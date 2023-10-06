You are here

  • Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom’s medal tally to 9 in Asian Games

Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom’s medal tally to 9 in Asian Games

Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom’s medal tally to 9 in Asian Games
In the individual show jumping competition, Saudi rider Abdullah Al-Sharbatly won gold after completing the final round in 39.68 seconds. (Supplied)
Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom’s medal tally to 9 in Asian Games
Green Falcons karate team member, Tarek Hamedi, took bronze in the over-84 kg weight category after defeating Nepal’s Shrestha Biplav 9-1. (Supplied)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom’s medal tally to 9 in Asian Games

Saudi show jumper, karate player, up Kingdom’s medal tally to 9 in Asian Games
  • Rider Abdullah Al-Sharbatly won gold after completing final round in 39.68 seconds
  • Saudi athletes have so far collected 4 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze medals in Hangzhou 2022
HANGZHOU: A gold medal in show jumping and a bronze in karate on Friday upped Saudi Arabia’s medal tally to nine in the 19th Asian Games, being held in Hangzhou, China.
In the individual show jumping competition, Saudi rider Abdullah Al-Sharbatly won gold after completing the final round in 39.68 seconds.
Saudi athletes have so far collected four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in Hangzhou 2022.
Al-Sharbatly ranked first ahead of his UAE contenders, who came in second and third.
With a spectacular performance in the first and second rounds of individual show jumping, he qualified for the final round without committing an error with times of 77.95 and 75.14 seconds. Al-Sharbatly’s Friday medal was his second gold in this edition of the Games.
Rider Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi ended his Asian participation by exiting the individual show jumping competition in the second round after registering a time of 76.06 seconds.
In karate, Green Falcons team member, Tarek Hamedi, took bronze in the over-84 kg weight category after defeating Nepal’s Shrestha Biplav in the third and fourth-place match with a score of 9-1.
It was Hamedi’s second Asian bronze medal after picking up his first in the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games.
Meanwhile, teammate Saud Al-Bashir missed the chance to win the bronze medal in the under-60 kg class after losing to Jordan’s Abdullah Hammad 2-5.
Weightlifter Njwd Al-Khrmy finished eighth in the 87 kg competition after lifting 67 kg in the snatch and 87 kg in the clean and jerk, with a total of 154 kg.
Lama Al-Madani and Abdullah Al-Ghanam went out of the Jiu-Jitsu competition with Al-Madani losing to her Thai contender 2-5 in the Round of 16 under-57 kg weight category, and Al-Ghanam going down 2-0 to his Uzbek competitor in the same round in the under-77 kg weight class.
The Green Falcons’ basketball team finished sixth in the competition after losing to Iran 60-92 on Friday.

Jiu-jitsu bronze makes it 7 medals for Saudi Arabia at Asian Games

Jiu-jitsu bronze makes it 7 medals for Saudi Arabia at Asian Games
Jiu-jitsu bronze makes it 7 medals for Saudi Arabia at Asian Games

Jiu-jitsu bronze makes it 7 medals for Saudi Arabia at Asian Games
  • Abdulmalik Almurdhi defeats Jordanian opponent
  • Weightlifter Ali Al-Khazal finishes in first place in Group Two of men’s 109 kg category
HANGZHOU, China: Saudi Arabian Abdulmalik Almurdhi collected the Kingdom’s seventh medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou after defeating his Jordanian opponent at jiu-jitsu on Thursday.
Almurdhi took the bronze in the under-62 kg weight category after beating Jordan’s Khalil Alarnaut, a media statement reported.
Saudi Arabia’s medal count has now gone up to seven: three golds, two silvers, and two bronze medals.
Osama Qandeel was eliminated in the round of 16 in the under-69 kg weight category at jiu-jitsu after losing against his Kazakh contender 9-0.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s weightlifter Ali Al-Khazal finished in first place in Group Two of the men’s 109 kg competition on Thursday. He lifted 155 kg in the snatch and 180 kg in the clean and jerk, recording a total of 335 kg.
Those in Group One of the competition are in action on Friday.
Saudi Sultan Al-Zahrani lost in the quarterfinals 5-2 against Malaysian Sharmendran Raghonathan at karate as he was eliminated from the competition in the under-75 kg category.
He had qualified for the contest by defeating Palestinian Anas Bshara 4-0 in the round of 16.
In the women’s individual kata competition, Saudi Manal Al-Zaid finished in sixth place.
Athlete Mohammed Shaween bowed out of the hunt for marathon glory after picking up a muscle injury.
 

