National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue

LONDON: National Geographic Arabia magazine has released its new issue for October 2023, featuring a cover story on the challenges facing glaciers in Chile’s Patagonia region.

The issue also included articles on the history of photography, ancient Amazonian art, and Mozambique’s success in preserving its environment.

The cover story, “Troubles in the Heart of Ice,” exposed readers to the devastating effects of climate change on glaciers in Chile.

It highlighted the alarming rate at which glaciers are melting and the significant impact this phenomenon is having on the region’s ecosystem.

October’s issue also showed the development of color photographs from the mid-19th century to the present day and featured “The First Storytellers of the Amazon,” a story covering a challenging expedition to unveil paintings inside rock formations dating back thousands of years.

In “Wildness, Not a Prairie,” the magazine shares the success story of Mozambique in its development of a pioneering model for a sustainable economy based on nature conservation.

The story highlights how the African country adopted an innovative approach to managing its vast wild reserves by providing harmony and an “exchange of interests” between the people of the surrounding villages and the animals that live in them.

National Geographic Arabia is a comprehensive knowledge magazine issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Network in its Arabic version since October 2010, in partnership with the international magazine National Geographic.