclear
It was not clear what action Democrats might take if a Republican moved to vacate the chair and the House voted on the measure.
Some Democrats have suggested they could support McCarthy if an ouster attempt occurred at a turbulent time. Others have suggested they could back a moderate Republican willing to share the gavel with them and allow power sharing within House committees. Others have shown no interest in helping any speaker candidate aside from House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.
US Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, a leading progressive Democrat, said her party was unlikely to help McCarthy keep his job without receiving concessions from Republicans.
“I don’t think we give up votes for free,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s State of the Union.
Asked if she would vote on a measure to oust McCarthy, Ocasio-Cortez said: “Would I cast that vote? Absolutely. Absolutely. I think Kevin McCarthy is a very weak Speaker. He clearly has lost control of his caucus.”

Topics: US Shutdown Kevin McCarthy Matt Gaetz Republicans

Related

Update US government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
World
US government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Biden says Ukraine aid must be passed after shutdown deal
World
Biden says Ukraine aid must be passed after shutdown deal

Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors

Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors
Updated 02 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors

Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors
Updated 02 October 2023
Reuters

MEXICO CITY: A church roof in northern Mexico collapsed during Sunday mass killing at least five people and injuring several others, local authorities and media said, with rescuers digging through the rubble searching for any survivors.
Footage on social media showed the moment the church roof caved in, puffs of gray smoke billowing into the air, followed by the toppling of yellow brick outer walls.
The civil protection body for Tamaulipas state, which borders Texas, published photos of the mangled remains of the church in Ciudad Madero and said its workers were looking for survivors.
Mexico’s Reforma newspaper said five people were killed in the accident, including a child, citing Adrian Oseguera, mayor of Ciudad Madero, a city on the Gulf coast near the port of Tampico.
Bishop Jose Armando Alvarez from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico said the church roof crumbled as worshipers were receiving communion and asked others to pray for the survivors.
“In this moment the necessary work is being carried out to pull out the people who are still under the rumble,” Bishop Armando said in a recorded message shared on social media.

Topics: Mexico Sunday Mass

Related

Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
World
Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck
World
Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck

Japan puts the brakes on lucrative used-car trade with Russia amid sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Japan puts the brakes on lucrative used-car trade with Russia amid sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Updated 02 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Japan puts the brakes on lucrative used-car trade with Russia amid sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Japan puts the brakes on lucrative used-car trade with Russia amid sanctions over Ukraine invasion
  • Russia’s demand for second-hand cars from Japan jumped sharply after global automakers pulled back from operations following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Because it's cheaper to buy a new car than to maintain a used car in Japan, car owners are compelled to sell their old cars. The used cars are then exported
Updated 02 October 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s move to bar most used-car sales to Russia slammed the brakes on a trade nearing $2 billion annually that had boomed in the shadow of sanctions over Ukraine elsewhere, according to trade data and market participants.

In early August, Japan’s government banned exports of all but subcompact cars to Russia, cutting off a lucrative backchannel in trade in used Toyotas, Hondas and Nissans for a network of brokers and smaller ports, especially Fushiki, an export hub on the Sea of Japan.
While wiping out Russia’s biggest source of used cars, the sanctions have driven down prices for second-hand cars in Japan and left brokers scrambling to send vehicles to other regions, especially right-hand drive markets in New Zealand, Southeast Asia and Africa.
Russia’s demand for second-hand cars from Japan jumped sharply after global automakers, including Toyota, pulled back from operations following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
By last year, with sanctions elsewhere tightening, Russia was buying more than a quarter of Japan’s used-car exports for an average price of almost $8,200. That was more than double the price in 2020, when Russia took about 15 percent of Japan’s used-car exports.
Those sales had been on track to top $1.9 billion for all of 2023 before Japan imposed its own tougher sanctions, trade data show.
More than half of the 303,000 used cars imported by Russia in the first eight months of the year came from Japan, according to figures from Russian analytical agency Autostat.
That compared to sales of 606,950 new cars of mainly Russian and Chinese brands over the same period, Autostat data showed.
Toyama-based SV Alliance, a two-year-old car export business, had been part of the wartime boom that sent an average of some 6,500 used-cars to Russia every month through July from Japan’s Fushiki. The port is about 800 km (500 miles) from Russia’s Vladivostok, within two day’s sailing for a cargo ship.
“Business is down about 70 percent and we’ve had to let a couple of people go because there isn’t enough work,” said Olesya Alekseeva, a logistics coordinator at SV Alliance.

