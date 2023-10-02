You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis stop aircraft from taking off to put pressure on airline over flights

Houthis stop aircraft from taking off to put pressure on airline over flights

Houthis stop aircraft from taking off to put pressure on airline over flights
A Yemenia-Yemen Airways Airbus A330-200 plane flies upon arrival at Sanaa Airport in Sanaa, Yemen September 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hywh

Updated 19 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Houthis stop aircraft from taking off to put pressure on airline over flights

Houthis stop aircraft from taking off to put pressure on airline over flights
  • Yemenia resumed commercial flights from Houthi-controlled Sanaa Airport to Amman in April 2022 as part of a UN-brokered ceasefire that permitted ships to berth at the Hodeidah seaport
Updated 19 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

AL-MUKALLA: Iran-backed Houthis have prevented a Yemenia plane from taking off from Sanaa Airport in a bid to compel the national airline to reverse its decision to suspend flights to Amman.

A Yemeni government official told Arab News on Monday that the Houthi militia seized a plane en route to Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, shortly after the company announced that it would suspend the only international flight from Sanaa Airport due to the Houthis’ ban on the use of its funds in Sanaa-based banks. 

The official added that the company needs its $80 million in the Houthi-controlled banks to pay salaries, maintenance, and other operational expenses, as well as installments for recently purchased aircraft. 

“The company faces significant financial obligations, such as payments and purchasing two new aircraft. The (Houthi) group has rejected all settlement proposals for this dispute,” the Yemeni official — who wished to remain anonymous — said, adding that the funds had accrued in the banks over a long time, even before the April 2022 restart of commercial flights between Sanaa and Amman.

The official added that the funds had “increased from $70 million to more than $80 million. More than 70 percent of the company’s revenue comes from Sanaa.”

They said: “However, Yemenia now pays for its travels with revenues from its southern and eastern governorates’ offices. The group wants to confiscate the amount.”

Yemenia resumed commercial flights from Houthi-controlled Sanaa Airport to Amman in April 2022 as part of a UN-brokered ceasefire that permitted ships to berth at the Hodeidah seaport.

Yemeni official Mohsen Ali Haidra told Al-Ghad Al-Mushreq TV on Sunday that the Houthis had denied access to funds in Sanaa, citing “orders from security and intelligence” authorities, and that the Houthis were attempting to put pressure on the airline to launch new international routes.

Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi said Yemenia would not be permitted to withdraw significant sums of money from its accounts, as part of the militia’s alleged anti-corruption efforts.

“We have merely ceased withdrawing significant sums to prevent corruption and to ensure that we establish honest, disciplined, and transparent behavior for the sake of the company as a national carrier,” Al-Ezzi said on social media platform X.

Topics: Houthis Yemenia Airways Yemenia Sanaa airport

Related

Houthis told to release citizens detained for celebrating revolution
Middle-East
Houthis told to release citizens detained for celebrating revolution
Houthis bury 15 fighters after clashes with government troops
Middle-East
Houthis bury 15 fighters after clashes with government troops

Lebanese security services arrest 2 Syrians involved in people smuggling from Libya

Lebanese security services arrest 2 Syrians involved in people smuggling from Libya
Updated 42 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanese security services arrest 2 Syrians involved in people smuggling from Libya

Lebanese security services arrest 2 Syrians involved in people smuggling from Libya
  • Report of ‘terrorist plot to blow up Baalbek columns’ raises concern
Updated 42 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s General Directorate of Internal Security Forces announced on Monday that they had arrested two Syrian nationals, aged 48 and 52, on suspicion of people smuggling.

The suspects had been accused of smuggling people of various nationalities from Libya to Europe via boats. Their names were not disclosed.

The suspects were operating in coordination with people of Lebanese nationality in the Wadi Khaled region in northern Lebanon, on the border with Syria.

The arrests come a few weeks after a boat sank off the coast of the city of Tobruk, Libya, resulting in the death of dozens of migrants.

The directorate said that the two detainees had fled from Libya to Syria after one of them was the target of a murder attempt by some of the victims’ families. 

