Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Istiklol in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League win. (Al-Nassr)
Updated 03 October 2023
John Duerden
Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
  • A 3-1 win leaves the Saudi team top of Group E with 6 points from 2 matches
Updated 03 October 2023
John Duerden
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in the Asian Champions League on Monday, inspiring Al-Nassr to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Istiklol to make it two wins out of two in Group E.

It was looking bleak for the Riyadh giants at the end of the first half when Senin Sebai put the Tajikistan side ahead. Then, midway through the second half, Ronaldo intervened to score for the seventh successive game, and soon after Anderson Talisca added two more to put Al-Nassr in control of the group.

The game ended comfortably but it was a rocky road beforehand. Despite having more than 80 percent possession and nine attempts on target to the visitors’ one, Al-Nassr found themselves a goal down at the break.

It was hard to comprehend as the hosts had overwhelmed their opposition from the start, but failed to register.

With the Central Asians sitting deep and happy to defend, it did not take long for the frustration to build. Ronaldo was in the thick of the action but he was just unable to get on the end of several crosses that came his way.

The Yellows came close after half an hour as Abdulrahman Ghareeb cut inside from the left and let fly with a fierce shot from 30 meters that beat the goalkeeper but not the woodwork. It would have been a contender for the goal of the tournament.

Ronaldo shot weakly at the goalkeeper from close range six minutes later but there was a feeling that a goal was coming.

It arrived, but at the other end, just before the break. Sebai’s low shot from just inside the area should have been a comfortable save but it somehow slipped through the fingers of Nawaf Al-Aqidi to silence the home fans.

Talisca’s header then looked to be heading in until Rustam Yatimov threw himself across goal to make a fine save.

After the break Al-Nassr went close when Sultan Al-Ghannam’s low cross from the right found Ghareeb at the far post but his left-footed shot went back across the face of goal and missed the target.

Marcelo Brozovic headed straight at the goalkeeper from close range after 53 minutes, but Ronaldo grabbed the all-important strike 13 minutes later.

Fed by Ghareeb on the left side of the area, Ronaldo’s first shot was blocked but he delicately lifted the loose ball into the net from the edge of the six-yard box for the coolest of finishes.

It opened the floodgates as the Saudi Arabians were soon two goals ahead. Ayman Yahya’s shot bounced off the deck and there was Talisca at the far post to head his team into the lead.

And with 13 minutes remaining, the Brazilian collected the ball on the right corner of the area and then curled the ball home.

All the frustrations over, Al-Nassr could now look forward to the clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail. A third win in a row will give them a foot in the knockout stages.

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan has been officially cancelled due to busts of Qasem Soleimani at the stadium.
Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan has been officially cancelled due to busts of Quds Force commander
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan has been officially cancelled due to busts of Qasem Soleimani at the stadium.
  • Match against Saudi club called off over pitchside banners and busts honoring dead warlord Qassem Soleimani
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: A furious row erupted on Monday after an Iranian football club tried to use a match against Saudi opponents for political propaganda.

The AFC Champions League match at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan between Sepahan and Jeddah team Al-Ittihad was called off when the Iranian club refused to remove political banners and busts of the late Revolutionary Guard warlord Qassem Soleimani from the edge of the pitch.

Al-Itiihad staff and some players noted the busts and banners at an initial pitch inspection, and reported the issue to the referee and observers from the Asian Football Confederation. AFC rules explicitly outlaw the use of a football match to promote a political message. Confederation officials asked Sepahan staff to remove the offending propaganda, but they refused.

After requesting a delay of half an hour to assess the situation, the Saudi team and staff left the stadium to head to the airport and back to Saudi Arabia.

The confederation said Monday’s second round group stage match had been “canceled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances. The AFC reiterates its commitment toward ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved. This matter will now be referred to the relevant committees.”

The Saudi Football Federation said in an Arabic statement on Tuesday that it confirms “its full support for Al-Ittihad Club and will be taking all legal measures to preserve the rights” of the Saudi Pro League champions.

The Jeddah club said, “Al-Ittihad Club will follow up on the circumstances of the decision and calls on the AFC to protect the club’s rights guaranteed by the rules and regulations,” in an Arabic post on X.

Saudi Arabia and Iran signed a Chinese-brokered agreement in March to resume diplomatic relations after seven years of tension. Home-and-away football matches between Saudi and Iranian teams resumed only in September, after being played at neutral venues since 2016.

Topics: Al-ittihad Sepahan Qasem Soleimani

Ronaldo targets first AFC Champions League goals for Al-Nassr against Istiklol

Ronaldo targets first AFC Champions League goals for Al-Nassr against Istiklol
Updated 02 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Ronaldo targets first AFC Champions League goals for Al-Nassr against Istiklol

Ronaldo targets first AFC Champions League goals for Al-Nassr against Istiklol
  • The Portuguese legend is the record goalscorer of the UEFA Champions League with 140
Updated 02 October 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo will look to get his AFC Champions League goalscoring account up and running on Monday night when the Riyadh giants welcome Istiklol of Tajikistan to Al-Awwal Park in the second round of matches in Group E.

The Portuguese legend is the all-time record goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League with 140, in a career that saw him win the competition once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

The match will be Ronaldo’s third in Asia’s premier club competition, having taken part in a successful qualifier against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai, and on Group E Matchday 1 against Persepolis of Iran, which Al-Nassr won 2-0.

Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the Roshn Saudi League with 10 goals, four ahead of his nearest challengers, after eight rounds of matches.

