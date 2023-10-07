You are here

Man City success has exceeded all expectations, says Kyle Walker

Man City success has exceeded all expectations, says Kyle Walker
Updated 07 October 2023
ALAM KHAN
Man City success has exceeded all expectations, says Kyle Walker

Man City success has exceeded all expectations, says Kyle Walker
  • Pep Guardiola’s team visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in pursuit of an unprecedented 4th successive Premier League title
  • England right-back has won 13 trophies since he joined the club in 2017
Updated 07 October 2023
ALAM KHAN
As he reflects on lifting five Premier League titles in the past six years, Kyle Walker says just one in his career would have “more than satisfied” his desire to share trophy tales with his family in the years to come.

When he joined Manchester City in 2017, the only medal the England defender had to show as a professional was for Queens Park Rangers’ 2010-11 second-tier Championship success while he was on loan to the side at the start of that season.

In eight years at Tottenham Hotspur, the closest he came was a 2-0 League Cup final loss to Chelsea in 2015, despite being named PFA Young Player of the Year three years earlier.

It was a $61 million move to City that sparked the gold rush and moments to last a lifetime.

Now Walker has 13 major trophies to his name, but is far from finished, having extended his contract to 2026.

“I envisaged winning trophies because that’s why I signed for this club,” said Walker, 33. “But did I envisage winning as many trophies as I have done? Probably not, no.

“To win one Premier League, I would have been more than satisfied with. To win five, as I have done, and a Champions League, and go on and win a treble in one season, my dreams have come true.

“But you know, I can’t rest on that. This is the bar we have set as players, as a club and as an organization, and we need to keep moving in that direction.”

Last season’s historic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League remains fresh in the mind of Walker, whose footballing dreams were spawned while growing up on a Sheffield council estate.

The UEFA Super Cup followed in August, swaying his decision to reject interest from Bayern Munich to remain at City.

Another factor was Walker’s desire to be the best right-back in Premier League history.

Former Manchester United captain and England international Gary Neville has long been recognized as the finest in that position, having won eight titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League twice during 19 years at Old Trafford.

And Walker told Arab News exclusively: “It’s always about winning as much as I can and playing at the highest level possible.

“For me, I do want to be remembered and be in contention with the best-ever Premier League right-backs. If I’m in the question that’s what I’m bothered about.

“I’ve been doing it 10-11 seasons now and if I wasn’t doing it that long then I shouldn’t be considered.

“Gary Neville is the one that stands out most, definitely, for the titles he won with Manchester United and the player he was, not just for club, but for country as well.

“I feel he’s still right up there, definitely, but then you also look at the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James, Kieran Trippier — it’s a real good pedigree of right-backs that we have.”

Walker, swift and steely in both defense and attack, feels that it is not just success with City that will enhance his status.

“Winning more trophies always helps to get that recognition,” he added. “But personally, if I can bring another level to my game then that will also do it — and I feel I have started off this season by doing that. Hopefully that makes people see my qualities.

“Football is about opinion and everyone has their opinion, and it is what it is, but as long as I’m in contention, I’ll be happy with that.”

When he does eventually finish playing, Walker will also feel proud of being part of a City team that can proudly stand alongside English football’s greatest Premier League teams, such as Neville’s Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger’s 2004 Arsenal “Invincibles.”

City, who visit Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, are now pursuing an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title.

“For me to compare against the teams like the United one that went on to win multiple titles would be unfair because it’s in a different era,” said Walker.

“I wasn’t there in that era, but I do know that the teams we are playing now and the individuals they have now, it’s scary.

“I do feel this is one of the best teams that I have seen in the Premier League era, most definitely — and I am just glad to be a part of it.

“To surpass what we did last season, it’s just about continuing to do the same. For us to win another treble would be fantastic but it’s very far-fetched — that comes around every so often.

“But then, can we do it? Of course we can. We have got the players to do it and we have got the manager behind us to do it.

That ambition and view is shared by teammate Manuel Akanji.

For the Swiss international, his first season with City was “nearly perfect” — missing out on the Carabao Cup was his only regret.

And, despite winning six of their first seven league games, Akanji believes City are “still in progress” and can get stronger, having undergone significant summer change.

Notable departures included Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte joining Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, as well as captain Ilkay Gundogan leaving for Barcelona and Cole Palmer for Chelsea.

In came Croatian pair Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic, along with Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku.

City visit an Arsenal side who were their main challengers last season, with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners letting an eight-point lead slip in a tense climax.

