You are here

  • Home
  • Successful hosting of 2027 AFC Asian Cup will boost Saudi 2034 World Cup bid

Successful hosting of 2027 AFC Asian Cup will boost Saudi 2034 World Cup bid

Analysis Successful hosting of 2027 AFC Asian Cup will boost Saudi 2034 World Cup bid
Saudi Arabia is in a strong position when it comes to winning the rights to host the 2027 Asian Cup. (AFC.com/Arriyadh)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ymnxy

Updated 30 sec ago
John Duerden
Follow

Successful hosting of 2027 AFC Asian Cup will boost Saudi 2034 World Cup bid

Successful hosting of 2027 AFC Asian Cup will boost Saudi 2034 World Cup bid
  • With Morocco, Spain and Portugal hosting the 2030 edition, 4 years later might just be the perfect time to bring the tournament back to Asia
Updated 30 sec ago
John Duerden
Follow

The 2030 World Cup may not be coming to Saudi Arabia but the Kingdom is making the early running for the one after, especially as Asian leaders are already expressing support.

On Wednesday, FIFA announced that the 2030 spectacle will be staged jointly by Morocco, Spain and Portugal. Not just that but Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will get an opening game each as part of the centenary celebrations for the first ever World Cup that took place in South America in 1930.

It will, to say the least, be an interesting experience for fans across three continents but for supporters in Saudi Arabia, the focus is now on 2034. There is still a long way to go before any decision is made but, for the first time, an official announcement has been made by leaders in Saudi Arabia of their plans to stage the biggest sporting event in the world. It is a big step.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sport and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said: “Hosting a FIFA World Cup in 2034 would help us achieve our dream of becoming a leading nation in world sport and would mark a significant milestone in the country’s transformation. As an emerging and welcoming home for all sports, we believe that hosting a FIFA World Cup is a natural next step in our football journey.”

The 2030 decision is likely to play into the hands of Saudi Arabia. After Qatar last year, the next World Cup will be in North America — the US, Canada and Mexico. The one after that, we know now, will be in Europe with some help from Africa, and there is also that South American flavor as well. This means that since 2022, every confederation (apart from Oceania) will have hosted a World Cup game except Asia.

So 2034 could well be Asia’s turn and that spells good news for Saudi Arabia. It was notable that soon after FIFA’s announcement, Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa was throwing the body’s support behind Riyadh.

“I am delighted to note that the SAFF have presented their intention to bid for the FIFA World Cup in 2034,” he said. “The entire Asian football family will stand united in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s momentous initiative, and we are committed to working closely with the global football family to ensure its success.”

First, however, comes the 2027 Asian Cup, which could end up being a perfect preparation for a successful bid to stage the big one.

“We have full confidence that the SAFF will deliver an extraordinary AFC Asian Cup and carry this same belief into delivering an unforgettable FIFA World Cup, offering an excellent opportunity to football fans from across the world to experience a unique and spectacular celebration of the beautiful game,” added Al-Khalifa. As well as the Asian tournament, Jeddah will host this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

All this does not mean that there will be an easy run if the 2034 World Cup does turn out to be set for Asia. Australia and New Zealand, fresh after hosting a very successful women’s tournament this summer, could join hands with a major Asian nation like Indonesia to make a bid. That could be a tempting proposition for countries from the opposite side of Asia.

That is still in the future. At the moment, there will be celebration that the event is returning to the Arab world, especially in Morocco. The North African country has been in international headlines of late due to the tragic earthquake that hit in September. But in football terms, there has been unprecedented success.

In 2022, the men reached the semifinals of the World Cup, captivating the global football community. Just before, the women reached the final of the Women’s African Cup of Nations and became the first Arab team to qualify for the World Cup where, this summer, the Atlas Lionesses then shocked the world again by reaching the knockout stage.

Last week, it was confirmed that Morocco will host the 2025 African Cup of Nations and now the 2030 World Cup will come to North Africa.

Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, said: “This is an important moment in Morocco’s history, a great achievement under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. It’s an honor and a responsibility we have in front of us and a privilege to join forces with Portugal and Spain to prepare a candidacy dossier that will, I’m sure, make history and drive the organization to a new level.”

