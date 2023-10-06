You are here

Jon Pike Cricket Column
Jon Pike Cricket Column

Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England

Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
A general view of the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at a press conference in Mumbai, India, June 27, 2023. (REUTERS filephoto)
Updated 13 sec ago
Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England

Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
  Our columnist faces challenges as he navigates 1st day of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India
Updated 13 sec ago
Jon Pike
Foolishly, some may say, I chose to put myself in the position of a paying spectator at the opening match of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Twice before I have visited that city, the first time, in 2004, was a tortured experience. I sensed that the generous hospitality of my well-placed hosts, involving food cooked in butter milk and eaten by hand, may take its toll on my unaccustomed stomach. I was not wrong to the point where I said never again.

Yet, there was I again, 2016, I recall. An invitation arrived and, out of curiosity at the growth of both Gujarat and Ahmedabad in little more than a decade, I was intrigued to discover how the place had changed or been accommodated to the slow, apparently agricultural, city which seemed to be dominated by cows.

On scant observation, it seemed to have achieved this, largely by building the equivalent of a second city alongside the existing one. The previously, rather seedy, airport seemed much changed, apart from the taxi rank.

A future, third, visit was not ruled out, nor was it sought. Fate had it that there would be one. Since 2016, the largest cricket stadium has been constructed in Ahmedabad. It is named after the current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, previously the chief minister of the state of Gujarat and credited with the vision for its growth.

The stadium’s capacity is some 130,000, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground, now reduced from 100,000 to 90,000.

Clearly, it is a statement piece and will not fill very often. India secured the rights to host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and the stadium is an obvious one at which the final should be played.

It also has several other fixtures, including the opening one, which your columnist attended on Thursday.

This is part of Arab News’ coverage of the World Cup, which includes a new podcast initiative, “The Wicket,” which launched this week. The first edition previewed the World Cup and made some judgements about the prospects for each of the teams and favored semi-finalists.

A previous column questioned whether spectators would be disadvantaged at this World Cup. The opening match pitted the 2019 World Cup finalists, England and New Zealand, against each other. A sizeable sample of cricket’s leading administrators would have been in attendance.

Much was expected of the match as a curtain raiser, given the drama of the 2019 final, decided on the last ball of a super over. Apart from dignitaries, who would watch it? This is why your columnist chose the spectator route.

A hotel was chosen within what seemed to be walking distance to the stadium. Despite being rather down market, if afforded a 30-minute walk to the stadium, underneath the carrying arches of the new Ahmedabad Metro, an extension to the line which currently ends at the stadium.

Spectators are faced with a decision about which entrance gate to head for. I chose the nearest one, VIP, and was ushered, under questioning, to the main entrance area.

There my troubles began because I lack local knowledge. I carried little, but too much for the serried security troops. Passed from pillar to post, searched and asked curious questions that varied between those who searched me, I learned that my paper diary of cricket records constituted subterfuge and a security risk to the fabric of Indian cricket. Why did I not record my thoughts on my smart phone?

Why did I, a White person, want to bring in mosquito repellent and sunblock when the temperature was only 39 degrees Celsius? Above all, why was I carrying a pen, a humble Biro? If it was to write in my diary, this was forbidden. They took my Biro, but I was allowed to keep the rest.

A spring in my step, I approached the ticket validation machines, from which I received immediate rejection. Another court of enquiry resulted in a request for a hard copy of my ticket, which is what I proffered. It was the wrong type of hard copy. Had I not received an email or SMS to say where I should collect such hard copy from? No, said I, otherwise I would not be standing here. Where should it be collected from – “over there, sir.”

Now, I am experienced enough to know that “over there” means anywhere for one to eight kilometres in strange territory. It was time for bluff, an appeal to emotion by a seasoned cricket veteran, with an academic background to call upon. Would initiative and character assessment win over bureaucracy?

Sense prevailed and I entered the colosseum of a cricket stadium. It took me 40 minutes to find my allocated seat. Quite what the experience is like when the stadium is full does not bear thinking about.

I chatted to locals about the price they had paid – they were more shocked than I about the difference. At the start, public estimates of 10,000 spectators seemed about right. Other people entered during the afternoon, I guessed, correctly, on complimentary tickets and then there was a small surge in the early evening, which I presumed were people coming in after work.

It is difficult to gauge how many were there, but 25,000 to 30,000 seems about right.

