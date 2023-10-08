IMF forecasts growth in Turkiye of 4.0% in 2023, 3.25% in 2024 

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund on Friday said it had concluded a staff visit to Turkiye and was predicting growth in the country of 4.0 percent this year and 3.25 percent in 2024, with inflation due to drop to 46 percent at the end of 2024.
Saudi Arabia pioneers the next era of food security innovation
Updated 08 October 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: As the global population surges, securing a stable supply of food and water has become paramount for a sustainable future.
Saudi Arabia, ever at the forefront of change, places this challenger at the center of its sustainability initiatives.
Driven by government entities and small to medium-sized enterprises, Saudi Arabia’s food security landscape is experiencing notable transformations, with various stakeholders actively contributing.
“Over the past decade, Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in bolstering its food security,” Abdulaziz Al-Saud, CEO and co-founder of Barakah, a Saudi enterprise focused on reshaping the food security scene, told Arab News.
Al-Saud emphasized the Kingdom’s initiatives to diversify and localize food sources, reducing dependence on imports.
“This involves significant investments in agri-tech and the acquisition of overseas farmland,” he noted, adding: “Technological adoption has been equally central to this advancement.”
Al-Saud set out how modern agricultural techniques have been employed to enhance local production, minimize water wastage, and boost efficiency in the agricultural sector.
The significance of these efforts was underscored when the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics reported self-sufficiency in the production of dates, dairy products, and eggs in September.
These figures also revealed that Saudi Arabia produces more than enough of these three food items to meet local demand, meaning it has excess capacity for export.
Al-Saud also spotlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to addressing global food supply challenges, referencing the Ministry of Environment’s recent launch of a $10 billion action plan.
“The Kingdom also managed to reduce water usage for agricultural purposes by over 40 percent, addressing one of our key challenges – water scarcity,” he said.
“In 2022 alone, the agricultural sector witnessed a growth of 7.8 percent compared to the previous year, underscoring the positive impact of our food security strategies,” he added.
Sky Kurtz, CEO and founder of Pure Harvest Smart Farms — a leading UAE-based agri-tech enterprise — shed light on additional Saudi initiatives poised to redefine the future of food security.
“Saudi Arabia has been extremely proactive to advance food security, with both offensive and defensive policy measures,” Kurtz told Arab News.
“For example, the Kingdom imposed and has been raising import tariffs on various food products as a means of protecting domestic producers and improving their competitiveness for the local market,” he added.
He also referenced Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund, which has implemented rigorous initiatives to fuel the sector’s advancement.
“When we look at the development and support of sectors we operate in with Pure Harvest, we’ve seen significant progress from dedicated initiatives, programs and entities to support the industries that are best equipped to address food security and import dependency challenges in the Kingdom,” Kurtz added.
Being a main driver of economic prosperity, technological solutions have also played a significant role in addressing food security challenges.
Al-Saud explained that Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in precision agriculture, harnessing data analytics, drones, and Internet of Things to monitor crop health, manage irrigation, and control pests.
“This has resulted in enhanced yields and significant conservation of resources. The Kingdom’s turn to soil-less farming techniques like hydroponics and aquaponics enables food cultivation in controlled environments, dramatically conserving water and ensuring consistent production regardless of seasonal changes,” Al-Saud added.
Additionally, reducing food waste is pivotal for a sustainable future.
“Barakah is a prime example of this, with its online marketplace connecting food retailers with surplus inventory to consumers in Saudi Arabia, ensuring efficient utilization of food and promoting its sustainable consumption,” Al-Saud stated.
Approximately 20 percent of food waste happens in households, making awareness and educational campaigns vital, according to Barakah’s Al-Saud.
“The progressive synergy between food systems and technology, exemplified by Saudi-based ventures like Red Sea Farms, Mowareq, and Barakah is paving the way for a more sustainable and secure food future for Saudi Arabia,” he stated.
Kurtz further illustrated the significance of small and medium enterprises in tackling the multifaceted food security challenge.
