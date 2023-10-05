You are here

  • Home
  • Fluminense stun Internacional to reach Copa Libertadores final

Fluminense stun Internacional to reach Copa Libertadores final

Fluminense stun Internacional to reach Copa Libertadores final
German Cano of Brazil's Fluminense celebrates winning 2-1 against Brazil's Internacional at the end of a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match at Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cup4

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Fluminense stun Internacional to reach Copa Libertadores final

Fluminense stun Internacional to reach Copa Libertadores final
  • Cano swept home an 87th-minute strike just six minutes after John Kennedy’s equalizer as Fluminense completed a 4-3 aggregate victory in the all-Brazilian clash
  • Fluminense will face either Argentina’s Boca Juniors or another Brazilian club, Palmeiras, in the Nov. 4 final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

PORTO ALEGRE: German Cano scored a late winner as Fluminense staged a dramatic fightback to beat Internacional 2-1 and reach the final of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

Cano — the two-goal hero of the first leg — swept home an 87th-minute strike just six minutes after John Kennedy’s equalizer as Fluminense completed a 4-3 aggregate victory in the all-Brazilian clash.

Fluminense will face either Argentina’s Boca Juniors or another Brazilian club, Palmeiras, in the Nov. 4 final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Fluminense have never won the Copa Libertadores and for long periods of Wednesday’s second leg in Porto Alegre it looked as if their frustrating record of disappointment was set to continue.

Internacional dominated the early exchanges and were handed a dream start when Gabriel Mercado headed home Alan Patrick’s corner to put the home side 1-0 up, 3-2 ahead on aggregate, after just 10 minutes.

With a raucous 44,000 home crowd roaring them on at the Estadio Beira-Rio, Internacional were quick to take control against a hesitant Fluminense team.

Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio, who had been at fault for the opening goal, partially redeemed himself for that blunder with a good save from Mauricio on 15 minutes.

Patrick should have done better with a glorious chance on 22 minutes, surging toward goal with time and space, only to pull his shot well wide.

Despite enjoying plenty of possession, Fluminense barely created any chance of note for long periods thereafter.

Internacional, however, were left ruing a trio of gilt-edged opportunities that fell to striker Enner Valencia in the second half.

The Ecuador international almost put the tie to bed in the 68th minute after a clever turn near halfway sent him racing away on goal. But the Internacional forward took one touch too many, allowing Fluminense to clear.

Valencia squandered another glorious opening two minutes later, somehow heading high and wide after being picked out by another pinpoint Patrick free-kick.

The best chance of all came on 78 minutes when Valencia streaked clean through. But with only Fabio to beat, the Inter forward pulled his shot wide.

Those missed chances effectively threw a lifeline to Fluminense, and three minutes later the Rio club grabbed it to draw level.

Substitute John Kennedy sprang the offside trap to dink in a superb equalizer to silence the home crowd.

Six minutes later, Fluminense snatched a second, when Arias crossed low from the right. Kennedy helped the ball on with a sublime flick into the path of Cano who made no mistake with an emphatic finish into the bottom corner.

Internacional pushed for an equalizer but a brilliant diving save from Fabio kept out a goal-bound Luiz Adriano header as Fluminense hung on for the win.

Topics: Copa Libertadores Fluminense

Related

Front-of-shirt sponsor celebrates return of European nights by lighting up the skies. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Sport
Newcastle United sponsor Sela stages drone show above St. James’ Park to celebrate European football returning to city
Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence video
Sport
Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence

Biryani on plate and boundary length on mind for Pakistan’s Babar

Biryani on plate and boundary length on mind for Pakistan’s Babar
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Biryani on plate and boundary length on mind for Pakistan’s Babar

Biryani on plate and boundary length on mind for Pakistan’s Babar
  • Babar and his team mates were surprised by the support they received since landing in Hyderabad last week
  • Short boundaries at some Indian venues might reduce Pakistani bowlers to cannon-fodder over next six weeks
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

AHMEDABAD, India: The biryani in Hyderabad has lived up to Babar Azam’s expectations but the Pakistan captain is worried the contest between bat and ball at the 50-overs World Cup may not be as spicy because of short boundaries in most Indian venues.