I did note that there was a surge of people toward the bottom of the stand, and they became the focal point for the inter-over, inter-ball, musak competitions delivered from a stage halfway up the stands. They were implored to chant, sing, and gyrate. Cricket seemed incidental.

I have no idea if this intrusion affects the concentration of the players. If the day’s result is anything to go by it did not affect New Zealand who thrashed England, who are beginning to look an old team.

New Zealand’s 23-year-old rising star Rachin Ravindra, highlighted previously in this column, scored a century in coruscating fashion. His senior partner, Devon Conway, also scored a century as New Zealand won by nine wickets.

England’s body language in the field was dispirited long before the end. There will be more of this in next week’s podcast. New Zealand’s dramatic loss in the 2019 final has now been firmly assuaged in Ahmedabad. Your columnist’s feelings about the place have not.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

High-flying Al-Taawoun went top of the Roshn Saudi League on Thursday night after a 3-0 win over Al-Tai in Buraidah at the start of the ninth round of the 2023-24 season.

Musa Barrow opened the scoring for the team from the Al-Qassim region after only 11 minutes, with the second goal coming just two minutes later from Joao Pedro.

Alvaro Medran added the third goal in the 57th minute.

The win raised Al-Taawoun’s points tally to 22, two points ahead of last week’s leaders Al-Hilal, who could reclaim the lead with a win over Al-Okhdood on Saturday. Al-Tai are in 15th place in the Saudi Pro League table, with seven points from two victories, a draw and six defeats.

Al-Taawoun have been one of the season’s surprise packages, and the win over Al-Tai was the third in a row after victories over Al-Raed (2-1) and Al-Hazm (3-1).

Al-Taawoun’s next SPL match, following the international break, will see them host champions Al-Ittihad on Friday, Oct. 20.

Topics: SPL Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Tickets for the first Jeddah derby of the 2023-24 Rosh Saudi League season between arch-rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli have attracted unprecedented demand since going on sale on Wednesday night.

Supporters of both clubs in Jeddah, widely acknowledged as some of the most passionate and influential in Saudi Arabia, were scrambling to secure their seats for what promises to be a titanic showdown between the two clubs on Friday night at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

A record crowd of 65,000 is expected to attend the match, with 70 percent of stadium capacity going to the home team Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ahli fan Hamid Al-Othman told Arab News that he waited for three hours online to buy a ticket and eventually succeeded in getting one for SR100 ($26).

” I know it is expensive but I am lucky to get one ticket,” he said.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad supporter Hamza Hawsawi said that, despite the demand, he managed to get his tickets along with his two brothers because of the greater share assigned to the home fans.

“Yes, we have the big share in tickets and that’s why it was easy for us as Ittihad fans to get tickets,” he said.

Al-Ittihad confirmed that regular tickets had sold out through the club’s official website. The pricing tiers cater to fans of various preferences, with VIP tickets still available on Thursday from SR1,500–3,000 ($400-800).

The derby, scheduled to kick off at 9pm Saudi time, is the first match to be held at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, also known as “Al-Jawhara,” since its renovation ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 set to be played from Dec. 12-22.

The highly anticipated Jeddah derby is the standout match of the ninth round of the Roshn Saudi League as it brings the two rivals together for the first time in two years after Al-Ahli spent last season in the first division, the second tier of Saudi football.

The last league match between the clubs saw Al-Ittihad emerge with a 4-3 win, and the reigning Saudi champions will be expected to grab all three points again in front of their own fans.

Al-Ittihad go into the match in third place on 19 points, three points behind leaders Al-Taawoun, who beat Al-Tai on Thursday night, and one behind Al-Hilal. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli sit in seventh position with 16 points.

The match will have an international flavor rarely seen before in the Jeddah derby, with foreign superstars such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho sporting the yellow and black of Al-Ittihad and Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Allan Saint-Maximin wearing the green of Al-Ahli.

Sports reporter Ahmed Al-Raigi told Arab News: “This derby is set to be an exciting battle because it is featuring many national and international stars of both teams. The whole world will enjoy it too.”

Topics: football Saudi League Al-ittihad Al-Ahli Jeddah

Arsenal target Man City scalp as Man United  seek spark

Arsenal target Man City scalp as Man United  seek spark
LONDON: Arsenal could leapfrog Manchester City in an early season showdown for the Premier League title on Sunday as crisis-hit Manchester United seek some respite at home to Brentford.

Tottenham have the chance to go top when they travel to Luton on Saturday thanks to a controversial win over Liverpool last weekend.

