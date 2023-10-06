You are here

Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample also positive: source close to case
Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba’s counter-expertise test has turned in positive on Oct. 6, 2023, after the player was priorly provisionally suspended after a doping control that detected the banned substance testosterone. (AFP)
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
  • The 30-year-old former Manchester United player, a World Cup winner in 2018, faces a ban of up to four years
  • On Friday, Pogba learned that the analysis of his B sample, carried out on Thursday, had produced the same result
AFP
ROME: Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample has confirmed the presence of testosterone, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday.
The 30-year-old former Manchester United player, a World Cup winner in 2018, faces a ban of up to four years.
The original test by the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado) showed the presence of testosterone metabolites.
On Friday, Pogba learned that the analysis of his B sample, carried out on Thursday, had produced the same result.
The player’s entourage declined to comment.
Under the World Anti-Doping Code, Pogba is liable to a four-year suspension, which could be halved if he proves that he was not at fault.
The ban could even be limited to a few months if the use of the substance took place “out of competition and is not related to his level of performance.”
Pogba’s representatives said last month that the testosterone came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States.
Testosterone promotes muscle development.
Contacted by AFP, Nado was unable to confirm this information “due to a decision by the Italian privacy authority.”

Topics: Paul Pogba Juventus testosterone

Arsenal target Man City scalp as Man United  seek spark

Arsenal target Man City scalp as Man United  seek spark
AFP
  • Arsenal smashed their transfer record to beat City to the signing of Declan Rice with the aim of wrestling the title away from Manchester
  • Erik ten Hag’s men are already seven points off the top four after losing four of their opening seven games of a Premier League season for the first time
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal could leapfrog Manchester City in an early season showdown for the Premier League title on Sunday as crisis-hit Manchester United seek some respite at home to Brentford.

Tottenham have the chance to go top when they travel to Luton on Saturday thanks to a controversial win over Liverpool last weekend.

The Reds are looking to channel their fury at being wronged by a VAR error at Spurs to bounce back at Brighton.

Here are three talking points ahead of the action in the English top flight:

Arsenal’s dreams of a first Premier League title since 2004 were shattered by City’s strong finish to last season.

That included two victories for Pep Guardiola’s men over the Gunners and Mikel Arteta’s record against his former mentor does not read well.

Arteta has lost all seven league games against Guardiola during his time in charge at the Emirates, with the aggregate score reading a painful 19-3.

Arsenal smashed their transfer record to beat City to the signing of Declan Rice with the aim of wrestling the title away from Manchester.

And City gave the contenders to their crown a huge boost when the champions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Wolves last weekend.

But the Gunners could be without the talismanic talent of Bukayo Saka for Sunday’s clash.

The England winger, who has started 87 consecutive league games, limped out of the midweek Champions League defeat by Lens.

City are also without one of their key men as Rodri completes a three-game ban for his red card against Nottingham Forest last month.

United were supposed to be in the middle of a run of winnable fixtures that would get their season back on track.

Instead, they find themselves battling to avoid a third straight defeat when Brentford visit Old Trafford on Saturday after painful home losses to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Erik ten Hag’s men are already seven points off the top four after losing four of their opening seven games of a Premier League season for the first time.

Brentford have only beaten United once since 1938 but that came last season, when Thomas Frank’s men won 4-0 at their London ground.

Ten Hag did not expect an easy ride after an encouraging first campaign at the helm but the problems are piling up.

An injury-ravaged defense and error-prone goalkeeper Andre Onana continue to leak goals, while Marcus Rashford looks a shadow of the player who scored 30 goals last season.

United desperately need a win to settle their restive fans and avoid their season spinning out of control.

Liverpool travel to England’s south coast full of righteous anger after falling victim to an embarrassing VAR blunder last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were wrongly denied an opening goal at Tottenham and went on to lose the match 2-1 — their first defeat of the season.

The German manager wants a replay of that match but accepts that he is unlikely to get his wish.

More likely is that he will try to channel a sense of injustice as he targets a sixth win in eight Premier League games.

It is tricky to judge which Brighton team will turn up.

The Seagulls beat Newcastle, Manchester United and Bournemouth by a combined score of 9-3 but have now failed to win in three games in all competitions, including a chastening 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa last week.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi admits he is playing a “different sport” this season as he grapples with a crowded fixture list and growing injury concerns in the club’s debut European campaign.

The Italian hopes last week’s pummelling will be a one-off after an impressive start to the season.

“I don’t speak about the result, but the attitude and the passion we will show from now until the end of the season will be completely different,” he said.

“The defeat against Villa was important, it could be a crucial day for us.”

Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Luton v Tottenham (1130), Burnley v Chelsea, Everton v Bournemouth, Fulham v Sheffield United, Manchester United v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (1630)

Sunday (1300 unless stated)

Brighton v Liverpool, West Ham v Newcastle, Wolves v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Manchester City (1530)

Topics: Arsenal football

Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton pick up first point

Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton pick up first point
AP
  • The Reds are two points clear atop Group E ahead of Toulouse, who beat Austria’s LASK 1-0
  • West Ham top Group A on six points
  • Brighton are playing in Europe for the first time in the club’s 122-year history after finishing a club-best sixth in the Premier League last season
AP

LONDON: Ryan Gravenberch scored his first goal for his new club as Liverpool brushed aside Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Dutch midfielder, who joined from Bayern Munich in the off-season, netted from a rebound shortly before halftime to put Liverpool 1-0 up.

