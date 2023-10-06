You are here

Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize

Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize
Fosse had come to be regarded as an innovator through his “ability to evoke man’s loss of orientation, said Anders Olsson. (NTB/Reuters)
AFP
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize

Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize
  • Fosse was honored “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”
  • Fosse’s writing is defined more by form than content
AFP
STOCKHOLM: Norway’s Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world, won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.
Sometimes compared to Samuel Beckett, another Nobel-winning playwright, Fosse’s work is minimalistic, relying on simple language which delivers its message through rhythm, melody and silence.
The Swedish Academy said the 64-year-old was honored “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”
Fosse’s writing is defined more by form than content, where what is not said is often more revealing than what is.
“Fosse presents everyday situations that are instantly recognizable in our own lives,” said the jury.
“His radical reduction of language and dramatic action expresses the most powerful human emotions of anxiety and powerlessness in the simplest terms,” it added.
“While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognized for his prose,” the jury said.
“I am overwhelmed and grateful,” Fosse said in a statement. “I see this as an award to the literature that first and foremost aims to be literature, without other considerations.”
Speaking to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, he said he was “surprised but also not,” after his name had been mentioned in Nobel speculation for several years.
“I was used to the excitement around it, but I was used to not getting it.”
Fosse’s oeuvre, written in Nynorsk — a written form of Norwegian used by 10 percent of the population — spans a variety of genres and consists of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books and translations.
The chairman of the Nobel committee, Anders Olsson, told reporters Fosse had come to be regarded as an innovator through his “ability to evoke man’s loss of orientation, and how this paradoxically can provide access to a deeper experience, close to divinity.”
His major works include “Boathouse” (1989) and “Melancholy” I and II (1995-1996).
Born among the fjords of western Norway, Fosse is usually seen clad in black with a few days’ stubble.
He grew up in a family which followed a strict form of Lutheranism and rebelled by playing in a band and declaring himself an atheist.
He ended up converting to Catholicism in 2013.
After studying literature, he made his debut in 1983 with the novel “Red, Black” which moves back and forth in time and between perspectives.
His latest book, “Septology,” a semi-autobiographical magnum opus — seven parts spread across three volumes about a man who meets another version of himself — runs to 1,250 pages without a single full stop.
The third volume was shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize.
Struggling to make ends meet as an author in the early 1990s, Fosse was asked to write the start of a play.
“I knew, I felt, that this kind of writing was made for me,” he once said in an interview with a French theater website.
He enjoyed the form so much he wrote the entire play, entitled “Someone is Going to Come,” which gave him his international breakthrough when it was staged in Paris in 1999.
“Even in this early piece, with its themes of fearful anticipation and crippling jealousy, Fosse’s singularity is fully evident. In his radical reduction of language and dramatic action, he exposes human anxiety and ambivalence at its core,” Olsson said.
Fosse went on to win international acclaim for his next play, “And We’ll Never be Parted,” in 1994.
According to his Norwegian publisher, Samlaget, his plays have been staged more than a thousand times around the world.
His work has been translated into around 50 languages.
“I don’t write about characters in the traditional sense of the word. I write about humanity,” Fosse told French newspaper Le Monde in 2003.
Inevitably compared with Norway’s national playwright Henrik Ibsen, Fosse won the International Ibsen Award, one of the theater world’s most prestigious prizes, in 2010.
After longstanding accusations that the Nobel is a male-dominated prize, followed by a devastating #MeToo scandal in 2018, the Swedish Academy has vowed a more global and gender-equal literature prize.
In the years since, it has honored three women — France’s Annie Ernaux, US poet Louise Gluck and Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk — and three men — Austrian author Peter Handke, Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah and Fosse.

