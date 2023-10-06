You are here

  • Home
  • Trump told Australian businessman US nuclear subs secrets: report

Trump told Australian businessman US nuclear subs secrets: report

Trump told Australian businessman US nuclear subs secrets: report
US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Global Chairman of Pratt/Visy Industries Anthony Pratt (2R) as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks on during a visit to Pratt Industries plant opening in Wapakoneta, Ohio on September 22, 2019. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bkfty

Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Trump told Australian businessman US nuclear subs secrets: report

Trump told Australian businessman US nuclear subs secrets: report
  • Billionaire Anthony Pratt shared what Trump told him —sensitive details about the US submarines — with others, including foreign officials and journalists
  • Pratt may now be called by prosecutors to testify against Trump in his classified documents trial, which is due to start next May in Florida
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: Former president Donald Trump shared classified information about US nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman shortly after he left office, in a meeting at his Florida private members club Mar-a-Lago, US media said Thursday.
The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, identified the businessman as billionaire Anthony Pratt, who heads one of the world’s largest packaging companies.
ABC News, which first revealed the story, said Pratt later shared sensitive details about the US submarines with “scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists.”
Sources told the Times that Trump’s disclosures “potentially endangered the US nuclear fleet.”

Federal prosecutors already investigating Trump for holding classified material at Mar-a-Lago after he left office, interviewed Pratt twice about the incident, the reports said.
Pratt may now be called by prosecutors to testify against Trump in his classified documents trial, which is due to start next May in Florida.
Pratt met Trump at his Palm Beach club in April 2021, and told the ex-president he thought Australia should start buying its submarines from the US, ABC reported.
In response, Trump allegedly told the businessman the exact number of nuclear warheads US submarines routinely carry, and precisely how close they can get to Russian submarines without being detected, the news outlet said.
Aside from the classified documents case, Trump faces three other indictments: one federal and one in Georgia over his efforts to overturn his election loss and stay in power, and one in New York stemming from election-eve hush money payments in 2016 to a porn star.
Trump is currently on trial in New York on charges of wildly and fraudulently inflating the value of his assets so as to get better terms from banks and insurance companies.
 

Topics: Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago Anthony Pratt

Related

Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
World
Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow
World
Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
World
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case
World
Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty — speaker

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty — speaker
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty — speaker

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty — speaker
  • Putin held out possibility of resuming nuclear testing
  • Russia has the world’s biggest store of nuclear warheads
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday indicated it was moving swiftly toward revoking ratification for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty after President Vladimir Putin held out the possibility of resuming nuclear testing.
A resumption in nuclear tests by Russia, the United States or both would be profoundly destabilising at a time when tensions between the two countries are greater than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Putin on Thursday said Russia’s nuclear doctrine did not need updating but that he was not yet ready to say whether or not Russia needed to resume nuclear tests.
The Kremlin chief said that Russia should look at revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) as the United States had signed it but not ratified.
Just hours after Putin’s words, Russia’s top lawmaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, said the legislature’s bosses would swiftly consider the need to revoke Russia’s ratification for the treaty.
“The situation in the world has changed,” parliament peaker Volodin said. “Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country.”
“At the next meeting of the State Duma Council, we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” Volodin said.
Putin’s words, followed by Volodin’s, indicate that Russia is almost certain to revoke ratification of the treaty, which bans nuclear explosions  by everyone, everywhere.
Russia, which inherited the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons, has the world’s biggest store of nuclear warheads.
In the five decades between 1945 and the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, more than 2,000 nuclear tests were carried out, 1,032 of them by the United States and 715 of them by the Soviet Union, according to the United Nations.
The Soviet Union last tested in 1990. The United States last tested in 1992.
Since the CTBT, 10 nuclear tests have taken place. India conducted two in 1998, Pakistan also two in 1998, and North Korea conducted tests in 2006, 2009, 2013, 2016 (twice) and 2017, according to the United Nations.
Putin said on Thursday that Russia had successfully tested a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable cruise missile — the Burevestnik — whose capabilities he has called unmatched.
The Burevestnik, whose name translates as “storm petrel,” is a ground-launched, low-flying cruise missile that is not only capable of carrying a nuclear warhead but is also nuclear-powered. Putin first revealed the project in March 2018.
A 2020 report by the United States Air Force’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center said that if Russia successfully brought the Burevestnik into service, it would give Moscow a “unique weapon with intercontinental-range capability.”

