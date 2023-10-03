You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing

Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing

Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia had not abandoned a moratorium on nuclear testing, and dismissed a suggestion by one commentator that it should detonate a thermonuclear bomb. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5uwdz

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing

Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing
  • Russia may be preparing to test an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia had not abandoned a moratorium on nuclear testing, and dismissed a suggestion by one commentator that it should detonate a thermonuclear bomb.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not know where New York Times reporters had got the idea that Russia may be preparing to test an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile, or may have recently tested one.
Margarita Simonyan, hawkish editor-in-chief of the state-owned broadcaster RT, suggested in an interview extract posted online by the foreign-based digital broadcast network RTVI that Russia should detonate a nuclear bomb at high altitude over Siberia as a warning to the West.

Topics: Russia Kremlin Nuclear test

Related

Japan proposes initiative to resume nuclear talks: Iran FM
Middle-East
Japan proposes initiative to resume nuclear talks: Iran FM
Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time
World
Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time

Nobel laureate engages young Indians in movement to ‘globalize compassion’

Nobel laureate engages young Indians in movement to ‘globalize compassion’
Updated 35 sec ago
Follow

Nobel laureate engages young Indians in movement to ‘globalize compassion’

Nobel laureate engages young Indians in movement to ‘globalize compassion’
  • Summit on human fraternity, compassion attracts 600 youth leaders
  • Younger generation can protect humanity, planet: Kailash Satyarthi
Updated 35 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

VIRATNAGAR, RAJASTHAN, India: Indian Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has called on India’s youth leaders to help promote and nurture compassion and human fraternity.

Satyarthi, who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize with Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people, launched over the weekend the Youth Summit on Human Fraternity and Compassion.

The event in Viratnagar, Rajasthan, co-organized by the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion and the UAE-based Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, attracted 600 youth leaders from different parts of India to discuss initiatives for unity and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“Young people have a tremendous capacity to make this world a better place. They can protect humanity as well as the planet. It’s because they are much more genuine and much more honest,” Satyarthi told Arab News.

“We realized that when we dream to make this world a better, peaceful, much more humane, sustainable place, then it should be led by the young people. And therefore, this new movement is being started and that is the movement for global compassion.

“We need connectivity, we need unison, we need a moral responsibility, accountability, and a moral compass to lead our world, and therefore this summit is being held.”

For Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, it was important to spread the efforts in India, given its cultural, ethnic, and religious heterogeneity.

“The Indian community faces many challenges at present and that’s why it is telling these values of global compassion and human potential are very important in addressing these challenges to make sure that this community, the Indian people, will be able to prosper and live with the spirit of living together as one harmonious nation,” he told Arab News.

“My message is for us to create more space for peace and dialogue for young people. As individuals, as leaders, as governments, as institutions, we have to fight to ensure that these young people have this spirit.”

The way the summit’s participants were chosen reflected India’s diversity.

“We set some criteria for the selection of the young leaders and the participants,” he said.

“Top of these was to select people coming from different cultures, different parts in India, different faiths, and different ethnicities, and bring them together to give them a role model of understanding each other and building peace among them so they go out of this event and spread the message of peace nationwide and worldwide.”

Topics: India

Related

Exclusive Nobel winner Kailash Satyarthi’s new campaign: to protect children from online abuse
World
Nobel winner Kailash Satyarthi’s new campaign: to protect children from online abuse
Nobel laureate Satyarthi’s film exposes India child slavery
Offbeat
Nobel laureate Satyarthi’s film exposes India child slavery

South Asia expected to grow by nearly 6 percent this year, making it world’s fastest-growing region

South Asia expected to grow by nearly 6 percent this year, making it world’s fastest-growing region
Updated 32 min 56 sec ago
AP
Follow

South Asia expected to grow by nearly 6 percent this year, making it world’s fastest-growing region