“Governments and large companies simply cannot solve every problem by themselves, and often don’t have the agility and flexibility that SMEs bring,” he said.
“As we’ve directly set out to do with our business, SMEs can identify and solve for very specific ‘pain points’ and create businesses to capitalize upon these opportunities, including in food security,” Kurtz added.
Kurtz further noted that SMEs have the ability to develop solutions that are pivotal in transforming the current food system.
“Often backed by risk-seeking capital willing to take risks and trial new, innovative technologies, business models, etc. SMEs are essential to improving food security and changing the status quo – all contributing to and even driving forward the region’s economic growth and diversification ambitions to tackle the biggest challenges of our time,” Kurtz stated.
Al-Saud emphasized that investing in innovation across various sub sectors is crucial for addressing overarching challenges.
“By investing in innovation in key areas such as water desalination, efficient irrigation technology, protected agriculture, hydroponics, plant breeding and soil restoration, Saudi Arabia will provide commercial solutions that can be readily deployed to build resilient arid land agricultural systems worldwide,” he added.
According to Al-Saud, the Kingdom’s institutions are proactively moving to harness these technological advancements.
The Saudi Green Initiative plans to plant trees in soils produced by Saudi-based composting companies such as Edama. This supports the local supply chain and facilitates the construction of monumental projects like the King Salman Park in Riyadh.
Furthermore, NEOM intends to construct the world’s most sustainable food systems using technologies developed at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.
Al-Saud underscored the remarkable degree of cross-sector collaboration in the Kingdom, suggesting that this integrated approach might be challenging to replicate globally.
“Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia is continuing to invest in technology and fostering international partnerships to strengthen its food security framework further,” he said.
“This holistic approach encapsulates Saudi Arabia’s journey towards enhanced food security and its continued commitment to addressing the challenges that lie ahead,” Al-Saud added.
With the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week set to unfold in Riyadh from Oct. 8-12, global leaders are converging to deliberate on the region’s active measures and achievements in sustainability.
Workshops, panel discussions, and fireside chats will be featured at the summit, covering topics related to climate, food security, and beyond.
Riyadh gears up for MENA Climate Week 2023 – a catalyst for sustainable solutions and global action
Updated 08 October 2023
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: In a world increasingly marred by environmental challenges, there is a dire need to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere that will prevent the outbreak of war between man and nature.
To enable low-carbon, climate-resilient development in the region and promote collaboration between organizations, the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week 2023 is taking place in Riyadh from Oct. 8-12.
The event is hosted by the government of Saudi Arabia and organized by the Ministry of Energy and the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
In 2022, global investment in the energy transition grew by around 70 percent compared with the level before the pandemic, according to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change report released in September.
However, despite accelerated current deployment rates, annual global additions to renewable energy power and their related investments need to grow significantly by 2030 in order to stay on the pathway to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Economist Talat Hafiz told Arab News: “It is worth noting that the World Bank Group has drawn a roadmap for climate action in the MENA region which will run from 2021-2025, aiming to drive climate action and green recovery in the region.”
The WBG’s roadmap outlines four key transformations: food systems, water security, and resilient natural capital; energy transition and low-carbon mobility;, climate-smart cities and resilient coastal economies; and sustainable finance for climate action.
“I believe the difficulty attached to these initiatives is the financing part and requires strong willingness to achieve such goals,” said Hafiz.
Access to affordable finance for renewable energy was mentioned as a key barrier at COP27, and it was highlighted that concessional and grant finance is also needed, notably for developing countries.
Hafiz added: “However, despite such difficulties, Saudi Arabia has proven to be among the countries in the world that is spearheading taking serious actions to deal with adverse effects of climate change.”
Saudi in spotlight
Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 includes supporting promising sectors and fostering their success so that they become new pillars of the economy, as well as working towards localizing renewable energy in the manufacturing sector.
The Kingdom has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, and in order to hit this target it has undertaken $1 billion of climate change initiatives, including working towards a regional carbon capture and storage center, an early storm warning hub, and cloud seeding programs.