Topics: Russia Nuclear weapon

Related

Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing
World
Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing
Japan proposes initiative to resume nuclear talks: Iran FM
Middle-East
Japan proposes initiative to resume nuclear talks: Iran FM

Flash floods kill at least 31 in northeastern India and leave nearly 100 missing

Flash floods kill at least 31 in northeastern India and leave nearly 100 missing
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Follow

Flash floods kill at least 31 in northeastern India and leave nearly 100 missing

Flash floods kill at least 31 in northeastern India and leave nearly 100 missing
  • Flood began Wednesday when the waters of a glacial lake breached a hydroelectric dam
  • It was latest deadly flood to hit northeast India in a year of unusually heavy monsoon rains
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: Ice-cold floodwaters swept through mountain towns in India’s Himalayan northeast, killing at least 31 people, washing away houses and bridges, and forcing thousands of people to leave their homes, officials said Thursday.
The flood began Wednesday when the waters of a glacial lake breached a hydroelectric dam, cascading through towns in the Lachen Valley.
It was the latest deadly flood to hit northeast India in a year of unusually heavy monsoon rains. Nearly 50 people died in flash floods and landslides in August in nearby Himachal Pradesh state, record rains in July killed more than 100 people over two weeks in northern India.
Rescue workers were searching for nearly 100 people, including 22 soldiers, on Thursday, according to the Sikkim state government.
More than 2,000 people were rescued after Wednesday’s floods, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said in a statement, adding that state authorities set up 26 relief camps for more than 22,000 people impacted by the floods.
Twenty-six people have suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at various hospitals across Sikkim, said Vinay Bhushan Pathak, the top state bureaucrat.
One soldier who had been reported missing on Wednesday was later rescued by authorities, the army said in a statement.
The Press Trust of India news agency cited a statement by neighboring West Bengal state as saying that the bodies of four soldiers were found. However, it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were among the 22 missing soldiers, or had died separately.
Some army camps and vehicles were submerged under mud following the floods, the army said.
Pathak said that nearly 3,000 tourists and 700 drivers with their vehicles have been stranded in the flood-hit areas.
“We are evacuating them through helicopters provided by the army and the air force,” he said.
The army is extending medical aid and phone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in north Sikkim, the army statement said.
Eleven bridges were washed away by the floodwaters, which also hit pipelines and damaged or destroyed more than 270 houses in four districts, officials said.
The flooding occurred along the Teesta River in the Lachen Valley in Sikkim state and was worsened when parts of a dam were washed away.
Several towns, including Dikchu and Rangpo in the Teesta basin, were flooded, and schools in four districts were ordered shut until Sunday, the state’s education department said.
Parts of a highway that links Sikkim, the state capital, with the rest of the country were washed away.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said in a statement that the government would support state authorities in the aftermath of the flooding.
The mountainous Himalayan region where Sikkim is located has seen heavy monsoon rains this season.
Nearly 50 people died in flash floods and landslides in August in nearby Himachal Pradesh state. Record rains in July killed more than 100 people over two weeks in northern India, as roads were waterlogged and homes collapsed.
Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.
“This is, incredibly sadly, another classic case of a cascading hazard chain that amplifies as you go downstream,” said Jakob Steiner, a climate scientist with the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development, commenting on Wednesday’s flash flooding.
Earlier this year, Steiner’s organization published a report saying that Himalayan glaciers could lose 80 percent of their volume if global warming isn’t controlled.
In February 2021, flash floods killed nearly 200 people and washed away houses in Uttarakhand state in northern India.

