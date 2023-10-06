You are here

George Russell delighted with second in chaotic end to Qatar GP qualifying

Mercedes' British driver George Russell (front) drives ahead of Alpha Tauri's New Zealander driver Liam Lawson (R) and McLaren's British driver Lando Norris during the qualifying session ahead of the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit on October 6, 2023. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
Updated 24 sec ago
DOHA: A delighted George Russell qualified in second place for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix following a late and confusing deletion of the best laps by rival McLaren drivers.
When the chequered flag waved to end Friday’s qualifying session, defending champion Max Verstappen was fastest for Red Bull ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren with Mercedes’ Russell third and Oscar Piastri fourth in the second McLaren.
The decisions to scub out the fastest laps by the two McLarens were not communicated to the drivers or organizers before the top-three finishers began to gather for their post-session broadcast media interviews — at which point Norris withdrew, knowing he had exceeded track limits on his best lap.
That left Russell to declare he was delighted to finish third on the grid — not knowing that he was promoted to second.
“It was a really tricky day for everybody,” he said.
“The new tarmac was really slippery and all the sand is blowing onto the track. We went out in qualifying and the lap times were just immense compared to the times we were doing this morning.
“That was good fun! And I’m really happy to be P3.”
Looking ahead to Sunday’s race, for which Verstappen claimed pole position, he said: “Lando and the McLarens are really quick at the moment. We know Red Bull and Max are in a league of their own, but our fight is with Ferrari to secure P2 in the constructors’ championship.”
At one point, he turned to look for Norris. “Where is Lando?” he asked. “He seems to have disappeared!“
In a bizarre turn of events, Piastri was then interviewed although he was demoted from third position during the broadcast. He will start sixth while Norris fell to 10th.
Norris later said: “I just had a correction and oversteer and went off. The team have done a good job. I just messed it up. Not a good day for me.”
Piastri said: “I’m not particularly happy with myself. Very, very scruffy on that last lap. Bit more on the table, but I’ll take a top three.”
Hamilton said he felt that Norris deserved to have kept his place after taking issue with the severity of the penalties when drivers exceed the limits.
“I feel Lando should be up here really,” he told reporters.
Hamilton, who was elevated to third long after the chaotic sequence of broadcast interviews, was also one of four drivers to be investigated for allegedly driving too slowly in Q1 along with Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and Piastri.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was also called to see the stewards for baulking Verstappen in Q2 in an incident that resulted in the Dutchman claiming that he almost crashed.
Hamilton discussed his car’s erratic performance.
“It’s confusing because we were nearly out of Q1, which is incredibly frustrating in that moment, but then we get into Q2 and all of a sudden we’re right up there.
“So it’s very, very strange, but it’s really great for the team for us to be up there and George did a great job today.
“So for us to be so close is pretty awesome. I mean, for me, it was a relatively average qualifying session — Q1 and Q3 particularly. I was able to put together the lap, but it came too early, in Q2, so I wish I had that for Q3.”
He said he was not thinking about his personal battle with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez for second place in the title race. He trails the Mexican by 33 points with six events remaining.
Perez struggled again to extract the potential from his car and was eliminated in Q2, taking 13th place on the grid.
“No,” he said. “I’m not thinking about that. I want to win the race and I am trying to do that. It doesn’t matter who I’m fighting against.”

Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom's medal tally to 9 in Asian Games

Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom's medal tally to 9 in Asian Games
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom's medal tally to 9 in Asian Games

Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom's medal tally to 9 in Asian Games
  • Rider Abdullah Al-Sharbatly won gold after completing final round in 39.68 seconds
  • Saudi athletes have so far collected 4 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze medals in Hangzhou 2022
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News