South Asia expected to grow by nearly 6 percent this year, making it world’s fastest-growing region
  • Per capita incomes in South Asia are around $2,000 — one-fifth of the level in East Asia and the Pacific region
  • India, which accounts for most of the regional economy, is set to grow by 6.3 percent in the 2023-24 fiscal year
Updated 32 min 56 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: South Asia is expected to grow by 5.8 percent this year, making it the fastest-growing region in the world even as the pace remains below pre-pandemic levels, the World Bank said on Tuesday.
The latest South Asia Development Update from the World Bank projected growth in the region to slow slightly to 5.6 percent in 2024 and 2025, as post-pandemic rebounds fade and reduced global demand weighs on economic activity.
At almost 6 percent this year, the region is growing faster than all other emerging markets, said Franziska Ohnsorge, the organization’s chief economist for South Asia.
“While high inflation and interest rates have bogged down many emerging markets, South Asia seems to be forging ahead,” the World Bank noted in its report.
Still, “for all of the countries here this represents a slowdown from pre-pandemic levels,” Ohnsorge said, adding that the growth wasn’t fast enough to meet various development goals set by countries in the region.
Despite the progress, the region still has a long way to go, the report said. Per capita incomes in South Asia are around $2,000 — one-fifth of the level in East Asia and the Pacific region. The current growth rates, while high, are not sufficient for South Asian nations to achieve high-income status within a generation, it said. Additionally, the growth is not necessarily equal.
India, which accounts for most of the regional economy, is set to remain robust with 6.3 percent growth in the 2023-24 fiscal year, while others like Maldives and Nepal are also expected to grow thanks to a rebound in tourism.
But things are bleaker in other countries. Bangladesh’s growth may slow to 5.6 percent, while projections for Pakistan’s growth — only 1.7 percent — are below the rate of its population growth, the World Bank said. Sri Lanka, whose economy collapsed last year, is recovering slowly from a severe recession, but the IMF last week held off from releasing a second tranche of a funding package after concluding that the country had failed to make enough progress in economic reforms.
The World Bank said another concern was that government debt in South Asian countries averaged 86 percent of GDP in 2022, which is higher than other emerging markets. It added the high debt could increase the risk of defaults and raise borrowing costs.
The region’s economic outlook could also be affected by the slowdown in China’s economy and is vulnerable to further shocks from natural disasters, which have become more frequent and intense due to climate change, the report said.
Ohnsorge said that governments in South Asia could improve fiscal conditions by seizing on opportunities for energy transition, which could create jobs, reduce reliance on energy imports and cut pollution levels.
“Almost one-tenth of the region’s workers are employed in pollution-intensive jobs,” many of which are concentrated among informal and lower-skilled workers who are more vulnerable to changes in the labor market, the World Bank said. The region currently lags behind others in adopting energy-efficient technologies and creating more green jobs, Ohnsorge added.
The World Bank on Tuesday also released its latest India Development Update, which found that despite a challenging global economic environment, India was one of the fastest-growing major economies in the previous fiscal year at 7.2 percent. This put it as the second highest among the Group of 20 countries and was almost twice the average for emerging market economies, it said.
With global challenges expected to continue on the back of high interest rates, geopolitical tensions and sluggish global demand, overall economic growth is likely to slow in the medium-term. The World Bank forecasts India’s GDP growth for the current fiscal year to be 6.3 percent, attributing it mainly to external factors and waning pent-up demand after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: south asia population

Thai police arrest 14-year-old suspected gunman after 3 killed at Bangkok mall

Thai police arrest 14-year-old suspected gunman after 3 killed at Bangkok mall
Updated 03 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Thai police arrest 14-year-old suspected gunman after 3 killed at Bangkok mall

Thai police arrest 14-year-old suspected gunman after 3 killed at Bangkok mall
  • Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand
Updated 03 October 2023
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thai police on Tuesday said they had arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman after a shooting at a luxury mall in the capital Bangkok that emergency services said had killed three people and injured four others.

The Metropolitan Police Detective Department said on its Facebook page that a 14-year-old suspected gunman had been arrested and was being questioned over the incident at the Siam Paragon mall.

Emergency services shared an image of a police officer apprehending and handcuffing an individual laying face down on the floor.

The Central Investigation Bureau had earlier posted a grainy image on its Facebook page of an individual they said was the gunman, dressed in khaki cargo pants and a baseball cap.

Unverified videos on social media showed scenes of chaos, with people, including children, running out of the doors of the mall while security guards ushered them out.

One of the videos showed people taking cover in a darkened room inside a restaurant, while live television showed long queues of traffic outside the mall in torrential rain.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. An ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery last year during a gun-and-knife attack, while in 2020 a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed concern over the incident.