Babar’s men were accorded a warm welcome in Hyderabad in what is their first tour of India since the T20 World Cup in 2016.

Thanks to a soured political relationship, bilateral cricket remains suspended between India and Pakistan, and the bitter neighbors play each other only in multi-team events.

Babar and his team mates were surprised by the support they received since landing in Hyderabad, where they played both their warm-up matches.

They will launch their bid for a second 50-overs World Cup title at the same southern Indian city against the Netherlands on Friday.

“I think the hospitality has been quite nice — we were not expecting this,” Babar said during his pre-tournament media interaction along with nine other captains on Wednesday.

“It’s been a week in Hyderabad, and it is not like we are in India. It is like we are at home.”

A Pakistan support staff member took to social media to praise Hyderabad’s famous biryani and, after one of the warm-up matches, all-rounder Shadab Khan quipped gorging regularly on biryani had rendered them slower on the field.

“We had heard a lot about Hyderabadi biryani and we loved it,” Babar, currently the top-ranked ODI batter, said in his appreciation of the popular dish.

He was less impressed by the short boundaries at some Indian venues though, which, he feared, might reduce bowlers to cannon-fodder over the next six weeks.

“The boundaries are small. There is no margin for the bowlers,” he said.

“If the bowling is a little bit off, the batsman utilizes it. So, there will be high scores.”

Babar’s concerns are understandable considering Pakistan’s bowling lost considerable sting after speedster Naseem Shah was ruled out of the World Cup with a shoulder injury.

Babar still had high expectations from his bowling unit led by left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi.

“It’s more or less the same team playing the last three years together, and I think bowling remains our strength,” added Babar.

Topics: #CricketWorldCup2023 WorldCup2023 Babar Azam Cricket World Cup

Newcastle thrash PSG on Champions League homecoming

Newcastle thrash PSG on Champions League homecoming
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Newcastle thrash PSG on Champions League homecoming

Newcastle thrash PSG on Champions League homecoming
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle enjoyed a dream return to the Champions League at St. James’ Park as Paris Saint-Germain were humbled in a 4-1 victory for the Magpies on Wednesday.
Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored the goals as Newcastle made their first home game in Europe’s elite competition for 20 years a night to remember.
Eddie Howe’s men move to the top of what is considered the toughest Champions League group in this season’s draw.
Newcastle have four points from their opening two games, one more than PSG, while Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan picked up their first point in a 0-0 draw in Germany.
The first ever clash between the clubs pitted the sporting interests of Saudi Arabia and Qatar head-to-head.
A Saudi takeover two years ago has transformed Newcastle’s fortunes in similar fashion to how the influx of cash from the Middle East has made PSG the dominant force of French football over the past decade.
PSG boss Luis Enrique warned before the game that Newcastle were the side no one wanted from the fourth pot of seeds and the Premier League side showed why.
Despite being acutely aware of Newcastle’s threat, Luis Enrique boldly stuck with a star-studded front four featuring Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.
It could have been very different for the French champions had Dembele’s sweetly-struck volley form Mbappe’s cross found the net rather than flying inches wide early on.
But once the home side, roared on by a raucous 52,000 fans, got their claws into the visitors, they did not let go.
PSG were though architects of their own downfall with the opening goal on 17 minutes.
A slack pass by Marquinhos was intercepted by Bruno Guimaraes to give Alexander Isak a clear sight of goal.
Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a fine save to deny the Swede, but Almiron was on hand to curl into the far corner.
For all the hundreds of millions splashed on big names from around the globe from both sides, there was a fairytale surrounding the source of the second goal.
Burn grew up watching Newcastle from the St. James’ stands and has worked himself up from starting his career in the sixth tier of English football with Blyth Spartans to the highest level of European football.
Donnarumma could not prevent the giant defender’s header from close range crossing the line six minutes before half-time.
But PSG were unhappy that a lengthy VAR review to check the goal did not rule it out for a handball by Jamaal Lascelles in the build-up.
Any hope of a PSG fightback after the break was snuffed out within five minutes of the restart thanks to another of Newcastle’s local lads.
Longstaff raced onto Kieran Trippier’s pass and drilled a low shot under Donnarumma, who should have done much better.
However, the French champions did at least show some spirit to limit the damage.
Teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery impressed in a daunting environment and his dink over the Newcastle defense was perfectly judged for Lucas Hernandez to head into the far corner.
But Newcastle sealed a famous win in style in what they will believe is just the start of a journey toward Champions League glory one day.
Schar strode forward from central defense before unleashing a blistering strike into the top corner from outside the box.
By contrast, PSG are still waiting to conquer Europe and this was another stark reminder of how far off they are from the favorites for the competition.
Off to their worst Ligue 1 start of the Qatari era, PSG have now won just four of Luis Enrique’s first nine games in charge.

