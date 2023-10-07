Philippines break Asian Games basketball drought as Japan defy crowd for gold in women’s football

You are here

Gold medalists, Team Philippines, celebrate during the medal ceremony of the men's basketball in the Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
  • American-born naturalized player Justin Brownlee was the star for the basketball-mad Philippines, pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to help down Jordan 70-60
  • India thrashed holders Japan 5-1 to reclaim the men’s hockey title they last held in 2014
HANGZHOU: The Philippines won their first Asian Games basketball gold since 1962 while Japan defied the Hangzhou crowd to thrash North Korea 4-1 and retain their women’s football crown on Friday.

American-born naturalized player Justin Brownlee was the star for the basketball-mad Philippines, pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to help down Jordan 70-60.

Former Brooklyn Nets starter Rondae Hollis-Jefferson poured in a game-high 24 points but it was not enough to inspire Jordan to a first Asian Games gold in history in basketball.

“Everyone came together and that was a great team effort,” said Ivory Coast-born Angelo Kouame, who added 14 points for the Philippines.

“It means a lot after all these years, and that’s bigger than all of us.”

At Huanglong Sports Center Stadium, holders Japan found it hard going in the first half against a determined North Korea in the women’s football final.

The crowd of more than 35,000 gave the North Korean national anthem a huge cheer and were overwhelmingly in favor of Japan’s opponents.

The teams were deadlocked 1-1 at the break but Japan broke North Korea’s resistance with three quickfire goals in the space of six second-half minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Breakdancing made its Asian Games debut ahead of an even bigger landmark appearance at the Olympics next year.

Making its Asiad debut even more significant, qualification for the Paris Games is up for grabs along with medals in Hangzhou.

In more traditional sport, India thrashed holders Japan 5-1 to reclaim the men’s hockey title they last held in 2014.

They also nabbed a spot for Paris.

“We have made the nation proud,” said India’s South African coach Craig Fulton.

India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets to power into the gold medal match of the men’s cricket and will face Afghanistan in Saturday’s final.

India are enjoying their best Asian Games ever and are set to soar past 100 medals.

Separately, the World Anti-Doping Agency warned the Olympic Council of Asia of “consequences” for allowing the North Korean flag to be repeatedly flown at the Games, saying they were treating it “extremely seriously.”

WADA declared North Korea’s national anti-doping body “non-compliant” in 2021 and imposed sanctions that remain today.

They include not being able to fly its flag at any regional, continental or world sports event, excluding the Olympics and Paralympics.

Despite this North Korea carried the flag at the opening ceremony and it has been routinely hoisted in Hangzhou when their athletes won medals.

In a statement to AFP, WADA said the OCA had breached its obligations as a signatory to its anti-doping code.

“WADA takes this matter extremely seriously and has written to the OCA on several occasions before and after the opening ceremony of the Games, explaining in clear terms the possible consequences that could arise for the OCA if this matter is ignored,” it said.

The OCA declined to comment.

Speaking to AFP in Hangzhou, a senior official for the 2026 Asiad in Japan said the Games can “wipe away” public doubts over holding major sporting events in the country following a wide-ranging corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It came as Japanese media reported that Sapporo is set to abandon its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and may now instead try for 2034 or later.

Yasuhiro Nakamori, acting director-general of the organizing committee for the 2026 Games in Nagoya-Aichi, believes holding a successful Games will dispel any public skepticism.

“We want to wipe away that image by putting on an event that shows the athletes giving their best performance,” he said.

Jalibert’s magic helps sweep France past Italy into quarterfinals

Jalibert’s magic helps sweep France past Italy into quarterfinals
Jalibert’s magic helps sweep France past Italy into quarterfinals

Jalibert’s magic helps sweep France past Italy into quarterfinals
  • France thrash Italy 60-7 to move into last eight
  • Clinical hosts top Pool A ahead of New Zealand
France’s Matthieu Jalibert produced the magic as the hosts punched their ticket for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals by crushing Italy 60-7 on Friday despite the absence of Antoine Dupont.

Flyhalf Jalibert’s lightning quick passing and inspired try lifted Les Bleus top of Pool A with other tries by Damian Penaud 2), Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Peato Mauvaka, Yoram Moefana (2) and Thomas Ramos, who also scored 15 points from the tee.

Fabien Galthie’s team, without Dupont as the mercurial scrumhalf recovers from cheekbone surgery, won all their group games and are likely to face defending champions South Africa in the last eight on Oct. 15, even if Ireland and Scotland are still possible opponents for a place in the semifinals.

