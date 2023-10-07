You are here

  • Home
  • Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

Susan Hall, center, at Conservative party conference last week. (AFP)
Susan Hall, center, at Conservative party conference last week. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9x8bp

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia
  • Poll reveals two-thirds majority view Susan Hall’s social media activity as racist
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: The Conservative candidate for London’s mayoralty is facing fresh criticism over controversial tweets and alleged Islamophobia, with a new poll finding that two-thirds of those surveyed view her social media activity as racist.

Several days ago, Susan Hall received the support of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in her bid to become mayor of the capital, The Guardian reported.

But a series of retweets and comments on social media have ignited controversy, with claims that the 68-year-old fails to “fairly represent” the diversity of the capital.

Hall had liked a tweet in support of former Conservative minister Enoch Powell, who delivered a speech in the 1960s linking immigration to “rivers of blood.”

The candidate also engaged in “Islamophobic tropes” concerning London mayor Sadiq Khan, The Guardian reported, adding that Hall claimed the mayor’s “divisive attitude” left Jewish residents frightened.

The poll, commissioned by advocacy group Hope Not Hate, found that six in 10 respondents believe Hall should be suspended from the Conservative party and investigated.

A further 64 percent said that they view a mayoral candidate who “likes“ Islamophobic tweets as racist.

Georgie Laming, director of campaigns at Hope Not Hate, said: “It’s clear that Londoners think that Hall is not fit to represent London.

“The Conservative party must suspend Susan Hall immediately and she must be removed as a candidate.”

Hall had also used X to reply to a tweet that described Khan as “our nipple-height mayor of Londonistan.”

The tweet was published by Katie Hopkins, a right-wing media personality, with Hall replying: “Thank you Katie!”

Hall, speaking to the Conservative Friends of Israel on the sidelines of the national party’s conference last week, said: “I live in north London and I know the wealth and joy of the (Jewish) community.”

Sunak said in his keynote speech at the conference that Hall “is doing a great job holding Sadiq Khan to account.”

In response to the findings of the Hope Not Hate poll, a spokesperson for Hall said: “Susan is proud to celebrate London’s diverse communities and as mayor she will fix the bread-and-butter issues that people care about — making our streets safer and putting money back in your pocket.

“Susan regularly engages with people on Twitter without endorsing their views and wholly condemns any racism or Islamophobia on the platform.”

Topics: UK London London Mayor Islamophobia

Related

Upheaval within UK Conservative Party has slowed action on Islamophobia: Expert
World
Upheaval within UK Conservative Party has slowed action on Islamophobia: Expert
Special Qur’an burning in Sweden underscores importance of combating Islamophobia from Europe to Latin America photos
World
Qur’an burning in Sweden underscores importance of combating Islamophobia from Europe to Latin America

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan
  • Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city as the quakes began, lasting just under three hours
  • Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the seismically active Hindu Kush region
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP

HERAT: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Saturday killing 15 and injuring dozens more, officials said, predicting the toll could rise after reports of landslides and victims trapped under collapsed buildings.
The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter was 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the region’s largest city Herat, and was followed by seven aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3.
Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city at around 11:00 am (0630 GMT) as the quakes began, lasting just under three hours.
“We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking,” 45-year-old Herat resident Bashir Ahmad told AFP.
“Wall plasters started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed.”
“I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying,” he said.
Men, women and children stood out in the wide streets, away from tall buildings, in the moments after the first quake and remained wary of returning to homes as aftershocks continued.
“The situation was very horrible, I have never experienced such a thing,” said 21-year-old student Idrees Arsala, the last to safely evacuate his classroom as the quakes began.
In a video statement, National Disaster Management Authority spokesman Mullah Jan Sayeq said “around 40” had been injured in tremors felt across three provinces, in addition to 15 killed.
“These are the preliminary numbers. There is the possibility the numbers could increase,” he said.
Earlier in the day he told AFP there had been landslides in nearby rural and mountainous areas.
Public health director of Herat province Mohammad Taleb Shahid put the fatality figure slightly lower at 14, with 78 injured, but agreed the tally would likely rise.
“We have information that people are buried under rubble,” he told AFP.
Hundreds of fatalities were possible, according to a USGS preliminary report.
“Significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response,” it said.
The USGS had earlier reported the first quake’s magnitude as 6.2. It had a shallow depth of just 14 kilometers, it said.
Herat — 120 kilometers east of the border with Iran — is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan.
It is the capital of Herat province which is home to an estimated population of 1.9 million, according to 2019 World Bank data.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
In June last year, more than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless after a 5.9-magnitude quake — the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century — struck the impoverished province of Paktika.
In March of this year, 13 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan by a magnitude 6.5 quake, which hit near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.
Afghanistan is already in the grip of a grinding humanitarian crisis, following the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Topics: Afghanistan earthquake

Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast

Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast
Updated 07 October 2023
AP
Follow

Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast

Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast
  • Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season
  • Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there
Updated 07 October 2023
AP

GANGTOK, India: Rescuers found more bodies overnight as they dug through slushy debris and ice-cold water in a hunt for survivors after a glacial lake burst through a dam in India’s Himalayan northeast, washing away houses and bridges and forcing thousands to flee.
Officials said the hundreds of rescuers recovered six more bodies early Saturday, bringing the death toll to 47. At least 150 people are still missing.
The flood began shortly after midnight Wednesday, when the waters of a glacial lake overflowed, cracking open the biggest hydroelectric dam in Sikkim state. The icy waters then cascaded through towns in the valley below, where it killed scores of people and carried some bodies kilometers (miles) away downstream, where they were found in the neighboring state of West Bengal and Bangladesh, police said.
Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.
Police said nearly 4,000 tourists were stranded in two locations, Lachung and Lachen in the northern part of the state, where access was severely restricted as the floods had washed away roads. But the bad weather has made rescue efforts more challenging, with authorities unable to deploy helicopters to assist those stuck in vulnerable areas.
Some 3,900 people were currently in 26 relief camps set up by the state, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Saturday. Out of the 23 Indian army soldiers who were earlier reported missing, one had been rescued and eight had died, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, adding that search operations were carrying on.
It wasn’t clear what triggered the deadly flood in the mountainous Sikkim state, the latest to hit northeast India in a year of unusually heavy monsoon rains. Nearly 50 people died in flash floods and landslides in August in nearby Himachal Pradesh state. In July, record rains killed more than 100 people over two weeks in northern India.
Experts pointed to intense rain and a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck nearby Nepal on Tuesday afternoon as possible contributors.
But the disaster also underscores a climate dilemma that pits local environmental activists who say dams in the Himalayas are too dangerous against authorities pursuing a national green energy agenda.
The design and placement of the 6-year-old Teesta 3 dam, the largest in Sikkim state, were controversial from the time it was built. A 2019 report compiled by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority identified Lhonak Lake as “highly vulnerable” to flooding that could breach dams and cause extensive damage to life and property.
Despite risks to dams due to the increasing frequency of extreme weather, the Indian federal government aims to increase India’s hydroelectric dam output by half, to 70,000 megawatts, by 2030.
Prakash Chetri, an employee of the Teesta 3 dam operator, was working at the site when he and others were told that water levels were increasing and they should evacuate. Nearly an hour later, “we saw a lot of water — the whole dam was filled with water,” he said, adding that while he was lucky to escape, 14 others who worked with him were still missing. “I was running to save my life ... in those moments, I thought this was the last day of my life,” Chetri said.
Eleven bridges in the Lachen Valley were washed away by the floodwaters, which also hit pipelines and damaged or destroyed more than 270 houses in four districts, officials said on Friday.
Several towns, including Dikchu and Rangpo in the Teesta basin, were flooded, and schools in four districts were ordered shut until Sunday, the state’s education department said. The floods also hit several army camps, burying vehicles in feet of mud, according to images released by the Indian military.
Himalayan glaciers could lose 80 percent of their volume if global warming isn’t controlled, according to a report from the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development.
Last month, dam breaches caused by Storm Daniel caused devastating damage to the city of Derna in Libya.
In February 2021, flash floods killed nearly 200 people and washed away houses in Uttarakhand state in northern India.

