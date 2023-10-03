Diriyah launches young storyteller competition

RIYADH: Young storytellers of the future in the Kingdom are invited to help celebrate the culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia by entering the second Rawi Diriyah competition.
The contest, organized by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority in partnership with the Ministry of Education, is open to middle and high school students. It runs until January 2024 and registration for prospective entrants will remain open until Nov. 14.
“The Rawi Diriyah competition aims to showcase and promote the rich culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia through the art of storytelling,” organizers said. “By preserving stories about Diriyah and Saudi Arabia, the competition contributes to the preservation of these narratives for future generations.”
The competition aims to promote Saudi culture among the nation’s youth, they added, and encourage a new generation of storytellers to uphold Diriyah’s heritage, in keeping with the goals of the Vision 2030 national development and diversification plan.
As such, the competition is designed to honor the area’s rich history and heritage while nurturing the development of storytelling skills among young people, providing them with valuable life skills and fostering a sense of community.
“These middle and high school students mean so much to us,” said Jerry Inzerillo, the CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority.
The inaugural Rawi Diriyah competition, launched in late 2020, attracted the interest of 250,000 students. The entries were whittled down by judges to 12 finalists who told their stories of historic Saudi figures, characters and traditions at a showpiece awards event set against the scenic backdrop of historic At-Turaif.