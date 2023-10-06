You are here

Arsenal target Man City scalp as Man United  seek spark
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Champions League Group B soccer match between RC Lens and Arsenal Tuesday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
  • Arsenal smashed their transfer record to beat City to the signing of Declan Rice with the aim of wrestling the title away from Manchester
  • Erik ten Hag’s men are already seven points off the top four after losing four of their opening seven games of a Premier League season for the first time
LONDON: Arsenal could leapfrog Manchester City in an early season showdown for the Premier League title on Sunday as crisis-hit Manchester United seek some respite at home to Brentford.

Tottenham have the chance to go top when they travel to Luton on Saturday thanks to a controversial win over Liverpool last weekend.

The Reds are looking to channel their fury at being wronged by a VAR error at Spurs to bounce back at Brighton.

Here are three talking points ahead of the action in the English top flight:

Arsenal’s dreams of a first Premier League title since 2004 were shattered by City’s strong finish to last season.

That included two victories for Pep Guardiola’s men over the Gunners and Mikel Arteta’s record against his former mentor does not read well.

Arteta has lost all seven league games against Guardiola during his time in charge at the Emirates, with the aggregate score reading a painful 19-3.

Arsenal smashed their transfer record to beat City to the signing of Declan Rice with the aim of wrestling the title away from Manchester.

And City gave the contenders to their crown a huge boost when the champions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Wolves last weekend.

But the Gunners could be without the talismanic talent of Bukayo Saka for Sunday’s clash.

The England winger, who has started 87 consecutive league games, limped out of the midweek Champions League defeat by Lens.

City are also without one of their key men as Rodri completes a three-game ban for his red card against Nottingham Forest last month.

United were supposed to be in the middle of a run of winnable fixtures that would get their season back on track.

Instead, they find themselves battling to avoid a third straight defeat when Brentford visit Old Trafford on Saturday after painful home losses to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Erik ten Hag’s men are already seven points off the top four after losing four of their opening seven games of a Premier League season for the first time.

Brentford have only beaten United once since 1938 but that came last season, when Thomas Frank’s men won 4-0 at their London ground.

Ten Hag did not expect an easy ride after an encouraging first campaign at the helm but the problems are piling up.

An injury-ravaged defense and error-prone goalkeeper Andre Onana continue to leak goals, while Marcus Rashford looks a shadow of the player who scored 30 goals last season.

United desperately need a win to settle their restive fans and avoid their season spinning out of control.

Liverpool travel to England’s south coast full of righteous anger after falling victim to an embarrassing VAR blunder last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were wrongly denied an opening goal at Tottenham and went on to lose the match 2-1 — their first defeat of the season.

The German manager wants a replay of that match but accepts that he is unlikely to get his wish.

More likely is that he will try to channel a sense of injustice as he targets a sixth win in eight Premier League games.

It is tricky to judge which Brighton team will turn up.

The Seagulls beat Newcastle, Manchester United and Bournemouth by a combined score of 9-3 but have now failed to win in three games in all competitions, including a chastening 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa last week.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi admits he is playing a “different sport” this season as he grapples with a crowded fixture list and growing injury concerns in the club’s debut European campaign.

The Italian hopes last week’s pummelling will be a one-off after an impressive start to the season.

“I don’t speak about the result, but the attitude and the passion we will show from now until the end of the season will be completely different,” he said.

“The defeat against Villa was important, it could be a crucial day for us.”

Fixtures

Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Luton v Tottenham (1130), Burnley v Chelsea, Everton v Bournemouth, Fulham v Sheffield United, Manchester United v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (1630)

Sunday (1300 unless stated)

Brighton v Liverpool, West Ham v Newcastle, Wolves v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Manchester City (1530)