Few would begrudge Morocco this good news but there could well be a second successive World Cup in the Arab region. Thoughts in Saudi Arabia will already be wandering to 2034 and while these are very early days, the signs are good.

Topics: Saudi 2034 World Cup 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Related

Saudi Arabia is in a strong position when it comes to winning the rights to host the 2027 Asian Cup. (AFC.com/Arriyadh)
Sport
Boost for Saudi Arabia’s hopes of staging 2027 AFC Asian Cup
Saudi Arabia announces bid to host World Cup in 2034
Sport
Saudi Arabia announces bid to host World Cup in 2034

Mashreq Padel Tour 6th round set for Abu Dhabi debut this month

Mashreq Padel Tour 6th round set for Abu Dhabi debut this month
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Mashreq Padel Tour 6th round set for Abu Dhabi debut this month

Mashreq Padel Tour 6th round set for Abu Dhabi debut this month
  • Al-Forsan International Sports Resort to host amateur event from Oct. 13-15, marking tour’s inaugural round in Abu Dhabi
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Mashreq Padel Tour, the UAE’s first dedicated community tournament series for amateurs, is set to make its Abu Dhabi debut this month.

The UAE Padel Association confirmed the sixth round of the year-long championship will take place from Oct. 13-15 at Al-Forsan International Sports Resort.

The event takes place after previous rounds were held in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. This month’s round in the capital is expected to have a strong field, with a spotlight on the UAEPA-10 men’s category.

“We are thrilled to bring the Mashreq Padel Tour to Abu Dhabi,” said Awatif Al-Suwaidi, UAEPA head of strategy and development. “This move is testament to our commitment to spreading the joy of padel throughout the UAE and giving enthusiasts a platform to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.

“Our aim is to create an inclusive, competitive environment where players of all levels can enjoy the sport they love. The Abu Dhabi round will be a fantastic addition to the tour, and we anticipate an incredible display of talent and sportsmanship, as well as an intriguing addition to the major international events hosted by the capital.”

Topics: Padel Tour Abu Dhabi Dubai Sharjah ajman

Related

Padel to debut at Emirates Dubai 7s with new tournament Rebound
Sport
Padel to debut at Emirates Dubai 7s with new tournament Rebound
Defending champion Brooks Koepka returns to Royal Greens at LIV Golf Jeddah
Sport
Defending champion Brooks Koepka returns to Royal Greens at LIV Golf Jeddah

Defending champion Brooks Koepka returns to Royal Greens at LIV Golf Jeddah

Defending champion Brooks Koepka returns to Royal Greens at LIV Golf Jeddah
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Defending champion Brooks Koepka returns to Royal Greens at LIV Golf Jeddah

Defending champion Brooks Koepka returns to Royal Greens at LIV Golf Jeddah
  • Koepka reflects on victory 12 months ago as ‘a huge turning point’ ahead of 2023 successes
  • Individual champion, team championship seeds, and securing 2024 League spots on the line from Oct. 13-15
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Last October, Brooks Koepka secured his first LIV Golf victory with a dramatic performance in Jeddah, the penultimate event of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series.

This month, the defending champion is set to make his triumphant return to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for LIV Golf Jeddah presented by ROSHN, and he shared his excitement about returning for the event and the significance of that win.

“Jeddah was a really meaningful win last year, so it’s going to be special to be back,” said Koepka.

“Going head to head in a playoff against Peter (Uihlein), who was my Smash teammate at the time, and getting both the individual and team win was something I’ll always remember. It was a huge turning point for my game, and gave me a ton of momentum and confidence heading into 2023. I’m excited to get back there, especially as the returning champ.”

It has been a significant year for Koepka, who claimed an individual title at LIV Golf Orlando leading into a runner-up finish at the Masters, as well as securing his fifth major victory at this year’s PGA Championship and competing in last week’s Ryder Cup.