Saudi Arabia has set the bar high in its efforts to cut emissions, announcing a carbon-capture target of 44 million tons a year by 2035.
The Royal Commission for AlUla is participating in MENA Climate Week 2023 to highlight its role in protecting the natural environment and promoting sustainability as stipulated in its sustainability charter. Experts in relevant fields will discuss policies and possible solutions to curb climate change and mitigate its effects.
Path to Sustainability
Throughout MENA Climate Week 2023, attendees will witness remarkable success stories and innovations that have the potential to revolutionize the energy and industrial sectors.
The event radiates a commitment to overcome hurdles, whether financial, technological, or capacity-related, with a focus on the utilization of mechanisms and regulatory frameworks for a sustainable future.
One energy source increasingly being seen as key to helping reduce harmful emissions is so-called green hydrogen.The fuel emits water vapor instead of the toxic waste associated with coal and oil.
Saudi Arabia is seeing one of the world’s largest green hydrogen plants being built in NEOM, the $500 billion giga-project.
Peter Terium, CEO of ENOWA – a subsidiary firm of the city tasked with managing energy and water for the city – identified the fuel as a sustainable solution to the need to reduce fossil fuel consumption.
“Green hydrogen has huge potential,” he told Arab News, adding: “Made entirely from renewable energy sources, it can be a key driver for decarbonization, particularly in regions with abundant sunlight and wind.”
Terium went on to point out that ENOWA represents NEOM, which is the principal shareholder, in the green hydrogen plant in an equal joint venture with Air Products and ACWA Power.
The facility will be able to produce 650 tons of green hydrogen per day.
The executive said: “Our innovative solutions will help position the region and Saudi Arabia more specifically as world leaders in pioneering renewable technologies."
S&P Global expects that 70 to 75 percent of the new generating capacity installed between 2023 and 2050 will be renewable power.
According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, renewable power and energy storage investments totaled around $477 billion in 2022 and will average $700 billion annually through 2030.
As MENA Climate Week 2023 unfolds, it stands as a catalyst for transformation, offering illumination on the path toward a cleaner, brighter future and a more sustainable and resilient planet.
Robust HR market in the Kingdom is valued at over SR6 billion
Updated 08 October 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem continues to thrive amid government efforts to support the sectors and growing investors’ interest in different sectors.
Jisr, one of Saudi Arabia’s human resources tech firms, recently concluded its series A financing round of SR112 million ($30 million), aiming to delve deeper into diverse sectors.
Described as the most substantial series A funding in the Middle East’s software-as-a-service domain, the financing was spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Merak Capital.
Established in 2016 by Mohammed Al-Johi, Jisr claims to be Saudi Arabia’s pioneering HR management platform, serving a clientele of over 3,000 across approximately 16 sectors.
In an interview with Arab News, Al-Johi elucidated how this capital infusion seeks to amplify the company’s operational prowess and growth ambitions.
The entrepreneur aims to leverage the funds to bolster Jisr’s existing operations and to venture into synergistic verticals.
Data issued by the Federation of Saudi Chambers reveals a robust HR market in the Kingdom, valued at over SR6 billion.
Global data firm Statista forecasts that the software as a service market in Saudi Arabia will see an annual growth of 5.03 percent from 2023, reaching $519 million by 2028, up from $406 million this year.
“We are redefining the scope of HR software, moving away from just an HR information system software to a suite of products built around employees,” Al-Johi said.
“With this investment, we will speed up delivering our mission of building the HR ecosystem for small and medium enterprises in the region, it will help us serve more customers and improve their productivity when it comes to managing their people,” Al-Johi stated.
“Through Merak’s investment in Jisr, our goal is to advance the modern HR technology system. We aim to achieve this by developing products that enhance every aspect of HR operations, from recruitment and management to payroll processing, all seamlessly integrated with various platforms,” he added.