Topics: football Ronaldo AFC Champion League Al-Nassr

Neymar unhappy over state of pitch in Iran ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League game

Neymar unhappy over state of pitch in Iran ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League game
Updated 02 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Neymar unhappy over state of pitch in Iran ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League game

Neymar unhappy over state of pitch in Iran ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League game
  • Footage was shared to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday of Nassaji groundskeepers laying thin strips of turf over what appeared to be vast areas of exposed concrete
Updated 02 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Brazilian superstar Neymar is reportedly unhappy with the state of the pitch ahead of Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League clash with Iran’s Nassaji Mazandaran.

Footage posted Sunday on X showed Nassaji groundskeepers laying thin strips of turf over what appeared to be vast areas of exposed concrete — only three days before the match.

Neymar was quoted as saying: “This is not possible.” And added facepalm and crying-with-laughter emojis.

Some fans took to the platform to warn the Brazilian against taking part in the match.

“Neymar don’t risk it bro, that pitch looks like a death trap,” one wrote. Another simply said: “Welcome to Iran, Neymar.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker signed a two-year, $98 million deal with the Riyadh club in August, after six years with the French champions.

Al-Hilal began the defense of their AFC Champions League title with a 1-1 draw at home against Uzbek side Navbahor last month.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Neymar AFC Champions League

Al-Ittihad ready for AFC Champions League challenge, coach says

Al-Ittihad ready for AFC Champions League challenge, coach says
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Ittihad ready for AFC Champions League challenge, coach says

Al-Ittihad ready for AFC Champions League challenge, coach says
  • Pressure ‘will not be an obstacle to us delivering the expected performance,’ Nuno Santo says
  • Saudi team will play Iranian side Sepahan in Isfahan on Monday night
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo said a spate of injuries and a crowded fixture list would not prevent his team putting up a strong performance in the second round of the AFC Champions League.

The Jeddah giants play Iranian side Sepahan in Isfahan on Monday night.

“We have a big match against a good and organized team, and I personally know their coach,” the Portuguese told a press conference.

“We are currently working on preparing the players through recovery due to the proximity of match dates. We are suffering from the continuous absence of players due to injuries and we are constantly working on finding solutions,” he said.

“We have exceptional players and the pressure of the matches will not be an obstacle to us delivering the expected performance.”

Santo made special reference to the quality of his goalkeepers.

“Goalkeeping at Al-Ittihad is exceptional, with the presence of two great goalkeepers and this year we acquired the experienced Abdullah Al-Mayouf, who has a great track record in this tournament.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-ittihad AFC Champions League Nuno Santo

Al-Ahli and Ettifaq goalless despite ex-Liverpool legends

Al-Ahli and Ettifaq goalless despite ex-Liverpool legends
Updated 01 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Ahli and Ettifaq goalless despite ex-Liverpool legends

Al-Ahli and Ettifaq goalless despite ex-Liverpool legends
Updated 01 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: While nine-man Liverpool were unlucky to lose to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the English Premier League, in the big game of the Roshn Saudi League, there were a number of ex-Liverpool legends in action as Al-Ahli drew 0–0 at home to Ettifaq. 

As the clash — not as dramatic as the one that took place in London — kicked-off, Ettifaq were in fifth with 16 points from seven games, a point and a place above Al-Ahli. In terms of positions, that’s where they stayed after the stalemate. A win would have taken Ettifaq just a point — or two in the case of Ahli — behind league leaders Al-Hilal after eight games of the season. As it is, both are within touching distance of pole position.

The fact that this was such an eagerly-awaited clash was  a measure of how far both have come since last season. The visitors Ettifaq may have finished seventh in May but were just nine points clear of the relegation zone and 22 behind third place. At the same time, Al-Ahli were in  the second tier and fighting for promotion, a struggle that was ultimately successful. Much has changed in the months since. Finishing in first is unlikely but both have ambitions of a top four spot.

So far this campaign the men from Dammam have been revitalised under head coach Steven Gerrard and they are now four games unbeaten in the league. His fellow former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is still playing in midfield alongside Gini Wijnaldum, also with the Reds as they became champions of Europe in 2019. 

On the opposite side in Jeddah was another Anfield legend in Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian now leads the line at Al-Ahli along with former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin, who arrived in Jeddah from Newcastle United. There are few teams in the world that have such attacking talent at their disposal.

Despite that, there was not much action to speak of though Al-Ahli will feel that they did enough to get a goal or two.

Saint-Maximin set up Firmino for what seemed to be the opening goal after just 17 minutes. The flair-filled French star picked up possession just over the halfway line, advanced to the edge of the area to square the ball for the South American to sweep home. It was a fluid move but Saint-Maximin was adjudged by VAR to have been just offside during the build-up.

There is also talent at the other side of the pitch for the Jeddah giants. Just before the break, Edouard Mendy showed why Al-Ahli had splashed the cash to sign him from Chelsea. Ali Hazazi crossed from the right for Moussa Dembele to connect with a firm header. The French striker had already scored six league goals for Ettifaq this season so far but his effort was tipped over by the Senegalese shot stopper.

With 18 minutes remaining, the Liverpool connection almost put the visitors ahead. Henderson found Wijnaldum in the area and the Dutch midfielder shot over from close range. It was perhaps the best chance of the entire game as was shown as all Ettifaq players had heads in hands as it was not taken.

Both teams pushed for the winning goal but it was not to be and Ahli and Ettifaq had to settle for a point each.

Elsewhere, Al Fateh defeated Al-Wehda 5-1 to move into seventh above the visitors.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Ahli Ettifaq