Arab countries support Saudi World Cup 2034 bid

Arab countries support Saudi World Cup 2034 bid
Arab countries support Saudi World Cup 2034 bid

Arab countries support Saudi World Cup 2034 bid
RIYADH: Arab nations have started throwing their weight behind Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom announced its bid to host the World Cup 2034.

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that it was going to submit its bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Saudi Arabia possesses the capacity, facilities, advanced infrastructure, and achievements in multiple areas to host a distinguished edition of the major global event.
The ministry stressed that Saudi Arabia has exhibited a successful record in hosting prestigious, high-profile events, which will enable the country to deliver an exceptional tournament.

Kuwait's foreign ministry expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts saying it reflected the renaissance achieved by the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In a statement, Bahrain’s foreign affairs said Bahrain had full confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to organize the prestigious tournament, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s ongoing progress and its record of success in hosting high-profile events.

Jordan also on Thursday, announced its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid and expressed its complete confidence in Saudi Arabia’s capabilities to host a major international football event, that would “bring pride to all Arabs”.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its support emanates from the strong ties between the Moroccan King Mohammed VI and King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Morocco said it is fully confident in Saudi Arabia’s ability to organize this major sporting event, given the comprehensive development renaissance it is witnessing and its proven organizational capabilities.

The President of the Iraq Football Association Adnan Derjal extended his country’s full support for Saudi Arabia’s bid, saying “Saudi Arabia Football Federation’s bid to host the World Cup is a big step for all Arabs and we must support it with all our capabilities.”

President of the West Asian Football Federation Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein stressed the federation’s full support to the Kingdom and its bid to host the event is a source of pride and requires supporting roles and assistance.
The prince added that “the West Asian Football Federation believes in Saudi Arabia’s ability to extend a bid with the highest standards, which can be seen through the permanent presence of the Kingdom on the global sports map, given its clear positive contributions at various levels, and its leading role in supporting youth and sports, mainly football.”
Prince Ali stressed that the WAFF will harness all its potential to support the SAFF and stand alongside it during its journey to host the world’s largest and most important football event. 

While the GCC Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi extended his wishes of success and prosperity to Saudi Arabia and its leadership.

Mauritania said that the Kingdom’s hosting of this major event will add to its significant achievements in various fields and boost its global presence.

Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold

Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold
Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold

Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold
  • Show jumpers Ramzy Al-Duhami, Abdullah Al-Sharbatly, Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi and Mishari Al-Harbi claim victory with faultless final round
  • Hangzhou 2022 breaks record for number of athletes in Asian Games and Summer Olympic Games, with more than 12,500 competitors
HANGZHOU, China: Saudi Arabia’s show jumping team have been crowned Asian Games winners for a second time after clinching gold at the 19th Asian Games (Hangzhou 2022) on Wednesday.
Saudi show jumpers Ramzy Al-Duhami, Abdullah Al-Sharbatly, Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi and Mishari Al-Harbi won their country’s third gold medal in the Hangzhou games. The show jumping team were also victorious at the Jakarta 2018 games.
The Saudi team secured gold at Hangzhou after completing the first and second rounds without any errors.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, head of the Saudi delegation, and Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee vice president, attended the equestrian events in Hangzhou.
The Saudi show jumpers completed the final round faultlessly in a time of 111.83 secs. The Qataris ranked second ahead of the Emirati team.
The win on Wednesday lifts Saudi Arabia’s medal tally to six, with three gold, two silver and one bronze.
Al-Duhami described the victory as an “indescribable feeling,” and hoped that their success would inspire more medals in the individual competition.

The Green Falcons basketball team defeated Japan 79-74 in the classifications deciding the positions from fifth to eighth on Wednesday. The team will face Iran in the match that decides fifth and sixth places on Friday.

