What We Are Reading Today: Economics in America

Updated 06 October 2023
Author: Angus Deaton

When economist Angus Deaton immigrated to the US from Britain in the early 1980s, he was awed by America’s strengths and shocked by the extraordinary gaps he witnessed between people. 

“Economics in America” explains how the field of economics addresses the most pressing issues of our time — from poverty, retirement, and the minimum wage to the ravages of the nation’s uniquely disastrous healthcare system — and narrates Deaton’s account of his experiences as a naturalized US citizen and academic economist.

In this incisive, candid, and funny book, he describes the everyday lives of working economists, recounting the triumphs as well as the disasters, and tells the inside story of the Nobel Prize in economics and the journey that led him to Stockholm to receive one. 

He discusses the ongoing tensions between economics and politics and reflects on whether economists bear at least some responsibility for the growing despair and rising populism in America.

STOCKHOLM: Norway’s Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world, won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.
Sometimes compared to Samuel Beckett, another Nobel-winning playwright, Fosse’s work is minimalistic, relying on simple language which delivers its message through rhythm, melody and silence.
The Swedish Academy said the 64-year-old was honored “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”
Fosse’s writing is defined more by form than content, where what is not said is often more revealing than what is.
“Fosse presents everyday situations that are instantly recognizable in our own lives,” said the jury.
“His radical reduction of language and dramatic action expresses the most powerful human emotions of anxiety and powerlessness in the simplest terms,” it added.
“While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognized for his prose,” the jury said.
“I am overwhelmed and grateful,” Fosse said in a statement. “I see this as an award to the literature that first and foremost aims to be literature, without other considerations.”
Speaking to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, he said he was “surprised but also not,” after his name had been mentioned in Nobel speculation for several years.
“I was used to the excitement around it, but I was used to not getting it.”
Fosse’s oeuvre, written in Nynorsk — a written form of Norwegian used by 10 percent of the population — spans a variety of genres and consists of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books and translations.
The chairman of the Nobel committee, Anders Olsson, told reporters Fosse had come to be regarded as an innovator through his “ability to evoke man’s loss of orientation, and how this paradoxically can provide access to a deeper experience, close to divinity.”
His major works include “Boathouse” (1989) and “Melancholy” I and II (1995-1996).
Born among the fjords of western Norway, Fosse is usually seen clad in black with a few days’ stubble.
He grew up in a family which followed a strict form of Lutheranism and rebelled by playing in a band and declaring himself an atheist.
He ended up converting to Catholicism in 2013.
After studying literature, he made his debut in 1983 with the novel “Red, Black” which moves back and forth in time and between perspectives.
His latest book, “Septology,” a semi-autobiographical magnum opus — seven parts spread across three volumes about a man who meets another version of himself — runs to 1,250 pages without a single full stop.
The third volume was shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize.
Struggling to make ends meet as an author in the early 1990s, Fosse was asked to write the start of a play.
“I knew, I felt, that this kind of writing was made for me,” he once said in an interview with a French theater website.
He enjoyed the form so much he wrote the entire play, entitled “Someone is Going to Come,” which gave him his international breakthrough when it was staged in Paris in 1999.
“Even in this early piece, with its themes of fearful anticipation and crippling jealousy, Fosse’s singularity is fully evident. In his radical reduction of language and dramatic action, he exposes human anxiety and ambivalence at its core,” Olsson said.
Fosse went on to win international acclaim for his next play, “And We’ll Never be Parted,” in 1994.
According to his Norwegian publisher, Samlaget, his plays have been staged more than a thousand times around the world.
His work has been translated into around 50 languages.
“I don’t write about characters in the traditional sense of the word. I write about humanity,” Fosse told French newspaper Le Monde in 2003.
Inevitably compared with Norway’s national playwright Henrik Ibsen, Fosse won the International Ibsen Award, one of the theater world’s most prestigious prizes, in 2010.
After longstanding accusations that the Nobel is a male-dominated prize, followed by a devastating #MeToo scandal in 2018, the Swedish Academy has vowed a more global and gender-equal literature prize.
In the years since, it has honored three women — France’s Annie Ernaux, US poet Louise Gluck and Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk — and three men — Austrian author Peter Handke, Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah and Fosse.

New York Times bestselling author Jonah Berger’s  cutting-edge research reveals how six types of words can increase your impact in every area of life-from persuading others and building stronger relationships, to boosting creativity and motivating teams, says a review published on goodreads.com.

“In Magic Words,” Berger gives you an inside look at the new science of language and how you can use it.

Technological advances in machine learning, computational linguistics, and natural language processing, combined with the digitization of everything from cover letters to conversations,  have yielded unprecedented insights.

Author: Michael Harriot

Michael Harriot’s “Black AF History” is a searingly smart and bitingly hilarious retelling of American history that corrects the record and showcases the perspectives and experiences of Black Americans.

Combining unapologetically provocative storytelling with meticulous research based on primary sources as well as the work of pioneering Black historians, scholars, and journalists, Harriot removes the white sugarcoating from the American story.

This long overdue corrective provides a revealing look into our past that is as urgent as it is necessary. For too long, we have refused to acknowledge that American history is white history.

Authors: Andrei Sourakov & Rachel Warren Chadd 

Moths are among the most under appreciated insects on the planet, yet they make up the majority of some 180,000 known species of Lepidoptera.

Filled with striking images, “The Lives of Moths” looks at the remarkable world of these amazing and beautiful creatures.

While butterflies may get more press than moths, Andrei Sourakov and Rachel Warren Chadd reveal that the lopsided attention is unjust.

Moths evolved long before butterflies, and their importance cannot be overestimated.

This is the first book to really make sense of the dizzying array of information that has emerged in recent decades about earthquakes.

Susan Hough, a research seismologist in one of North America’s most active earthquake zones and an expert at communicating this complex science to the public, separates fact from fiction.

She fills in many of the blanks that remained after plate tectonics theory, in the 1960s, first gave us a rough idea of just what earthquakes are about.