Diogo Jota then sealed Liverpool’s second straight win in the second-tier European competition with a low shot in second-half stoppage time.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister started on the bench before coming on as a substitute after halftime to join older brother Kevin, a defender for Belgian club Union, on the field.

The Reds are two points clear atop Group E ahead of Toulouse, who beat Austria’s LASK 1-0.

Liverpool have missed out on qualification to the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Goals from Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd helped West Ham make it two wins from two games in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory at Freiburg.

Unmarked in the area, Aguerd headed the winner from a James Ward-Prowse corner in the 66th minute, the ball bouncing in off the underside of the crossbar.

West Ham, winners of the Europa Conference League last season, had taken the lead in the eighth minute with Paqueta rising high to head in a cross from Jarrod Bowen.

Roland Sallai then equalized for Freiburg after pouncing on a rebound four minutes into the second half.

West Ham top Group A on six points. Freiburg remain on three with Serbia’s TSC Backa Topola and Olympiacos both on one after drawing 2-2.

West Ham fans were banned from the game as punishment by UEFA for incidents at the Europa Conference League final in Prague.

In Group B, Joao Pedro converted a penalty two minutes from time to earn the first point in European competition for Brighton as it held Marseille to a 2-2 draw in France.

The Seagulls trailed 2-0 at half time after goals from defender Chancel Mbemba and midfielder Jordan Veretout before Pascal Gross pulled one back.

New Marseille coach Gennaro Gattuso remains winless after two games.

Brighton are playing in Europe for the first time in the club’s 122-year history after finishing a club-best sixth in the Premier League last season.

AEK lead the group with four points after Domagoj Vida salvaged a 1-1 draw against Ajax in Athens. Marseille and Ajax are both on two points.

Romelu Lukaku converted a cross from Zeki Çelik as Roma swept past Servette Geneva 4-0.

It was the fifth goal from seven games in all competitions for the Belgium forward. Fellow striker Andrea Belotti also netted twice, with the other goal coming from substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Roma, coached by Jose Mourinho, are trying to reach their third straight European final and share the Group G lead with Slavia Prague on six points after the Czech club demolished Moldova’s Sheriff Tiraspol 6-0.

Xabi Alonso marked his first year in charge of Bayer Leverkusen by leading his team to a 2-1 win at Molde.

The German club’s second straight victory in Group H came just days after they climbed to the top of the Bundesliga.

Alonso won praise for reaching the Europa League semifinals last season before losing to Roma. Jeremie Frimpong and Nathan Tella scored for Leverkusen inside the first 18 minutes.

In Group C, Isco headed the winner as Real Betis rallied to beat Sparta Prague 2-1. All four teams have three points after Aris Limassol overcame Rangers 2-1.

In Group D, first-half goals by Giorgio Scalvini and Matteo Ruggeri earned Atalanta a 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon.

Viktor Gyokeres pulled one back for Sporting with a penalty. Atalanta tops the group after two straight wins.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Captain John McGinn’s stoppage-time header gave Aston Villa a 1-0 victory over Bosnian club Zrinjski Mostar in the third-tier European competition.

Last year’s runner-up Fiorentina was held 2-2 by Ferencvaros while another title favorite, the 2022 Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt, suffered a 2-1 loss at PAOK.

Denmark’s Nordsjælland crushed Ludogorets 7-1.

KÍ Klaksvik picked up the club’s first point in Europe after holding Lille 0-0.

KÍ is the first team from the Faroe Islands to make the group stage of a European competition.

Another newcomer, Breidablik of Iceland, lost 1-0 at home to Zorya Luhansk.

Topics: Europa League Westham Brighton Liverpool Union Saint-Gilloise

Four PSG players given suspended bans for anti-Marseille chants

Four PSG players given suspended bans for anti-Marseille chants
AFP
  • PSG will also have to close the Auteuil stand in their Parc des Princes home for one game
  • Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa were given the suspended bans
AFP

PARIS: Four Paris Saint-Germain players on Thursday were handed suspended one-match bans for offensive chants aimed at rivals Marseille after a Ligue 1 game.
PSG will also have to close the Auteuil stand in their Parc des Princes home for one game after supporters aimed homophobic chants at Marseille players.
Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa were given the suspended bans after being filmed singing an insulting song towards Marseille fans, the president of the French league (LFP) disciplinary committee told PSG.
The quartet apologised on Sunday, saying they let themselves "get carried away with the euphoria" of the 4-0 win on September 24.
"We are well aware of the impact of our actions and our words on the public, notably the youngest who dream of watching a football match," they said.
"In the future, we will do everything to further respect our duty to set an example."
PSG were thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle at St James' Park on Wednesday in a Champions League group-stage game.