The two then secretly entered Lebanon and took up residence in the towns of Lala and Bar Elias in the Bekaa.

The second person was kidnapped by unknown people in the Wadi Khaled area and held captive for four months.

During his captivity, he was compelled to pay $43,000 in compensation to the people he had attempted to smuggle to Europe through Libya, but had failed to do so after taking their money.

According to the directorate, detainees confessed during interrogation to receiving $3,500 for each person.

They also reportedly admitted that hundreds of people were smuggled by sea from Libya to Italy and Greece using boats.

The boats’ capacities ranged from 250 to 500 people of various nationalities.

The operation took place in collaboration with the brother of one of the detainees living in Libya and another person residing in Greece, they said.

Also on Monday, a news report about a terrorist plot to blow up the columns of the historical Baalbek citadel sparked reactions that ranged from surprise to fear to skepticism.

The story, published on Monday morning in An-Nahar newspaper, cited a security report.

The report alleged the existence of a plot by fundamentalist terrorist groups to blow up the columns of Baalbek citadel because it was a pagan symbol, and to send a message to Hezbollah in its stronghold.

Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada, who represents the Amal Movement — an ally of Hezbollah in Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s caretaker government — neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Mortada said: “Regardless of whether it is true or not, the Jupiter columns remain a beacon and a symbol of civilization, unparalleled anywhere on the planet.

“Therefore it is not unlikely that our enemies might entertain the idea of targeting them with their dark, ignorant tools,” the minister said.

He added: “In any case, we reassure the Lebanese that Baalbek and its citadel are protected, and will remain standing tall despite the hatred of our enemies and the clouds of evil passing through our region.”

The minister criticized the circulation of the terror threat claim as the historic citadel had received a large number of tourists this year.

Baalbek Gov. Bashir Khodr also denied the report.

Khodr considered it to be “a result of the resounding success of this year’s tourist season in Baalbek, and the large numbers of tourists, especially foreigners, whom they are trying to intimidate.”

He said: “Leave Baalbek in peace.”

The city of Baalbek and its region are considered a key stronghold for Hezbollah. The party coexists with the tribes that live in the region.

Mafias and drug traffickers reportedly benefit from Hezbollah’s presence amid the spread of illegal weapons and the illegal crossings used for organized smuggling to and from Syria.

News about extremist groups, especially Daesh, occasionally surfaces in Lebanon.

The Lebanese army has announced a series of security operations over the past two years that have resulted in the arrest of Daesh-affiliated armed cells preparing to implement terrorist plots inside Lebanon.

A security source told Arab News that it was likely that there were sleeper cells of terrorist organizations in Lebanon that could be activated by a political decision, and there were lone wolves as well.

The source said: “Whenever political solutions become more complicated in Lebanon, tension is relieved through a specific security event, and perhaps what happened in the Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp last month is one example.”

In this context, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria quoted a security source on Monday as saying: “The situation in Lebanon is very dangerous, with suspicious movements and attempts to sabotage and disrupt security.”

According to the source, the situation required the highest level of vigilance.

“The security and military agencies are on high alert and are performing their duties to protect it, through coordination with each other to thwart any attempt to tamper with the country’s security and stability.”

Topics: Lebanon Syrians people smuggling Libya

Related

Lebanese Army kills van driver smuggling Syrians into the country
Middle-East
Lebanese Army kills van driver smuggling Syrians into the country
Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy
Middle-East
Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy

Egyptian president El-Sisi confirms candidacy in December presidential election

Egyptian president El-Sisi confirms candidacy in December presidential election
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Egyptian president El-Sisi confirms candidacy in December presidential election

