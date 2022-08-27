You are here

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

The 17th page of the redacted version of an affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. (Reuters)
Journalists gather outside the US Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, to read a heavily blacked out document released by The Justice Department on Aug. 26, 2022. (AP)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (AP file)
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where FBI agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents on Aug. 10, 2022. (AP file)
  FBI agents recovered plenty of classified documents, including many labelled "top secret" during a search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
  No space at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers
WASHINGTON: Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.”
The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.

The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from US officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
“The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records,” an FBI agent wrote on the first page of the affidavit.

Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed on Aug. 26, 2022. (AP)

Documents previously made public show that federal agents are investigating potential violations of multiple federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.
Trump has long insisted, despite clear evidence to the contrary, that he fully cooperated with government officials. And he has rallied Republicans behind him by painting the search as a politically motivated witch hunt intended to damage his reelection prospects. He repeated that refrain on his social media site Friday, saying he and his representatives had had a close working relationship with the FBI and “GAVE THEM MUCH.”

The affidavit does not provide new details about 11 sets of classified records recovered during the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago but instead concerns a separate batch of 15 boxes that the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from the home in January. The Archives sent the matter to the Justice Department, indicating in its referral that a review showed “a lot” of classified materials, the affidavit says.
The affidavit made the case to a judge that a search of Mar-a-Lago was necessary due to the highly sensitive material found in those 15 boxes. Of 184 documents with classification markings, 25 were at the top secret level, the affidavit says.

The 17th page of the redacted version of an affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. (Reuters)

Some had special markings suggesting they included information from highly sensitive human sources or the collection of electronic “signals” authorized by a special intelligence court.
And some of those classified records were mixed with other documents, including newspapers, magazines and miscellaneous print-outs, the affidavit says, citing a letter from the Archives.
Douglas London, a former senior CIA officer and author of “The Recruiter,” said this showed Trump’s lack of respect for controls. “One of the rules of classified is you don’t mix classified and unclassified so there’s no mistakes or accidents,” he said.
The affidavit shows how agents were authorized to search a large swath of Mar-a-Lago, including Trump’s official post-presidential “45 Office,” storage rooms and all other areas in which boxes or documents could be stored. They did not propose searching areas of the property used or rented by Mar-a-Lago members, such as private guest suites.
The FBI submitted the affidavit, or sworn statement, to a judge so it could obtain the warrant to search Trump’s property. Affidavits typically contain vital information about an investigation, with agents spelling out the justification for why they want to search a particular location and why they believe they’re likely to find evidence of a potential crime there.
The documents routinely remain sealed during pending investigations. But in an acknowledgment of the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered the department by Friday to make public a redacted version of the affidavit.
In a separate document unsealed Friday, Justice Department officials said it was necessary to redact some information to “protect the safety and privacy of a significant number of civilian witnesses, in addition to law enforcement personnel, as well as to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”
The second half of the affidavit is almost entirely redacted, making it impossible to discern the scope of the investigation or where it might be headed. It does not reveal which individuals might be under investigation and it does not resolve core questions, such as why top secret documents were taken to Mar-a-Lago after the president’s term despite even though classified information requires special storage.

Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed on Aug. 26, 2022. (AP)

Trump’s Republican allies in Congress were largely silent Friday as the affidavit emerged, another sign of the GOP’s reluctance to publicly part ways with the former president, whose grip on the party remains strong during the midterm election season. Both parties have demanded more information about the search, with lawmakers seeking briefings from the Justice Department and FBI once Congress returns from summer recess.
Though Trump’s spokesman derided the investigation as “all politics,” the affidavit makes clear the FBI search was hardly the first time federal law enforcement had expressed concerns about the records. The Justice Department’s top counterintelligence official, for instance, visited Mar-a-Lago last spring to assess how the documents were being stored.
The affidavit includes excerpts from a June 8 letter in which a Justice Department official reminded a Trump lawyer that Mar-a-Lago did not include a secure location authorized to hold classified records. The official requested that the room at the estate where the documents had been stored be secured, and that the boxes that were moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago “be preserved in that room in their current condition until further notice.”
The back-and-forth culminated in the Aug. 8 search in which agents retrieved 11 sets of classified records.
The document unsealed Friday also offer insight into arguments the Trump legal team is expected to make. It includes a letter from Trump lawyer M. Evan Corcoran in which he asserts that a president has “absolute authority” to declassify documents and that “presidential actions involving classified documents are not subject to criminal sanction.”
Mark Zaid, a longtime national security lawyer who has criticized Trump for his handling of classified information, said the letter was “blatantly wrong” to assert Trump could declassify “anything and everything.”
“There are some legal, technical defenses as to certain provisions of the espionage act whether it would apply to the president,” Zaid said. “But some of those provisions make no distinction that would raise a defense.”
In addition, the affidavit includes a footnote from the FBI agent who wrote it observing that one of the laws that may have been violated doesn’t even use the term “classified information” but instead criminalizes the unlawful retention of national defense information.

