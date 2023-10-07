Saudi media minister holds talks with Kuwaiti information minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari met Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were discussed, and ways to enhance cooperation in the media field were reviewed in light of global media transformations.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to develop and support media cadres, and discussed areas of exchanging expertise between the two parties.

Al-Mutairi, accompanied by Al-Dosari, visited an exhibition on the history of the Saudi state and watched a visual presentation on the history of Saudi-Kuwaiti relations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tour, he stressed the importance of cooperation between media outlets in the two countries to benefit from common experiences. He also stressed the necessity of transferring successful experiences and transforming them into opportunities that could be used to develop joint work.

Al-Mutairi said: “These meetings will contribute greatly to the integration between us, and cover the important aspects of these successful models, so that there will be a tangible positive impact in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, where we share customs, values ​​and similar models.”

He added that any successful experience would contribute to the success of the experience in another country.

Al-Mutairi also visited the 2023 Riyadh International Book Fair at King Saud University, where more than 1,800 publishing houses from 32 countries are showcasing their publications.

The Kuwaiti minister was briefed about the book fair and the activities, cultural programs, seminars and poetic nights organized on its sidelines.