Topics: Arsenal football

Rampant India crush Bangladesh to reach Asian Games cricket final

Rampant India crush Bangladesh to reach Asian Games cricket final
  • Awaiting India's young but still formidable side in Saturday’s title-decider will be Pakistan or Afghanistan
  • Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014
HANGZHOU: India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday to power into the gold medal match in Hangzhou as they bid to win the Asian Games title on their first attempt.
Awaiting their young, but still formidable, side in Saturday’s title-decider will be Pakistan or Afghanistan, who meet later.
Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka crowned champions.
India did not take part and are playing at an Asiad for the first time.
On an overcast day at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, they won the toss and chose to field on a pitch that has been susceptible to spin.
It proved to be the case again, with Bangladesh stumbling to 96-9. Sai Kishore grabbed 3-12 and Washington Sundar 2-15.
Only three Bangladesh batters made double figures, led by Jaker Ali’s unbeaten 24.
While Bangladesh struggled, India made it look easy, steaming to their target in 9.2 overs for the loss of one wicket. Tilak Varma was 55 not out and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad unbeaten on 40.
Their chase got off to a horror start with quarter-final century-maker Yashasvi Jaiswal out for a duck in the first over, caught at fine leg.
But fellow opener Gaikwad quickly seized back control, plundering 20 from the third over including two big consecutives sixes off fast bowler Ripon Mondol.
Varma got in on the act in the next over, also crashing straight sixes, this time off Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, as they raced to 50-1.
In contrast, while opener Parvez Hossain Emon hit a six in their second over, Bangladesh had found runs hard to come by.
India got the breakthrough in the fifth over with Mahmudul Hasan Joy holing out to Jaiswal at mid-on off Kishore for five.
Most of India’s big names, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are at home for the one-day World Cup, but their squad in Hangzhou still has some top talent.
Spinner Sundar has played all three formats of the game for his country and Bangladesh couldn’t cope with his tricky offbreaks.
Skipper Saif Hassan and Zakir Hasan were both out in the space of three balls.
Emon ground 23 off 32, but he too succumbed to spin, shanking to cover off Varma as Bangladesh crawled to 36-4 in the ninth over.
Gaikwad’s decision to deploy Kishore again paid immediate dividends with Afif Hossain and Shahadat Hossain both out to soft dismissals, before Ali’s late flurry.

Topics: India Bangladesh Cricket sport Asian Games

Pakistan begin World Cup 2023 campaign with clash against Netherlands today

Pakistan begin World Cup 2023 campaign with clash against Netherlands today
  • Pakistan toured Netherlands last year in first bilateral series between two sides, recorded a clean-sweep
  • Today’s meeting between Pakistan and the Netherlands would be the seventh time they face off in an ODI
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will begin their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign today, Friday, with a game against the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, with skipper Babar Azam promising to “give our best.”

Babar and his team mates were surprised by the support they received since landing in Hyderabad last week, where they played both their warm-up matches. This is Pakistan’s first tour of India since the T20 World Cup in 2016.

Today’s meeting between Pakistan and the Netherlands would be the seventh time they face off in an ODI. The two sides have faced off six times in the format, their first meeting in the 1996 iteration of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Pakistan have come out victorious on each occasion.

Pakistan toured the Netherlands last year for what was the first bilateral series between the two sides, and recorded a clean-sweep.

“We have been in Hyderabad for a week and our preparations have been really good,” Babar said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on the eve of Pakistan’s tournament opener. “We will try to give our best.

“We have had two practice matches in which we tried different combinations and gave everyone an opportunity to see if they could play in any situation. Overall, our practice went well and we will give our best.”

The PCB said Babar’s side had made the most of the training sessions and two warm-up games to acclimatize in the city where they will play the first two of their nine league matches.

“The warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia also served opportunities to Pakistan to fine-tune their combinations and provide the much-needed match time to the entire squad,” the PCB said.

“Both bowling and batting are our strengths,” Babar replied when asked what he felt his side’s strengths were.

“Our batters have been performing from the top-order down to the lower-order. Every player is stepping up and taking responsibility. In bowling, our fast bowling has always been our strength but even our spinners are showing promise. Since we have come to India, we have seen our spinners take wickets in the middle overs, which is a good sign. We will try and keep this momentum going.”

Pakistan enter the 50-over World Cup as one of the favorites after an impressive run in the just-concluded World Cup cycle with the best win-loss ratio of 2.400, with 24 wins in 36 matches.

Captain Babar is widely regarded as one of the finest in contemporary cricket. He is ranked as the number one batter in ODIs and third in T20Is and fourth in Tests.

Imam-ul-Haq is ranked sixth with 1,284 runs at an average of 45.85 and a strike rate of 84.41. He has struck two centuries and 13 half-centuries in the past four years.

Shaheen Afridi, who became the youngest bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in his last ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup contest, has emerged as one of the most-feared bowlers in the game.

“Such has been his impact in the format that despite being on the sidelines for around seven months because of a knee injury, Shaheen has been one of the key bowlers in the vaunted Pakistan’s pace attack. He has 46 wickets in the last four years at 25.26 and with an impressive economy of 5.42,” the PCB said.

Haris Rauf, who debuted in October 2020, has made a name for himself by producing excellent spells in arguably the hardest phase of the ODI game, the middle overs. He surpassed the 50-wicket mark in the recent Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 and has 53 scalps to his name.

