Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom’s medal tally to 9 in Asian Games

HANGZHOU: A gold medal in show jumping and a bronze in karate on Friday upped Saudi Arabia’s medal tally to nine in the 19th Asian Games, being held in Hangzhou, China.
In the individual show jumping competition, Saudi rider Abdullah Al-Sharbatly won gold after completing the final round in 39.68 seconds.
Saudi athletes have so far collected four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in Hangzhou 2022.
Al-Sharbatly ranked first ahead of his UAE contenders, who came in second and third.
With a spectacular performance in the first and second rounds of individual show jumping, he qualified for the final round without committing an error with times of 77.95 and 75.14 seconds. Al-Sharbatly’s Friday medal was his second gold in this edition of the Games.
Rider Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi ended his Asian participation by exiting the individual show jumping competition in the second round after registering a time of 76.06 seconds.
In karate, Green Falcons team member, Tarek Hamedi, took bronze in the over-84 kg weight category after defeating Nepal’s Shrestha Biplav in the third and fourth-place match with a score of 9-1.
It was Hamedi’s second Asian bronze medal after picking up his first in the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games.
Meanwhile, teammate Saud Al-Bashir missed the chance to win the bronze medal in the under-60 kg class after losing to Jordan’s Abdullah Hammad 2-5.
Weightlifter Njwd Al-Khrmy finished eighth in the 87 kg competition after lifting 67 kg in the snatch and 87 kg in the clean and jerk, with a total of 154 kg.
Lama Al-Madani and Abdullah Al-Ghanam went out of the Jiu-Jitsu competition with Al-Madani losing to her Thai contender 2-5 in the Round of 16 under-57 kg weight category, and Al-Ghanam going down 2-0 to his Uzbek competitor in the same round in the under-77 kg weight class.
The Green Falcons’ basketball team finished sixth in the competition after losing to Iran 60-92 on Friday.
