National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue

National Geographic Arabia is a comprehensive knowledge magazine issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Network in its Arabic version since October 2010, in partnership with the international magazine National Geographic. (Supplie)
National Geographic Arabia is a comprehensive knowledge magazine issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Network in its Arabic version since October 2010, in partnership with the international magazine National Geographic.
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue

National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue
  • Issues include stories on the importance of preserving the environment
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: National Geographic Arabia magazine has released its new issue for October 2023, featuring a cover story on the challenges facing glaciers in Chile’s Patagonia region.

The issue also included articles on the history of photography, ancient Amazonian art, and Mozambique’s success in preserving its environment.

The cover story, “Troubles in the Heart of Ice,” exposed readers to the devastating effects of climate change on glaciers in Chile.

It highlighted the alarming rate at which glaciers are melting and the significant impact this phenomenon is having on the region’s ecosystem.

October’s issue also showed the development of color photographs from the mid-19th century to the present day and featured “The First Storytellers of the Amazon,” a story covering a challenging expedition to unveil paintings inside rock formations dating back thousands of years.

In “Wildness, Not a Prairie,” the magazine shares the success story of Mozambique in its development of a pioneering model for a sustainable economy based on nature conservation.

The story highlights how the African country adopted an innovative approach to managing its vast wild reserves by providing harmony and an “exchange of interests” between the people of the surrounding villages and the animals that live in them.

National Geographic Arabia is a comprehensive knowledge magazine issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Network in its Arabic version since October 2010, in partnership with the international magazine National Geographic.

Topics: National Geographic Arabia Chile Mozambique

Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies

Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies

Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies
  • Google is accused of paying $10 billion a year based on revenue share agreements to smartphone makers and others who agree to make its software the default and maintain its monopoly in search
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A former executive at Samsung Electronics’ venture capital arm who proposed that mobile app developer Branch Metrics’ software be installed in Samsung smartphones faced pushback due to pressure from Google, he said on Thursday in a landmark antitrust trial against the Alphabet unit.
Patrick Chang, who worked at Samsung Next to invest in innovative companies, had urged the parent company to add Branch, which can search within apps, to its Android smartphones.
Branch Metrics founder and former CEO Alexander Austin testified in late September that his company eliminated some of its software’s functions to fend off Google’s complaints as it sought to make deals with wireless carriers and smartphone makers.
Branch had to ensure that its searches remained within apps and never linked to the web, Austin noted.
Chang testified that Samsung also faced pushback from wireless carries, like AT&T, which sell Android phones.
Google is accused of paying $10 billion a year based on revenue share agreements to smartphone makers like Samsung Electronics, wireless carriers and others who agree to make its software the default and maintain its monopoly in search.
In its questioning, the Justice Department showed an August 2020 email by Samsung executive David Eun, who complained that “Google is clearly buying its way to squelch competitors.”
Under cross examination by an attorney for Google, Chang was asked about another possible explanation for Samsung’s disinterest in Branch, which is that the software was clunky and few users clicked on links that Branch offered.
Chang testified during the fourth week of a more than two-month trial in which the US Justice Department is seeking to show that Google abused its monopoly of search and some search advertising. Google has said that its business practices were legal. 

Topics: Google monopoly Samsung Branch Metrics search engines

Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene

Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene

Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene
  • Agreement will allow Warner to offer artists more support, executive says
  • Deal ‘will usher in a new wave of innovation,’ talent agency boss says
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Warner Music has announced a strategic partnership with HuManagement, a talent agency that represents artists from across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The deal includes a long-term scouting agreement, as well as marketing and branding opportunities for HuManagement’s artists.

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president of emerging markets at Warner Music, said the partnership would help the company to enhance its presence in the region.

“As we continue to grow our operations in the Middle East and establish ourselves as market leaders, it’s imperative that we offer our artists an unrivaled service,” he said.

The deal would also allow Warner to offer its artists more support, including live shows, sponsorship and brand development, he said.

The two companies have collaborated before, with Warner helping boost the international profiles of two of HuManagement artists: Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak and Lebanese singer and TV personality Maya Diab.

HuManagement’s co-founders Hady Hajjar and Tarek Abou Jaoude said the deal would help to raise the profile of artists and creators from across the region.

“We believe this collaboration will usher in a new wave of innovation, creativity and unprecedented opportunities for the music and talent industry,” Hajjar said.