Koepka’s return promises to add excitement to the final individual event of the 2023 LIV Golf season. As the defending champion and team captain of Smash GC, he currently sits in fifth place in the individual standings with 112 points.

With all to play for ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah presented by ROSHN, Talor Gooch, who currently stands second in the standings with three international victories this year at LIV Golf Adelaide, LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf Andalucia, understands the challenges that lie ahead as the season-long race reaches its climax.

“It all comes down to Jeddah, and I know what I have to do to win this season-long race,” Gooch said.

“Cam (Smith) isn’t going to let me have it, so I need to go and have a great tournament to win the individual championship. We also need to have a good week as a team to get the first-round bye in Miami, so a lot is on the line for both myself and the RangeGoats GC. It’s a great week to go have a great week.”

Next week’s tournament is the final opportunity to secure points in the individual standings for all 48 players. Those who finish in the top 24 in the overall standings will lock in their position in the LIV Golf League for the next season. Players finishing in the “open zone” (positions 25-44), however, may face trade or release by their respective teams.

Meanwhile, those finishing in positions 45 and below sitting in the “drop zone” will be relegated and will automatically qualify for the league’s promotional tournament, where they will have the opportunity to earn their spot back for the 2024 season.

Topics: LIV Golf Jeddah Brooks Koepka

Related

Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF
Saudi Sport
Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF
Basketball legends and celebrities to headline NBA Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Basketball legends and celebrities to headline NBA Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi

Basketball legends and celebrities to headline NBA Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi

Basketball legends and celebrities to headline NBA Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Basketball legends and celebrities to headline NBA Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi

Basketball legends and celebrities to headline NBA Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi
  • NBA District from Oct. 5-8 at Manarat Al-Saadiyat will feature appearances by former NBA stars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ray Allen and Gary Payton
  • T-Pain, AJ McLean and Michael B. Jordan to Participate in First NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 6 at Etihad Arena
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The US National Basketball Association and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi have announced that six-time Grammy Award-winning artist, producer and songwriter T-Pain will perform at the first NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi on Friday, Oct. 6 at Etihad Arena.

American singer and Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and actor and producer Michael B. Jordan will also participate as special guests.

The NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi also announced that NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ray Allen, Gary Payton and Tim Hardaway Sr. will attend NBA District, an interactive fan event that will return to Manarat Al-Saadiyat from Thursday, Oct. 5-8.

NBA Fan Appreciation Day will also feature appearances by players from the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, Abdul-Jabbar and NBA legends Shawn Marion, Sam Perkins and Kenny Smith.

Activities will include a skills challenge and three-point contest featuring Mavericks and Timberwolves players; performances by the Mavericks Entertainment Team, the Timberwolves Dunk Team, and the team mascots; and a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers.

At NBA District, fans will be able to meet Abdul-Jabbar, Allen, Payton, and Hardaway Sr. as well as participate in skill challenges, three-point contests and knockout games on a full-size NBA court.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 presented by ADQ will feature the Mavericks and the Timberwolves playing two preseason games on Thursday Oct. 5 and Saturday Oct. 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Topics: basketball NBA Abu Dhabi

Related

‘Exciting times ahead’: NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. hails basketball growth in Middle East
Sport
‘Exciting times ahead’: NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. hails basketball growth in Middle East
Front-of-shirt sponsor celebrates return of European nights by lighting up the skies. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Sport
Newcastle United sponsor Sela stages drone show above St. James’ Park to celebrate European football returning to city

Simone Biles leads US women to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championships

Simone Biles leads US women to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championships
Updated 05 October 2023
AP
Follow

Simone Biles leads US women to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championships

Simone Biles leads US women to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championships
  • For Biles, it was also her 33rd major championship medal — across the worlds and Olympics — to make her the most decorated female gymnast ever
  • The US women have won gold in the team event at every world championship that included a team competition since 2011
Updated 05 October 2023
AP

ANTWERP: Simone Biles and her teammates were far from perfect, and yet nothing could stand in the way of a victory that set a record for both the US women’s team and the greatest gymnast in history.

The US women earned a record seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday night. For Biles, it was also her 33rd major championship medal — across the worlds and Olympics — to make her the most decorated female gymnast ever.

