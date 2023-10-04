You are here

Gigi Hadid hits the runway for Chanel as Lyna Khoudri attends show

Gigi Hadid hits the runway for Chanel as Lyna Khoudri attends show
Gigi Hadid (left) walked the runway for French label Chanel as house ambassador Lyna Khoudri watched on. (Getty Images)
DUBAI: As Chanel's models — including US Dutch Palestinian Gigi Hadid and British Moroccan Nora Attal — took their sashay down the Paris runway, guests could practically hear the faint splashes from the pools of the villa Noailles. This historic cubist space in the south of France, once graced by luminaries like Luis Buñuel, Man Ray, Dalí — and also Karl Lagerfeld — has for almost a century been a beacon for art. 

Virginie Viard’s spring collection emerged as a sun-drenched ode to the villa’s gardens. With Hadid leading the pack in flip-flops, the stalwart was stripped of its typical high-brow allure, grounding Chanel styles in an earthy, relaxed summer vibe, the Associated Press reported.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

“Sophistication juxtaposed with informality, the ever-present tweed, sporty touches, and delicate lace: I aimed for a harmonious blend of contrasts,” Viard said. Using the sunlit flora and tranquil pool of the villa as a muse, her collection leaned away from Lagerfeld’s signature high-glam aesthetic, presenting a panorama of comfort, chicness — and, gasp, relatability. 

The parade began with multicolored tweed dressing gowns, their luxurious threads catching the light as models moved. Easygoing, low-slung outfits that evoked an air of carefree leisure faintly contrasted with detailed geometric designs gracing several pieces. Lace trimmings whispered of femininity and delicate craftsmanship, while sporty accents gave the ensembles a touch of the everyday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

This was a confident Viard, four years since taking the creative helm of the storied maison, making low key designs that seemed as if they had nothing to prove.  The point of this collection lay not in dramatic novelty but in its accessibility. The use of mid-size models, for instance, was a relatable gesture that speaks volumes of Viard’s intent to make Chanel resonate with a broader audience, according to the Associated Press.  

The show was attended by the likes of British actress Emilia Clarke, US comedian Chris Rock and French Algerian actress, and Chanel ambassador, Lyna Khoudri. 

After her turn on the runway with Chanel, Hadid took part in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2024 show and attended a dinner party hosted by the brand. 

