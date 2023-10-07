Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

LONDON: The Conservative candidate for London’s mayoralty is facing fresh criticism over controversial tweets and alleged Islamophobia, with a new poll finding that two-thirds of those surveyed view her social media activity as racist.

Several days ago, Susan Hall received the support of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in her bid to become mayor of the capital, The Guardian reported.

But a series of retweets and comments on social media have ignited controversy, with claims that the 68-year-old fails to “fairly represent” the diversity of the capital.

Hall had liked a tweet in support of former Conservative minister Enoch Powell, who delivered a speech in the 1960s linking immigration to “rivers of blood.”

The candidate also engaged in “Islamophobic tropes” concerning London mayor Sadiq Khan, The Guardian reported, adding that Hall claimed the mayor’s “divisive attitude” left Jewish residents frightened.

The poll, commissioned by advocacy group Hope Not Hate, found that six in 10 respondents believe Hall should be suspended from the Conservative party and investigated.

A further 64 percent said that they view a mayoral candidate who “likes“ Islamophobic tweets as racist.

Georgie Laming, director of campaigns at Hope Not Hate, said: “It’s clear that Londoners think that Hall is not fit to represent London.

“The Conservative party must suspend Susan Hall immediately and she must be removed as a candidate.”

Hall had also used X to reply to a tweet that described Khan as “our nipple-height mayor of Londonistan.”

The tweet was published by Katie Hopkins, a right-wing media personality, with Hall replying: “Thank you Katie!”

Hall, speaking to the Conservative Friends of Israel on the sidelines of the national party’s conference last week, said: “I live in north London and I know the wealth and joy of the (Jewish) community.”

Sunak said in his keynote speech at the conference that Hall “is doing a great job holding Sadiq Khan to account.”

In response to the findings of the Hope Not Hate poll, a spokesperson for Hall said: “Susan is proud to celebrate London’s diverse communities and as mayor she will fix the bread-and-butter issues that people care about — making our streets safer and putting money back in your pocket.

“Susan regularly engages with people on Twitter without endorsing their views and wholly condemns any racism or Islamophobia on the platform.”