Philippines break Asian Games basketball drought as Japan defy crowd for gold in women’s football

HANGZHOU: The Philippines won their first Asian Games basketball gold since 1962 while Japan defied the Hangzhou crowd to thrash North Korea 4-1 and retain their women’s football crown on Friday.

American-born naturalized player Justin Brownlee was the star for the basketball-mad Philippines, pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to help down Jordan 70-60.

Former Brooklyn Nets starter Rondae Hollis-Jefferson poured in a game-high 24 points but it was not enough to inspire Jordan to a first Asian Games gold in history in basketball.

“Everyone came together and that was a great team effort,” said Ivory Coast-born Angelo Kouame, who added 14 points for the Philippines.

“It means a lot after all these years, and that’s bigger than all of us.”

At Huanglong Sports Center Stadium, holders Japan found it hard going in the first half against a determined North Korea in the women’s football final.

The crowd of more than 35,000 gave the North Korean national anthem a huge cheer and were overwhelmingly in favor of Japan’s opponents.

The teams were deadlocked 1-1 at the break but Japan broke North Korea’s resistance with three quickfire goals in the space of six second-half minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Breakdancing made its Asian Games debut ahead of an even bigger landmark appearance at the Olympics next year.

Making its Asiad debut even more significant, qualification for the Paris Games is up for grabs along with medals in Hangzhou.

In more traditional sport, India thrashed holders Japan 5-1 to reclaim the men’s hockey title they last held in 2014.

They also nabbed a spot for Paris.

“We have made the nation proud,” said India’s South African coach Craig Fulton.

India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets to power into the gold medal match of the men’s cricket and will face Afghanistan in Saturday’s final.

India are enjoying their best Asian Games ever and are set to soar past 100 medals.

Separately, the World Anti-Doping Agency warned the Olympic Council of Asia of “consequences” for allowing the North Korean flag to be repeatedly flown at the Games, saying they were treating it “extremely seriously.”

WADA declared North Korea’s national anti-doping body “non-compliant” in 2021 and imposed sanctions that remain today.

They include not being able to fly its flag at any regional, continental or world sports event, excluding the Olympics and Paralympics.

Despite this North Korea carried the flag at the opening ceremony and it has been routinely hoisted in Hangzhou when their athletes won medals.

In a statement to AFP, WADA said the OCA had breached its obligations as a signatory to its anti-doping code.

“WADA takes this matter extremely seriously and has written to the OCA on several occasions before and after the opening ceremony of the Games, explaining in clear terms the possible consequences that could arise for the OCA if this matter is ignored,” it said.

The OCA declined to comment.

Speaking to AFP in Hangzhou, a senior official for the 2026 Asiad in Japan said the Games can “wipe away” public doubts over holding major sporting events in the country following a wide-ranging corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It came as Japanese media reported that Sapporo is set to abandon its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and may now instead try for 2034 or later.

Yasuhiro Nakamori, acting director-general of the organizing committee for the 2026 Games in Nagoya-Aichi, believes holding a successful Games will dispel any public skepticism.

“We want to wipe away that image by putting on an event that shows the athletes giving their best performance,” he said.