HANGZHOU: A gold medal in show jumping and a bronze in karate on Friday upped Saudi Arabia’s medal tally to nine in the 19th Asian Games, being held in Hangzhou, China.
In the individual show jumping competition, Saudi rider Abdullah Al-Sharbatly won gold after completing the final round in 39.68 seconds.
Saudi athletes have so far collected four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in Hangzhou 2022.
Al-Sharbatly ranked first ahead of his UAE contenders, who came in second and third.
With a spectacular performance in the first and second rounds of individual show jumping, he qualified for the final round without committing an error with times of 77.95 and 75.14 seconds. Al-Sharbatly’s Friday medal was his second gold in this edition of the Games.
Rider Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi ended his Asian participation by exiting the individual show jumping competition in the second round after registering a time of 76.06 seconds.
In karate, Green Falcons team member, Tarek Hamedi, took bronze in the over-84 kg weight category after defeating Nepal’s Shrestha Biplav in the third and fourth-place match with a score of 9-1.
It was Hamedi’s second Asian bronze medal after picking up his first in the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games.
Meanwhile, teammate Saud Al-Bashir missed the chance to win the bronze medal in the under-60 kg class after losing to Jordan’s Abdullah Hammad 2-5.
Weightlifter Njwd Al-Khrmy finished eighth in the 87 kg competition after lifting 67 kg in the snatch and 87 kg in the clean and jerk, with a total of 154 kg.
Lama Al-Madani and Abdullah Al-Ghanam went out of the Jiu-Jitsu competition with Al-Madani losing to her Thai contender 2-5 in the Round of 16 under-57 kg weight category, and Al-Ghanam going down 2-0 to his Uzbek competitor in the same round in the under-77 kg weight class.
The Green Falcons’ basketball team finished sixth in the competition after losing to Iran 60-92 on Friday.

Topics: 19th Asian Games Hanzghou Abdullah Al-Sharbatly Tarek Hamedi karate

World No.3 Jin Young Ko and Team Van Dam lead at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong

World No.3 Jin Young Ko and Team Van Dam lead at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News
World No.3 Jin Young Ko and Team Van Dam lead at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong

World No.3 Jin Young Ko and Team Van Dam lead at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong
  • Ko leads by two over Anne van Dam in the individual championship
  • Team Van Dam leads team championship by three shots heading into final round
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News

HONG KONG: World No. 3 Jin Young Ko took the lead in the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — Hong Kong after an impressive bogey-free first-round score of eight-under-par at the Hong Kong Golf Club.
The South Korean, who was one of the favorites heading into this week, dominated from the start, scoring 30 on the front nine and 35 on the back, establishing a two-shot lead over Anne van Dam of the Netherlands, who shot a six-under-par 67 and sits alone in second place.
“I practiced a lot and worked out a lot (last month), as I really wanted to play in the Aramco Team Series,” Ko said. “I’m really happy to be here in Hong Kong playing in the team event.”
She added: “If I win, it’s going to be my first win on the Ladies European Tour, so it’s going to be an honor. So that motivates me. I have two more rounds to go, so I will get some more birdies.”
Ko hit every fairway and 17 out of 18 greens on the course, where several legends of the game have triumphed in the past, including Hall of Famers Peter Thomson, Tom Watson and Greg Norman, and major champions Rory McIlroy, Bernard Langer and Padraig Harrington.
Ko, who holds the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the Rolex Women World Golf Rankings, is also eyeing up a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame and sees this week as a step closer to that illustrious milestone.
Ko remarked: “I want to get into the Hall of Fame. I have seven more points left. So, I need to get seven wins or two or three majors. So it is my motivation; it is my lifelong goal.”
Also in close contention after the first round in Hong Kong are Spanish star Nuria Itturioz (-5) and Xiyu Lin (-4) from China, along with home favorite Tiffany Chan, who took advantage of her local knowledge, opening her championship with a first-round score of 71 (-2) to remain very much in contention with two rounds to go.
Van Dam led her team of Sophie Witt, Lydia Hall and amateur Andrew Hibbert to the top of the leaderboard in the team championship, courtesy of a combined score of 16-under par.
Speaking after their round, van Dam said, “We had plenty of birdies out there, which was great. The course is definitely scorable, and it’s very fun to play, and we had a super-fun day playing with these girls.”
On their ability to complement each other’s play throughout the day, fellow teammate Lydia Hall commented: “We ham-and-egged it a little bit. I was out of it for a couple of the holes, and the girls took the lead and did what they needed to do. They both played so well, and Anne had it on a string today, which was impressive to watch.”
It is tight at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the team championship. Four teams currently sit in second place at 13-under-par (Team Alonso, Team Itturioz, Team Gainer and Team Ciganda), with two more teams tied sixth at 12-under-par (Team Pettersson and Team Davidson Spilkova).
 

