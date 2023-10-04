UK launches safeguarding review into death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif

LONDON: The UK is launching a safeguarding review into the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was found at her home in Woking on Aug. 10, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Her father, stepmother and uncle are all charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership will investigate the work of all agencies involved with the girl’s family, including, police, health, social care and education.

The purpose of a local safeguarding child practice review, which is a statutory process, is for public agencies to learn ways to improve how they work to protect and promote the welfare of children.

Derek Benson, chair of the SSCP, said: “This process is likely to take some time.

“Findings may not be shared by the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership until the partnership is assured that doing so will not prejudice any future legal proceedings,” he said.

A post-mortem examination found that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries,” but the cause of her death has yet to be determined, the BBC reported.

Urfan Sharif, 41, Beinash Batool, 29, and Faisal Malik, 28, are scheduled to appear for a plea hearing on Dec. 1 and will face trial in September 2024.

New photos of Sara were released by Surrey Police in September as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The photos present Sara in the way we believe she may have dressed in the months prior to her death,” police said.

“We are hoping that these images will prompt more people to come forward with information about her and her family,” they added.