Abdullah Al-Tamimi, partner and CEO of Merak Capital, shared his vision for a more harmonized market landscape.
“Integrations are expected to continue to play a pivotal role in the ecosystem,” Al-Tamimi said, adding to Al-Johi’s mission of creating a more comprehensive product.
“The more integrated the solution, the more powerful it will be in serving businesses and their needs, whether they are small and medium enterprises or large corporations,” he added.
Mohammed Al-Johi, Founder and CEO of Jisr

Al-Tamimi further elaborated on Jisr’s position in the Saudi market, emphasizing the company’s significant potential.
“Jisr is the leading player in the market currently, and we see it maintaining that leadership role,” Al-Tamimi stated.
“As a pioneer, Jisr will be expected to be up to date in the latest offerings for the market, as well as pushing the innovation wheel forward,” he added.
The company currently provides innovative solutions to enhance HR management for businesses. These solutions encompass attendance tracking, adaptable payroll integrations, business trip coordination, and performance analytics tools.
Commenting on Jisr’s future plans, Al-Tamimi indicated that the company is considering introducing additional fintech solutions.
He said: “We expect further fintech solutions from the company and a bigger role from established financial institutions in enabling SMEs through their HR systems and peripheral tools.”
Al-Johi also revealed his company’s future plans, stating that more products and services are already underway.
“We started in 2016 serving very small businesses and covering only the operation side of human capital. We have expanded since then to serve mid-market and build products to digitize the whole HR cycle. We are launching our Jisr Applicant Tracking System and will launch three more products in the next year,” Al-Johi said.
Abdullah Al-Tamimi, Partner and CEO of Merak Capital

Building on its established customer base, Jisr is poised to further transform the HR landscape, targeting significant growth in 2024.
Since its founding, the company has garnered 350,000 registered employees, with expectations for more registrations in the upcoming year.
“We have been recording more than 150 percent year-on-year growth in the last few years and our platform is used by more than 350,000 employees. Our next target is to have 1 million registered employees,” Al-Johi stated.
The company’s target to almost triple its user base coincides with the significant growth in the Kingdom’s SaaS market.
Global data firm Statista forecasts that the software as a service market in Saudi Arabia will see an annual growth of 5.03 percent from 2023, reaching $519 million by 2028, up from $406 million this year.
Additionally, enterprise software and IT solutions were one of the most funded sectors in Saudi Arabia in 2022, garnering $104 million across 19 deals.
Furthermore, Merak Capital stands as one of Saudi Arabia’s leading investors in SaaS solutions. Al-Tamimi said the company plans to ramp up its activity even further.
“With multiple SaaS companies in our portfolio, we have developed market expertise in how SaaS platforms scale in the region, and more specifically, Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“Merak intends to continue its investment in more and new SaaS verticals, especially business-to-business core solutions that are essential for businesses to operate, with a focus on locally integrated products that can compete with both local incumbents and international new entrants,” he added.
MENA startups secure $36m in funding despite regional squeeze
The UAE dominated September’s charts, mostly due to substantial investments in Fuze and Zero Carbon Ventures
Updated 06 October 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region witnessed a notable contraction in investment funding and deals during the month of September.
According to Wamda’s monthly investment report, a total of $36 million was raised across 36 deals, signifying a 64 percent month-on-month drop and an 82 percent decline from the previous year.
When looking at the year-to-date figures, the total investment comes in at $1.8 billion, inclusive of $687 million sourced from debt financing.
For comparison, the first three quarters of 2022 saw startups in MENA amassing $2.7 billion, with debt financing constituting $455.7 million of that figure.
The dwindling funding landscape affects the entire region, evident from the decreasing deal counts and shrinking cheque sizes.
The UAE dominated September’s charts, mostly due to substantial investments in Fuze and Zero Carbon Ventures, raising $14 million and $5 million, respectively. These significant deals propelled the UAE to the forefront in the region, with its startups collecting $27 million over 14 deals.