AP
ABUJA: Nigeria’s main opposition said Thursday it will present new evidence to support its court challenge seeking to overturn this year’s presidential election, saying it can show the declared winner provided faked academic credentials to authorities.
President Bola Tinubu forged a diploma from an American university that he presented to Nigeria’s election commission before the February vote and should be removed from office, first runner-up Atiku Abubakar and his lawyer alleged in a briefing with reporters. They cited records obtained from the university in a US court hearing and shared with The Associated Press.
Abubakar previously has argued Tinubu should not be president because the election commission did not follow due process in announcing the winner and Tinubu was not qualified to run, citing allegations of dual citizenship and of a criminal indictment in the United States.
Tinubu has denied those claims. He did not comment on the new allegation, but his spokesman denied it. “A man cannot forge the academic records he possesses,” Temitope Ajayi, Tinubu’s media aide, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The challenge is being closely watched by many Nigerians following a divisive election that saw Tinubu win with less than 50 percent of the votes, a first in Nigeria’s history.
Abubakar is one of three candidates who are in court seeking to void Tinubu’s election victory.
Kalu Kalu, Abubakar’s lawyer, said they are set to present “fresh evidence” in the case pending before Nigeria’s Supreme Court.
“A party at fault cannot be allowed to enjoy the fruit of his illegality,” Kalu said.
No presidential election in Nigeria has ever been voided.
In advancing his court challenge, Abubakar secured an order from the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois directing Chicago State University, which Tinubu attended, to release his academic records.
In a transcript of a deposition this week given to AP by Abubakar’s lawyers, and which has not been made available by the court, Caleb Westberg, registrar of the university, confirmed the school “has the original record of Bola Tinubu.” But he said he could not confirm the authenticity of the diploma that the Nigerian leader presented to the election commission indicating he graduated in 1979.
“We’re not qualified to verify whether this document (the diploma) is authentic, given that it is not in our possession,” Westberg said.
Asked to confirm that the school “has no record of issuing” the diploma in question, Westberg responded, “Correct.”
Alexandre de Gramont, who represented Abubakar in US court, said in a statement that the team got “virtually everything we sought” after a “hard-fought battle to obtain the educational records … which Mr. Tinubu’s lawyers vigorously opposed at every step.”
It is not the first time that a Nigerian leader has been accused of forgery. Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu’s predecessor, faced similar allegations though they were never proven to be true.

 

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Drugs like Ozempic, which have become increasingly popular for losing weight, heighten the risk of certain severe gastrointestinal problems including stomach paralysis, according to a large study published Thursday.
The paper, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), looked at a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists that includes the brands Wegovy, Ozempic, Rybelsus and Saxenda.
It then compared the rate of serious side effects to another class of weight loss drug, bupropion-naltrexone.
The GLP-1 agonists were associated with an almost four times increased risk of stomach paralysis, a nine times higher risk of pancreatitis and four times greater risk of bowel obstruction.
These conditions can cause hospitalization and require surgery, depending on their severity.
“Given the wide use of these drugs, these adverse events, although rare, must be considered by patients thinking about using them for weight loss,” said lead author Mohit Sodhi, a medical student at the University of British Columbia in Canada, in a statement.
“The risk calculus will differ depending on whether a patient is using these drugs for diabetes, obesity or just general weight loss,” he added. “People who are otherwise healthy may be less willing to accept these potentially serious adverse events.”
Originally developed for managing Type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 agonists have soared in popularity in recent years as a means to lose weight, mainly through “off-label” use.
Saxenda and Wegovy were approved for weight loss in 2020 and 2021, but the clinical trials used to greenlight them involved too few people with too short a follow-up time to detect very rare events, the researchers said.
Epidemiologist and co-author Mahyar Etminan said that while there had been anecdotal reports of some patients using these drugs for weight loss and then having repeated episodes of nausea and vomiting as a result of stomach paralysis, the current study was the first to examine the question at a larger scale.
The authors trawled through US patient records searching for people prescribed liraglutide or semaglutide — the two main GLP-1 agonists — or bupropion/naltrexone, a non GLP-1 weight loss medication, to see how many went on to develop certain gastrointestinal conditions.
Their analysis included patients with a recent history of obesity, but excluded those with diabetes or who had been prescribed another antidiabetic drug. Just over 5,400 records were included in the final analysis.
“The results from this study highlight how important it is that patients access these drugs only through trusted medical professionals, and only with ongoing support and monitoring,” said Simon Cork, a senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, who was not involved in the research.
“It is vital that regulation is tightened to ensure that these drugs are only prescribed under the right circumstances.”