Topics: Newcastle United

Related

Mbappe dazzles Newcastle but United are not just making up Champions League numbers, says PSG boss
Sport
Mbappe dazzles Newcastle but United are not just making up Champions League numbers, says PSG boss
PSG in relaxed mood ahead of latest Champions League bid
Football
PSG in relaxed mood ahead of latest Champions League bid

Riyadh Season new shirt sponsor of Serie A’s Roma

Riyadh Season new shirt sponsor of Serie A’s Roma
Updated 04 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Riyadh Season new shirt sponsor of Serie A’s Roma

Riyadh Season new shirt sponsor of Serie A’s Roma
Updated 04 October 2023
AFP

MILAN: Roma announced on Wednesday that Riyadh Season will be their new shirt sponsor, the latest move from Saudi Arabia in European football.
In a statement, Roma did not say for how long the sponsorship would last nor how much it was worth, but that the Italian club would play a friendly in Saudi Arabia as part of the new deal.
Italian media report that the deal is worth around €8 million ($8.3 million) a season.
Roma did not say when they would play the friendly match, with the opposition also not specified.

Riyadh Season is an entertainment and sport festival held during winter in the Saudi capital organized by the Gulf country’s Entertainment Authority.
Roma had been looking for a main shirt sponsor after breaking with crypto currency company DigitalBits, who did not respect the terms of their three-year, 35-million-euro sponsorship and were also dumped by Inter Milan.
Jose Mourinho’s side had been playing matches with the ancient Roman slogan SPQR (“Senatus Populusque Romanus” or “The Senate and People of Rome“) on the front of their shirts since abandoning the DigitalBits deal late last season.
The new deal is the latest move in football from the Saudis, who own Premier League club Newcastle United and have unleashed hundreds of millions of dollars to bring stars to their own domestic Pro League.
The prospect of Roma taking on Riyadh as a sponsor had caused some controversy in Italy as the two capital cities are both bidding to host the 2030 Expo.

Topics: Riyadh Season 2023

Related

Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0; Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0
Football
Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0; Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0
Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season
Saudi Football
Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season

Iran says it has agreed with Saudis to reschedule Asian Champions League match after walkout

Iran says it has agreed with Saudis to reschedule Asian Champions League match after walkout
Updated 04 October 2023
AP
Follow

Iran says it has agreed with Saudis to reschedule Asian Champions League match after walkout

Iran says it has agreed with Saudis to reschedule Asian Champions League match after walkout
  • The AFC said the match was canceled ‘due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances’
Updated 04 October 2023
AP

TEHRAN: Iran said Wednesday it has agreed with Saudi Arabia to reschedule an Asian Champions League match after the Saudi team walked out at the last minute, apparently over the presence of a statue
of a slain Iranian general.

