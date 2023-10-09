You are here

US says nine Americans killed in Israel, others still missing

US says nine Americans killed in Israel, others still missing
At least nine Americans could be among over 1,000 casualties from the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. Above, Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives following an Israeli air strike on the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 9, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters
US says nine Americans killed in Israel, others still missing

US says nine Americans killed in Israel, others still missing
  • US Senate majority leader warns death toll will climb as violence enters third day
  • Chuck Schumer condemns Hamas attacks as ‘outrage’
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday said nine Americans were killed in Israel and other US citizens were missing, following Saturday’s unprecedented Hamas attack that killed 700 Israelis.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“We can confirm that there are unaccounted-for US citizens, and we are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts,” he added.

A National Security spokesperson also confirmed the death of nine American citizens.

The Americans killed in the conflict that began over the weekend have yet to be identified by officials in the United States.

Fighters from Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more as they attacked Israeli towns on Saturday, the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria’s attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago. Israel responded by pounding Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

Topics: Israel US

Israel kills 'a number of armed suspects' who infiltrated from Lebanon: army

Israel kills ‘a number of armed suspects’ who infiltrated from Lebanon: army
AFP
Israel kills ‘a number of armed suspects’ who infiltrated from Lebanon: army

Israel kills ‘a number of armed suspects’ who infiltrated from Lebanon: army
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers “killed a number of armed suspects” who crossed the border from Lebanon, the country’s military said Monday as further south it fought a devastating war with Gaza militants.
“Additionally, IDF (Israeli army) helicopters are currently striking in the area,” an army statement said.

Topics: Gaza Israel Palestinians Lebanon Hezbollah

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency talks on Israel

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency talks on Israel
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters
AP
Follow

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency talks on Israel

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency talks on Israel
  • Egypt says it has also been in close contact with Israel and Hamas to try to prevent further escalation in fighting
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters AP

EU foreign ministers will on Tuesday hold urgent talks on the situation in Israel and Gaza, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
"I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and in the region," Borrell wrote in a social media post Monday.
Borrell and a number of EU foreign ministers are currently in Oman for long-planned talks with Gulf states from the Gulf Cooperation Council.
A spokesman in Brussels said the EU talks would be held in a hybrid video and in-person format to allow those foreign ministers not in Muscat to participate.

Meanwhile, Egypt has been in close contact with Israel and Hamas to try to prevent further escalation in fighting between them and ensure the protection of Israelis taken hostage by Palestinian militants, two Egyptian security sources said on Monday.
Egypt had urged Israel to exercise restraint and Hamas to hold its captives in good condition to keep open the possibility of de-escalation soon, although successive Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip made mediation difficult, said the sources, speaking on customary condition of anonymity.

More than 700 Israelis have been killed and at least 100 kidnapped in the assault that has left the country reeling and sparked fears of a broader escalation in the region.
The reprisal bombing campaign by Israel in Gaza has killed 493 people, according to Palestinian officials.

 

Topics: Israel-Palestine Conflict Hamas-Israeli War 2023

Iran denies it had role in Hamas attack on Israel

Iran denies it had role in Hamas attack on Israel
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Iran denies it had role in Hamas attack on Israel

Iran denies it had role in Hamas attack on Israel
  • Foreign ministry spokesman: Islamic republic does not intervene ‘in the decision-making of other countries, including Palestine’
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday rejected as unfounded allegations it had a role in the massive assault on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
“The accusations linked to an Iranian role... are based on political reasons,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters.
The Islamic republic, he said, does not intervene “in the decision-making of other countries, including Palestine.”
Palestinian militants from the Iran-backed Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip, penetrated Israel at dawn on Saturday under the cover of a massive rocket barrage.
More than 1,100 people have been killed in the conflict so far, with Israel reporting over 700 dead and the Palestinians putting their toll at 430.
Iran, which does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, was one of the first countries to hail the Hamas assault.
The Palestinians had “the necessary capacity and will to defend their nation and recover their rights” without any help from Tehran, Kanani said.
“Talking about an Iranian role aims at turning public opinion (away from the facts) and at justifying the potential future actions” of Israel, the spokesman added.
Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations also denied allegations the Islamic republic had any role in the Hamas attack, in a statement issued overnight.
It came after the Wall Street Journal reported that “Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s Saturday surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday,” citing senior members of Hamas and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.
On Sunday President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran supported the Palestinians’ right to self-defense and warned Israel must be held accountable for endangering the region.
Raisi — who has spoken with the leaders of Hamas and the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad group since the Hamas attack — also urged Muslim governments to “support the Palestinian nation.”
A US official said Sunday it was too soon to say if Iran was “directly” involved in the Hamas attack, adding however that there was little doubt that Hamas was “financed, equipped and armed” by countries including Iran.

