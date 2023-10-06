You are here

  • Home
  • Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh

Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh

Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh
1 / 4
The concert’s theme was “querencia.” (Meshari Bin Khathran)
Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh
2 / 4
Saudi artist Alanoud Alshobaili is a clinical psychologist, and therapist, who paints abstract masterpieces as a portrayal of thoughts and emotions. (Meshari Bin Khathran)
Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh
3 / 4
Saudi artist Alanoud Alshobaili is a clinical psychologist, and therapist, who paints abstract masterpieces as a portrayal of thoughts and emotions. (Meshari Bin Khathran)
Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh
4 / 4
(Meshari Bin Khathran)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ja4qp

Updated 16 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh

Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh
Updated 16 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

RIYADH: Concert-goers danced the night away at the Freaks of Nature Episode 5 event in Riyadh from Oct. 5 to 6, which featured an international lineup of popular DJs and a devoted crowd.

The concert’s theme was “querencia,” described by Freaks of Nature as the sacred space of authenticity, connection and self-expression, where freaks find a sense of refuge, a sanctuary where they can retreat and seek solace, a place where they feel a deep sense of belonging, safety and strength.

Photographer Adel Alshahed said that he wanted to experience the concert and capture the moment by taking shots of his favorite memories of the night.

“Everyone was talking about it and then I saw the line-up, I was impressed by that,” he said.

Alshahed said: “I came with my friends and got my camera with me to take some memories. The place is amazing and everything is nice. When you get these memories, especially in these events, everyone is happy and in their comfort zone.” 

Russ Hoag, from Hawaii, was in the Kingdom for a business trip to complete building the Barbie and King Tut exhibit in Boulevard Riyadh.




Freaks of Nature Episode 5 event too place in Riyadh. (Meshari Bin Khathran)

He said: “I was brought out here for work so I had to look up who was playing in local concerts and I saw that Lost Frequencies was playing. I come from Hawaii so we don’t get artists like him a lot in Hawaii so it’s awesome to see and be able to experience this.”

The concert’s “Freak Bazaar” introduced a new way to shop while enjoying the musical atmosphere.

In collaboration with the Saudi concept store, WE CRE8, the Freak Bazaar showcased the works of 100 Saudi brands and other local artists. 

Saudi artist Alanoud Alshobaili is a clinical psychologist and therapist who paints abstract works as a way of expressing thoughts and emotions.

Alshobaili said: “There’s always a feeling, there’s always a story behind every piece I make. There is a lot of connections with the pieces that I make, whether it’s clothing, canvas or even an experimental sculpture.”

The concert gave her the opportunity to connect with new artists, Alshobaili said. “I met a lot of artists, even the people who just come to enjoy the amazing DJs and music. I loved everything and it was an amazing opportunity.” 

Alshobaili describes the concert as a place to “be yourself and be as freaky as you want.”

The two-day event, organized by Saudi creative agency Disrupt, featured international artists including Belgian DJ and record producer Lost Frequencies, techno house legends Agents of Time, Grammy-nominated electronic music artist Nic Fanciulli, and Danish DJ Morten. 

A number of Saudi and regional talents took part in the festival, including DJ Mubarak, Aziz.wav, KALI-B, Hamza Hawsawi, and Timba JD.

Topics: Freaks of Nature

Michael Kors to present latest collection in Dubai 

Michael Kors to present latest collection in Dubai 
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Michael Kors to present latest collection in Dubai 

Michael Kors to present latest collection in Dubai 
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US fashion label Michael Kors is set to present its spring/summer 2024 runway show in Dubai on Dec. 12.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors)

The collection was first unveiled at New York Fashion Week in September, but the renowned designer will re-stage his new designs in the UAE city. 

This will be the designer’s first time showcasing his designs outside of the US. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Attal (@noraattal)

The event will be an invite-only fashion show that will include 250 celebrities, influencers, media and clients.

Part-Arab models Nora Attal and Loli Bahia walked Kors’s runway in New York. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors)

Attal, who is British-Moroccan, wore a sequined black dress with gold-chain detailing at the waist and hips. She also showed off black sandals and her hair was in a slicked-back bun. 

French-Algerian Bahia also had her hair tied back and wore the same sandals, but her outfit featured a black-and-beige mini lace dress with a cropped black blazer.  
 