New Zealand, who demolished Uruguay 73-0 at the same Groupama stadium on Thursday, finished second in Pool A on 15 points, three behind France.

Italy had a mountain to climb, having lost their last 13 matches against France, who were on a 17-game winning streak on home soil. It proved much too high and, a week after Kieran Crowley’s team suffered a 96-17 humiliation by the All Blacks, they conceded their biggest defeat against their neighbors.

“The first step is done,” France flanker and man of the match Gregory Alldritt said. “We’re going to enjoy the weekend because it was a tough game today. We will do our recovery this weekend and then prepare for the quarter-final.”

Galthie added: “We were always in control, from start to finish, that’s what we wanted. We’re going to enjoy it tonight before turning our attention to the last eight.”

“They were just too physical, too powerful for us,” admitted Crowley and his captain Michele Lamoro agreed. “If you lose the physical battle there’s nothing you can do. It’s as simple as that,” he added.

 

CLUB PARTNERS

France’s halfback pairing of Bordeaux club partners Maxime Lucu and Jalibert showed they were more than a replacement option as they combined perfectly throughout.

The 58,102 crowd clapped along to Italy’s anthem, Fratelli d’Italia, but there was no mercy when the game started, with Penaud dotting down on his team’s first phase of play for his 34th international try.

Ramos converted and added a penalty to put the hosts in the driving seat.

Bielle-Biarrey then ghosted past a couple of defenders to dive over after Jali

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove
Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove
  • Pakistani players have been banned from playing in the Indian Premier League since 2008
  • Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel played a match-winning innings of 68 against Netherlands on Friday
HYDERABAD: Pakistan players may be banned from competing in the Indian Premier League but TV footage of the lucrative tournament played a part in the team’s opening World Cup win.
Of the 15-man Pakistan squad, only all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman had ever visited the country before this World Cup.
Nawaz was part of the team which played at the 2016 World Twenty20 while Salman turned out for the Lahore Lions in the 2014 T20 Champions League.
Current captain and star batsman Babar Azam was initially named in the 2016 T20 squad but withdrew with an injury.
“We have come to India for the first time so we don’t have much of an idea of playing in India,” admitted Saud Shakeel, man of the match as Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.
“But we have seen a little bit of the IPL and some matches in Hyderabad so that helped.”
Shakeel certainly had few problems adapting to his new surroundings with a fine 68 in the 81-run win which helped Pakistan to victory over the Dutch.
Mohammad Rizwan also made 68 in a 120-run stand after Pakistan were reeling at 38-3 in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.
Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-haq fell for 12 and 15 respectively while Azam managed just an 18-ball five.
“The tournament has just started and we are playing in Hyderabad,” said Shakeel.
“Everyone knows that the ball stops early on here on this pitch. There are chances of losing a wicket.”
Pakistan next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, also in Hyderabad, before their eagerly-awaited clash against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on October 14.
 

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to clinch Asian Games cricket bronze in last-ball thriller

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to clinch Asian Games cricket bronze in last-ball thriller
Bangladesh beat Pakistan to clinch Asian Games cricket bronze in last-ball thriller

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to clinch Asian Games cricket bronze in last-ball thriller
  • Bangladesh were handed a revised target of 65 runs from 5 overs in rain-hit match
  • Pakistani pacer Arshad Iqbal returned figures of 3-14 from the two overs he bowled
ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to clinch the bronze medal in the cricket competition of the 19th Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou city in a last-ball thriller on Saturday.

Pakistan, whose ambitions to secure a gold medal were dashed after they were beaten by Afghanistan at the same venue on Friday, locked horns with Bangladesh for the third spot in a match delayed by rain and shortened to 13 overs a side.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan managed only 48-1 after five overs before rain interrupted play. Pakistani batter Mirza Baig scored an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls, his innings featuring four fours and two sixes.

“As no further play was possible during Pakistan’s innings, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 65 to win from five overs,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

“In the run-chase, Bangladesh got off to a flying start and were on course to achieve the target with ease, needing 25 runs from two overs.”

However, Pakistani fast bowler Arshad Iqbal conceded only five runs in the penultimate over and dismissed Afif Hossain (20 runs from 11 balls), leaving Bangladesh requiring 20 runs in the final over.

Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem conceded 16 runs in the first four deliveries but delivered the goods when he dismissed Bangladeshi batter Yasir Ali (38 runs from 16 balls).

