Saudi culture minister and Omani counterpart visit Riyadh book fair, attend concert

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and the Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Sayyid Dhi Yazin bin Haitham Al-Said, visited the Riyadh International Book Fair at King Saud University. Oman is participating in this year’s edition of the fair as a guest of honor.

The ministers started their visit at the Omani pavilion, where they went over its content, from books and manuscripts to Omani cultural items.

They also visited the pavilions of other countries, which showcased various publications of cultural and social knowledge-based and literary works, along with manuscripts and rare collectibles.

The ministers also attended the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra concert at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University’s Red Hall, during which unique musical pieces were performed.

The visit comes within the framework of the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Oman and embodied by this year’s edition of the fair, which celebrated Omani culture and provided visitors of various nationalities with an introduction to Omani culture and art.