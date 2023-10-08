You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia calls for end to escalation of Israel-Hamas violence

Saudi Arabia calls for end to escalation of Israel-Hamas violence

Update Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j428v

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia calls for end to escalation of Israel-Hamas violence

Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke over the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday called for an end to the escalation of violence following Saturday’s surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian Hamas group.

Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history that killed several hundred Israelis.

Airstrikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 400 people, including 20 children, in keeping with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge of “mighty vengeance.”

Prince Faisal’s comments came during a phone call he received from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

They discussed the danger of the continued military escalation, and the need to find ways to defuse tensions.

They also discussed the need for the international community to come together to mitigate the repercussions of the crisis in a way that contributes to maintaining international peace and security, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Prince Faisal received a call from French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna. They discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the need to stop the escalation.

He stressed the Kingdom’s rejection of the targeting of civilians, and the need for the Israelis and Palestinians to respect international humanitarian law.

He also received a phone call from his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot to discuss the situation. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestine Hamas Israel

Related

Update Saudi FM rejects targeting of civilians in Gaza violence
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM rejects targeting of civilians in Gaza violence
Update Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas launches unprecedented attack from Gaza video
Middle-East
Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas launches unprecedented attack from Gaza

Saudi officials hold talks with Croatian, Swedish foreign ministers in Riyadh

Saudi officials hold talks with Croatian, Swedish foreign ministers in Riyadh
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi officials hold talks with Croatian, Swedish foreign ministers in Riyadh

Saudi officials hold talks with Croatian, Swedish foreign ministers in Riyadh
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic-Radman in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the reception, the two reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in all fields and discussed developments in the regional and international arenas.

Prince Faisal also received his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom to discuss aspects of cooperation between the two kingdoms and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also touched on the importance of intensifying bilateral and multilateral work, and enhancing economic cooperation opportunities in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in a way that serves common interests and contributes to achieving sustainable development goals. 

Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also met with Billstrom to discuss ties and prospects for joint cooperation. 

Related

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls for end to escalation of violence in Gaza

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges
Updated 19 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges
  • Countries will implement agreements already reached with UNESCO under MoU
Updated 19 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase cooperation and cultural exchanges, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The document was signed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah and Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Sayyid Dhi Yazin bin Haitham Al-Said.

Under the agreement, the two countries will work together in the fields of heritage, architecture and design, visual and performing arts, literature, books and publishing, language and translation, fashion, Islamic decoration, traditional culinary arts and cinema.

They also agreed to participate in each other’s festivals and cultural events, develop art residency programs for representatives of government and private institutions and launch projects related to the preservation of heritage.

The document also covers the exchange of expertise regarding regulations, organizations and policies governing the cultural sector and implementing agreements already reached with UNESCO.
 

Topics: saudi-Omani ties

Related

Saudi culture minister and Omani counterpart visit Riyadh book fair, attend concert photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culture minister and Omani counterpart visit Riyadh book fair, attend concert
Omani literature, culture in the spotlight at Riyadh International Book Fair
Saudi Arabia
Omani literature, culture in the spotlight at Riyadh International Book Fair

Sustainability at heart of Saudi Green Building Forum

The 13th Saudi Green Building Forum opens in Riyadh on Monday at the King Abdullah Financial Center. (@saaf)
The 13th Saudi Green Building Forum opens in Riyadh on Monday at the King Abdullah Financial Center. (@saaf)
Updated 08 October 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

Sustainability at heart of Saudi Green Building Forum

The 13th Saudi Green Building Forum opens in Riyadh on Monday at the King Abdullah Financial Center. (@saaf)
  • Two-day construction industry event opens on Monday in Riyadh
Updated 08 October 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The 13th Saudi Green Building Forum opens in Riyadh on Monday at the King Abdullah Financial Center.

The two-day event, whose theme is “Localization of Sustainable Development Goals,” seeks to promote a sustainable future for the construction industry by eliminating carbon emissions and promoting the use of eco-friendly materials.

It will cover such areas as energy, water, green cities, partnerships and technology.

Aligned with the UN’s sustainable development goals and Saudi Vision 2030, the forum underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability and a diversified non-oil economy.

It is also integrated with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, which have the shared goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Faisal Al-Fadhl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, said the comprehensive strategy was tailored to the country’s unique geographical landscape and Arab heritage.

Abdulaziz Al-Turki, chairman of Rawabi Holding Group and Magnom Properties, which are taking part in the event, said: “Our involvement in the forum aligns with our commitment to drive sustainability in the real estate sector and demonstrates our leadership in providing long-term solutions for the Saudi real estate market.”