Topics: India Himalaya flash floods

Related

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials
World
At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials
Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state
World
Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan
  • Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city at around 11:00 am as the quakes began, lasting just under three hours
  • Men, women and children stood out in the wide streets, away from tall buildings, in the moments after the first quake
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP

HERAT, Afghanistan: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Saturday killing 15 and injuring dozens more, officials said, predicting the toll could rise after reports of landslides and victims trapped under collapsed buildings.
The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter was 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the region’s largest city Herat, and was followed by seven aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3.
Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city at around 11:00 am (0630 GMT) as the quakes began, lasting just under three hours.
“We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking,” 45-year-old Herat resident Bashir Ahmad told AFP.
“Wall plasters started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed.”
“I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying,” he said.
Men, women and children stood out in the wide streets, away from tall buildings, in the moments after the first quake and remained wary of returning to homes as aftershocks continued.
“The situation was very horrible, I have never experienced such a thing,” said 21-year-old student Idrees Arsala, the last to safely evacuate his classroom as the quakes began.
In a video statement, National Disaster Management Authority spokesman Mullah Jan Sayeq said “around 40” had been injured in tremors felt across three provinces, in addition to 15 killed.
“These are the preliminary numbers. There is the possibility the numbers could increase,” he said.
Earlier in the day he told AFP there had been landslides in nearby rural and mountainous areas.
Public health director of Herat province Mohammad Taleb Shahid put the fatality figure slightly lower at 14, with 78 injured, but agreed the tally would likely rise.
“We have information that people are buried under rubble,” he told AFP.
Hundreds of fatalities were possible, according to a USGS preliminary report.
“Significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response,” it said.
The USGS had earlier reported the first quake’s magnitude as 6.2. It had a shallow depth of just 14 kilometers, it said.
Herat — 120 kilometers east of the border with Iran — is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan.
It is the capital of Herat province which is home to an estimated population of 1.9 million, according to 2019 World Bank data.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
In June last year, more than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless after a 5.9-magnitude quake — the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century — struck the impoverished province of Paktika.
In March of this year, 13 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan by a magnitude 6.5 quake, which hit near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.
Afghanistan is already in the grip of a grinding humanitarian crisis, following the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Topics: Afghanistan Herat earthquake

Related

Developing Two earthquakes strike Nepal, blocking major highway, injuring one
World
Two earthquakes strike Nepal, blocking major highway, injuring one
Morocco begins providing cash to families whose homes were destroyed by earthquake
Middle-East
Morocco begins providing cash to families whose homes were destroyed by earthquake

India tells X, YouTube, Telegram to remove any child sexual abuse material

India tells X, YouTube, Telegram to remove any child sexual abuse material
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

India tells X, YouTube, Telegram to remove any child sexual abuse material

India tells X, YouTube, Telegram to remove any child sexual abuse material
  • Companies could be stripped of protection from legal liability for not complying, says government
  • Telegram says child abuse materials are explicitly forbidden by its terms of service
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters

MUMBAI: India has sent notices to social media platforms X, formerly known as Twitter, YouTube and Telegram asking them to ensure there is no child sexual abuse material on their platforms, the government said on Friday.
The companies could be stripped of their protection from legal liability if they don’t comply, the government said in a statement.
The notices, sent by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), emphasised the importance of prompt and permanent removal of any child sexual abuse material on the platforms.
“If they do not act swiftly, their safe harbor under section 79 of the IT Act would be withdrawn and consequences under the Indian law will follow,” the junior minister for information technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, was quoted as saying in the statement.
Chandrasekhar has been a vocal advocate for removing such content from the Internet in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was determined “to build a safe and trusted Internet under the IT rules,” the government said.
Telegram said child abuse materials were explicitly forbidden by its terms of service.
“Telegram’s moderators actively patrol public parts of the platform and accept user reports in order to remove content that breaches our terms,” Telegram said on Saturday.
Representatives for X and Google, which owns YouTube, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The government, in the notices, also asked companies to take measures, such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms, to prevent the dissemination of child sexual abuse material in future.
Reuters reported in July that India had told online streamers like Netflix and Disney that their content should be independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being shown online.

India flood toll hits 56, army warns on stray munitions

India flood toll hits 56, army warns on stray munitions
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
Follow

India flood toll hits 56, army warns on stray munitions

India flood toll hits 56, army warns on stray munitions
  • Violent torrents struck Sikkim state on Wednesday after a glacial lake burst
  • Seven Indian army soldiers posted in Sikkim are among the dead, says official
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP

KOLKATA: At least 56 people are confirmed dead in floods that hit India’s northeast as of Saturday, with the army warning munitions washed away by the deluge posed a public safety risk.
Violent torrents struck Sikkim state on Wednesday after the sudden bursting of a high-altitude glacial lake.
Climate scientists warn that similar disasters will become an increasing danger across the Himalayas as global temperatures rise and ice melts.
“So far 26 bodies have been found in Sikkim,” state relief commissioner Anilraj Rai told AFP by phone.
Thirty more bodies had been recovered from the Teesta river basin by search and rescue teams downstream in neighboring West Bengal state, Jalpaiguri district police superintendent K. Umesh Ganpat told AFP.
“The river stretches up to 86 kilometers,” he added. “The search operation is continuing.”
Among the dead are seven Indian army soldiers posted in Sikkim, which sits on India’s remote frontiers with Nepal and China and boasts a sizeable military presence.
Sixteen soldiers are among the more than 100 people still missing.
India’s defense ministry said in a statement that the floods had washed away “firearms and explosives” from military camps.
The army has “established lookout teams all along the river” to recover loose ordnance, the ministry added.
Local media reports on Friday said that two people had been killed and four others injured by a mortar shell that exploded while flowing through the flood waters in West Bengal.
Roads, bridges and telephone lines have been destroyed across much of the state, complicating evacuations and efforts to communicate with thousands cut off from the rest of the country.
More than 1,200 houses had been damaged by the floods, according to the latest Sikkim government bulletin.
More than 2,400 people had been rescued while nearly 7,000 others were taking shelter at makeshift relief camps set up at schools, government offices and guesthouses, the bulletin said.
The water surge came after intense rainfall burst the high-altitude Lhonak Lake, which sits at the base of a glacier in peaks surrounding the world’s third-highest mountain, Kangchenjunga.
Water powered downstream, adding to a river already swollen by monsoon rains, damaging a dam and sweeping away houses.
Himalayan glaciers are melting faster than ever due to climate change, exposing communities to unpredictable and costly disasters, according to the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) research group.
“The root cause is climate change and this going to increase in the future,” ICIMOD climate change specialist Arun Bhakta Shrestha told AFP.
“Similar glacial lake outbursts flood events are very likely.”
Earth’s average surface temperature has risen nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times but high-mountain regions around the world have warmed at twice that pace, climate scientists say.

Topics: India floods

Latest updates

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia
Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia
Saudi Arabia’s medal tally upped to 10 in Asian Games
Saudi Arabia’s medal tally upped to 10 in Asian Games
Falconry show lifts off with virtual flights, robotics displays
Falconry show lifts off with virtual flights, robotics displays
Ten-man Spurs top Premier League as Van de Ven sinks Luton
Ten-man Spurs top Premier League as Van de Ven sinks Luton
Kingdom arrests 15,201 illegals in one week
Kingdom arrests 15,201 illegals in one week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.