The Reds are looking to channel their fury at being wronged by a VAR error at Spurs to bounce back at Brighton.

Here are three talking points ahead of the action in the English top flight:

Arsenal’s dreams of a first Premier League title since 2004 were shattered by City’s strong finish to last season.

That included two victories for Pep Guardiola’s men over the Gunners and Mikel Arteta’s record against his former mentor does not read well.

Arteta has lost all seven league games against Guardiola during his time in charge at the Emirates, with the aggregate score reading a painful 19-3.

Arsenal smashed their transfer record to beat City to the signing of Declan Rice with the aim of wrestling the title away from Manchester.

And City gave the contenders to their crown a huge boost when the champions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Wolves last weekend.

But the Gunners could be without the talismanic talent of Bukayo Saka for Sunday’s clash.

The England winger, who has started 87 consecutive league games, limped out of the midweek Champions League defeat by Lens.

City are also without one of their key men as Rodri completes a three-game ban for his red card against Nottingham Forest last month.

United were supposed to be in the middle of a run of winnable fixtures that would get their season back on track.

Instead, they find themselves battling to avoid a third straight defeat when Brentford visit Old Trafford on Saturday after painful home losses to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Erik ten Hag’s men are already seven points off the top four after losing four of their opening seven games of a Premier League season for the first time.

Brentford have only beaten United once since 1938 but that came last season, when Thomas Frank’s men won 4-0 at their London ground.

Ten Hag did not expect an easy ride after an encouraging first campaign at the helm but the problems are piling up.

An injury-ravaged defense and error-prone goalkeeper Andre Onana continue to leak goals, while Marcus Rashford looks a shadow of the player who scored 30 goals last season.

United desperately need a win to settle their restive fans and avoid their season spinning out of control.

Liverpool travel to England’s south coast full of righteous anger after falling victim to an embarrassing VAR blunder last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were wrongly denied an opening goal at Tottenham and went on to lose the match 2-1 — their first defeat of the season.

The German manager wants a replay of that match but accepts that he is unlikely to get his wish.

More likely is that he will try to channel a sense of injustice as he targets a sixth win in eight Premier League games.

It is tricky to judge which Brighton team will turn up.

The Seagulls beat Newcastle, Manchester United and Bournemouth by a combined score of 9-3 but have now failed to win in three games in all competitions, including a chastening 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa last week.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi admits he is playing a “different sport” this season as he grapples with a crowded fixture list and growing injury concerns in the club’s debut European campaign.

The Italian hopes last week’s pummelling will be a one-off after an impressive start to the season.

“I don’t speak about the result, but the attitude and the passion we will show from now until the end of the season will be completely different,” he said.

“The defeat against Villa was important, it could be a crucial day for us.”

Fixtures

Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Luton v Tottenham (1130), Burnley v Chelsea, Everton v Bournemouth, Fulham v Sheffield United, Manchester United v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (1630)

Sunday (1300 unless stated)

Brighton v Liverpool, West Ham v Newcastle, Wolves v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Manchester City (1530)

Topics: Arsenal football

Rampant India crush Bangladesh to reach Asian Games cricket final

Rampant India crush Bangladesh to reach Asian Games cricket final
HANGZHOU: India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday to power into the gold medal match in Hangzhou as they bid to win the Asian Games title on their first attempt.
Awaiting their young, but still formidable, side in Saturday’s title-decider will be Pakistan or Afghanistan, who meet later.
Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka crowned champions.
India did not take part and are playing at an Asiad for the first time.
On an overcast day at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, they won the toss and chose to field on a pitch that has been susceptible to spin.
It proved to be the case again, with Bangladesh stumbling to 96-9. Sai Kishore grabbed 3-12 and Washington Sundar 2-15.
Only three Bangladesh batters made double figures, led by Jaker Ali’s unbeaten 24.
While Bangladesh struggled, India made it look easy, steaming to their target in 9.2 overs for the loss of one wicket. Tilak Varma was 55 not out and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad unbeaten on 40.
Their chase got off to a horror start with quarter-final century-maker Yashasvi Jaiswal out for a duck in the first over, caught at fine leg.
But fellow opener Gaikwad quickly seized back control, plundering 20 from the third over including two big consecutives sixes off fast bowler Ripon Mondol.
Varma got in on the act in the next over, also crashing straight sixes, this time off Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, as they raced to 50-1.
In contrast, while opener Parvez Hossain Emon hit a six in their second over, Bangladesh had found runs hard to come by.
India got the breakthrough in the fifth over with Mahmudul Hasan Joy holing out to Jaiswal at mid-on off Kishore for five.
Most of India’s big names, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are at home for the one-day World Cup, but their squad in Hangzhou still has some top talent.
Spinner Sundar has played all three formats of the game for his country and Bangladesh couldn’t cope with his tricky offbreaks.
Skipper Saif Hassan and Zakir Hasan were both out in the space of three balls.
Emon ground 23 off 32, but he too succumbed to spin, shanking to cover off Varma as Bangladesh crawled to 36-4 in the ninth over.
Gaikwad’s decision to deploy Kishore again paid immediate dividends with Afif Hossain and Shahadat Hossain both out to soft dismissals, before Ali’s late flurry.