Topics: Jin Young Ko Aramco team Series PIF Hong Kong Golf Club golf Ladies European Tour (LET)

Paul Pogba's 'B' sample also positive: source close to case

Paul Pogba's 'B' sample also positive: source close to case
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Paul Pogba's 'B' sample also positive: source close to case

Paul Pogba's 'B' sample also positive: source close to case
  • The 30-year-old former Manchester United player, a World Cup winner in 2018, faces a ban of up to four years
  • On Friday, Pogba learned that the analysis of his B sample, carried out on Thursday, had produced the same result
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP

ROME: Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample has confirmed the presence of testosterone, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday.
The 30-year-old former Manchester United player, a World Cup winner in 2018, faces a ban of up to four years.
The original test by the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado) showed the presence of testosterone metabolites.
On Friday, Pogba learned that the analysis of his B sample, carried out on Thursday, had produced the same result.
The player’s entourage declined to comment.
Under the World Anti-Doping Code, Pogba is liable to a four-year suspension, which could be halved if he proves that he was not at fault.
The ban could even be limited to a few months if the use of the substance took place “out of competition and is not related to his level of performance.”
Pogba’s representatives said last month that the testosterone came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States.
Testosterone promotes muscle development.
Contacted by AFP, Nado was unable to confirm this information “due to a decision by the Italian privacy authority.”

Topics: Paul Pogba Juventus testosterone

Pakistan kick off Cricket World Cup with decisive 81-run victory over Netherlands

Pakistan kick off Cricket World Cup with decisive 81-run victory over Netherlands
Updated 06 October 2023
Pakistan kick off Cricket World Cup with decisive 81-run victory over Netherlands

Pakistan kick off Cricket World Cup with decisive 81-run victory over Netherlands
  • Pakistan top-order batting crumbled before its pacers regained control and defeated the Dutchmen
  • Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali claimed five wickets between them while defending the 287-run target
Updated 06 October 2023
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan kicked off their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with an 81-run victory against the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Friday after their top-order batting crumbled, forcing the bowlers to defend a 287-run target.

Pakistani batters were widely viewed as being in good form after scoring nearly 350 runs in two warm-up matches at the same venue against New Zealand and Australia. However, they lost three early wickets for 38 runs in the first nine overs, with the Dutch bowlers dismissing Fakhar Zaman (12), Imam-ul-Haq (15), and Babar Azam (5).

The Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede turned out to be the most successful bowler who picked up four wickets in nine overs and conceded 62 runs.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad, India on October 6, 2023. (AP)

Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel rescued the team and stabilized the inning by scoring 68 each at an impressive pace.

Muhammad Nawaz (39) and Shadab Khan (32) were other prominent players who made valuable contributions to the overall score of their team.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. (AFP)

Pakistan were bundled out for 286 with an over to spare after captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to field at the outset of the game.

As the Dutch batters emerged in the ground, Pakistani pacers took control of the situation by slowing down the pace of the innings and regularly taking wickets.

Netherlands' Bas De Leede appeals successfully for a leg before wicket against Pakistan's Hasan Ali during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad, India on October 6, 2023. (AP)

Haris Rauf picked up 3-43 while Hasan Ali bagged 2-37. Pakistan missed Naseem Shah after he was ruled out with a shoulder injury in the Asia Cup tournament just weeks ago.

The green shirts bowled out Dutchmen for 205 in 41 overs, securing their first convincing victory in the tournament.