And it’s fitting that it came in Antwerp, the Belgian port city where Biles came to international prominence 10 years ago by winning her first world title in 2013.

“It wasn’t Team USA’s best day,” Biles said. “It’s crazy, we still pulled it out. So I’m really, really proud of the team.”

The American team of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong combined for a total of 167.729 points to edge second-place Brazil and France.

The US team won by a margin of 2.199 points as the final proved to be a closer contest than anticipated after the Americans put up a dominant performance in qualifying to finish more than five points ahead of the field.

“We had some mistakes here and there, but just keep going, keep relying on our training,” Biles said. “But I think this team that we have brought this year has the most great courage and fight. ... We had so many emotions going throughout the day.”

The US women have won gold in the team event at every world championship that included a team competition since 2011. Their victory in Antwerp broke a tie with the Chinese men for the longest streak of consecutive team titles.

Biles now has 26 world championship medals, 20 of them gold, to go with her seven Olympic medals, including the 2016 Olympic title. Her 33 combined medals at the sport’s two biggest events are one more than what Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union achieved.

Russia was banned from the event because of sanctions imposed by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) as a result of the war against Ukraine. In the absence of their Russian rivals — the defending Olympic champions — the Americans were the overwhelming favorites.

But the US team overcame an early scare as Roberson was forced out of the event even before it started after she seemed to hurt an ankle while warming up at the vault. She was helped off the mat and subbed by Wong.

“My ankle just ... popped,” Roberson said.

Jones then kicked off the competition smoothly for the Americans with a Double Twist Yurchenko, with only a small hop. Wong responded to the last-minute call with a clean effort before Biles opted for the slightly safer “Cheng” vault rather than the Yurchenko Double Pike she performed during qualifying on Sunday.

The Americans amassed 42.966 points and were second behind China after the first rotation following the Chinese gymnasts’ excellent display on uneven bars.

Biles and her teammates then bested their Chinese opponents’ performance on bars as they took the overall lead with a margin of 1.467 points. They increased it a bit further after the beam — despite a sixth-place finish on that apparatus — as Biles made up for the modest 11.700 Wong received by scoring 14.300 with a solid routine.

Biles capped off a successful night for the US team with a spectacular floor routine rewarded by a 15.166.

Biles is competing at her first international competition following a two-year absence. Her previous appearance was at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, where she was hampered by a bout with a mental block known as ” the twisties ” that gymnasts can experience while in the air, and withdrew from several events.

Now she’s back in the same city that catapulted her to international fame a decade ago, winning the first of her five world all-around titles as a 16-year-old prodigy.

“Each and every time you are crowned world champion, it feels a little bit different,” Biles said. “I’m still surprised that I’m still going, I’m 26, I’m a little bit older. It’s different, but it’s exciting.”

Biles, who posted an overall score of 58.732 points, is also the favorite to add a sixth all-around title on Friday, although she will likely face a strong challenge from Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, the reigning world all-around champion. The event finals are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Andrade led Brazil to their first medal ever in the women’s team competition. The French team, spurred on by the hundreds of fans cheering for them, secured their first women’s team medal at the world championships since a silver in 1950.

Topics: gymnastics

Related

Iran says it has agreed with Saudis to reschedule Asian Champions League match after walkout
Saudi Football
Iran says it has agreed with Saudis to reschedule Asian Champions League match after walkout
Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold
Saudi Sport
Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold

Sinner soars in big moments to defeat Medvedev in China Open final

Sinner soars in big moments to defeat Medvedev in China Open final
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Sinner soars in big moments to defeat Medvedev in China Open final

Sinner soars in big moments to defeat Medvedev in China Open final
  • The Italian triumphed in an otherwise deadlocked match to claim the first such tournament since 2019 after Beijing ditched tight pandemic-era health restrictions
  • World No. 2 Iga Swiatek swatted aside compatriot Magda Linette to surge into the China Open quarterfinals
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Jannik Sinner said holding his nerve in “important moments” was the key to edging out world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in Wednesday’s China Open men’s final, which turned on a pair of high-stakes tiebreaks in Beijing.

