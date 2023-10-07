Saudi media minister holds talks with Kuwaiti information minister

You are here

The two sides discussed opportunities to develop and support media cadres, and discussed areas of exchanging expertise between the two parties.(SPA)
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari met Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were discussed, and ways to enhance cooperation in the media field were reviewed in light of global media transformations.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to develop and support media cadres, and discussed areas of exchanging expertise between the two parties.

Al-Mutairi, accompanied by Al-Dosari, visited an exhibition on the history of the Saudi state and watched a visual presentation on the history of Saudi-Kuwaiti relations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tour, he stressed the importance of cooperation between media outlets in the two countries to benefit from common experiences. He also stressed the necessity of transferring successful experiences and transforming them into opportunities that could be used to develop joint work.

Al-Mutairi said: “These meetings will contribute greatly to the integration between us, and cover the important aspects of these successful models, so that there will be a tangible positive impact in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, where we share customs, values ​​and similar models.”

He added that any successful experience would contribute to the success of the experience in another country.

Al-Mutairi also visited the 2023 Riyadh International Book Fair at King Saud University, where more than 1,800 publishing houses from 32 countries are showcasing their publications.

The Kuwaiti minister was briefed about the book fair and the activities, cultural programs, seminars and poetic nights organized on its sidelines.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

King Salman arrives in NEOM

King Salman arrives in NEOM
Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM: King Salman arrived in NEOM from Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

More to follow...

Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco

Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco
Updated 07 October 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco

Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco
  • His trip formed part of the Kingdom’s efforts to highlight the latest facilities it provides for pilgrims and other international visitors
Updated 07 October 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, has concluded an official visit to Morocco that formed part of the Kingdom’s efforts to highlight the latest facilities it provides for pilgrims and other international visitors.

He said the visit was in line with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and reflected the desire of the Saudi government to provide all visitors with exceptional, high-quality facilities and services.

The minister’s delegation was present at the signing of an agreement between the Moroccan Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Saudi Airlines for the transportation of pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia from Morocco, which officials said would help improve the level of services.

In addition, the “Tashir” center in Morocco was launched during the minister’s visit. It aims to reduce the time it takes for Moroccans to obtain a visa for visiting Saudi Arabia to just 48 hours, and enable holders of Umrah visas to remain in or move between Saudi cities for up to three months.

The minister was also present at the opening of the Nusak exhibition in Casablanca, which attracted representatives of a large number of organizations involved in providing Hajj and Umrah services, including more than 300 from the private sector.

Topics: Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Saudi Arabia Morocco

Related

Saudi Hajj minister begins official visit to Morocco, Tunisia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj minister begins official visit to Morocco, Tunisia
Saudi Hajj minister arrives in Jordan for official visit 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj minister arrives in Jordan for official visit 

Saudi culture minister and Omani counterpart visit Riyadh book fair, attend concert

Saudi culture minister and Omani counterpart visit Riyadh book fair, attend concert
Updated 07 October 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi culture minister and Omani counterpart visit Riyadh book fair, attend concert

Saudi culture minister and Omani counterpart visit Riyadh book fair, attend concert
Updated 07 October 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and the Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Sayyid Dhi Yazin bin Haitham Al-Said, visited the Riyadh International Book Fair at King Saud University. Oman is participating in this year’s edition of the fair as a guest of honor.

The ministers started their visit at the Omani pavilion, where they went over its content, from books and manuscripts to Omani cultural items.

They also visited the pavilions of other countries, which showcased various publications of cultural and social knowledge-based and literary works, along with manuscripts and rare collectibles.

The ministers also attended the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra concert at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University’s Red Hall, during which unique musical pieces were performed.

The visit comes within the framework of the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Oman and embodied by this year’s edition of the fair, which celebrated Omani culture and provided visitors of various nationalities with an introduction to Omani culture and art.

Topics: Riyadh International Book Fair 2023

Saudi communications minister meets South Korean officials

Saudi communications minister meets South Korean officials
Updated 07 October 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi communications minister meets South Korean officials

Saudi communications minister meets South Korean officials
Updated 07 October 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha on Friday met South Korean Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho, and Minister of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Startups Dr. Lee Young.

During the meeting, which was attended by a delegation from the Digital Economy, Space, and Innovation System, the parties discussed enhancing digital economic growth and expanding strategic partnerships between the Kingdom and South Korea.

They also tackled joint programs in digital innovation, human capacity development and advanced technologies.

The meeting also addressed topics such as e-government, initiatives related to big data utilization, digital twins, and modern technologies to achieve growth and prosperity.

It also touched on supporting entrepreneurs, opening shared markets, and enhancing integration and partnership between the two countries’ digital entrepreneurship and investment opportunity generation systems.

The meetings were attended by Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister of communications and information technology; Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi, governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission; Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority; and Sami Al-Sadhan, Saudi ambassador to South Korea.

Topics: Saudi-SouthKorea ties

Related

Saudi crown prince holds calls with Thai, Korean and Indonesian leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince holds calls with Thai, Korean and Indonesian leaders
Saudi Arabia’s chief of staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and South Korea’s Vice Defense Minister.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-South Korean ministerial committee for defense cooperation holds meeting in Riyadh

Drones perform light show at Saudi falcons exhibition

Drones perform light show at Saudi falcons exhibition
Updated 07 October 2023
SPA
Follow

Drones perform light show at Saudi falcons exhibition

Drones perform light show at Saudi falcons exhibition
  • The event, which was launched on Thursday, is offering visitors free entry to all pavilions until Oct. 14
Updated 07 October 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2023 got underway with a dramatic light show involving 1,000 drones at the Saudi Falcons Club headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

The event, which was launched on Thursday, is offering visitors free entry to all pavilions, including a weapons and ammunition section, until Oct. 14.

Saudi companies will exhibit the latest hunting weapons in a range of calibers, representing more than 75 international brands, at the exhibition.

Visitors will be able to select and buy weapons via the Saudi Falcons Club’s online platform. Prospective buyers will have to pass a medical examination and be issued with permits to carry weapons before the purchase is complete.

The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority is taking part in the exhibition for the third consecutive time. It aims to raise awareness of the types of falcons found in the reserve, in addition to highlighting the role of falcons in maintaining environmental balance and biodiversity.

Visitors will be introduced to the rare treasures of the natural reserve, including the wildlife, terrain and vegetation.

The royal reserve, the biggest in the Middle East, is known for its geographical diversity and evidence of ancient civilizations. It is also home to rare endangered animals, such as oryx, houbara bustards, and goitered gazelles.

The exhibition is open from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Topics: International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2023 Saudi Falcons Club Malham

Related

Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
Riyadh falcon auction concludes with $2.1m in sales
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh falcon auction concludes with $2.1m in sales