But Akanji added: “Our focus is not on Arsenal — our focus is on us, to win every game and to show a good performance. We are a team that believes and feels strong.

“That’s why we are all here, we want to win trophies. We won three last year and I hope we can at least repeat it this year.

“Last season would only have been better had we won the Carabao Cup as well. It was nearly perfect for me.”

Topics: football Man City Kyle Walker

Saudi Arabia’s medal tally upped to 10 in Asian Games

Saudi Arabia’s medal tally upped to 10 in Asian Games
Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s medal tally upped to 10 in Asian Games

Saudi Arabia’s medal tally upped to 10 in Asian Games
  • The youngest athlete to represent the Kingdom’s delegation, Omar Nada, defeated his Kyrgyz contender to win the bronze.
  • 18-year-old Nada has become the youngest winner in the history of Saudi Arabia’s participation in Asian Games.
Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

HANGZHOU, China: Saudi Arabia’s 18-year-old jiu-jtsu fighter Omar Nada on Saturday won a bronze medal in the under-85 kg weight category at the 19th Asian Games in Hanbgzhou.
The youngest athlete to represent the Kingdom’s delegation, Nada defeated his Kyrgyz contender Abdulrahman Hajj to win the bronze and become the youngest winner in the history of Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Asian Games, a media statement said.
His victory increased Saudi Arabia’s medal tally to 10 — four gold, two silver and four bronze — in the event that concludes tomorrow.
In the karate competitions, Fajr Al-Nashri was eliminated following his defeat to Jordan’s Mohammed Al-Jaffar, in the round of 16 in the 84 kg weight category, with a score of 1-5.
During the Kingdom’s participation in the Asian Games, the Green Falcons have collected a total of 71 medals (29 gold, 15 silver, 27 bronze), since the Bangkok games in 1978.
The Kingdom won a single bronze medal in New Delhi 1982, a single silver medal in Seoul 1986, one bronze medal in Beijing 1990, and nine medals in Hiroshima 1994 (one gold, three silver, five bronze).
Saudi athletes also won nine medals in Busan in 2002 (seven gold, one silver, one bronze), 14 medals in Doha in 2006 (eight gold, six bronze), 13 medals in Guangzhou in 2010 (five gold, three silver, five bronze), seven medals in Incheon in 2014 (three gold, three silver, one bronze), six medals in Jakarta in 2018 (one gold, two silver, three bronze), and ten medals in Hangzhou in 2022 (four gold, two silver, four bronze).

Topics: 19th Asian Games Hangzhou jiu-jtsu Omar Nada

Ten-man Spurs top Premier League as Van de Ven sinks Luton

Ten-man Spurs top Premier League as Van de Ven sinks Luton
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
Ten-man Spurs top Premier League as Van de Ven sinks Luton

Ten-man Spurs top Premier League as Van de Ven sinks Luton
  • Bissouma was sent off just before half-time for his needless second booking at Kenilworth Road
  • Ange Postecoglou’s side sit two points clear of second placed Manchester City, who travel to title rivals Arsenal on Sunday
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP

LUTON, UK: Tottenham climbed to the top of the Premier League as they recovered from Yves Bissouma’s dismissal for diving to earn a 1-0 win against lowly Luton on Saturday.
Bissouma was sent off just before half-time for his needless second booking at Kenilworth Road.
But Mickey van de Ven’s first goal for the club soon after the interval clinched unbeaten Tottenham’s sixth win in eight league games.
Ange Postecoglou’s side sit two points clear of second placed Manchester City, who travel to title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.
“We showed a lot of character and resilience. We started really well, should have been three or four up, but then you get the red card and it is a different type of game,” Postecoglou said.
“I thought we held it together really well. In the end we get three points at a difficult place to go.”
The north Londoners’ superb start to Postecoglou’s first season in charge have awoken dreams of an unexpected title challenge.
While that may yet prove beyond Tottenham, the Australian has undoubtedly had a huge impact on a club that was in turmoil when he arrived from Celtic.
A toxic combination of Tottenham’s poor results and dour displays, combined with Harry Kane’s close-season move to Bayern Munich, left many expecting another season of turmoil, but Postecoglou has worked wonders to steady the ship.
He had already earned plaudits for energising Tottenham with his attacking tactics, but this gritty performance will have been equally pleasing.
It is the best unbeaten start any Tottenham manager has ever made and, with fixtures against Fulham and Crystal Palace up next, they could extend their unbeaten start through the rest of October.
“The players want to change the destiny of this football club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch,” Postecoglou said.
“It’s going alright, but we’re in October and still have a lot of work to do.”
In their first meeting with Tottenham since a goalless draw in 1992, struggling Luton found it impossible to get a foothold in a blistering start from the visitors.
Richarlison should have put Tottenham ahead in the opening moments, but he scuffed wastefully over.
The Brazilian squandered another good chance seconds later with a low shot that lacked the power and accuracy to Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski, who saved with his foot.
Son was next to threaten as Tottenham laid siege to Kaminski’s goal, with the South Korean curling wide from inside the area, then forcing a smart stop from the over-worked keeper.
As Tottenham monopolized possession, Dejan Kulusevski’s strike was tipped away by Kaminski.
After benefitting from the VAR mistake that saw Liverpool’s Luis Diaz denied a legitimate goal in last weekend’s win over the Reds, Tottenham were aided by correct use of the system this time.
VAR stepped in to rule out Luton’s goal late in the first half when Luton’s Elijah Adebayo shoved Cristian Romero before heading against the far post for Tom Lockyer to nod home the rebound.
Tottenham were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when Bissouma, already booked for fouling Chiedozie Ogbene, blatantly dived in an attempt to win a free-kick after Marvelous Nakamba’s challenge.
Referee John Brooks wasn’t fooled by Bissouma’s attempted deception and immediately showed a second yellow card to the Mali midfielder.
Adebayo should have made Luton’s numerical advantage pay off straight after half-time, but he shot woefully wide from close-range after being picked out by Ogbene’s cross.
That miss proved the turning point as Tottenham took the lead in the 52nd minute.
James Maddison’s determined run took him to the byline and he pulled the ball back to Van de Ven, who applied the finishing touch with a deft finish from six yards.
Carlton Morris squandered Luton’s best chances to equalize in quick succession, dragging his shot wide from a good position before firing straight at Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Topics: Luton Town Tottenham Hotspur Premier league

After players, Pakistan fans and media face visa delay for World Cup

After players, Pakistan fans and media face visa delay for World Cup
Updated 46 min 42 sec ago
Reuters
After players, Pakistan fans and media face visa delay for World Cup

After players, Pakistan fans and media face visa delay for World Cup
  • International Cricket Council calls it India’s ‘obligation’ to issue visas to media, sports fans
  • Pakistan Cricket Board expresses its disappointment with the situation, says it’s pushing ICC
Updated 46 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The organizers of the 50-overs World Cup in India are working to secure visas for fans and media from Pakistan, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said after complaints from the Pakistan board.
Visas for the Pakistan team were granted barely 48 hours before they left for what is their first tour of India since the T20 World Cup in 2016.
Cricket has been a victim of a soured political relationship between the neighbors and bitter rivals, who play each other only in multi-team events like the World Cup.
The Babar Azam-led team were pleasantly surprised by the warm welcome they received in Hyderabad, but they have lamented a lack of support from the stands as their fans remain stranded in Pakistan.
“This is an obligation of our host and they are working hard on it with our full support,” an ICC spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
“Every effort is being made to get this sorted.”
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Friday that the visa delay had put the PCB “under immense pressure.”
“PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan’s opening game in the ICC World Cup,” it said.
“Their presence not only adds vibrancy to the stadium but also contributes to the global coverage and appreciation of the game.
“We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members’ agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities.”
Pakistan began their campaign on the field with an easy victory over the Netherlands on Friday. They next take on Sri Lanka in a match between two former champions on Tuesday.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan

Individual silver and bronze, team bronze for UAE show jumpers at Asian Games

Individual silver and bronze, team bronze for UAE show jumpers at Asian Games
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Individual silver and bronze, team bronze for UAE show jumpers at Asian Games

Individual silver and bronze, team bronze for UAE show jumpers at Asian Games
  • Al-Shira’aa Grand Prix jumping team riders Omar Al-Marzouqi and Abdulla Al-Marri dominate podium in Hangzhou
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

Following a bronze medal for the UAE show-jumping team, rider Omar Al-Marzouqi has taken silver and Abdulla Al-Marri secured bronze in the individual championship at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

This marks the first time that the UAE has won three equestrian medals at the Asian Games.