Topics: Michael Kors Dubai

Saudi street artist Noura bin Saidan is making an international impact with her striking murals 

Saudi street artist Noura bin Saidan is making an international impact with her striking murals 
Updated 06 October 2023
William Mullally
Follow

Saudi street artist Noura bin Saidan is making an international impact with her striking murals 

Saudi street artist Noura bin Saidan is making an international impact with her striking murals 
  • ‘Art is about capturing beauty, and Saudi culture is beautiful,’ says the artist
Updated 06 October 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: A transformed Saudi Arabia is not just a place where the next generation of artists can thrive, it is itself a canvas. Saudi muralist Noura bin Saidan started her creative journey because she yearned to capture her country’s heritage. As her profile has grown, her murals have become an iconic part of the backdrop of Riyadh and beyond. Following that success, her mission has expanded. Now, she is one of the key voices communicating the contemporary Saudi soul, to both its own people and the world — inspiring the next generation of the Kingdom’s artists in the process.  

“In my mind, each artist is a messenger — a messenger of their country, their culture, and the way they see the world,” bin Saidan tells Arab News. “I feel I have so much responsibility to communicate our story through art. One of my main goals is to paint so many murals not only in Riyadh, but all the regions of Saudi — each one capturing a different aspect of who we are. And I want that art to show the people outside our borders that this is our style, this is our heritage, this is our history, this is what it means to be a Saudi woman. Art is about capturing beauty, and Saudi culture is beautiful. I’m so proud that I have the chance to help the world discover Saudi beauty.”  

If you’ve been to Riyadh over the last five years, chances are you’re familiar with bin Saidan’s work. Her street art and murals have become an increasingly prominent part of the capital’s character, just as the works of artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Harring, Banksy, Shephard Fairey and Lady Pink once helped define the cities they called home. Her mural on Boulevard Riyadh City, dubbed the “Mona Lisa,” debuted as part of Riyadh Season 2021, and is a stunning and unique work depicting a young Saudi girl’s face with hair made of bright pink flowers. The piece quickly became so popular that it inspired people to travel from outside the country just to see it.  

Noura bin Saidan is a Saudi muralist. (Supplied)

“People were coming from all over just to take pictures in front of it, which really amazed me. I’d never seen anything like that here. Usually, you hear of people traveling to London or Paris to visit something they’d seen and wished to be a part of, and now it was happening in Riyadh. That really inspired me,” says bin Saidan. 

When she started out — long before she was collaborating with MDL Beast or fronting global Adidas campaigns — the idea of becoming a Saudi artist, especially as a woman, was not really a viable one. But during history classes in school, bin Saidan was exposed to the work of an artist who had travelled from Europe to document Riyadh nearly 100 years earlier, which made her think for the first time that she, too, could do the same.  

“I was just a kid, sitting with my sisters and brothers, without the tools to do (that). But inside myself, I wanted to paint like her. I didn’t know how, so I started with a pencil. Then I was able to start painting, won a prize among my peers, and then approached my teachers asking them if there was any future in this. They told me that there were schools for art, and I knew I had to go down that path,” she explains. 

Bin Saidan wanted to find further inspiration from Saudi history, but initially had difficulty sourcing material. Undeterred, she approached her grandmother for pictures from her own youth and of the family’s ancestry, starting an exploration into the roots of her culture that is still ongoing. Her skills progressed and her profile grew. But even as her paintings began receiving greater attention in the art community, she found the traditional art world to be unsatisfying, so in 2017 she set out on a new path.  

“Art galleries were honestly boring for me. I saw the same people every time, and I realized that I didn’t want to just show my paintings and sell them with this insular group of people,” says bin Saidan. “I felt that I had a different mission. I want to reach everyone — from kids to old men and women, locals and tourists. Art should be for everyone. What’s a gallery of 300 people when there’s millions outside who will never see it, who aren’t invited into this select world? I wanted to reach the people outside, and show them what I believed art could be.”  

While her work in Riyadh initially inspired wonder from passersby, who would often stop their cars just to get out and witness a young woman tirelessly crafting ambitious street art in their hometown, the international world has long embraced murals as a key part of the artistic tradition. She wanted to participate in that global exchange as well, traveling to Barcelona, which has a bustling graffiti and street-art culture that is as welcoming as it is merciless. There, if a piece isn’t rated by the artistic community, it is quickly whitewashed overnight.  

“I decided to paint a Saudi woman surrounded by Arabic calligraphy, knowing that it could possibly be removed instantly. Even after I left, to my surprise, I was getting tagged in pictures and receiving messages from all over. People had never seen art from our country before, and they were so excited to learn more. It ended up staying up for months. That was really amazing for me,” says bin Saidan.  

With each success, her ambition only grows, as do the size and scope of her pieces. And a legion of artists who were inspired by her now assist her on intricately planned works that she often toils on for 17 hours a day alongside her collaborators. In the past few years, she’s earned a Master’s degree, focusing her thesis on how to make a city more beautiful through art. Soon after, she started collaborating with the government to beautify areas of the city, including the first tunnel in Riyadh designed by Saudi artists.  