The walkout appeared to strain a recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, longtime rivals who have backed opposite sides in conflicts across the Middle East. But in the days since, both sides have appeared eager to move past it.
The Saudi Al-Ittihad team did not come out onto the field in Isfahan on Monday, where some 60,000 fans were eagerly awaiting their match against Iran’s Sepahan. Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said they refused to come out because of a statue of the late Gen. Qassem Soleimani placed outside the entrance tunnel.
Soleimani, who commanded the elite Quds Force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is seen as a war hero by Iran’s clerical rulers and their supporters but vilified by Western and many Arab nations because of his role in leading Iran’s military activities across the region. He was killed in a US drone strike in neighboring Iraq in 2020.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters Wednesday that the two sides would reschedule the match and urged the Asian Football Confederation to review the incident on a “technical” basis.
“We should not allow sport to be used as political leverage” by any side, he said.

BACKGROUND

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters Wednesday that the two sides would reschedule the match and urged the Asian Football Confederation to review the incident on a “technical” basis.

He went on to say that relations with Saudi Arabia are moving in the right direction, and that he had been in direct contact with his Saudi counterpart on Monday night.
Saudi officials have not commented on the walkout.
Al-Ittihad released a statement hours after the walkout saying the team had left the stadium and flown home because they were told by league organizers that the match would not take place as scheduled. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation put out a statement expressing support for the team.
The AFC said the match was canceled “due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances,” without elaborating. On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal club defeated Iran’s Nassaji in a match in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
The soccer tournament, which features 40 teams from around Asia, is the first since 2015 to see Saudi and Iranian teams play on each other’s soil. After the countries severed diplomatic relations in 2016, games usually took place in neutral venues.
The two countries restored diplomatic relations earlier this year in an agreement brokered by China. That raised hopes that the devastating war between a Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, which has been winding down in recent years, might finally come to
an end.
But tensions rose again last month after an attack killed four soldiers who were patrolling Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen. The soldiers were from Bahrain, a close Saudi ally, and the coalition blamed the Houthis, who have not publicly acknowledged the attack.

Topics: Al-ittihad Saudi Arabia Iran

Related

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan has been officially cancelled due to busts of Qasem Soleimani at the stadium.
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium
Neymar gets off the mark in vital Al-Hilal victory in Tehran
Sport
Neymar gets off the mark in vital Al-Hilal victory in Tehran

FIFA to allow Russia to play at Under-17 World Cup

FIFA to allow Russia to play at Under-17 World Cup
Updated 04 October 2023
AFP
Follow

FIFA to allow Russia to play at Under-17 World Cup

FIFA to allow Russia to play at Under-17 World Cup
  • UEFA last week reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions
  • The decision is conditional on Russian teams playing under the name of the “Football Union of Russia”
Updated 04 October 2023
AFP

PARIS: FIFA on Wednesday lifted its suspension on Russia’s under-17 teams, following in the footsteps of UEFA, and clearing the way for them to play at the World Cup.
UEFA last week reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions but maintained a ban on the country’s senior sides due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The decision is conditional on Russian teams playing under the name of the “Football Union of Russia,” while the country’s flag, anthem and national playing kit would not be allowed either, FIFA said.
Russia was barred from all international football tournaments following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The Russian boys’ under-17 team will not participate at next month’s World Cup in Indonesia, after being banned from taking part in qualifying.
“The FIFA Council reiterated its condemnation of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and confirmed that the remaining terms of the decision made on 28 February 2022 remain in force until the end of the conflict,” world football’s governing body said.
In response to UEFA’s decision, the Ukrainian football association said that it will boycott all competitions featuring Russian sides, while Poland will refuse to play against teams from the country.

Topics: FIFA U-17 World Cup UEFA

Related

As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join
Football
As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join
FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets
Sport
FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets

Latest updates

Fluminense stun Internacional to reach Copa Libertadores final
Fluminense stun Internacional to reach Copa Libertadores final
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by $10
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by $10
Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push — study
Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push — study
Saudi minister, Italian FM discuss investment opportunities 
Saudi minister, Italian FM discuss investment opportunities 
Apple considered switching to DuckDuckGo from Google for Safari — Bloomberg News
Apple considered switching to DuckDuckGo from Google for Safari — Bloomberg News

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.