When Pakistan take on the Netherlands today, Friday, it will be the first time in a little less than in 11 years that they will play an ODI on Indian soil. They have not played a single 50-over international game in Hyderabad since 1987, but the team has made sure that they have all preparations in place for the mega-event.

“As far as my experience goes, and having watched matches in India on television, I’ll say the pitches seem really good,” Babar said.

“Matches are going to be high scoring. As for the boundaries, they are normal-sized, not too small but not too big either. The pitches are true – sometimes you need a little more time (as a batter) early on (in the game), but once you play on it for a while it feels really good. There is not much margin for the bowlers as they have to keep their lines wicket-to-wicket and deploy variations. If they err in lines, then the batters are going to make the most of it.”

Topics: Pakistan World Cup Cricket sport Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023

Relentless Max Verstappen can clinch his 3rd F1 title as early as the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix

Relentless Max Verstappen can clinch his 3rd F1 title as early as the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix
  • It’s been a relentlessly dominant season from the Dutch driver, who has had the fastest car with Red Bull but has also left teammate Sergio Perez far behind in the standings
  • Red Bull have won 16 of the last 17 races going back to the end of last year
DOHA: Max Verstappen can win his third straight Formula One title at the Qatar Grand Prix. And he can do it on Saturday.

Verstappen will secure the title if he finishes sixth or higher in the sprint race, which could leave Sunday’s main Grand Prix as something of an afterthought.

Winning the title in a sprint — a 19-lap contest that F1 refuses to call a “race” — could be a little awkward for the series and for Verstappen. He has previously argued the format should be scrapped.

“It’s not proper racing, it’s more like gambling,” he said after the season’s first sprint in Azerbaijan in April. “I think I will have more success in Vegas if I go to the casino. I like racing, I’m a pure racer and I think this is more for the show.”

It’s been a relentlessly dominant season from the Dutch driver, who has had the fastest car with Red Bull but has also left teammate Sergio Perez far behind in the standings.

Perez is the last driver with a mathematical chance of catching Verstappen in the six remaining rounds of the championship, but even if Verstappen crashes out of the sprint race, Perez will need to place in the top three to keep the contest alive.

Perez paid tribute to Verstappen’s achievements Thursday but said the difference in their seasons was in part because developments to the Red Bull car have not suited his own driving style.

“Max has done a tremendous job. I think no credit should be taken away from this season that he has done. I think he has driven on another level compared to anyone else, and that’s something that I have a lot of respect for,” Perez said. “I felt like since Barcelona (the Spanish Grand Prix in June), I was starting to struggle and have some deficits with the car.”

Verstappen hasn’t just been fast, he’s been consistent. When he won his 10th F1 race in a row at the Italian Grand Prix last month, it set a new F1 record. Red Bull have won 16 of the last 17 races going back to the end of last year.

Verstappen told a Red Bull podcast released this week that “you cannot really have off days or off weekends” in F1 and said his entire career since his debut for Toro Rosso in 2015 at the age of 17 has been a process of ironing out mistakes.

“I was very young when I joined Formula One, so naturally you’re lacking a lot of experience. And because of this lack of experience, sometimes you make a few mistakes,” he said. “In a way, you need to make mistakes in life also to become a better driver, a better person, and it’s about how you learn from these kind of things and how you implement the improvements, and I think that’s a continuous process. This is not something that will ever stop. It will only stop once you stop racing. In that sense, it’s about being on that learning curve and trying not to make the same mistake twice.”

Andretti in focus

The lengthy process to add an 11th team to F1 took a step forward Monday when the governing body, the FIA, said American team Andretti Global meets the criteria to join.

That doesn’t mean Michael Andretti’s team will make the grid. The decision now goes to F1 commercial rights holder Liberty Media. The teams are mostly opposed to adding a new team but don’t have a vote on expansion.

“It’s a good name to have in Formula One, obviously. But at the same time that decision doesn’t really rely on us, so, let’s wait and see,” Perez said.

Sargeant’s future

American driver Logan Sargeant is yet to score a point for Williams and doesn’t have a confirmed contract for 2024, but the team has signaled it is keen to keep him.

“Logan has very clear targets for what he has to hit before the end of the season and we are working with him continuously,” team principal James Vowles said in a video message last week. “We want him to succeed and we want him in the car next year.”

Sargeant crashed out in qualifying and collided with Valtteri Bottas in the race at the last round in Japan, but Vowles said the American was making progress and emphasized he was close to teammate Alex Albon’s performance in Japan.

Speaking Thursday, Albon had warm words for Sargeant too.