“In 2009, Riyadh was very boring to look at, to be honest,” says bin Saidan. “There was no art — it was only gray. It was genuinely a dream come true for me to implement this in collaboration with the municipality.” 

It’s not only the city that’s changed. She has changed, too. The shy girl she once was has disappeared, and she’s embraced the role she’s earned in her society, happily taking on aspiring artists who see in her work a future they hadn’t known was possible.  

“I really feel a change here. I’m so grateful to live in a country that now values art as much as I do. Because, before, people didn’t care about art. Now, my nephews and nieces all say they want to be like Auntie Noura. ‘We want to be artists,’ they tell their parents,” she says. “Before, art was just an idea. Now it’s a tangible reality. There is a meaning to art now. And it means so much to all of us.” 

Topics: Noura bin Saidan

London exhibition of MENA artists showcases ‘calligraphy and written language’ 

London exhibition of MENA artists showcases ‘calligraphy and written language’ 
Updated 06 October 2023
Jonathan Gornall
Follow

London exhibition of MENA artists showcases ‘calligraphy and written language’ 

London exhibition of MENA artists showcases ‘calligraphy and written language’ 
  • Bita Ghezelayagh discusses her ‘Encapsulation’ project, which features in ‘The Resistance of Pen and Paper’ 
Updated 06 October 2023
Jonathan Gornall

LONDON: Iranian artist Bita Ghezelayagh was browsing in an antique shop in Tehran, searching for old textiles to rescue and upcycle into art, when she stumbled upon a different kind of inspiration. 

“I saw all these boxes of pen nibs, hundreds of them,” she tells Arab News. “They were so beautiful, and the dealer was just begging me to buy them: ‘Please, you are an artist, do something with them. They are magnificent, and you won't see this anymore.’” 

For Ghezelayagh, who has built a career on finding the beauty and potential in the disappearing crafts of her country, it was a challenge she couldn’t resist. 

Bita Ghezelayagh’s ‘Encapsulation’ on show in ‘The Resistance of Pen and Paper.’ (Supplied)

Some of the results can now be seen in a new exhibition at the Richard Saltoun Gallery in London’s Mayfair, in “The Resistance of Pen and Paper,” jointly curated by directors Niamh Coghlan and Aloisia Leopardi. The show, which runs until Nov. 4, brings together a group of six artists from North Africa and the Middle East who, in the words of Coghlan, “use calligraphy and written language to reflect on issues around identity, gender politics, cultural heritage and displacement.” 

Shirin Neshat’s photographic series, “Women of Allah,” explores notions of femininity in relation to Islamic fundamentalism and militancy in Iran, “using symbols that are associated with Western representations of the Muslim world: the veil, the gun, the text and the gaze.” 

The work of Nasrollah Afjei, a member of the Iranian neo-calligraphists group, presents “meticulous, structural arrangements of calligraphic forms on a grand painterly scale.” 

Bita Ghezalayagh portrait. (Supplied)

Calligraphy also features in works by Egyptian artists Fathi Hassan and Huda Lufti, and the Palestinian-born Maliheh Afnan. The exhibition includes several works from Afnan’s “Veiled” series from the 2000s, which “aimed to shift the focus of the Western world away from the Muslim women's veil to methods of concealment as a wider concept.”  

Ghezelayagh’s new work is front and center in the exhibition. In addition to an installation of silkscreen-printed calligraphic works — each bearing the stylized image of a pen nib, on embroidered, hand-woven textiles — hundreds of the nibs she transported from obscurity and redundancy in Tehran have found a new, symbolic lease of life, encased in tiles of colored glass and strung on threads by the dozen. 

Not all the nibs in her project — “Encapsulation” — are completely encased; some protrude beyond the confines of the glass. The symbolism is self-explanatory. 

“I talk a lot a lot about censorship and freedom,” says Ghezelayagh. 

Bita Ghezelayagh’s ‘Planet Sun.’ (Supplied)

Born in Florence, Italy, in 1966 to Iranian parents, Ghezelayagh moved to Tehran when she was two years old and frequently travels back to the country from her home in the UK.  

She is best known for her work with textiles, taking traditional garments and old, unloved Persian carpets and transforming them from overlooked everyday objects into admired and highly sought-after works of art. 

It all began 20 years ago when she saw a future for the disappearing craft of felt-making in Iran. “Felt-making was completely dead,” she says. “Nobody was interested in such a practice, which required a lot of pulling and pushing of wet wool. The felt-makers were all old and none of the young boys were interested in coming into the tradition. It was a completely dying craft.” 

