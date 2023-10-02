You are here

  Saudi's Abdullah Abkar claims 200m silver at Asian Games

Saudi's Abdullah Abkar claims 200m silver at Asian Games

Saudi's Abdullah Abkar claims 200m silver at Asian Games
Japan’s Koki Ueyama, right, wins the men’s 200m final at the 19th Asian Games ahead of Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Abkar in Hangzhou, China, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Abkar, silver, Japan’s Koki Ueyama, gold, and Taiwan’s Yang Chun-Han, bronze, during the medal presentation for the men’s 200m, Hangzhou, China, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo)
Issa Ghazwani advanced to the final of the 800m after winning his semifinal in a time of 1:48.98. (Supplied)
The Saudi 4x100m relay team, Sultan Al-Khaldi, Abdulaziz Atafi, Hamoud Alwani and Mahmoud Hafiz, exited the games after finishing fifth in their heat in a time of 40.34. (Supplied)
The Saudi archery team of Abdulaziz Al-Rawdhan, Bilal Alawadhi and Majdi Al-Sobhi exited the games at the quarterfinal stage. (Supplied)
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi's Abdullah Abkar claims 200m silver at Asian Games

Saudi's Abdullah Abkar claims 200m silver at Asian Games
  • Abkar led from the gun but was pipped on the line by the fast-finishing Ueyama Koki of Japan who took gold in a time of 20.60
  • Saudi runner Issa Ghazwani advanced to the final of the 800m after winning his semifinal in a time of 1:48.98
HANGZHOU: Abdullah Abkar won the fourth Saudi medal of the 19th Asian Games when placing second in the men’s 200m at the Olympic stadium in Hangzhou.

Abkar led from the gun but was pipped on the line by the fast-finishing Ueyama Koki of Japan who took gold in a time of 20.60, Abkar had to settle for silver with a time of 20.63.

 

The Saudi basketball team has qualified for the quarterfinals, in Hangzhou, after defeating Hong Kong 95-72.

Saudi Arabia were without Marzouq Al-Muwallad, who had returned home following the death of his brother.

Saudi runner Issa Ghazwani advanced to the final of the 800m after winning his semifinal in a time of 1:48.98.

The Saudi 4x100m relay team, Sultan Al-Khaldi, Abdulaziz Atafi, Hamoud Alwani and Mahmoud Hafiz, exited the games after finishing fifth in their heat in a time of 40.34.

Sami Alyami set a new personal record in the 800m, finishing third in his semifinal with a time of 1:49.56, but failed to advance to the final.

The Saudi archery team of Abdulaziz Al-Rawdhan, Bilal Alawadhi and Majdi Al-Sobhi exited the games at the quarterfinal stage after losing to Iran.

The Saudi archers, along with Sara Bin Saloom and Shaden Al-Marshoud in the women’s, also exited the men’s individual competition.

Topics: 19th Asian Games Hangzhou China Abdullah Abkar Issa Ghazwani

