Jordanian minister, EU envoy discuss transportation projects

Jordan’s minister of transport and the EU Ambassador to Jordan. (Petra)
Arab News
  • Chatzisavas highlighted European efforts to enhance transportation systems in Jordan
Arab News
LONDON: Jordan’s minister of transport met EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas on Thursday to review ways to boost cooperation in transport projects, Jordan News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Wissam Tahtamouni stressed the depth of Jordanian-EU relations, lauding the role played by Jordan and the European bloc as co-presidents of the Union for the Mediterranean.

Chatzisavas also highlighted European efforts to enhance transportation systems in Jordan.

The two officials stressed the importance of continuing the implementation of the joint Euro-Mediterranean transport project to support patterns of movement.

 

Topics: Jordan European Union (EU)

Malaysian PM in Abu Dhabi for talks on free trade pact

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan receives Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 5, 2023. (WAM)
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan receives Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 5, 2023. (WAM)
Updated 05 October 2023
Nor Arlene Tan
Malaysian PM in Abu Dhabi for talks on free trade pact

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan receives Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 5, 2023. (WAM)
  • UAE is Malaysia’s largest trading partner among west Asian countries
  • Anwar is keen to attract more foreign direct investment
Updated 05 October 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in the UAE on Thursday for a two-day state visit aimed at striking a free trade deal.

Negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries began in May led by Malaysian Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmad Al-Zeyoudi.

In June, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Zayed Al-Nahyan was in Kuala Lumpur for a meeting with Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah. The prime minister and top members of his cabinet were also present.

Anwar was received on his arrival in the UAE by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“The two sides reviewed existing cooperation … and discussed ways to build on these ties, especially in the areas of the economy, trade and investment, renewable energy, food security and others that serve both nations’ vision for a sustainable and prosperous future,” the Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

“They emphasized their shared interest in promoting cooperation toward establishing a comprehensive economic partnership … in the near future.”

Malaysia has been seeking to attract more foreign investors through market-friendly reforms under Anwar, who came to power in November after a period of political instability that saw the country go through three prime ministers between 2018 and 2022.

Foreign investment in Malaysia has been static for many years, with the country losing out to neighboring Indonesia in the race to attract capital.

“From Malaysia’s point of view, they are obviously hoping for investment … Malaysia is competing with Indonesia,” Dr. James Dorsey, adjunct senior fellow at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, told Arab News.

A free trade agreement between UAE and Indonesia that went into force last month is expected to increase annual two-way trade to $10 billion within five years by removing trade barriers.

“I think there is a growing interest in Southeast Asia … all states are diversifying their relationships and in fact most important economic relationships we don’t have today are in Asia, rather than with Europe or the United States,” Dorsey said.

The UAE is Malaysia’s largest trading partner among west Asian countries, with two-way trade rising to $8.8 billion in 2022 from $5.4 billion a year earlier.

Researcher Rizwan Togoo told Arab News that Anwar’s visit to the UAE was likely to position Malaysia as a key player in relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council, which could open opportunities for cooperation in sectors beyond trade, such as research, tourism and education.

“Given the cultural and religious ties between Malaysia and GCC member states, this visit signifies Malaysia’s potential role as a bridge between ASEAN and the GCC,” he said, adding that the visit was aimed at reclaiming Malaysia’s position as a “premier investment destination within the region.”

Topics: Malaysia UAE free trade

UK Labour Party can promote two-state solution: Pro-Israel group

UK Labour Party can promote two-state solution: Pro-Israel group
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
UK Labour Party can promote two-state solution: Pro-Israel group

UK Labour Party can promote two-state solution: Pro-Israel group
  • Labour Friends of Israel calls for freeze on illegal settlement-building in Occupied Territories
  • Party requests removal of ‘end apartheid’ phrase from annual conference side event
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Labour government in the UK can promote a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and end the building of illegal settlements in the Occupied Territories, a pamphlet from the party’s largest pro-Israel group has said.