The youngest rider on the team, Al-Marzouqi, who was riding Dalida VD Zuuthoeve owned by Al-Shira’aa, rode two double clears to make it through to the jump-off, where he rode an impressive tactical round to finish clear in a time of 42.3s to take silver. This was his second medal at international level, having previously claimed silver at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, aged 15.

Al-Marri, on James VDO Heihoef, also owned by Al-Shira’aa, had a more challenging start to the day with penalties in the first round, but recovered well to ride clear over a challenging course in the second round and take bronze following a clear jump-off in 42.45s, just behind teammate Al-Marzouqi.

“It wasn’t an easy competition, but the mare jumped six amazing rounds and tried so hard for me, which has paid off with two medals. I’d like to congratulate the whole country, especially HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, for his full and continuous support,” said 20-year-old Al-Marzouqi, who went on to say: “Coming home with three medals is a fantastic achievement.”

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, chairwoman of the board of directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and owner of Al-Shira’aa, said: “I am beyond proud of our riders and team; they have shown determination and horsemanship passing anyone’s expectations. Two of the four riders are self-made, with their own financial backing, and have fought extremely hard to get to this point in their careers.

“We were up against strong individuals with federation-bought horses, so to come home with three medals is a great achievement. I would like to thank my father, HH Sheikh Hazza nin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, for his continuous support of the Al Shira’aa-owned horses, and my uncle HH Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, vice president and deputy prime minister of the UAE, for his continuous support and belief in this equestrian discipline for our country. To finish with a silver and bronze medal in the individual after three tough rounds of jumping is a fantastic result.”

With a team bronze and two individual medals in hand, the team will head to the UK to be based under the watchful eye of international showjumper William Funnel to train with their new Olympic rides before heading back to the UAE for the Winter Tour.

The UAE’s show-jumping season gets underway this weekend with the first national show of the season, before welcoming the international riders to the CSI 2* in Al-Ain at the end of November.

The season will see competitions running weekly throughout the Emirates, including training shows and national competitions for the grass-roots riders, up to CSI5* Internationals.

Topics: Asian Games UAE

Asma Alhosani wins UAE’s second jiu-jitsu gold at Asian Games

Asma Alhosani wins UAE’s second jiu-jitsu gold at Asian Games
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Asma Alhosani wins UAE’s second jiu-jitsu gold at Asian Games

Asma Alhosani wins UAE’s second jiu-jitsu gold at Asian Games
  • Emirati athletes boast a total of seven medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

HANGZHOU: UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to secure a gold medal in martial arts at the Asian Games.

On the second day of the jiu-jitsu competition at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the UAE national jiu-jitsu team secured three more medals — one gold and two bronze — at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium.

Friday’s competition showcased the outstanding performance of two Emirati women athletes. Alhosani emerged as the standout athlete, clinching the gold medal — the third gold overall for the UAE in Hangzhou. Meanwhile, Shamsa Alameri and Mahdi Alawlaqi secured bronze medals, marking a successful day for the UAE delegation.

With one day remaining until the conclusion of the jiu-jitsu competition, the national jiu-jitsu team, sponsored by the Mubadala Investment Company, has an impressive total of seven medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze.

In the women’s jiu-jitsu -52kg final, Alhosani prevailed over China’s Jie Miao, winning on points.

“I have been preparing for this moment for four years, and I was confident of achieving this milestone because when an Emirati girl receives the opportunity and support, she achieves her goals, no matter how challenging they may be,” she said. “It was the proudest moment of my life when the UAE flag was raised today in China while the UAE national anthem played.

“We were exhausted, training day and night, participating in camps and tournaments, all in pursuit of this historic moment. When I stood on the podium, all the fatigue faded away because I felt immensely proud to give back to our homeland.”

Marina Ribeiro, coach of the UAE national women’s team, said: “Asma was subjected to tremendous pressure, especially in the final fight with the Chinese champion, who has extensive experience and is over 30 years old, as well as the Chinese audience, who filled the stands with encouragement. Asma did not waver or lose focus and remained at the highest levels of competence until she emerged victorious.”

In the women’s -57kg contest for the bronze medal, Alameri defeated Yasmine Alami of Jordan. Shamsa said that she spared no effort in the fights and that she had hoped to achieve gold to present as a gift to her homeland.

Meanwhile, Faisal Al-Ketbi, Saeed Al-Kubaisi, Shamma Al-Kalbani and Mahra Mahfouz, who are set to participate in Saturday’s competitions, have successfully passed the official weigh-in procedures.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Asian Games