“I am aware of the shooting event at Siam Paragon and have ordered the police to investigate. I am most worried about public safety,” he posted on X social media.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Soldier shot dead after killing 29 in Thailand's deadliest gun rampage
World
Soldier shot dead after killing 29 in Thailand's deadliest gun rampage
Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer
World
Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer

Two earthquakes strike Nepal, no damage reported

Two earthquakes strike Nepal, no damage reported
Updated 03 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Two earthquakes strike Nepal, no damage reported

Two earthquakes strike Nepal, no damage reported
  • Tremors also felt in parts of northern India including New Delhi
  • People rushed out of houses and office blocks in parts of New Delhi
Updated 03 October 2023
Reuters

Two earthquakes measuring 6.3 and 5.3 were felt in Nepal’s Bajhang district on Tuesday, the country’s National Seismological Center said.

Tremors were also felt in parts of northern India including the capital New Delhi.

People rushed out of houses and office blocks in parts of New Delhi. There were no immediate reports of damage in India or Nepal.

Topics: Earthquake in Nepal Earthquake in India nepal India earthquake

Vladimir Putin may hint he will run in Russia’s 2024 election – Kommersant

Vladimir Putin may hint he will run in Russia’s 2024 election – Kommersant
Updated 03 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Vladimir Putin may hint he will run in Russia’s 2024 election – Kommersant

Vladimir Putin may hint he will run in Russia’s 2024 election – Kommersant
  • Officials are expecting Putin may announce he is due to take part in the March presidential election
Updated 03 October 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon indicate he will take part in a 2024 presidential election, Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, paving the way for the Kremlin chief to stay in power until 2030.

As part of a conference in November, officials suspect that Putin may announce he will take part in the election in March next year, Kommersant reported, citing unidentified sources close to the presidential administration.

The newspaper, one of Russia’s most respected, said there were, however, other scenarios for what Putin might do at the conference and the final decision rested with him. The Kremlin did not immediately comment.

Putin, who was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, has been leader for longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, beating even Leonid Brezhnev’s 18-year tenure.

Putin turns 71 on October 7.

While many diplomats, spies and officials have said they expect Putin to stay in power for life, there has yet to be any confirmation of his plans to run in the 2024 presidential vote.

Putin said last month he would make an announcement on his plans only after parliament called the presidential election — due by law to be done in December.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last month that if Putin decided to run, then no one would be able to compete with him.

While Putin may face no competition for votes, the former KGB spy faces the most serious set of challenges any Kremlin chief has faced since Mikhail Gorbachev grappled with the crumbling Soviet Union nearly four decades ago.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and the biggest external shock to the Russian economy in decades. Putin faced a failed mutiny by Russia’s most powerful mercenary, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in June.

Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash two months later.

The West casts Putin as a war criminal and a dictator who has led Russia into an imperial-style conflict that has weakened the country and forged Ukrainian statehood while uniting the West and handing NATO a post-Soviet mission of opposing Russia.

Putin, though, presents the war as part of a much bigger struggle with the United States, which the Kremlin elite says aims to cleave Russia apart, grab its natural resources and then turn to settling scores with China.

The former Soviet spies who wield power in Moscow have repeatedly warned of the risk of a Russia-NATO conflict as the West’s post-Cold War dominance wanes, Russia lays to rest the humiliations of the Soviet collapse and China rises to superpower status.

The West says it does not want a NATO-Russia conflict but simply to help Ukraine defeat Russian forces. The Kremlin says the West will never achieve Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.

Topics: Vladimir Putin Russia

Related

Putin orders former Wagner commander to take charge of ‘volunteer units’ in Ukraine
World
Putin orders former Wagner commander to take charge of ‘volunteer units’ in Ukraine
Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October after meeting Chinese foreign minister in Moscow
World
Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October after meeting Chinese foreign minister in Moscow

Latest updates

Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing
Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing
Nobel laureate engages young Indians in movement to ‘globalize compassion’
Nobel laureate engages young Indians in movement to ‘globalize compassion’
Saudi King Salman, crown prince attend Cabinet meeting
Saudi King Salman, crown prince attend Cabinet meeting
Monsha’at, E-Commerce Council organize tour to promote online trade 
Monsha’at, E-Commerce Council organize tour to promote online trade 
Dutch DJs Basicz and NoTune to ‘pull out all the stops’ at Freaks of Nature in Riyadh 
Dutch DJs Basicz and NoTune to ‘pull out all the stops’ at Freaks of Nature in Riyadh 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.