Saudi Arabia followed in the list, securing $2.7 million across seven transactions. Meanwhile, Egypt was a close third, with six of its startups accumulating $2.6 million.
Additionally, Saudi Arabia observed a staggering 95 percent month-on-month plunge in deal value, suggesting that the same investor cautiousness affecting the broader region is now palpable in the Kingdom, the report stated.
From a sectorial perspective, fintech retained its allure, registering six deals worth over $16 million. Clean technology and gaming trailed closely behind.
On business models, business-to-business startups reeled in over $25 million in investments, while their business-to-consumer counterparts secured slightly more than $10 million.
However, the number of deals was evenly distributed between the two models.
Furthermore, a gender-based analysis revealed that female-founded startups could only secure $320,000 during the month, primarily in grants.
In contrast, startups with mixed-gender founding teams managed $1.65 million over four deals, and those founded exclusively by men dominated with $34 million across 21 deals.
Egyptian AI startup Intella raises $3.4m from Saudi investors
In a significant development for Saudi Arabia’s technology sector, Egyptian deep tech firm Intella has successfully secured $3.4 million in a pre-series A funding round. This funding round was led by Saudi-based HALA Ventures and Wa’ed Ventures, the venture arm of Aramco.
The capital injection is set to accelerate Intella’s foray into the Saudi market and underpin the development of artificial intelligence models tailored for the Middle East and North Africa audience.
To demonstrate its commitment to the market, Intella is strategically relocating its headquarters to Saudi Arabia, positioning itself in the midst of the Kingdom’s growing tech and AI landscape.
“Saudi Arabia is quickly becoming a hub for technological advances. This move fits perfectly with our plans for expansion,” said Nour Taher, CEO and co-founder.
In its pursuit of technological excellence, Intella’s Voice system achieved a 95.73 percent accuracy rate after extensive testing involving 30,000 hours of Arabic audio. This accuracy rate surpasses industry giants like Google and IBM Watson.
Omar Mansour, Intella’s co-founder and chief technology officer, highlighted the Arabic-focused voice technology, emphasizing its move into advanced audio analytics.
Hailing Intella’s approach, Ali Abussaud of HALA Ventures noted: “We’re excited to back Intella’s vision. They’re making significant strides in connecting global AI progress with the needs of the Arab-speaking community, and it’s exactly the kind of initiative the region needs right now.”
As Intella aims to lead the way in Arabic voice technology, this funding brings it closer to its goal of aligning the MENA region with global tech advancements.
The funding round also received contributions from Sanabil500, INSEAD’s alumni angel network, and several other prominent investors.
Saudi-based RedBox secures $7m series A investment led by Jahez
In an endorsement of its innovative logistics model, Saudi shipping and logistics startup RedBox has successfully concluded a Series A funding round, amassing SR26.25 million ($7 million).
The funding round was spearheaded by Saudi-based food delivery company Jahez, according to venture platform Jawlah.
Launched in 2019 by Thamer Altuwaiyan and Zun Phan, RedBox has expanded its footprint across more than 50 Saudi cities.
The company operates a vast array of smart shipping lockers, which serve as strategic drop-off points for logistics firms, granting end-users the flexibility to retrieve packages at their convenience.
Commenting on the investment, Abdulaziz Al-Houti, chief investment officer at Jahez, said: “The last-mile service has developed in recent years more than ever before in the history of shipping and delivery, and RedBox is leading the transformation in the Kingdom through smart locker devices that enable users to receive their shipments safely at the convenient time and place.”
The investment is set to be used to finance the company’s strategic plans to enhance its infrastructure and expand its network of smart lockers in the aim of covering a larger number of regions across the Kingdom.
Jordan’s Capifly captures $1m pre-seed round, eyes expansion in Saudi Arabia
Jordanian fintech startup Capifly has successfully garnered $1 million in a pre-seed funding round, attracting investment attention from prominent players like Oasis500, BLDR Ventures, Joa Capital, and Ahli Fintech, supplemented by angel investors from Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
Incepted in 2022 by Dunya Bashiti, later joined by Ahmed Jaradat, Capifly offers non-dilutive, Shariah-compliant venture debt tailored for burgeoning startups.