Topics: PSG Achraf Hakimi Ousmane Dembele Randal Kolo Muani Marseille offensive chants

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez
Arab News
  • Archrivals’ clash will take place in front of 60,000-capacity crowd at King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Friday
  • Benzema said: ‘Derbies, here or abroad, have the same flavor. The fans are going to give it their all, and that’s going to motivate the players even more’
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jeddah derby this week promises to be an unforgettable night for football fans when Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad and Riyad Mahrez’s Al-Ahli meet in week nine of Roshn Saudi League.
The most eagerly awaited fixture in the Saudi football calendar will take place in front of a capacity 60,000 crowd at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium at 9 p.m. on Friday.
It will be the first meeting between the footballing archrivals since the 2021/2022 season when Al-Ahli were relegated to the Saudi First Division.
The derby clash will also be the first time Ballon d’Or winner Benzema and ex-Manchester City winger Mahrez meet in the RSL.
Benzema said: “Derbies, here or abroad, have the same flavor. The fans are going to give it their all, and that’s going to motivate the players even more. It’s going to be a big match. It’s up to us to do everything we can to win and show that we’re the best.”
Tickets for the match sold out within 10 minutes, he added.
“The fans are going to push us so that we can win this match.”
When asked about playing Mahrez, Benzema said: “There’s no face-off. We’re not the same players; we don’t have the same experience. Each of us will try to give his all for his club.”
Al-Ahli’s players know the importance of the fixture, with defensive midfielder Franck Kessie saying: “It would be great to win it and we will have a busy week to be ready for the game.”
Echoing the sentiment, teammate Edouard Mendy said: “I am expecting a huge atmosphere on Friday for what will be my first Jeddah derby.”
Mahrez is Al-Ahli’s top assist maker with four assists so far this season. He leads the RSL with 33 chances created.
Meanwhile, former Chelsea and UEFA Champions League winning teammates N’Golo Kante and Mendy will face off for the first time after their Stamford Bridge departure.
Al-Ittihad’s lineup might include five-time UEFA Champions League winner Benzema alongside Fabinho and Luiz Felipe. They will match up against an impressive Al-Ahli squad that includes Robert Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gabri Veiga, Merih Demiral and Kessie.
Football fervor continues to grow in Saudi Arabia with the announcement this week of the Kingdom’s intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
Domestically the league is experiencing its strongest season yet, with more fans and some of the biggest stars in the world.

Topics: Al-ittihad Al-Ahli Karim Benzema Riyad Mahrez Jeddah Derby Roshn Saudi League (RSL)

Newcastle thrash PSG on Champions League homecoming

Newcastle thrash PSG on Champions League homecoming
AFP
AFP

NEWCASTLE: If you were to draw a path to Champions League football, it is unlikely you would sketch the rags to riches rise of Dan Burn.

Released by the Magpies before his teenage years, the Geordie was kicking around with Blyth Town and New Hartley the last time Newcastle United were in Champions League action in 2003.

Not for one second did he imagine the next time his boyhood heroes would play in Europe’s premier competition, that he would be hailed as the hero.

Hometown club Blyth Spartans handed defender Burn the chance to prove his worth, followed by non-league Darlington. Spells at Yeovil Town, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, and Brighton and Hove Albion then followed before manager Eddie Howe and Newcastle came knocking again in the first transfer window after the PIF takeover.

A low-key, low-maintenance signing, Burn slotted into the center of a back four perfectly, before a shift to an unnatural left position with the arrival of Sven Botman. And while many have written him off, time and time again, Burn continues to be a great survivor on Tyneside.

Finally, after a flawless, goalscoring display against PSG in which he kept both Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele quiet, some respect is finally being put on his name.

On the 4-1 win, in which he netted the second goal, Burn said: “Crazy. It has not sunk in; I am a bit speechless. We wanted to entertain the crowd and get the crowd behind us, but we did well.

“We knew PSG were not going to change the way they play. The times to play high up the pitch and we had the crowd pushing us, we had that for the last goal with the crowd pushing us on for Fabs (Fabian Schar) goal.

“I just try to survive at that apprentice level, and you try to work your way up. I was released by Fulham at 25 years old; to come back and play Champions League football — I am very proud.

“It is like a dream — I am waiting for someone to wake me up, I am waiting for the bubble to pop.

“We have a great group and what the gaffer (Howe) has done with the philosophy we have got.”

Goals are not really a huge part of Burn’s game, although his 2.05m frame makes him a real asset in both boxes. And following on from his debut goal of the campaign in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United, he bagged a second less than a fortnight later, although he had to wait for the video assistant referee gods to shine down on him before celebrating in front of 52,000 jubilant Geordies.

Burn and Newcastle now sit top of Group F, the pool everyone was coining the Champions League’s Group of Death. After a draw against AC Milan in the San Siro, United followed that up with three points against the Parisians, whose side included arguably the best player on the planet, Kylian Mbappe.

On sitting top of the group on four points, Burn said: “I can’t believe it obviously. The home games are the ones we can go and attack and Dortmund is next. I cannot believe I am saying Dortmund is next,” he added.

Topics: Newcastle United