Topics: Warner Music Group HuManagement

Turkish court sentences journalist on propaganda charge, frees him from jail

Turkish court sentences journalist on propaganda charge, frees him from jail
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
Turkish court sentences journalist on propaganda charge, frees him from jail

Turkish court sentences journalist on propaganda charge, frees him from jail
  • Police detained Yanardag in June after criticizing prison isolation of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the chief editor of an opposition TV channel to two years and six months in jail on a charge of spreading terrorist propaganda, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.
The Istanbul court also then ordered Merdan Yanardag’s release. He has already spent 100 days in pre-trial detention and will now remain at liberty pending an appeal against his sentence, Anadolu said.
Police detained Yanardag in June for “praising criminals” and “spreading terrorist propaganda” after he criticized the prison isolation of Abdullah Ocalan, jailed leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, on a television program.
In the first court hearing of his case, Yanardag said his remarks on the television program had been taken out of context and that he had not praised any terrorist activities.
“This ruling is not acceptable for us, even if the court ordered his release. We will appeal this ruling,” his lawyer Bilgutay Durna said.
The PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the European Union and the United States, has battled the Turkish state since 1984 in an armed insurgency in which more than 30,000 people have been killed.
The group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on Sunday near government buildings in the Turkish capital Ankara. Police have detained dozens of suspects over alleged links to the PKK.

Topics: Turkey Kurdistan Merdan Yanardag Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)

Sky News Arabia’s new true-crime podcast ‘Evidence’ cracks top 200 global podcasts

Sky News Arabia’s new true-crime podcast ‘Evidence’ cracks top 200 global podcasts
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Sky News Arabia’s new true-crime podcast ‘Evidence’ cracks top 200 global podcasts

Sky News Arabia’s new true-crime podcast ‘Evidence’ cracks top 200 global podcasts
  • The podcast has racked up more than 700,000 listeners since its launch in April. (AFP/File)
  • ‘Evidence’ explores the region’s most famous international trials and crimes
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Sky News Arabia’s new true-crime podcast “Evidence” has become a hit with record listeners in the Middle East and around the world.

The podcast, which launched in April 2023, explores the most famous international trials and crimes, from assaults and mysterious disappearances to armed robberies.

In its first six months, the podcast has racked up more than 700,000 listeners and has become one of the top 200 international audio podcasts in terms of circulation and reach.

“We are proud of the success achieved by our podcast platform and its impressive position on the list of the top 200 global podcasts on a weekly basis in terms of spread and reach,” said Sky News Arabia’s Head of News Abdou Gadallah.

Hosted by Ines Bouafif, “Evidence” takes listeners on an immersive journey through courtrooms and crime scenes offering glimpses into the intricate details of crimes, from the actions of the accused to the reactions of the victims, and the final verdicts.

Gadallah said that the success of “Evidence” is a testament to the growing popularity of true crime podcasts around the world and praised the format as one of the most important modern platforms for providing audio and visual content.

“The ‘Evidence’ podcast, which provides an in-depth look at the most notorious criminal cases and issues in the region and the world, perfectly aligns with the preferences of our audience, who seek content that is filled with excitement and suspense,” said Bassem Kamel, head of radio and podcast at Sky News Arabia.

He added that the program “stands out for its interesting narrative style, infused with sound effects and clips from a cutting-edge soundboard equipped with the latest advanced technologies.”

Sky News Arabia podcasts have gained more than 100 million listeners and downloads across various platforms.

Its library, one of the largest in the region in quantity, duration, and diversity, includes shows on a variety of topics, including physical and mental health, sustainability, politics, arts, and cinema.

Topics: Sky News Arabia evidence podcast

Social media platform X removes headlines from links in site restyle

Social media platform X removes headlines from links in site restyle
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Social media platform X removes headlines from links in site restyle

Social media platform X removes headlines from links in site restyle
  • Move follows Elon Musk’s pledge to improve aesthetics, reduce clickbait
  • News organizations raise concerns that new look might reduce engagement
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Social media platform X has officially removed headlines from links in the latest restyle of its site.

The platform is now showing only the article’s main image and text noting the domain of the link.

Users need to click on the image if they want to visit the page.

The move comes weeks after X’s owner, Elon Musk, announced his intention to make the platform “look better.”

“This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the aesthetics,” Musk said in a post.

Musk has also been critical of news organizations, tweeting this week that he “almost never reads legacy news anymore,” and that the X algorithm is optimized against links to ensure people stay on the site as long as possible.

The change was made on Wednesday for iOS and desktop users, but the restyle did not appear to apply to advertisement links.

News organizations have expressed skepticism about the change, saying that it will negatively affect engagement rates.

They also argue that the move is part of a broader trend of Musk’s hostility toward news organizations.

Since Musk took over Twitter, now X, in a $44 billion deal last year, several media outlets have withdrawn from the platform, accusing the company of censorship.

In August, X briefly appeared to put a five-second delay on loading links to news sites and rivals to X, including Reuters, The New York Times, Instagram and Blue Sky.

In April, as the platform began to roll out a new subscription tier, Musk attacked several outlets, including The New York Times and BBC, stripping them of their blue tick.

Topics: X Elon Musk