Egyptian president El-Sisi confirms candidacy in December presidential election
  • El-Sisi confirms he will stand for a third term in office
  • Supporters have been urging the former army chief to stand
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed on Monday that he will stand for a third term in office in a presidential election scheduled for December.
El-Sisi, a former army chief who has been president since 2014, had been widely expected to run again and secure a third term after constitutional amendments four years ago that would allow him to stay in office until 2030.
In recent weeks supporters have mounted a campaign using billboards and public messages urging El-Sisi to stand.
El-Sisi came to power after leading the ousting of Muhammad Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013. He was announced winner of presidential elections in 2014 and 2018 with 97 percent of the vote.
The election comes as Egypt is struggling with record inflation and a chronic shortage of foreign currency.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Egyptian political parties back El-Sisi for new presidential term
Middle-East
Egyptian political parties back El-Sisi for new presidential term
Special El-Sisi plays up Egypt’s role in promoting regional stability in meeting with French minister
Middle-East
El-Sisi plays up Egypt’s role in promoting regional stability in meeting with French minister

Thousands flee Sudan town as war grips country’s south: witnesses

Sudanese citizens gather to renew their passports in the city of Port Sudan, Sudan, September 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Sudanese citizens gather to renew their passports in the city of Port Sudan, Sudan, September 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 02 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Thousands flee Sudan town as war grips country’s south: witnesses

Sudanese citizens gather to renew their passports in the city of Port Sudan, Sudan, September 24, 2023. (Reuters)
  • RSF fighters attacked the town of Wad Ashana, on the border between North Kordofan and White Nile states, on Saturday
Updated 02 October 2023
AFP

PORT SUDAN: Thousands have fled a southern Sudan town, residents said Monday, after attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the army for nearly six months.
RSF fighters on dozens of armed vehicles attacked the town of Wad Ashana, on the border between North Kordofan and White Nile states, on Saturday, according to residents.
“My neighbor and my cousin were both killed in the crossfire. It was hours of terror,” Al-Tayeb Abdelbaqi told AFP from El Odaydab, a town 10 kilometers away to which he could eventually flee, sheltering with a relative along with three other families.
By early September, the war between Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, which began on April 15, had killed nearly 7,500 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) project.
The worst of the violence has been concentrated in Khartoum and the western region of Darfur, but North Kordofan — a crossroads between the capital and Darfur — has also seen fighting.
Almost 4.3 million people have been displaced by the fighting within Sudan, in addition to around 1.2 million more who have fled across borders.
Dozens of families like Abdelbaqi’s, who fled to save their lives but left everything behind, were holed up in schools in the area.
“We left with only the clothes on our backs,” said another resident, Ahmed, who used to own a store in Wad Ashana and asked to only be identified by his first name for fear of retaliation.
He said the local market “had been completely looted.” The same allegation has followed RSF attacks across Sudan since the war began.
Footage posted to social media on Sunday by the RSF claimed to show fighters “taking over the Wad Ashana garrison in North Kordofan and advancing toward Kosti,” the last major town on the road to South Sudan.
The Sudanese Armed Forces have not yet issued any comment on the situation there.
According to Abdelbaqi, the area had been spared the fighting, until last week, when “an army force set up camp west of town.”
Three days later, “the RSF attacked the city, completely overtaking it and pushing the army” 35 kilometers east, he said.
Already one of the world’s poorest countries, the war has brought a humanitarian catastrophe to Sudan, where millions are on the brink of famine, and diseases are spreading, according to the United Nations.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan

Related

Special Eritrean diplomat asks: ‘Why is the Sudan conflict not an important issue’ for the UN? photos
Middle-East
Eritrean diplomat asks: ‘Why is the Sudan conflict not an important issue’ for the UN?
Hundreds dead from dengue fever in Sudan
Middle-East
Hundreds dead from dengue fever in Sudan

UN Libya envoy urges unified Derna flood response

A boy cleans merchandise inside a damaged grocery store affected by fatal floods, in Derna, Libya, September 28, 2023. (Reuters)
A boy cleans merchandise inside a damaged grocery store affected by fatal floods, in Derna, Libya, September 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 02 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

UN Libya envoy urges unified Derna flood response

A boy cleans merchandise inside a damaged grocery store affected by fatal floods, in Derna, Libya, September 28, 2023. (Reuters)
  • On Sunday, the eastern administration said it was postponing an international conference it had planned to hold on reconstruction for Derna
Updated 02 October 2023
Reuters