This was the seventh time Pakistan and the Netherlands clashed in an ODI. The two sides faced off six times in the format, their first meeting in the 1996 iteration of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Pakistan have come out victorious on each occasion.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf is stumped out by Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad, India on October 6, 2023. (AP)

Pakistan toured the Netherlands last year for what was the first bilateral series between the two sides, and recorded a clean-sweep.

“We have been in Hyderabad for a week and our preparations have been really good,” Azam said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on the eve of Pakistan’s tournament opener. “We will try to give our best.

“We have had two practice matches in which we tried different combinations and gave everyone an opportunity to see if they could play in any situation. Overall, our practice went well and we will give our best.”

Netherlands' wicketkeeper Scott Edwards, left, removes bails for stump out Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad, India on October 6, 2023. (AP)

The PCB said Babar’s side had made the most of the training sessions and two warm-up games to acclimatize in the city where they will play the first two of their nine league matches.

After scoring 286 in today’s game, Pakistan are expected to rely on their fierce pace attack against Netherlands.

Topics: Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 #CricketWorldCup2023 #WorldCup2023 Pakistan cricket Babar Azam Shadab Khan WorldCup2023

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets, will meet India for Asian Games cricket gold

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets, will meet India for Asian Games cricket gold
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets, will meet India for Asian Games cricket gold

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets, will meet India for Asian Games cricket gold
  • India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday to set up a gold medal match against Afghanistan
  • Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP

HANGZHOU, China: India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday to set up a gold medal match against Afghanistan as they bid to become Asian Games champions on their first attempt.

India’s young — but still formidable — side made light work of a rattled Bangladesh in the Hangzhou semifinals but could face stiffer resistance in Saturday’s title-decider.

Afghanistan boast a handful of quality players, who came good when it mattered to beat Pakistan by four wickets in the other last-four encounter.

Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka crowned champions.

Afghanistan were runners-up both times, but India did not take part.

“This gives us a lot of confidence because we came together and played as a team,” said India bowling hero Sai Kishore, who snared 3-12.

“If we play to our best potential I think we have a good chance to win the final.”

On an overcast day at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, India won the toss and chose to field on a pitch that has been susceptible to spin.

It proved so again, with Bangladesh stumbling to just 96-9.

While Bangladesh struggled, India made it look easy, steaming to their target in 9.2 overs for the loss of one wicket. Tilak Varma was 55 not out and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad unbeaten on 40.

Their chase got off to a horror start with quarter-final century-maker Yashasvi Jaiswal out for a duck in the first over, caught at fine leg.

But fellow opener Gaikwad seized control, plundering 20 from the third over including two consecutives sixes off paceman Ripon Mondol.

Varma got in on the act in the next over, also crashing straight sixes, this time off Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, as they raced to 50-1.

“They batted really well and we could have bowled better. We just didn’t get enough runs on the board,” said Bangladesh captain Saif Hassan, whose side faces Pakistan for the consolation of bronze.

Bangladesh found runs hard to come by, with India getting the breakthrough in the fifth over when Mahmudul Hasan Joy holed out to mid-on off Kishore for five.

Most of India’s big names are at home for the one-day World Cup, but they do have spinner Washington Sundar, who has played all three formats for his country.

His tricky offbreaks then accounted for skipper Hassan and Zakir Hasan in the space of three balls.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon made 23 but he too succumbed to spin, this time to Varma, as Bangladesh crawled to 36-4.

Kishore returned to bag Afif Hossain and Shahadat Hossain.

In the other match, Afghanistan skittled Pakistan for 115 after sending them in, with Fareed Ahmad snapping up three wickets and spinners Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan two apiece.

Afghanistan smacked two boundaries in the first over of the chase, but lost focus and slumped to 35-3.

Noor Ali Zadran kept his cool to steady the ship with 39 but when he and Afsar Zazai fell within three balls, it was game on at 71-5 in the 13th over.

But they battled to within 23 runs with 18 balls left, and got them all in one wayward over from Aamer Jamal, with skipper Gulbadin Naib doing the damage with a heroic 26.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Asian games 2023 Cricket sport