Children 'going to bed hungry' in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
  Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst downturn on record
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: Children in Sri Lanka are “going to bed hungry” because of the island nation’s economic crisis, the UN said Friday, warning other South Asian countries could be approaching similar shortages.
Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst downturn on record after running out of foreign currency to buy imports, leaving scarce supplies of food, fuel and other essentials.
The crisis was being acutely felt by families who were “skipping regular meals” because kitchen staples were becoming unaffordable, said George Laryea-Adjei, the South Asia director for the UN children’s agency (UNICEF).
“Children are going to bed hungry, unsure of where their next meal will come from,” he told reporters.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and is currently in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.
Soaring energy prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have also battered neighboring economies, and Laryea-Adjei said other countries in the region could face their own nutrition crises.
“Acute economic precarity and inflation across South Asia is poised to further threaten the lives of children,” he said.
“What I saw in Sri Lanka is a caution for other countries in South Asia.”
UNICEF has issued an appeal for $25 million to meet urgent needs for at least half of Sri Lanka’s child population.
The government this month issued its own appeal to tackle rapidly spreading malnutrition among children.
Official figures in 2021 showed 127,000 out of 570,000 pre-school students nationwide were malnourished.
Since then, officials believe the figures have skyrocketed because of the full impact of food shortages and spiralling inflation.
Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned last month after thousands of protesters, infuriated by the country’s predicament, stormed his official residence.

US school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

US school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

US school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

US school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

A school district in southwest Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students.
Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the 1,900-student district about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Springfield. The district had dropped the practice in 2001.
The policy states that corporal punishment will be used only when other forms of discipline, such as suspensions, have failed and then only with the superintendent's permission.
Superintendent Merlyn Johnson told The Springfield News-Leader the decision came after an anonymous survey found that parents, students and school employees were concerned about student behavior and discipline.
“We’ve had people actually thank us for it,” he said. “Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things, but the majority of people that I’ve run into have been supportive.”
Parent Khristina Harkey told The Associated Press on Friday that she is on the fence about Cassville's policy. She and her husband did not opt-in because her 6-year-old son, Anakin Modine, is autistic and would hit back if he were spanked. But she said corporal punishment worked for her when she was a “troublemaker” during her school years in California.
“There are all different types of kids,” Harkey said. “Some people need a good butt-whipping. I was one of them."
Morgan Craven, national director of policy, advocacy and community engagement with the Intercultural Development Research Association, a national educational equity nonprofit, called corporal punishment a "wildly inappropriate, ineffective practice."
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1977 that corporal punishment is constitutional and left it up to states to set their own policies. Craven said 19 states, many in the South, have laws allowing it in schools. The most current data from 2017-18 shows about 70,000 children in the U.S. were hit at least once in their schools.
Students who are hit at school do not fare as well academically as their peers and suffer physical and psychological trauma, Craven said. In some cases, children are hurt so badly that they need medical attention.
“If you have a situation where a kid goes to school and they could be slapped for, you know, some minor offense, it certainly creates a really hostile, unpredictable and violent environment," Craven said. “And that’s not what we want for kids in schools.”
But Tess Walters, 54, the guardian of her 8-year-old granddaughter, had no qualms about signing the corporal punishment opt-in papers. She said the possibility of being spanked is a deterrent for her granddaughter, who has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
“I’ve read some some people’s responses on Facebook recently, and they’re just going over the top like, ‘Oh, this is abuse, and, oh, you’re just going to threaten them with, you know, violence.’ And I’m like, ‘What? The child is getting spanked once; it’s not beatings.’ People are just going crazy. They’re just being ridiculous,” Walters said.
Mitch Prinstein, chief science officer with American Psychological Association, said decades of research shows corporal punishment will not reduce inappropriate behavior and is likely to increase aggression, rage, hostility and could lead to depression and self-esteem problems.
Prinstein said better methods for eliminating undesirable conduct including problem-solving training; rewarding positive behavior, such as with extra recess; and providing extra attention in the classroom.
“Parents are experts on what works for their own children,” Prinstein said. “But it’s important for parents to be educated on very substantial science literature demonstrating again that corporal punishment is not a consistently effective way of changing undesirable behavior.”
Sarah Font, an associate professor of sociology and public policy at Pennsylvania State University, coauthored a 2016 study on the subject. Her research found that districts using corporal punishment are generally in poor, Republican-leaning rural areas in Southern states. Font said Black children are disproportionately subjected to it, in part because the policies are more commonplace in districts with higher minority populations.
Craven also pointed to racial bias that leads people to view the behavior of Black students differently from other students.
“And the thing that I always have to say — that I hate that I have to say — is that Black children are not more likely to misbehave in school. They’re not more likely to break school rules,” she said.
Cassville School District spokeswoman Mindi Artherton was out of the office Friday and a woman who answered the phone in her office suggested reading the policy. She said staff had already done interviews. “At this time, we will focus on educating our students,” she added, before hanging up.
The policy says a witness from the district must be present and that the discipline will not be used in front of other students.
“When it becomes necessary to use corporal punishment, it shall be administered so that there can be no chance of bodily injury or harm,” the policy says. “Striking a student on the head or face is not permitted.”
In Missouri, periodic efforts to ban corporal punishment in schools have failed to gain traction in the Legislature. The state does not track which districts allow spanking because those decisions are made at the local level, a spokeswoman for Missouri’s K-12 education department said.
U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, is pushing for a ban on the use of corporal punishment in schools that receive federal funding. He has called it a “barbaric practice” that allows teachers and administrators to physically abuse students.

