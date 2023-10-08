Saudi Arabia calls for end to escalation of Israel-Hamas violence

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday called for an end to the escalation of violence following Saturday’s surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian Hamas group.

Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history that killed several hundred Israelis.

Airstrikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 400 people, including 20 children, in keeping with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge of “mighty vengeance.”

Prince Faisal’s comments came during a phone call he received from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

They discussed the danger of the continued military escalation, and the need to find ways to defuse tensions.

They also discussed the need for the international community to come together to mitigate the repercussions of the crisis in a way that contributes to maintaining international peace and security, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Prince Faisal received a call from French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna. They discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the need to stop the escalation.

He stressed the Kingdom’s rejection of the targeting of civilians, and the need for the Israelis and Palestinians to respect international humanitarian law.

He also received a phone call from his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot to discuss the situation.