Topics: India Bangladesh Cricket sport Asian Games

Pakistan begin World Cup 2023 campaign with clash against Netherlands today

Pakistan begin World Cup 2023 campaign with clash against Netherlands today
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will begin their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign today, Friday, with a game against the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, with skipper Babar Azam promising to “give our best.”

Babar and his team mates were surprised by the support they received since landing in Hyderabad last week, where they played both their warm-up matches. This is Pakistan’s first tour of India since the T20 World Cup in 2016.

Today’s meeting between Pakistan and the Netherlands would be the seventh time they face off in an ODI. The two sides have faced off six times in the format, their first meeting in the 1996 iteration of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Pakistan have come out victorious on each occasion.

Pakistan toured the Netherlands last year for what was the first bilateral series between the two sides, and recorded a clean-sweep.

“We have been in Hyderabad for a week and our preparations have been really good,” Babar said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on the eve of Pakistan’s tournament opener. “We will try to give our best.

“We have had two practice matches in which we tried different combinations and gave everyone an opportunity to see if they could play in any situation. Overall, our practice went well and we will give our best.”

The PCB said Babar’s side had made the most of the training sessions and two warm-up games to acclimatize in the city where they will play the first two of their nine league matches.

“The warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia also served opportunities to Pakistan to fine-tune their combinations and provide the much-needed match time to the entire squad,” the PCB said.

“Both bowling and batting are our strengths,” Babar replied when asked what he felt his side’s strengths were.

“Our batters have been performing from the top-order down to the lower-order. Every player is stepping up and taking responsibility. In bowling, our fast bowling has always been our strength but even our spinners are showing promise. Since we have come to India, we have seen our spinners take wickets in the middle overs, which is a good sign. We will try and keep this momentum going.”

Pakistan's team members attend a training session ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, on October 5, 2023. (AP)

Pakistan enter the 50-over World Cup as one of the favorites after an impressive run in the just-concluded World Cup cycle with the best win-loss ratio of 2.400, with 24 wins in 36 matches.

Captain Babar is widely regarded as one of the finest in contemporary cricket. He is ranked as the number one batter in ODIs and third in T20Is and fourth in Tests.

Imam-ul-Haq is ranked sixth with 1,284 runs at an average of 45.85 and a strike rate of 84.41. He has struck two centuries and 13 half-centuries in the past four years.

Shaheen Afridi, who became the youngest bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in his last ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup contest, has emerged as one of the most-feared bowlers in the game.

“Such has been his impact in the format that despite being on the sidelines for around seven months because of a knee injury, Shaheen has been one of the key bowlers in the vaunted Pakistan’s pace attack. He has 46 wickets in the last four years at 25.26 and with an impressive economy of 5.42,” the PCB said.

Haris Rauf, who debuted in October 2020, has made a name for himself by producing excellent spells in arguably the hardest phase of the ODI game, the middle overs. He surpassed the 50-wicket mark in the recent Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 and has 53 scalps to his name.

When Pakistan take on the Netherlands today, Friday, it will be the first time in a little less than in 11 years that they will play an ODI on Indian soil. They have not played a single 50-over international game in Hyderabad since 1987, but the team has made sure that they have all preparations in place for the mega-event.

“As far as my experience goes, and having watched matches in India on television, I’ll say the pitches seem really good,” Babar said.

“Matches are going to be high scoring. As for the boundaries, they are normal-sized, not too small but not too big either. The pitches are true – sometimes you need a little more time (as a batter) early on (in the game), but once you play on it for a while it feels really good. There is not much margin for the bowlers as they have to keep their lines wicket-to-wicket and deploy variations. If they err in lines, then the batters are going to make the most of it.”

Topics: Pakistan World Cup Cricket sport Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023