'Nothing is left': In flood-ravaged southern Pakistan, residents desperately await help

‘Nothing is left’: In flood-ravaged southern Pakistan, residents desperately await help
Updated 26 August 2022

'Nothing is left': In flood-ravaged southern Pakistan, residents desperately await help

‘Nothing is left’: In flood-ravaged southern Pakistan, residents desperately await help
  Over 30 million people in Pakistan rendered homeless by this year's monsoon rains
  Balochistan province is the worst-hit with at least 230 people killed since mid-June
Updated 26 August 2022
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Hussain Bakhsh, displaced from his village in Pakistan’s southwestern Jaffarabad district after his home was washed away in floods, has been living with 20 relatives in makeshift accommodation on a highway for over a week.

Bakhsh is one of over 30 million people in Pakistan left homeless by this year’s monsoon rains, killing more than 930 people. The southwestern Balochistan province, and Sindh in the south of the country, have been the worst hit by rain damage and floods.

The country’s climate change minister called the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions” on Thursday.

“I have been living with my children for the last eight days in a small camp, which has a plastic roof,” Bakhsh, 70, told Arab News. “I don’t have a tent or food items for my family.

“There was so much flooding and it’s been eight days that we are lying on the roads,” he said.

“Government has done nothing at all and we didn’t get any relief. We are poor people and we are dying due to hunger.”

Indeed, Balochistan, the country’s most impoverished province, has suffered the most from the recent rains, with much of its territory submerged in water and main roads and highways cut off from the rest of the country. Rains have claimed at least 230 lives in the province since mid-June.

Funding and reconstruction efforts will be a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan, which is having to cut spending to ensure the International Monetary Fund approves the release of much-needed bailout money.

The National Disaster Management Authority said in a report that in the last 24 hours, 150 km of roads had been damaged across the country, and over 82,000 homes damaged.

Since mid-June, when the monsoon began, over 3,000 km of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to the NDMA’s last situation report.

Balochistan’s main districts, including Jaffarabad, Naseerabad and Sibi, have been inundated, and residents have been sitting in the open air near highways with their belongings and livestock.

Muhammad Suleman, 37, who lost his home, crops and cattle in the Murad Colony neighborhood of Dera Allah Yar, said the floods had completely destroyed his village.

“The government has left us to die under the sky,” he told Arab News. “We are surrounded by water since it has been raining for the last three days. Our children are falling sick, and there is a danger of major outbreak of disease in the entire Naseerabad division.

“One hundred percent of our villages are destroyed. Livestock has died. Wheat stock is finished. Rice fields are destroyed. Houses are damaged. Nothing is left.”

Another resident, Amanullah, said more than five feet of water had entered his home last week, and his family had no option but to leave and find a safer place.

“We have waited for 24 hours, but not a single government representative has come to see our plight. Now, we are moving toward the bypass to seek refuge,” the 18-year-old said, pointing towards the main thoroughfare.

The deputy commissioner of Jaffarabad, Abdul Razzaq Khajak, said about half a million people in the district had been affected by floods, but that the administration was doing its best to provide relief.

“Jaffarabad is not the only district hit by floods but the entire province is drowned,” he told Arab News. “The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has provided us 800 tents and we have distributed them among our people, but the scale of the floods is huge and it will take us time to deliver relief goods in all corners of the district.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo told reporters the government would provide compensation.

“We will make houses for all these people. Whoever lost their livestock, we will give them animals. Whoever lost their agricultural lands, we will help them revive them,” he said. “Whatever damages have occurred, we will provide the compensation.”

Driver arrested after van plows into Brussels cafe terrace

  It was not clear whether the incident was an accident or deliberate