DERNA: The United Nations’ Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Monday he was concerned about “unilateral and competing initiatives” by Libyan institutions to rebuild Derna, where a destructive flood killed thousands of people last month.
“Unilateral efforts are counterproductive, deepen the existing divisions in the country, impede reconstruction efforts and are at odds with the outpouring of solidarity, support and national unity shown by Libyan people,” he said in a statement.
Libya has had little stable governance since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between western and eastern factions with parallel political institutions.
On Sunday, the eastern administration said it was postponing an international conference it had planned to hold on reconstruction for Derna.
The internationally recognized government in Tripoli, in the west, has also said it plans to hold a reconstruction conference.
Analysts have said control over Derna’s reconstruction, which could bring large sums in finance and coordination with foreign powers, may become a major new arena for conflict between Libyan factions.

Topics: UN Libya Derna flooding

Related

Libya’s eastern government postpones Derna reconstruction conference
Middle-East
Libya’s eastern government postpones Derna reconstruction conference
Four more officials held after Libya flood disaster
Middle-East
Four more officials held after Libya flood disaster

Fire engulfs police facility in Egypt’s Ismailia

Fire engulfs police facility in Egypt’s Ismailia
Updated 02 October 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Fire engulfs police facility in Egypt’s Ismailia

Fire engulfs police facility in Egypt’s Ismailia
  • Dozens injured before firefighters contained the blaze after several hours
  • Ministry of Health and Population has increased the preparedness of hospitals in Ismailia Governorate to receive injured people
Updated 02 October 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A massive fire broke out on Monday at a police facility in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 38 people before firefighters could extinguish the blaze several hours later, authorities said.

Officers from the Egyptian Armed Forces and the Suez Canal Authority also took part in fire and rescue operations at the Ismailia Security Directorate headquarters, northeast of Cairo.

Cooling operations for the building are underway, officials said.

The Ministry of Health and Population has increased the preparedness of hospitals in Ismailia Governorate to receive injured people.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, a ministry spokesperson, said that 50 fully equipped ambulances were sent to the site.

The spokesperson said all emergency medications and blood groups were available in the governorate’s hospitals.

Abdel Ghaffar said ambulances provided emergency treatment to 12 injured people at the site.

The official said 26 other injured people — 24 cases of suffocation and two cases of burns — were transferred to Ismailia Medical Complex.

Seven injured people were discharged from the medical complex after recovering.

Egypt’s Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik inspected the site of the blaze.

He directed a committee of consultants to determine the cause of the fire and review the structural safety of the building to restore it to working condition as soon as possible.

The minister demanded that all aspects of care be provided to the injured until their complete recovery.

A team from the Ismailia Public Prosecution visited the site to conduct inspections and question witnesses, as well as those injured in hospitals.

An official statement on the fire that broke out in the Ismailia Security Directorate building has yet to be issued.

Ismailia Gov. Sherif Fahmy Bishara visited the injured and said that full medical care should be provided to them.

Topics: Egypt Ismailia Mahmoud Tawfik

Related

People gather by an overturned train carriage at the scene of a railway accident in the city of Toukh in Egypt's central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on April 18, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt fires top railway official after deadly train crashes
This image shows the devastated interior of Al-Haitham hall in Qaraqosh, also known as Hamdaniyah.
Middle-East
Iraq wedding fire caused by ‘gross negligence,’ government investigation says

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to establish special desk to facilitate Pakistan’s IT firms’ registration
Saudi Arabia to establish special desk to facilitate Pakistan’s IT firms’ registration
About 300,000 students to undergo AI training for national olympiad
About 300,000 students to undergo AI training for national olympiad
Lebanese security services arrest 2 Syrians involved in people smuggling from Libya
Lebanese security services arrest 2 Syrians involved in people smuggling from Libya
Egyptian president El-Sisi confirms candidacy in December presidential election
Egyptian president El-Sisi confirms candidacy in December presidential election
Houthis stop aircraft from taking off to put pressure on airline over flights
Houthis stop aircraft from taking off to put pressure on airline over flights

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.