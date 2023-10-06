Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom’s medal tally to 9 in Asian Games

Arab countries support Saudi World Cup 2034 bid

RIYADH: Arab nations have started throwing their weight behind Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom announced its bid to host the World Cup 2034.

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that it was going to submit its bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Saudi Arabia possesses the capacity, facilities, advanced infrastructure, and achievements in multiple areas to host a distinguished edition of the major global event.

The ministry stressed that Saudi Arabia has exhibited a successful record in hosting prestigious, high-profile events, which will enable the country to deliver an exceptional tournament.

Kuwait's foreign ministry expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts saying it reflected the renaissance achieved by the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In a statement, Bahrain’s foreign affairs said Bahrain had full confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to organize the prestigious tournament, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s ongoing progress and its record of success in hosting high-profile events.

Jordan also on Thursday, announced its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid and expressed its complete confidence in Saudi Arabia’s capabilities to host a major international football event, that would “bring pride to all Arabs”.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its support emanates from the strong ties between the Moroccan King Mohammed VI and King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Morocco said it is fully confident in Saudi Arabia’s ability to organize this major sporting event, given the comprehensive development renaissance it is witnessing and its proven organizational capabilities.

The President of the Iraq Football Association Adnan Derjal extended his country’s full support for Saudi Arabia’s bid, saying “Saudi Arabia Football Federation’s bid to host the World Cup is a big step for all Arabs and we must support it with all our capabilities.”

President of the West Asian Football Federation Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein stressed the federation’s full support to the Kingdom and its bid to host the event is a source of pride and requires supporting roles and assistance.

The prince added that “the West Asian Football Federation believes in Saudi Arabia’s ability to extend a bid with the highest standards, which can be seen through the permanent presence of the Kingdom on the global sports map, given its clear positive contributions at various levels, and its leading role in supporting youth and sports, mainly football.”

Prince Ali stressed that the WAFF will harness all its potential to support the SAFF and stand alongside it during its journey to host the world’s largest and most important football event.

While the GCC Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi extended his wishes of success and prosperity to Saudi Arabia and its leadership.

Mauritania said that the Kingdom’s hosting of this major event will add to its significant achievements in various fields and boost its global presence.