Labour Friends of Israel described the UK’s main opposition party as “freed of the stain of antisemitism” and capable of confronting democratic backsliding in both Israel and within the Palestinian Authority, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

The pamphlet aims to end years of debate in the party over the conflict and promote a unified response in preparation for a potential Labour government.

“Free of the stain of antisemitism and anti-Zionism,” the party can confront Israeli Prime Minister “Benjamin Netanyahu’s self-serving efforts to emasculate the independence of the judiciary,” the pamphlet says.

It describes his “repellent actions and rhetoric of his far-right allies” as going beyond “routine policy disagreements.”

Michael Rubin, director of Labour Friends of Israel, said the Netanyahu government’s actions “imperil both democratic norms and the rule of law.”

Labour, if it wins the next general election, must immediately restore the position of Middle East minister, a post that was abolished by the ruling Conservative Party, which has shown a “stunning disinterest” in the region, the pamphlet says.

A key strategy for Britain’s foreign policy under Labour must be to promote a freeze on settlement-building, it adds, saying the move will “narrow the parameters of the conflict and foster confidence.”

Renewed investment in the PA must also take place, with a potential British-led international fund offering a path to peace through economic incentives and anti-corruption drives.

Though the UK would lack the clout to resolve the conflict alone, it could work with Europe and the US, the pamphlet says.

However, Toby Greene, a visiting fellow at the London School of Economics, said it would be difficult to maintain a unified front within the Labour Party due to “the extremism of the current Israeli government, the diplomatic vacuum, and the propensity for violent escalations.”

Labour this week was also accused of censorship after it requested the Palestine Solidarity Campaign to remove the phrase “end apartheid” from its side event at the party’s annual conference next week.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign urged the party to “confront the reality of Israel’s practice of the crime of apartheid rather than avoid naming it.”

Major NGOs and rights groups including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and B’Tselem have all warned that Israel is practicing apartheid.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, when asked to justify the move, described the use of the phrase as “detrimental.”

PSC warned that instead of holding Israel to account “for its serial violations,” the Labour leadership is “seeking to avoid engaging with the reality lived by Palestinians for decades.”

Ben Jamal, PSC director, said: “You cannot tackle an injustice unless you are prepared to name it. As B’Tselem, Israel’s leading human rights monitoring body, said in their report affirming Israel’s practice of apartheid, ‘As painful as it may be to look reality in the eye, it is more painful to live under a boot’.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) British Labour Party Israeli-Palestinian conflict Israel Palestinian Authority (PA)

Insecurity, lack of funds slowing Sudan aid: UN

Insecurity, lack of funds slowing Sudan aid: UN
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Insecurity, lack of funds slowing Sudan aid: UN

Insecurity, lack of funds slowing Sudan aid: UN
  • “We need to reach 18 million people and we will not give up on that target,” the UN’s resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami said
  • She recalled that 19 members of humanitarian organizations have been killed
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The lack of security in Sudan’s civil war combined with meagre international funds is hampering efforts to help millions in need in the country, the United Nations said Thursday.
“We need to reach 18 million people and we will not give up on that target but we need more international support, better access to the people who need us and safety for our operations,” the UN’s resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami told a press conference in Geneva.
She recalled that 19 members of humanitarian organizations have been killed since the conflict erupted in mid-April, while 29 others have been injured.
While she did not wish to be drawn on whether they had been specifically targeted, she noted that “in many instances, our efforts are being hampered,” despite care being taken to indicate “where it is we will be, and what we will be doing.”
The fighting in Sudan broke out on April 15. The army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a power struggle.
Nearly 7,500 people have been killed in Sudan since the conflict broke out, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.
Battles have displaced almost 4.3 million people within Sudan, in addition to around 1.2 million more who have fled across borders, UN figures show.
One of the poorest countries in the world, Sudan has seen its health system brought to its knees by the conflict.
Humanitarian aid has been attacked and looted by armed gangs and criminals.
The UN is combating this complex humanitarian crisis despite a funding shortage.
“The $2.6 billion humanitarian appeal is just one-third funded,” said Nkweta-Salami.
“The population of Sudan is balancing on a knife-edge as their country is gradually consumed by this conflict.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest UN aid Security Humanitarian

