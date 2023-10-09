You are here

  Israel running YouTube ad to build war support

Israel running YouTube ad to build war support

Users argued the clip violates the platform’s policies on hate speech and violence. (AFP/File)
Users argued the clip violates the platform’s policies on hate speech and violence. (AFP/File)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Israel running YouTube ad to build war support

Israel running YouTube ad to build war support
  Clip denouncing Hamas' 'barbaric terrorists' sparks debate over propaganda
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Israel is running a YouTube advertisement to build international support for its war with Hamas, Al Arabiya reported on Monday.

The ad, titled “Hamas Declared War Against Israel,” was published by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs using a simple voiceover with text in English, asking for support from the audience.

It warned that Tel Aviv will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens against “barbaric terrorists.”

The ad has sparked a debate on social media, with some users calling it “propaganda” and others defending Israel’s right to self-defense.

“Israel launched a bizarre propaganda campaign to rally public support for its war against Palestine following yesterday’s bloody offensive,” said one account.

 

Some have also criticized YouTube for approving the ad, arguing that the clip violates the platform’s policies on hate speech and violence.

One user said that the ad was “funded by the state of Israel and clearly intended to justify a major escalation of the war to a Western audience.”

Another asked: “How is it not getting banned?”

 

On Saturday, conflict erupted between Israel and Hamas after the Palestinian group launched a major strike from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by declaring his country at war with Hamas and calling up 300,000 army reservists in preparation for a blockade of Gaza.

Since the violence erupted, more than 1,000 people have died, including foreign nationals, with hundreds held hostage and many thousands reported to have been displaced.

Topics: Israel Palestine Hamas war Youtube

UNESCO to showcase stolen artifacts in virtual museum

UNESCO to showcase stolen artifacts in virtual museum
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
UNESCO to showcase stolen artifacts in virtual museum

UNESCO to showcase stolen artifacts in virtual museum
  • Supported by Saudi Arabia, initiative to raise awareness of illegal trafficking of cultural property
  • Scheme’s ultimate aim should be its own disappearance, says assistant director
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UNESCO has announced a new virtual museum that will showcase stolen cultural artifacts from around the world.

The initiative, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, aims to raise awareness of illegal trafficking of cultural property and help recover stolen objects.

“Behind every stolen work or fragment lies a piece of history, identity, and humanity that has been wrenched from its custodians, rendered inaccessible to research, and now risks falling into oblivion,” said UNESCO’s Director General Audrey Azoulay at a meeting of national representatives in Paris.

“Our objective with this is to place these works back in the spotlight, and to restore the right of societies to access their heritage, experience it, and recognize themselves in it.”

The virtual exhibition, which is being developed in collaboration with Interpol and other technical partners and local communities, will use Interpol’s database of more than 52,000 stolen artifacts from around the world.

Those visiting will be able to navigate a series of virtual spaces containing detailed 3D images of the items, each accompanied by materials explaining their unique cultural significance, including stories and testimonies from local communities.

Ernesto Ottone, UNESCO’s assistant director general for culture, said that the museum will tell the stories of missing objects while helping to recover them, and promote the repatriation of cultural property.

The museum’s ultimate aim should be its own disappearance, he added.

“It’s the opposite of a regular museum, whose collection will continue to expand. With this one, we hope its collection will shrink, as items are recovered one by one,” he explained.

The virtual museum is scheduled to open in 2025, but UNESCO does not expect to name items in the collection until shortly before its opening.

Ottone said that designing and building the virtual museum was a lengthy and complex task, but the most challenging issue was creating 3D replicas of artifacts, many of which had only a small black-and-white photograph as reference.

Azoulay said: “No one has imagined a museum like this. The works’ presentation is enhanced by a deep dive into their universe, into the cultural and social movements from which they were born, linking the material and the immaterial.”

Topics: UNESCO museum Saudi Arabia

BBC team narrowly avoids Israeli airstrike in Gaza

BBC team narrowly avoids Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
BBC team narrowly avoids Israeli airstrike in Gaza

BBC team narrowly avoids Israeli airstrike in Gaza
  Video shows reporters taking refuge while a building collapses in the background
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A BBC team reporting on the conflict unfolding in Gaza and Israel narrowly avoided an airstrike allegedly carried out by the Israeli military on a nearby building.

The dramatic footage shows reporters diving for cover after the deafening sound of an explosion, before capturing the dramatic scene of a building collapsing.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the strike, but it took place near areas frequently targeted by the Israeli military. Press teams are usually given permission to report safely from certain locations, but the BBC has not confirmed whether it believed the area to be secure.

In a separate incident, BBC reporter Rushdi Abu Alouf was forced to duck for cover after a massive explosion occurred while he was live on TV on Sunday night.

In the video, Alouf is visibly shaken by the blast and admits to presenter Maryam Moshiri that the strike was “quite close.”

Moshiri, who shared the clip on Twitter, later posted: “Rushdi and his teams moved away as soon as possible.”