Very quickly, she saw potential in the old shepherds’ cloaks and other garments that nobody seemed to want any more, “and very early in my first stage of felt-making I realized that I was going to make art out of it.”  

The magic moment came during a trip to the western Iranian province of Lorestan. “I was in a bazaar and I saw a shepherd's cloak, which was hanging in a tiny little shop, and the shape of it was so to me profoundly beautiful,” Ghezelayagh says. “It was so human, and it started really talking to me, saying ‘Get me out of here!’ So I entered the shop, bought whatever they had, and brought them home.” 

Ghezelayagh’s first solo exhibition, entitled “Felt Memories,” came in London in the summer of 2009. At the time, she said the work “was born of an overwhelming urge I had to preserve something of the old Iran of my childhood.” 

Working with local artisans and Afghan embroiderers living in Iran, Ghezelayagh transformed the simple felt garments into canvasses, decorated with images, calligraphy, and sewn-on symbols of Iranian culture, ancient and modern. One of them was inspired by Ghezelayagh’s memories of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war: A cloak adorned with 1,001 of the small metal “keys to paradise” that Iranian soldiers carried into battle, and dozens of small metal tags imprinted with the face of Hossein Kharazi, a national hero killed in 1987 at the siege of Basra. 

The pieces struck a chord in the art world. In 2011, Bita was shortlisted for the Jameel Prize for Islamic Art, and today her textile work can be found in a number of prestigious collections, including those of the British Museum, the Farjam Foundation in Dubai and Jameel Foundation in Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Bita Ghezelayagh

THE BREAKDOWN – Imane Mellah discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece

THE BREAKDOWN – Imane Mellah discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece
Updated 06 October 2023
Adam Grundey
Follow

THE BREAKDOWN – Imane Mellah discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece

THE BREAKDOWN – Imane Mellah discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece
Updated 06 October 2023
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: The French-Moroccan designer discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece, created in response to a brief that asked for ‘cultural retail’ objects inspired by “the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.” 

Imane Mellah. (Supplied)

I had to think about what it means to have an object that reflects the culture of a place. I really wanted to dig down into the history and archaeology and the visual culture. That’s the brief, really, for any project I work on anyway. In architecture, you have to be site-specific and offer solutions to local needs, so I tried to apply that approach. 

So I started extensive research to try to understand the material culture back then. And I realized that the things people were using back then are things that transcend time. They’re fundamental to our lives. That’s an idea I was really seduced by: An object is not just an object, it can also be something we actually need; something more than just decoration.  

I’ve always been drawn to lighting, and when I saw this ancient oil lamp, I thought it was a very smart piece. I think it has some intelligence in the design that we haven’t managed to compete with when it comes to electrical lighting. And I had to bear in mind sustainability, so I thought it might be interesting to reintroduce oil lanterns. 

The ancient lanterns were inspired by nature, especially birds. They had the shape of birds, with the beak and the tail. They also had inscriptions and symbols of plants. 

I was always asking myself: “What do I need to keep?” I thought the shape was so great and so functional, so mine is a bit of an ode to the original. I just simplified it with new technology and methods. 

I thought I didn’t really need the beak — just a central device that could hold the wick. So it’s an evolution, too: It’s about the lighting, but it’s also about the smell. 

I think there’s a whole series that can be developed around this idea and this shape. This is still a prototype; it’s a 3D print that I sanded and spraypainted. I’d like to develop it with local artisans in Saudi; I think that would be really relevant to this piece. 

Topics: Imane Mellah AlUla Design Award

50 Cent to headline World Tennis League concert in Abu Dhabi

50 Cent to headline World Tennis League concert in Abu Dhabi
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

50 Cent to headline World Tennis League concert in Abu Dhabi

50 Cent to headline World Tennis League concert in Abu Dhabi
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US rapper 50 Cent will headline the World Tennis League opening night show at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Dec. 21.

50 Cent joins a lineup of international artists, with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Original Wailers with Al Anderson and Trojan Sound System confirmed to headline this year’s ‘Reggae Night’ on Dec. 23.

The “In Da Club” rapper has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won several awards, including a Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, thirteen Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards and four BET Awards.

In a released statement, Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, said: “50 Cent is one of the most recognisable faces in the global music industry with a strong following of fans from all corners of the globe, including in the Middle East. We are delighted to have him on board to open our concerts for Season 2 of World Tennis League.

Topics: 50 cent Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh
Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive
Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
Saudi Fund for Development Inaugurates New Public School in Tajikistan
Saudi Fund for Development Inaugurates New Public School in Tajikistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.