Topics: Iran Palestine Hamas Israel

Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting as Israel battles Hamas

Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting as Israel battles Hamas
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting as Israel battles Hamas

Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting as Israel battles Hamas
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces raged following a weekend assault on Israel, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

“Tehran has called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss regional developments,” spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

Iran said it was not involved in the attacks in which 700 Israelis were killed and dozens more abducted by the militant group Hamas. More than 400 Palestinians have also been killed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was no evidence Iran was behind the latest attacks on Israel but he said there are long standing ties between Tehran and Hamas.

“Anyone who threatens the Islamic Republic of Iran should know that any foolish action will be met with a devastating response,” Kanaani said.

Iran’s backing for Palestinian groups is part of a broader network of militias and armed groups it supports across the Middle East, giving Tehran a powerful presence in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, as well as Gaza.

The Hamas assault, the biggest incursion into Israel in decades, coincides with US-backed moves to push Saudi Arabia toward normalizing ties with Israel in return for a defense deal between Washington and Riyadh. Such a move would slam the brakes on Saudi Arabia’s recent rapprochement with Tehran.

Topics: OIC Iran Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

Turkish strike on Kurds in Syria kills 20: Monitor

Turkish strike on Kurds in Syria kills 20: Monitor
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Turkish strike on Kurds in Syria kills 20: Monitor

Turkish strike on Kurds in Syria kills 20: Monitor
  • Amid the chaos of Syria’s long-running civil conflict, Syria’s Kurds have carved out a semi-autonomous area in the country’s northeast
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP

QAMISHLI, Syria:  A Turkish air strike on Monday killed 20 Kurdish security personnel and wounded dozens at a training center for police in Kurdish-held northeast Syria, a war monitor said.

Turkiye has been bombing sites in the area since Thursday, hitting civilian and military targets and infrastructure and causing casualties, according to Kurdish authorities.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor, said that 20 people had been killed and around 50 wounded after a Turkish war plane targeted a training center belonging to Kurdish internal security forces, known as the Asayish, on the outskirts of Al-Malikiyah.

The Kurdish force acknowledged the strike, saying that “a number of our forces were killed and others wounded.”

AFP correspondents said that authorities in the area have called for blood donations, while witnesses said that hospitals were full of casualties.

Amid the chaos of Syria’s long-running civil conflict, Syria’s Kurds have carved out a semi-autonomous area in the country’s northeast.

Turkiye’s defense ministry said on Friday that it had launched the new wave of air strikes in retaliation for an attack in Ankara earlier this month that wounded two security personnel.

A branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) — listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies — claimed responsibility for the first bombing to hit the Turkish capital since 2016.

Turkiye launched strikes on PKK positions in northern Iraq hours after the October 1 attack, with foreign minister Hakan Fidan saying days later that the assailants “came from Syria and were trained there.”

The US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces spearheaded the battle to dislodge Daesh group fighters from their last scraps of territory in Syria in 2019.

Turkiye views the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) that dominate the SDF as an offshoot of the PKK.

The SDF, the Kurds’ de facto army in the northeast, denied that those behind the Ankara attack had passed through the area.

Turkish bombings had mostly subsided over the weekend after strikes hit energy infrastructure, including power stations and oil facilities on Thursday and Friday, killing at least 15 security personnel and civilians, according to the Kurdish authorities.

Since 2016, Turkiye has carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas of northern Syria, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened a new incursion.

Turkiye supported early rebel efforts to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad, and maintains a military presence in northern stretches of the war-torn country which angers Damascus.

In November last year, Turkiye launched air strikes on Kurdish-held areas of Syria and Iraq in response to a bombing in Istanbul that killed six people.

The conflict in Syria has killed more than half a million people since it began in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests, spiraling into a devastating war involving foreign armies, militia and militants.

Topics: Turkiye Syria

