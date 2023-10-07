Benzema frustrated as Kessie gives Al-Ahli famous win in Jeddah Derby

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has missed the Jeddah Derby but it returned with a vengeance on Friday as a huge crowd of over 55,000 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium saw Al-Ahli win 1-0 at Al-Ittihad.

“Al-Ahli are back” chanted the delighted away fans and with results like these, few could argue that the visitors, back in the top flight after a one-season spell in the second tier, are not a force to be reckoned with. Now, they are level with Ittihad on 19 points, just three behind leaders Al-Taawoun.

Winning at the home of the champions is one thing but when the atmosphere is as colourful and intense as this then it really was a special night for the thousands of visiting supporters.

It was far from an easy win however as Al-Ittihad had the tiger’s share of possession and chances with Karim Benzema putting the ball in the net twice.

Benzema, returned from injury, came so close to putting Ittihad ahead in the 11th minute but Edouard Mendy just managed to get a leg out to the French striker’s shot and save his team.

The breakthrough came on the half-hour. Firas Al-Buraikan headed the ball back to Kessie just inside the area and the midfielder, signed in the summer from Barcelona and with his head bandaged, volleyed a low shot into the bottom corner past the despairing dive of Marcelo Grohe.

Just before the break, Benzema should have equalised. N’Golo Kante gently lobbed the ball over the defenders from the edge of the area leaving the French striker with just Mendy to beat from close range. Agonisingly for home fans, the ball bounced off the foot of the post. He was getting closer.

It was not a surprise then that the current holder of the Ballon D’Or eventually found the back of the net with 20 minutes remaining in a second half that had been more open than the first. He picked up a loose ball on the right side of the area, held off a challenge and then fired home at the far post. The goal was, however, ruled out for a foul in the build up with Igor Coronado the offender.

The hosts continued to push for the equaliser and it looked like it had come deep in the 101st minute. Once again it was Benzema who put the ball in the net, firing home high from a similar position from the first goal, but once again it was ruled out, this time for offside.

That signalled the start of the celebrations in the away end as Al-Ahli collected a win that they won’t forget in a hurry.