Other journalists have also been caught in terrifying situations near the front line. Al Jazeera’s Youmna El-Sayed was reporting live on “barrages of rockets” entering Gaza when a fireball erupted behind her, forcing her to take cover and scream.

Israel intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip on Monday morning and ordered a “complete siege of Gaza” after declaring war and pledging to destroy the “military and governing capabilities” of its Hamas rulers.

So far since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Saturday, at least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and almost 500 have been killed in Gaza, while thousands have been wounded on each side.

Topics: BBC Israel Palestine Hamas war

BBC slammed for referring to Hamas as 'fighters' as opposed to 'terrorists'

BBC slammed for referring to Hamas as 'fighters' as opposed to 'terrorists'
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
BBC slammed for referring to Hamas as 'fighters' as opposed to 'terrorists'

BBC slammed for referring to Hamas as 'fighters' as opposed to 'terrorists'
  The British broadcaster wrote that "militants" had launched a surprise attack on Israel
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC has been criticized for describing Hamas personnel as “fighters” as opposed to terrorists in its coverage of the attacks on Israel on Saturday morning, the Telegraph reported.

The British broadcaster wrote that “militants” had launched a surprise attack on Israel, which led to hundreds of deaths and left thousands more injured, when referring to Hamas.

Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US have designated Hamas a terrorist organization.

“They are breaking into civilian homes and murdering children. It is beyond belief that the one place you look for balance, the BBC, is not delivering coverage that is fair, balanced or reasonable,” Lord Eric Pickles, the UK special envoy for post-holocaust issues, said.

“This is not an isolated incident. They need to get their act together.”

Stephen Pollard, the Jewish Chronicle’s editor-at-large, called the refusal by the BBC to label Hamas fighters as “terrorists” was “more than merely annoying”.

He said: “It is a reflection of a deeper malaise that affects much of our broadcast media: the idea that there are always two sides to every story.

“We hear a lot about BBC (and other broadcasters’) bias against Israel. That’s the wrong way of looking at it, however. They don’t set out to frame reports to condemn Israel.

“The problem is worse than that. Because they cannot see that there can be one side to a description — that calling a terrorist a terrorist is more accurate than calling him a militant — then they cannot see the problem with, as happened today, providing a platform to an apologist for terror to explain why it is justified.”

The attacks, launched by Hamas in the early hours of Saturday morning, were the deadliest attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago, when Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack.

Israeli TV reports have put the Israeli death toll from the attack at between 500-600, with more than 2,000 wounded.

Topics: media BBC Hamas Palestine Israel

Media watchdog calls for investigation into killing of Palestinian journalist in Gaza

Media watchdog calls for investigation into killing of Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Media watchdog calls for investigation into killing of Palestinian journalist in Gaza

Media watchdog calls for investigation into killing of Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists called on Israeli authorities to investigate the killing of Palestinian journalist Mohammad El-Salhi, the organization said on Saturday.

“We urge the Israel Defense Forces to thoroughly investigate the killing of Palestinian journalist Mohammad El-Salhi, identify those responsible for the shooting, and hold them to account,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator. “Israel’s army must take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of journalists covering the Israel-Gaza conflict.”

El-Salhi, a freelance journalist, was covering the conflict and was shot dead near Al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza, the authority’s official news agency Wafa announced.

Reports also showed that at least two other journalists from Palestine were killed in the attacks.

The attacks, launched by the Hamas militant group in the early hours on Saturday morning, were the deadliest to Israel since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago when Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack.

Israeli TV reports have put the Israeli death toll from the Hamas attack at 500-600, with more than 2,000 wounded.

Topics: Israel Gaza strip

Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon

Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon

Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon
  • The British broadcaster ditched its 85-year-old Arabic service in January this year as a result of cuts to the BBC’s World Service
  • The Russian station will also be available on the same frequency in neighboring Syria
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Russian news agency Sputnik has launched an Arabic-language radio station in Lebanon on the frequency previously used by the BBC’s Arabic service in the country.

The British broadcaster ditched its Arabic radio service in January this year. At the time, correspondent Emir Nader wrote: “Today is a tragic day for Arab media … One of many huge losses following cuts in BBC World Service’s budget.”

Launched 85 years ago, the BBC’s Arabic service was the first foreign-language radio broadcast provided by what was then known as the BBC Empire Service.

“Back in 1938, when the BBC first launched its radio (service) in Lebanon, it chose the slogan ‘This is London’ as its opening line. Now the news bulletin starts with ‘This is Moscow,’” said Dmitry Tarasov, the chairman of Sputnik Radio in Lebanon.

The Russian station, which will also be available on the same frequency in neighboring Syria, said its schedule will include talk shows hosted by Arab journalists and programs covering “a wide range of topics, from Cairo and Moscow.” It will also broadcast content produced by RT Arabic, a Russian state-owned, free-to-air channel.

Lina Andreichenko, Sputnik Arabic’s managing editor for radio and podcast content, said: “Our main focus will be on information and analytical content. We will address the hottest international topics and matters affecting Lebanese society, since local audiences resonate with social issues the most.”

Topics: Sputnik BBC Arabic Lebanon