The Italian triumphed 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/2) in an otherwise deadlocked match to claim the first such tournament since 2019 after Beijing ditched tight pandemic-era health restrictions.

Neither man was able to break the other’s serve but Sinner missed a presentable opportunity in the first set when he walloped an overhead volley long on break point and allowed the Russian to hold from deuce.

It was a different story in the tiebreak, with the world No. 7 racing into a 5-0 lead and sealing the deal when Medvedev struck a forehand into the net.

A similar stalemate ensued in set two with the first dozen games going with serve before Sinner again showed his composure when it mattered.

He took the lead in the tiebreak with a deft drop shot and never looked back, whipping a stunning cross-court passing shot for match point and battering back a Medvedev serve to seize victory in front of a raucous crowd.

“At some point, I started to return a little bit better... read his serve a little bit better, and that gave me confidence, especially for the tiebreak,” Sinner said at a post-match news conference.

“The important moments in every match... today I also managed somehow that they (went) my way,” the 22-year-old added.

“Today’s final was a very high level final, (and) I’m very happy about the ending of this tournament,” he said.

Medvedev admitted that his opponent played “much better than me” in both tiebreaks.

“He managed to control his emotions better in these tie-breaks (and) not make mistakes... (while) I made some easy ones,” said the 27-year-old.

“In a way it’s luck, but also experience and stuff like this. That’s why he won.”

World No. 2 and tournament favorite Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated by Sinner in their semifinal on Tuesday.

The top-ranked men’s player, Novak Djokovic, is not playing in China this year.

Earlier, world No. 2 Iga Swiatek swatted aside compatriot Magda Linette to surge into the China Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Swiatek raced into a 5-0 lead in the first set and snuffed out any hope of an unlikely comeback when she forced her fellow Pole to fire a forehand long.

The four-time Grand Slam champion then presided over a second-set masterclass, blitzing an exhausted Linette with an unrelenting salvo of mighty groundstrokes to wrap up the match in just over an hour.

Swiatek faces Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina or the ninth seed Caroline Garcia of France next.

“It’s always nice to play like that because you make your opponent run,” Swiatek said after the match.

“But overall, I just kind of played what I felt I needed to and what I felt was right at the moment.”

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula crashed out with a 6-4, 6-2 defeat to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko faces Liudmila Samsonova in the last eight after the Russian defeated Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5.

ATP SHANGHAI MASTERS

Meanwhile, the first round of the ATP Shanghai Masters kicked off in the financial hub Wednesday.

A delighted home crowd watched on as Zhang Zhizhen and Bu Yunchaokete both made it through to the second round — the first time two Chinese men have done so.

Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic eliminated three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka in straight sets to add to his impressive list of wins this year— including over Djokovic and Sinner.

But Britain’s Andy Murray had a miserable night, losing to Russian Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-2.

The loss crowns a disappointing set of recent results for the 36-year-old, who has won the tournament in Shanghai three times previously.

He also crashed out of the China Open in the first round last week in Beijing.

Topics: China Jannik Sinner Daniil Medvedev tennis

Related

Victory for Saudi handball team in Asian Games as tennis duo, fencers bow out
Sport
Victory for Saudi handball team in Asian Games as tennis duo, fencers bow out
Front-of-shirt sponsor celebrates return of European nights by lighting up the skies. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Sport
Newcastle United sponsor Sela stages drone show above St. James’ Park to celebrate European football returning to city

Latest updates

Successful hosting of 2027 AFC Asian Cup will boost Saudi 2034 World Cup bid
Successful hosting of 2027 AFC Asian Cup will boost Saudi 2034 World Cup bid
Saudi minister visits Austria to bolster economic ties  
Saudi minister visits Austria to bolster economic ties  
Families of imprisoned Tunisian dissidents head to the International Criminal Court
Families of imprisoned Tunisian dissidents head to the International Criminal Court
Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA
Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA
Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rebrands as CATRION 
Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rebrands as CATRION 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.