In the javelin, Saudi athlete Ali Al-Abdulghani left the games having ranked seventh with a throw of 73.45 meters. Meanwhile, distance runner Tariq Al-Omari finished eighth in the 5,000-meters race with a time of 14:02:94 minutes.

Hangzhou 2022 has broken the record for the number of participating athletes in Asian Games and Summer Olympic Games, with over 12,500 competitors representing 45 Asian countries in more than 40 sports (61 disciplines, 481 events and 481 gold medals).
Hangzhou 2022 is China’s third Asian Games to be hosted after Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.

The Chinese delegation participating in the current Games is the largest, with a total of 800 athletes. In terms of Arab countries, Saudi Arabia has 193 athletes in 19 sports, Bahrain has 232 athletes in 17 sports, Kuwait has 141 athletes in 25 sports, Qatar has 180 athletes in 27 sports, the UAE has 140 athletes in 20 sports, Oman has 44 athletes in seven sports, Jordan has 89 athletes in 16 sports, and Palestine has 70 athletes in seven sports.
 

Saudi Arabia grab 2nd gold medal at 19th Asian Games

Saudi Arabia grab 2nd gold medal at 19th Asian Games
Saudi Arabia grab 2nd gold medal at 19th Asian Games

Saudi Arabia grab 2nd gold medal at 19th Asian Games
  • 20-year-old athlete Issa Ghazwani wins 800-meter race
  • Kingdom’s team increase medal tally to 2 golds, 2 silvers, 1 bronze
HANGZHOU: Saudi Arabia’s team collected their second gold medal at the 19th Asian Games after 20-year-old athlete Issa Ghazwani won the 800-meter race on Tuesday.
Ghazwani triumphed in a time of 1 minute, 48.05 seconds in Hangzhou, China, beating Indian contender Mohammed Afsal, who came in second in 1:48.43, with Hussein Al-Farsi, of Oman, third.
Tuesday’s gold means the Kingdom’s team have now increased their medal tally to five: two golds, two silvers and a bronze.
Saudi Arabian boxer Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi left the competition after losing to his North Korean opponent in the quarterfinal of the 51 kg category.
The Green Falcons basketball team were eliminated after losing 76-57 against Jordan in the quarterfinals.
The basketball team had qualified for the knockout stages after finishing second behind the Iranian team in Group One, which also included Kazakhstan and the UAE.
Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Hamid was eliminated from the competition after finishing seventh in the 73 kg category.
Al-Hamid lifted 147 kg in the snatch and 180 kg in the clean and jerk, but his total of 327 kg was not enough to secure qualification for the next stage.

Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF

Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF
Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF

Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF
  • The ATS competitions take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8.
  • Chinese star Muni ‘Lily’ said: “I love playing in the Aramco Team Series. I played it once two years ago in Spain”
HONG KONG: Top professional women golfers were welcomed on Tuesday at Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbor ahead of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF at Hong Kong Golf Club later this week.
The ATS competitions take place from Oct. 6 to 8, a media statement said.
Set against the Hong Kong skyline on a traditional red-sail Chinese boat were world No. 3 Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, Chinese star Muni ‘Lily’ He, 2023 Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan and multiple-Ladies European Tour winner Anne van Dam, from the Netherlands, who all immersed themselves in the city’s bustling surroundings ahead of the event.
Muni He said: “I love playing in the Aramco Team Series. I played it once two years ago in Spain, and it was so much fun, so I’m very excited to be back, especially in Hong Kong, a place very close to where I’m from.”
The competition brings together 28 teams, each comprised of three professional golfers and an amateur player, in a team competition that runs alongside an individual stroke play event.
Over the course of three days, players will vie for a total prize fund of $1 million, setting a record as the largest fund ever assembled for a ladies’ professional golf tournament in Hong Kong.
It also promises an unparalleled week of golfing brilliance and entertainment for fans of all ages, the statement said.
Tickets are available for purchase online via the official distributor Ticketflap.
General admission tickets are free for Friday and priced at HK$150 (about $20) for Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, admission is free throughout the weekend for those under 18.
ATS is proud to be an “M” Mark event that helps to enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports events capital.
The “M” Mark is awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee and symbolizes signature events in the territory’s sports calendar.