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters

KOLKATA: At least 40 people were killed after a glacial lake burst its banks and triggered flash floods this week in the Indian Himalayas, government officials told Reuters on Friday as rescuers searched for dozens still missing.
The Lhonak Lake in the mountainous Sikkim state overflowed on Wednesday, causing major flooding that authorities said had impacted the lives of 22,000 people.
It is the latest deadly weather event in South Asia’s mountains being blamed on climate change
Sikkim officials had put the death toll at 18 on Thursday evening. Officials in the neighboring downstream state of West Bengal told Reuters that emergency teams recovered another 22 bodies that had been washed away.
The Indian army said it is planning to evacuate nearly 1,500 stranded tourists using helicopters as weather in the region improves.

Topics: India Himalayas Flood

Related

UAE, India discuss investment, trade at high-level talks in Abu Dhabi
Middle-East
UAE, India discuss investment, trade at high-level talks in Abu Dhabi
US envoy: Aid to Libya for flood recovery will accelerate if country moves toward unity
World
US envoy: Aid to Libya for flood recovery will accelerate if country moves toward unity

Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens

Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Follow

Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens

Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens
  • Eight fire engines took three hours to extinguish the fire in the Goregaon West district
  • Fires are common in India where building laws and safety norms are often flouted
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: A fire swept through a six-story residential building Friday, leaving at least six dead and another 38 injured in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, a fire official said.
Eight fire engines took three hours to extinguish the fire in the Goregaon West district, fire officer Ashok Tarapade said. The rescue work is over and the injured have been taken to two hospitals, he added.
Media reports said the fire started in some shops on the ground floor and the smoke engulfed some floors. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The building was constructed in 2006 to house people who were shifted from a slum in Mumbai and it didn’t have proper fire fighting equipment, the Hindustan Times newspaper cited Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar as saying.
The smoke spread in the building through a lift duct, he said.
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.
In 2022, a massive fire in a four-story commercial building in New Delhi killed at least 27 people. In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi and killed 43 people.

Russia says downed eight Ukrainian drones

Russia says downed eight Ukrainian drones
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Russia says downed eight Ukrainian drones

Russia says downed eight Ukrainian drones
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Friday it had destroyed eight Ukrainian drones in western Russia, following a deadly Russian strike on a village across the frontline.
The Russian defense ministry said the attempted drone attacks on Belgorod and Kursk took place late Thursday.
“Kyiv regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” it said on Telegram.
It said one drone was destroyed over Kursk at around 8:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), and seven were shot down over Belgorod and the surrounding region a few hours later.
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov initially spoke of six drone strikes in his region, saying on Telegram that “according to preliminary data, no victims.”
“Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground,” he wrote.
Since Ukraine launched its counter-offensive in June, Russia has weathered waves of drone attacks that have sporadically damaged buildings, including in Moscow.
Russian officials have downplayed their significance.
On Wednesday, Russia said it downed 31 Ukrainian drones in the same region, as well as in Bryansk, further north.
Friday’s announcements came after a Russian strike killed at least 51 people gathered for a wake in a Ukrainian village on Thursday, in an attack described by President Volodymyr Zelensky as “absolute evil.”
The village of 330 people is around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the frontline town of Kupiansk, an area Russian forces have been pushing to recapture after they lost territory to Ukrainian troops last year.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Latest updates

Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
Saudi Fund for Development Inaugurates New Public School in Tajikistan
Saudi Fund for Development Inaugurates New Public School in Tajikistan
Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria
Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria
Funerals held in Syria for dozens of victims killed in deadliest attack in years
Funerals held in Syria for dozens of victims killed in deadliest attack in years
High-flying Al-Taawoun top SPL table after win over Al-Tai
High-flying Al-Taawoun top SPL table after win over Al-Tai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.