“I do think he doesn’t get the credit that he deserves. There is a lot of speed and talent within Logan. I think it’s just been a little bit offset with a couple of mistakes that he’s had,” Albon said. “I get on very well with him and I think he just needs a bit more time and confidence and he’ll hook it up there.”

From pedals to padel

Move over, golf. F1 drivers have a new favorite game.

Padel, often described as a cross between tennis and squash, has become many drivers’ favorite way to get to know each other away from the track and make the most of their limited downtime. Fans include drivers like Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Jr. and McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

“I think golf is out the window for most of the drivers out in the paddock,” Mercedes’ George Russell said. “It’s just a great sport and it’s good to get together and have a bit of a game before the race.”

There are still some notable golfers in F1, though. Since the last race in Japan, Sainz joined tennis star Novak Djokovic and ex-soccer players Gareth Bale and Andriy Shevchenko for an All-Star golf game last week in Italy as part of the build-up to the Ryder Cup.

Topics: F1 Grand Prix

New Zealand rout England in Cricket World Cup opener to gain measure of revenge for 2019 final

New Zealand rout England in Cricket World Cup opener to gain measure of revenge for 2019 final
  • Conway’s 83-ball hundred was the Black Caps’ fastest at a World Cup — but only until the 23-year-old allrounder Ravindra went quicker, off 82 balls, to also become New Zealand’s youngest century-maker
  • Joe Root top-scored with 77 for England, who at least made some history after all batters scored double figures
AHMEDABAD, India: The Cricket World Cup opened Thursday with New Zealand gaining a measure of revenge for how the last one ended four years ago.

The rematch of the extraordinary 2019 final got a very different result as the Black Caps powered to a nine-wicket thrashing of England, whose title defense is off to an alarming start.

England, without star batter Ben Stokes because of a hip injury, was put into bat and posted 282-9 — a score that always seemed well below par at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

That’s how it proved as New Zealand raced to their target in just 36.2 overs, with Devon Conway (152 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (123 not out) putting on a virtually chanceless second-wicket stand of 273 to help the team to 283-1. The chase was achieved without captain Kane Williamson, who still has yet to recover from a knee injury.

Conway’s 83-ball hundred was the Black Caps’ fastest at a World Cup — but only until the 23-year-old allrounder Ravindra went quicker, off 82 balls, to also become New Zealand’s youngest century-maker.

The duo had come together when Sam Curran dismissed Will Young for a golden duck.

“Everyone says the first one (century) is pretty special,” Ravindra said. “It was cool to share that century and win with Devon, who is my good mate. He demonstrated his class throughout that knock. I have spent a lot of time playing with him over the past five or six years, and seeing how he has risen to one of the best batters in the world.”

Joe Root top-scored with 77 for England, who at least made some history after all batters scored double figures. It’s the first time that has happened in the history of ODIs, totaling 4,658 matches.

There was a sparse crowd for the start of the 13th edition of the 50-over World Cup, though the cavernous 134,000-seater stadium was slightly fuller by the time the one-sided match ended.

Conway hit 19 fours and three sixes, while Ravindra hit 11 fours and five sixes, a total boundary count of 38 that exceeded England’s 27.

None of the English bowlers were able to trouble the duo, with Mark Wood taken for 0-55 in his five-over spell.

It was the first time two batters making their debut in the World Cup scored centuries in the same match.

Put into bat, England didn’t get off to a quick start as anticipated. Jonny Bairstow scored 33 off 35 balls, while Dawid Malan managed only 14 runs despite being dropped early.

They added 40 for the first wicket in 7.4 overs and New Zealand didn’t allow the run-rate to take off. When the spinners came on, the runs dried up further as Mitchell Santner dismissed Bairstow in the 13th over.

Harry Brook tried to cut loose with 16 runs off Ravindra in the 17th over, but he ended up getting out caught off the last ball.

England countered the two left-arm spinners by sending Moeen Ali up the order. It didn’t work as part-time offspinner Glenn Phillips clean bowled him for 11 runs.

Root held the fort at one end after England were down to 118-4 in 21.2 overs. He then added 70 runs for the fifth wicket with skipper Jos Buttler.

The duo batted in damage control mode, although Buttler did hit two fours and two sixes in his 43 off 42 balls.

Root scored his first half-century in 10 ODI innings off 57 balls. But New Zealand got the breakthrough when Buttler was caught behind off Matt Henry (3-48).

England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and New Zealand never really let any partnership blossom. Root and Livingston added 33 runs, before the latter fell to Trent Boult (1-48).