Cheaper cars for recyclers
Japan has been a leading used-car exporter for decades. A system of mandatory inspections pushes the cost of maintaining used cars higher for customers in Japan. Financing costs for new car purchases, by contrast, are low.
The result: an export industry that has sent hundreds of thousands of cars on the road from Malaysia to Mongolia and Pakistan to Tanzania that were first purchased in Japan.
Takanori Kikuchi, a director for automotive trade policy at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said the government was “watching to see what kind of an impact” the new sanctions would have.
Japan had originally banned exporting luxury vehicles to Russia in April last year. It added a prohibition on the export of heavy trucks in June.
Under the new sanctions, dealers are still allowed to export smaller cars, such as the Toyota Yaris or the Honda Fit, to Russia.
Element Trading, a used-car dealer in Niigata prefecture that borders Toyama, has seen the share of Russia in its business slide from a peak of above 50 percent to below 20 percent, chief executive Wataru Nishiwaki said.
The number of used cars on offer surged more than 20 percent in August from a year earlier, while average vehicle selling prices posted a 7 percent drop, preliminary data from auto auction house USS showed.
The price decline was welcomed by some. Battery recycling firm 4R Energy has seen a “significant” tailwind from declining used-car prices, including the Nissan Leaf, said chief executive Yutaka Horie.
Lower prices give the joint venture between Nissan and trading house Sumitomo wider opportunity to secure supplies, he said.
 

Topics: Japan used cars

Related

NATO’s secretary-general meets with Zelensky to discuss battlefield and ammunition needs in Ukraine
World
NATO’s secretary-general meets with Zelensky to discuss battlefield and ammunition needs in Ukraine
Biden says Ukraine aid must be passed after shutdown deal
World
Biden says Ukraine aid must be passed after shutdown deal

Zelensky says nothing will weaken Kyiv’s resolve against Russia

Zelensky says nothing will weaken Kyiv’s resolve against Russia
Updated 02 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Zelensky says nothing will weaken Kyiv’s resolve against Russia

Zelensky says nothing will weaken Kyiv’s resolve against Russia
  • No one could “shut down” Ukraine’s stability, endurance, strength and courage, Zelensky says
Updated 02 October 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech released on Sunday that nothing would weaken his country’s fight against Russia, a day after the US Congress passed a stopgap funding bill that omitted aid to Ukraine.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said separately he had received reassurances about further military assistance in a telephone call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
“Secretary Austin assured me,” he wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, using flags in place of country names, that US support to Ukraine “will continue” and that Ukrainian “warriors will continue to have a strong back-up on the battlefield.”
A Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson said Kyiv was working with its American partners to ensure a new budget decision would include funds for the country, and that US support was intact.
Zelensky, in a recorded speech marking the Defenders Day holiday, did not address the vote in Congress directly, but reiterated his determination to fight to victory.
No one could “shut down” Ukraine’s stability, endurance, strength and courage, he said, echoing a Ukrainian verb often used to refer to power outages caused by Russian attacks.
He added that Ukraine would only stop resisting and fighting on the day of victory. “As we draw closer to it every day, we say, ‘We will fight for as long as it takes.’“
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Republicans had pledged to provide Ukraine aid through a separate vote and US support could not be interrupted “under any circumstances.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko also sought to reassure Ukrainians about future US support in comments on Facebook, stressing that previously approved funds would be unaffected.
“Support for Ukraine remains unwaveringly strong in the US administration, in both parties and chambers of the US Congress, and most importantly, among the American people,” he wrote.