This recent capital influx sets the stage for the firm’s plans, and it has earmarked a considerable $10 million non-dilutive capital facility, aiming to bolster the digital economy.
“Our vision positions Capifly at the forefront of the internet’s gross domestic product growth. Our unique technology isn’t just for our use; we’re gearing up to underwrite debt for other financial institutions, solidifying Capifly’s key role in the digital era,” Bashiti said.
In addition to these strategic moves, the startup has broadened its regional footprint by venturing into the Saudi market, underscoring its commitment to solidify its position and tap into the MENA region’s vast growth potential.
Global Markets – investors hope US job numbers give Fed less reason to hike
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Global markets were calmer on Friday as bonds steadied ahead of US payrolls data that investors hope will show a moderation in jobs growth and give the Federal Reserve little ammunition to raise interest rates again, according to Reuters.
US stock futures were about 0.25 percent firmer ahead of the jobs figures due at 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.
The dollar, slightly firmer, was heading for a 12-week winning streak after hitting its best level in about 11 months earlier in the week.
The euro, meanwhile, was heading for a record 12th week of declines against the dollar.
After talk of oil hitting $100 a barrel, crude was up 0.4 percent at $84.41, though still facing its steepest weekly decline since March, as markets worried that higher for longer rates would crimp global economic growth and hit fuel demand.
News that Russia’s government was lifting a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports also dampened oil prices.
Ten-year US Treasury yields were steady at 4.748 percent after climbing 55 basis points in a five-week-long selloff that has dragged prices to 17-year lows, and capped the appetite for risk-taking worldwide.
Euro zone bond yields edged higher, while the closely-watched gap between German and Italian borrowing costs — an indicator of stress in Italian finances — hit its highest since March.
Global bond funds posted massive weekly outflows.
Although the MSCI All-Country stock index was 0.2 percent higher, it has lost about 8 percent since its July peak, leaving it about 7 percent ahead for the year.
In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose 0.6 percent, up for a second straight session, but still on course for its third consecutive week of losses after hitting a six-month low this week, slashing its gains for the year to 4 percent.
Analysts said US jobs growth is likely to have slowed moderately in September while unemployment probably retreated from a 1-1/2-year high, underscoring the economy’s underlying strength amid rising headwinds as the year winds down.
“Today’s US labor market release will shape the near future, as market responsiveness this week shows the importance of every single piece of data related to employment,” UniCredit bank analysts said.
Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to increase 170,000 in September, with unemployment seen dipping to 3.7 percent from 3.8 percent.
Patrick Spencer, RW Baird vice chair of equities, said the decline in bond prices, accompanied by an increase in the stock market “fear index,” had been historic and due more to worries about high government deficits than expectations of more rate hikes.
“I certainly think it’s overdone. I think you have seen the peak in interest rates. We are talking about the duration, rather than higher rates,” Spencer said.
Yen steadier
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.85 percent. Tokyo’s Nikkei was down 0.3 percent.
Another round of bond selling would probably propel the dollar further along a weekly winning streak that is already its longest ever against the euro. The dollar index is up 12 weeks in a row, equalling a streak that ran from July to October 2014.
The run-up has the euro, at $1.0552, pinned near an 11-month low, and sterling, up 0.12 percent, not far from a seven-month trough.
The dollar index was steady on Friday at 106.38.
“A push through 107 would provide technical evidence of trend continuation,” said Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda.
Surprisingly, only the beleaguered yen has shown much of a fight, since a sudden jump in the Japanese currency during London afternoon on Tuesday stoked speculation authorities had intervened.
Japanese money-market data showed no anomalies of a kind that might have accompanied intervention. But the move was eye-catching enough to keep traders on guard.
The yen was last steady at 149.06 per dollar.
Gold was also steady at $1,821 an ounce after nine days of losses driven by rising global bond yields.