Topics: Saudi Green Building Forum sustainability

Related

Special Tree-mendous: Green Riyadh Project arrives in Al-Nakheel
Saudi Arabia
Tree-mendous: Green Riyadh Project arrives in Al-Nakheel
Riyadh Air to use AI for green flight routes in fight against climate change
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air to use AI for green flight routes in fight against climate change

KSrelief distributes 3,600 school bags in Somalia

KSrelief has distributed 3,600 school bags in the Somali districts of Waberi, Hamar Weyne, Hamar Jajab and Shangani. (SPA)
KSrelief has distributed 3,600 school bags in the Somali districts of Waberi, Hamar Weyne, Hamar Jajab and Shangani. (SPA)
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief distributes 3,600 school bags in Somalia

KSrelief has distributed 3,600 school bags in the Somali districts of Waberi, Hamar Weyne, Hamar Jajab and Shangani. (SPA)
  • The distribution has come as part of a project aimed at securing and distributing stationery for students in Somalia
  • This initiative is part of the humanitarian assistance provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has distributed 3,600 school bags in the Somali districts of Waberi, Hamar Weyne, Hamar Jajab and Shangani, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The distribution has come as part of a project aimed at securing and distributing stationery for students in Somalia.

This initiative is part of the humanitarian assistance provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. The goal is to support the educational sector in countries in need, enhance the educational environment, and provide essential study supplies for male and female students.

Meanwhile, a team from KSrelief recently visited Amman, Jordan, to assess the progress of a project aimed at improving the lives of refugees and the host community.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the International Medical Corps and focuses on providing vital mental health and child protection services to the most vulnerable individuals.
Specifically, the project aims to deliver high-quality support in areas such as mental health, social services, and child protection to approximately 2,800 individuals residing in the host community and refugee families in Jordan.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to assisting Syrian refugees and vulnerable populations in Jordan, while also contributing to the development of a comprehensive healthcare system.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Somalia

Related

KSrelief launches eye treatment program for 30,000 Bangladeshi schoolchildren
World
KSrelief launches eye treatment program for 30,000 Bangladeshi schoolchildren
KSrelief, UNICEF sign agreement
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief, UNICEF sign agreement

Saudi crown prince: Royal reserve development addresses environmental challenges

Saudi crown prince: Royal reserve development addresses environmental challenges
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince: Royal reserve development addresses environmental challenges

Saudi crown prince: Royal reserve development addresses environmental challenges
  • Mohammed bin Salman issued a royal order to establish the Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday that the Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve was among a number of royal reserves that the Kingdom has developed to provide solutions to global environmental challenges. 

Mohammed bin Salman issued a royal order to establish the Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve, spanning three key administrative regions in Saudi Arabia, including Asir, Makkah Al-Mukarramah, and Jazan. This reserve also extends into the Kingdom's territorial waters in the Red Sea, making it the eighth royal reserve in Saudi Arabia.

The primary purpose of this reserve is to preserve environmental and biological diversity. It aims to support sustainable ecosystems, enhance plant productivity, and safeguard endangered species. Covering a substantial area of 30,152.7 square kilometers, the reserve includes a diverse range of landscapes, from the sea and coast to peaks, plains, deserts, and valleys. It also houses a wealth of animal, fish, and plant species, contributing to its environmental significance.

The crown prince stated that the biological diversity of the reserve will contribute to supporting all forms of life within it.

“We are determined to develop our natural resources, improve the quality of life within Saudi territory, develop infrastructure, enhance the sustainability of non-oil economic resources, and provide more job and investment opportunities in the Kingdom,” the crown prince said. 

In addition to its environmental value, the reserve boasts cultural importance, with its unique blend of arts, architecture, and popular folklore reflecting the distinct identities of the regions it covers. The Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve is now the third-largest in Saudi Arabia and stands out for its topographical and geographical diversity, making it an exceptional natural asset.

Related

Heritage Rangers’ visitor-guide team helping preserve AlUla’s rich past, historic sites photos
Saudi Arabia
Heritage Rangers’ visitor-guide team helping preserve AlUla’s rich past, historic sites
Sedimentary rocks make up Al-urma mountain range. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Al-Urma mountain range: A lofty landmark at the King Khalid Royal Reserve

Latest updates

German police break up pro-Hamas celebrations
German police break up pro-Hamas celebrations
Role of technology highlighted to ensure inclusive energy transition
Role of technology highlighted to ensure inclusive energy transition
Saudi officials hold talks with Croatian, Swedish foreign ministers in Riyadh
Saudi officials hold talks with Croatian, Swedish foreign ministers in Riyadh
Jordan’s King Abdullah calls regional, EU leaders to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict
Jordan’s King Abdullah calls regional, EU leaders to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict
Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges
Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.