Topics: Volodymyr Zelensky Kyiv Russia

Related

NATO’s secretary-general meets with Zelensky to discuss battlefield and ammunition needs in Ukraine
World
NATO’s secretary-general meets with Zelensky to discuss battlefield and ammunition needs in Ukraine
Update Zelensky to speak before Canadian Parliament in his campaign to shore up support for Ukraine
World
Zelensky to speak before Canadian Parliament in his campaign to shore up support for Ukraine

Serbia’s president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges ‘campaign of lies’ in wake of clashes

Serbia’s president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges ‘campaign of lies’ in wake of clashes
Updated 02 October 2023
AP
Follow

Serbia’s president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges ‘campaign of lies’ in wake of clashes

Serbia’s president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges ‘campaign of lies’ in wake of clashes
  • Both the US and EU earlier Serbia to scale down its troop presence with its border with Kosovo to reduce tensions
  • Serbia has denied Kosovo’s allegations that it trained the group of some 30 men involved in an attack last week
Updated 02 October 2023
AP

BELGRADE: Serbia’s president on Sunday denied US and other reports of a military buildup along the border with Kosovo, complaining of a “campaign of lies” against his country in the wake of a shootout a week earlier that killed four people and fueled tensions in the volatile Balkan region.

Both the United States and the European Union expressed concern earlier this week about what they said was an increased military deployment by Serbia’s border with its former province, and they urged Belgrade to scale down its troop presence there.
Kosovo’s government said Saturday it was monitoring the movements of the Serbian military from “three different directions.” It urged Serbia to immediately pull back its troops and demilitarize the border area.
“A campaign of lies ... has been launched against our Serbia,” President Aleksandar Vucic responded in a video post on Instagram. “They have lied a lot about the presence of our military forces .... In fact, they are bothered that Serbia has what they describe as sophisticated weapons.”
Associated Press reporters traveling in the border region Sunday saw several Serbian army transport vehicles driving away toward central Serbia, a sign that the military might be scaling down its presence in the region following calls from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others.
Tensions have soared following the violence in northern Kosovo last Sunday involving heavily armed Serb gunmen and Kosovo police officers. The clash was one of the worst since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and prompted NATO to announce it would beef up a peacekeeping force stationed in the country.
Serbia has denied Kosovo’s allegations that it trained the group of some 30 men who opened fire on police officers, leaving one dead, and then barricaded themselves in an Orthodox Christian monastery in northern Kosovo. Three insurgents died in the hours-long shootout that ensued.
Kosovo has also said it was investigating possible Russian involvement in the violence. Serbia is Russia’s main ally in Europe, and there are fears in the West that Moscow could try to stir trouble in the Balkans to avert attention from the war in Ukraine.
John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said Friday that US officials were monitoring a large deployment of Serbian troops along the border with Kosovo, describing it as an “unprecedented staging of advanced Serbian artillery, tanks and mechanized infantry units.”
Vucic has several times over the past months raised the combat readiness level of Serbian troops on the border with Kosovo. Serbia also has been reinforcing its troops with weapons and other equipment mainly purchased from Russia and China.
“We will continue to invest in the defense of our country but Serbia wants peace,” the president said Sunday. “Everything they said they made up and lied, and they knew they were making up and lying.”
Last weekend’s shootout near the village of Banjska followed months of tensions in Kosovo’s north, where ethnic Serbs are a majority of the population and have demanded self-rule. Dozens of soldiers from the NATO-led peacekeeping force known as KFOR were injured in May in a clash with ethnic Serbs protesting the Kosovo police presence in the area.
Fearing wider instability as the war rages in Ukraine, Washington and Brussels have sought to negotiate a normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo, but the two sides have failed to implement a tentative agreement that was recently reached as part of an EU-mediated dialogue.

Topics: Serbia Kosovo Aleksandar Vucic NATO

Related

Kosovo demands Serbia withdraw troops from border
World
Kosovo demands Serbia withdraw troops from border
Kosovo welcomes a NATO decision to bolster its troops following weekend violence that left 4 dead
World
Kosovo welcomes a NATO decision to bolster its troops following weekend violence that left 4 dead

Latest updates

Donald Trump to appear in New York court for civil fraud trial
Donald Trump to appear in New York court for civil fraud trial
Wedding bells for Cantlay and alarm bells for the Americans after another Ryder Cup loss in Europe
Wedding bells for Cantlay and alarm bells for the Americans after another Ryder Cup loss in Europe
AlUla Date Festival garners $1.6m in auction sales
AlUla Date Festival garners $1.6m in auction sales
Mohamed Tolu wins third Saudi medal after shot put silver at Asian Games
Mohamed Tolu wins third Saudi medal after shot put silver at Asian Games
Huge fire at police premises in Egypt’s Ismailia now under control
Huge fire at police premises in Egypt’s Ismailia now under control

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.