With Bangladesh needing only 4 runs from the last ball, Rakibul Hasan struck a boundary to help his side clinch the bronze medal.

For Pakistan, Arshad was the most successful bowler with three for 14 runs from two overs.

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets
Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets
  • World No. 5 Rune never found his rhythm as he fell 6-0, 6-2 to 22-year-old American Brandon Nakashima, ranked 122nd in the world
  • Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic continued his progress through the tournament after opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired from the match due to illness
SHANGHAI: Shanghai Masters third seed Holger Rune crashed out of the tournament in straight sets on Friday, the highest-profile of several top-20 players to be knocked out that day.

World No. 5 Rune never found his rhythm as he fell 6-0, 6-2 to 22-year-old American Brandon Nakashima, ranked 122nd in the world.

Despite the crowd enthusiastically cheering the Dane on, Nakashima made short work of Rune, defeating him in an hour and nine minutes.

“I had to play my best tennis to pull through,” Nakashima said after the match.

“(Rune) is a player who has been at the top of the game for a while so I know against him it’s going to be tough every time.”

World No. 10 Alexander Zverev is also out after being overpowered by 50th-ranked Roman Safiullin.

It was sweet revenge for the Russian, who missed out on a first tour-level title in late September when Zverev came back from a set down to beat him in the Chengdu Open.

This time the visibly frustrated German couldn’t recover in the second set, ultimately conceding 6-3, 6-1.

“I would say (I had) a very good performance today,” said Safiullin after the match, adding he had studied his “many mistakes” in the Chengdu final to avoid them reoccurring.

There was also an upset for Alex de Minaur, who lost 6-3, 7-5 to Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, who is ranked 91st to the Australian’s 11th.

It was Marozsan’s second high-profile knock-out of the year — in May he inflicted a shock defeat on Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open.

Hungary claimed another top-20 scalp later in the afternoon, when 31-year-old Marton Fucsovics beat the world number 15, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fucsovics, ranked 57th, ripped off his shirt and roared in jubilation after a tightly fought match that lasted almost three-and-a-half hours and ended 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-3.

Qualifier Yu Hsiou Hsu meanwhile dismissed the world number 18, Lorenzo Musetti, in straight sets.

Things went more to plan for a dominant Casper Ruud, who cruised through to the next round by easily dispatching Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-0.

And 26-year-old Zhang Zhizhen made history in his hometown, becoming the first Chinese player to progress to the third round of the tournament with a nail-biting win over Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Before a raucous crowd who bellowed encouragement at every opportunity, Zhang determinedly fought back from a first-set loss to eventually prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Earlier, Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic continued his progress through the tournament after opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired from the match due to illness.

Alcaraz, the top seed in Shanghai in the absence of Novak Djokovic, was mobbed by fans as he made his way to training Friday.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who beat Alcaraz in Beijing earlier this week before going on to win the China Open, was also looking relaxed and smiling on the practice courts.

Both Alcaraz and Sinner are in action on Saturday, the latter against the US’s Marcos Giron, ranked 80th in the world.

“He’s a very, very good player, moving very, very fast, so it’s going to be a very difficult match for me, especially as first rounds are never easy,” Sinner said Friday.

“I’m very focused and obviously happy to be here, so hopefully, I can start off in a positive way.”

Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi

Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi
Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi

Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi
RIYADH: Al-Hilal superstar Neymar had other reasons to be cheerful off the pitch this weekend when he announced the birth of his daughter with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

“Our Mavie arrived to complete our lives,” the Brazilian soccer sensation said on social media early on Saturday morning. “Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us.. thank you for choosing us.”

The happy images show the couple smiling and kissing their daughter and includes one of Neymar bathing Mavie.

The meaning of the couple’s new bundle of joy’s name is “my life,” Biancardi said.

The announcement attracted an outpouring of congratulations from celebrities and fans across the world. 

Al-Hilal, which he joined in the summer from French giants PSG, congratulated him on the addition to his family in a Portuguese post on X a few minutes after the announcement.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in April. Biancardi documented her pregnancy journey on her social media account.  

The player has a 12-year-old son, Davi Lucca, with Carolina Dantas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neymar’s reception in the Saudi capital, particularly from the Hilal faithful, has been immense and he has settled in well with his new team. His debut saw The Blues put six past Al-Fayha and this week he opened his account with a goal in Tehran in the Champions League.

Al-Hilal are aiming to extend their three-match winning streak as they travel to Al-Akhdoud on Saturday.