Libya flood disaster damaged ancient city but revealed new remains

Libya flood disaster damaged ancient city but revealed new remains
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
Libya flood disaster damaged ancient city but revealed new remains

Libya flood disaster damaged ancient city but revealed new remains
  • The flooding caused mud and rubble to pile in Cyrene’s Greek-era baths that will require specialized clearing
  • The water has also washed clear a previously unknown Roman drainage system
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

CYRENE, Libya: The flooding that killed thousands in Libya’s Derna last month damaged the ruins at the ancient Greek city of Cyrene in the mountains nearby, but it also revealed new archaeological remains there by washing away earth and stones.
Storm Daniel may have caused a meter of rain to fall on the hills of eastern Libya, an unprecedented amount since records began in the mid 19th century scientists say, and water was still flowing through the site when Reuters visited last week.
The flooding caused mud and rubble to pile in Cyrene’s Greek-era baths that will require specialized clearing said local antiquities department official Adel Boufjra.
He warned that although the damage so far has been slight, the flooding may have added to subsidence that could later topple one of the monuments.
“I’m pretty sure, and expecting, that one of these landmarks could collapse due to the excessive underground water during the winter,” he said.
While that risks great damage to the picturesque ruins at Cyrene, known locally as Shehat and a draw for travelers since the 18th century, the water has also washed clear a previously unknown Roman drainage system, Boufjra said.
“The flooding has revealed a new site — a water canal that I believe dates back to the Roman era. It is a distinctive discovery for the city,” he said.
Scientists at the World Weather Attribution, an international research group, said climate change had caused up to 50 percent more rain during the storm than would previously have been the case — underscoring future risks to heritage.
Cyrene was a Greek colony and one of the principle cities of the ancient Hellenic world before becoming a major center under the Romans until an earthquake destroyed it in the year 365.
One of Libya’s five UNESCO World Heritage sites, along with the extensive Roman ruins overlooking the Mediterranean at Sabratha and Leptis Magna, Cyrene’s stone pillared temples stand on a fertile hillside near rocky crags.

Topics: Libya floods Cyrene

At least 60 killed in drone attack on Syrian military academy

At least 60 killed in drone attack on Syrian military academy
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
At least 60 killed in drone attack on Syrian military academy

At least 60 killed in drone attack on Syrian military academy
  • Civilians and military personnel were killed in the attack on the military academy in the central province of Homs
  • Syria's defence ministry said in a statement, adding "terrorist" groups had used drones to carry it out
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: At least 60 people were killed on Thursday in an attack on a military academy in Syria, a war monitor and a security source said, with weaponised drones bombing the site minutes after Syria's defence minister left a graduation ceremony there.
Civilians and military personnel were killed in the attack on the military academy in the central province of Homs, Syria's defence ministry said in a statement, adding "terrorist" groups had used drones to carry it out.
The statement did not specify an organisation and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Syria's defence minister attended the graduation ceremony but left minutes before the attack, according to a Syrian security source and a security source in the regional alliance backing the Damascus government against opposition groups.
"After the ceremony, people went down to the courtyard and the explosives hit. We don't know where it came from, and corpses littered the ground," said a Syrian man who had helped set up decorations at the academy for the occasion.
The Observatory said at least 78 people had been killed and more than 140 wounded. The source in the alliance backing Syria's government said the toll was at 66.
Syria's conflict began with protests against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 but spiralled into an all-out war that has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced.
The Syrian army has been gutted by the fighting, and relied heavily on military support from Russia and Iran as well as Tehran-backed fighters from Lebanon, Iraq and other countries.
Assad regained most of the country, but a swathe in the north bordering Turkey is still held by armed opposition groups, including hardline militant fighters.

Topics: Syria Homs drone attacks military personnel