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Follow

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
  • A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the crash
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of people who died in the Aug. 23 crash of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane.
Experts investigating the crash found no indication the private jet had suffered an “external impact,” he said. Prigozhin and two of his top lieutenants of the Wagner private military contractor were among the 10 people killed when the jet came down as it flew from Moscow to St. Petersburgh.
There was no way to independently verify Putin’s statement.
A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the crash, and Western officials have pointed to a long list of Putin foes who have been assassinated. The Kremlin called allegations he was behind the crash as an “absolute lie.”
A Russian investigation was launched but no findings have been released. Moscow rejected an offer from Brazil, where the Embraer business jet was built, to join the inquiry.
While Putin noted the probe was still ongoing and stopped short of saying what caused the crash, his statement appeared to hint the plane was brought down by a grenade explosion.
Prigozhin’s aborted rebellion in June marked the most serious challenge to Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades. The crash came two months to the day after the rebellion’s start.
Putin also noted that while investigators haven’t tested the remains for alcohol and drugs, 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine was found during searches at Prigozhin’s office in St. Petersburg following the mutiny — an apparent attempt to denigrate the mercenary chief.
After his death, Putin described Prigozhin, 62, as “a man of difficult fate” who had “made serious mistakes in life.”
Prigozhin owed his fortune to his ties with the Russian leader dating to the early 1990s and was dubbed “Putin’s chef” for the lucrative Kremlin catering contracts.
The Wagner Group military contractor that he created has been active in Ukraine, Syria and several African countries and counted tens of thousands of troops at its peak. It played a key role in the fighting in Ukraine, where it spearheaded capture of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in May after months of bloody combat.
In the June 23-24 rebellion, Prigozhin said it was intended to oust the Defense Ministry’s leadership that he blamed for mistakes in pressing the fighting in Ukraine. His mercenaries took over Russia’s southern military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and then rolled toward Moscow before abruptly halting the mutiny under a deal that offered them amnesty from prosecution. The mercenaries were given a choice to retire from the service, move to Belarus or sign new contracts with the Defense Ministry.
Last week, Putin met with one of Wagner’s top commanders to take charge of “volunteer units” fighting in Ukraine in a sign that the Kremlin intends to keep using the mercenaries after Prigozhin’s death.
Putin said Thursday that several thousand Wagner troops have signed contracts with the Defense Ministry.

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Germany will “do everything possible” so that Ukraine can protect itself from Russian missiles, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday after Moscow’s latest deadly strike in Ukraine.
“More than 50 people dead in #Hrosa,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter. “As long as bombs hail on supermarkets and cafes, we do everything for #Ukraine to protect itself from Putin’s missile terror.”
Earlier Thursday, at a meeting of European leaders in Granada, Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin was working on supplying Kyiv with a new Patriot air-defense system.

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters

The CEO of privacy-oriented search engine DuckDuckGo said its talks with Apple about a potential contract failed because the smartphone maker was reluctant to give up Google’s multibillion dollar paychecks, according to newly transcripts of a landmark antitrust trial of the Alphabet unit.
Gabriel Weinberg, who also founded the company, testified on Sept. 21 on the effect on DuckDuckGo of Google’s $10 billion in annual payments to smartphone makers and others to keep its search engine as the default on computers or mobile devices.
Some of his testimony took place outside of public view.
A redacted transcript unsealed late on Wednesday showed DuckDuckGo had struck a deal with Apple in 2014 to be shown as an option on Apple devices. Soon after, DuckDuckGo began pressing Apple to be made the default choice for users who wanted to work in privacy mode, which limited data collected on the user.
App makers seek to be the default in their area, whether it be search or maps or anything else, because many users are unable or reluctant to change defaults.
Weinberg said Apple seemed “really interested” in 2016, and executives of the two companies had meetings in 2017 and 2018 to discuss the shift to DuckDuckGo as the default in privacy mode. DuckDuckGo has about 2.5 percent of the search market, he testified.
In those meetings, Weinberg said, Apple executives would bring up the concern that its distribution agreements with Google may bar the change. The potential deal died in 2019, Weinberg argued because of the Google payments.
Apple’s John Giannandrea, in charge of machine learning and AI strategy whose testimony behind closed doors was also unsealed late Wednesday, had testified in September that Apple had compared Bing and Google with an eye toward playing the two against each other.
Giannandrea testified about Apple’s toying with the idea of buying Bing or using it as a default search engine instead of Google, an idea that Giannandrea opposed because of Bing’s lower quality search results.
The Justice Department has said that Google, which has some 90 percent of the search market, pays some $10 billion annually to Apple, other smartphone makers and others to be the default search. That clout in search has made Google a heavy hitter in the lucrative advertising market, boosting its profits.