Mark Wood and Adil Rashid threw their bats around to add 30 runs for the final wicket and saved England from an embarrassing 252-9.

“We were completely outplayed,” Buttler said. “It was a tough loss to take but we have a lot of experience in the dressing room. It is one loss at the start of a long tournament. So that’s something I would be encouraging everyone to remember.”

Topics: 2023 Cricket World Cup Black Caps

Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton pick up first point

Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton pick up first point
  • The Reds are two points clear atop Group E ahead of Toulouse, who beat Austria’s LASK 1-0
  • West Ham top Group A on six points
  • Brighton are playing in Europe for the first time in the club’s 122-year history after finishing a club-best sixth in the Premier League last season
LONDON: Ryan Gravenberch scored his first goal for his new club as Liverpool brushed aside Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Dutch midfielder, who joined from Bayern Munich in the off-season, netted from a rebound shortly before halftime to put Liverpool 1-0 up.

Diogo Jota then sealed Liverpool’s second straight win in the second-tier European competition with a low shot in second-half stoppage time.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister started on the bench before coming on as a substitute after halftime to join older brother Kevin, a defender for Belgian club Union, on the field.

The Reds are two points clear atop Group E ahead of Toulouse, who beat Austria’s LASK 1-0.

Liverpool have missed out on qualification to the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Goals from Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd helped West Ham make it two wins from two games in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory at Freiburg.

Unmarked in the area, Aguerd headed the winner from a James Ward-Prowse corner in the 66th minute, the ball bouncing in off the underside of the crossbar.

West Ham, winners of the Europa Conference League last season, had taken the lead in the eighth minute with Paqueta rising high to head in a cross from Jarrod Bowen.

Roland Sallai then equalized for Freiburg after pouncing on a rebound four minutes into the second half.

West Ham top Group A on six points. Freiburg remain on three with Serbia’s TSC Backa Topola and Olympiacos both on one after drawing 2-2.

West Ham fans were banned from the game as punishment by UEFA for incidents at the Europa Conference League final in Prague.

In Group B, Joao Pedro converted a penalty two minutes from time to earn the first point in European competition for Brighton as it held Marseille to a 2-2 draw in France.

The Seagulls trailed 2-0 at half time after goals from defender Chancel Mbemba and midfielder Jordan Veretout before Pascal Gross pulled one back.

New Marseille coach Gennaro Gattuso remains winless after two games.

Brighton are playing in Europe for the first time in the club’s 122-year history after finishing a club-best sixth in the Premier League last season.

AEK lead the group with four points after Domagoj Vida salvaged a 1-1 draw against Ajax in Athens. Marseille and Ajax are both on two points.

Romelu Lukaku converted a cross from Zeki Çelik as Roma swept past Servette Geneva 4-0.

It was the fifth goal from seven games in all competitions for the Belgium forward. Fellow striker Andrea Belotti also netted twice, with the other goal coming from substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Roma, coached by Jose Mourinho, are trying to reach their third straight European final and share the Group G lead with Slavia Prague on six points after the Czech club demolished Moldova’s Sheriff Tiraspol 6-0.

Xabi Alonso marked his first year in charge of Bayer Leverkusen by leading his team to a 2-1 win at Molde.

The German club’s second straight victory in Group H came just days after they climbed to the top of the Bundesliga.

Alonso won praise for reaching the Europa League semifinals last season before losing to Roma. Jeremie Frimpong and Nathan Tella scored for Leverkusen inside the first 18 minutes.

In Group C, Isco headed the winner as Real Betis rallied to beat Sparta Prague 2-1. All four teams have three points after Aris Limassol overcame Rangers 2-1.

In Group D, first-half goals by Giorgio Scalvini and Matteo Ruggeri earned Atalanta a 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon.

Viktor Gyokeres pulled one back for Sporting with a penalty. Atalanta tops the group after two straight wins.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Captain John McGinn’s stoppage-time header gave Aston Villa a 1-0 victory over Bosnian club Zrinjski Mostar in the third-tier European competition.

Last year’s runner-up Fiorentina was held 2-2 by Ferencvaros while another title favorite, the 2022 Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt, suffered a 2-1 loss at PAOK.

Denmark’s Nordsjælland crushed Ludogorets 7-1.

KÍ Klaksvik picked up the club’s first point in Europe after holding Lille 0-0.

KÍ is the first team from the Faroe Islands to make the group stage of a European competition.

Another newcomer, Breidablik of Iceland, lost 1-0 at home to Zorya Luhansk.

Topics: Europa League Westham Brighton Liverpool Union Saint-Gilloise

