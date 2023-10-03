K-Pop group Riize ‘excited’ to perform at KCon in Saudi Arabia 

DUBAI: South Korean boy band Riize are set to perform at Saudi Arabia’s K-Pop music festival KCon, which will be held at Boulevard Riyadh City on Oct. 6 and 7.

The seven-member boy band, who made their debut to much acclaim this year, released their first single album “Get a Guitar” in September.

The group, which features Wonbin, Seunghan, Shotaro, Sohee, Sungchan, Eunseok and Anton, will perform on the event’s first day.

In an interview with Arab News, Anton said that he was surprised to know that the Kingdom is home to fans of K-Pop.

“I felt very thankful that there are people in Saudi Arabia who are getting to know more about K-Pop! I can’t wait for more opportunities to connect with the people there,” he said.

His bandmate Seunghan is as excited to be meeting the group’s fans in Riyadh. His message to his fans was: “Since we don’t get to see each other often, I want to see you more and for a longer time.”

The singer said he hopes that the crew’s performance “inspires young talents” in Saudi Arabia to dream. “I will be really glad if that happens,” he added.

The group has noticed the number of rising local talents in the Kingdom, with Shotaro noting he “would love to collaborate with a Saudi artist, if I meet a good opportunity.”

Wonbin teased that he is working on new music with the band. “I think I'll be able to see you soon with wonderful music. Please look forward to it and I am also looking forward to meeting Saudi fans again,” he told Arab News.

Riize is under South Korean multinational agency SM Entertainment, which manages groups such as Super Junior, EXO, SuperM and Red Velvet.

On the first day, Riize will perform alongside Everglow, Highlight, Hyolyn, Kard, Super Junior-D&E (which are members Donghae and Eunhyuk) and 8Turn.

The second day will see performances by Dreamcatcher, El7z Up, Evnne, Oh My Girl, Super Junior, Tempest and TNX.

The event, which launched in Los Angeles in 2012, is said to be one of the largest Korean cultural festivals in the world and has been held in seven countries.

The Kingdom’s hosting of the event is part of an agreement signed between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Seoul-based entertainment company CJ ENM in June 2022. It also reflects the ministry’s efforts to boost international cultural exchange in line with the goals of Vision 2030.