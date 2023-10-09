You are here

STC Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix launches XP Music Futures collaboration

STC Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix launches XP Music Futures collaboration
The three-year partnership will provide contestants with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take to the world stage with a live performance at the upcoming F1 race weekend in Jeddah, in March 2024. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
STC Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix launches XP Music Futures collaboration

STC Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix launches XP Music Futures collaboration
  • XPERFORM is among a range of initiatives by XP Music Futures to pull back the curtain and bolster the emerging talent of tomorrow
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Music, talent, and speed are set to unite as the STC Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix announces a collaboration with XP Music Futures for this year’s XPERFORM contest.

The three-year partnership will provide contestants with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take to the world stage with a live performance at the upcoming F1 race weekend in Jeddah, in March 2024.

This year’s auditions for XPERFORM, held live at the Music Hub in Riyadh, have set a new standard for music competitions in the Middle East and North Africa region. The event showcased an incredible array of talent and represented musical genres from across the spectrum, culminating in a true celebration of the rich musical and cultural tapestry seen throughout the region.

A distinguished panel of judges, including Moe Hamzeh, Karima Damir, Banah Anabtawi, Lil Eazy, and Liliana Abudalo, provided valuable feedback and constructive critiques, lifting performers to unforeseen heights before ultimately narrowing the field of contestants down to 12 people.

XPERFORM is among a range of initiatives by XP Music Futures to pull back the curtain and bolster the emerging talent of tomorrow. The conference is also unveiling HUNNA (the Arabic plural of “she”), a one-on-one mentorship program for women, by women. Set to cover everything from music management and artistry to the nuances of production and the music business itself, this year sees an XP Music Futures that is set on giving the next generation of talent the tools they need to succeed.

Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Co., the promoter of the Saudi Grand Prix, said: “We are honored to be partnering with XP Music Futures on this very exciting initiative to source and promote some of the finest young talents in the region.”

He added: “The XPERFORM mission to uncover the region’s emerging vocal talent aligns perfectly with our own commitment to using the power of F1 to motivate our youth to follow their dreams. Our previous three F1 race weekends have shown how racing and live music dovetail into a beautiful package of adrenaline-fueled action and entertainment, serving to inspire the people of the Kingdom to achieve their full potential.

“We look forward to partnering and supporting XP Music Futures on this journey and are excited to welcome the successful entrants on stage next March during the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024.”

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO at MDLBEAST and XP Music Futures, said: “At MDLBEAST — and through XP Music Futures — we’re dedicated to creating opportunities for artists as we continue to accelerate the development of the music scene in our region. We’re proud to unveil this powerful initiative with the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to provide another stage for incredibly talented artists.

“We’d like to thank the (Saudi Grand Prix) for supporting our mission in uncovering the unseen to the rest of the world, and for joining forces to inspire future generations as we lay the groundwork for establishing a thriving music ecosystem in the MENA region.”

This year’s XP Music Futures is set to take place in Riyadh from Dec. 7-9. Tickets for the 3-day event are available via the XP Music Futures’ official website.

Earlier this year XPERFORM announced its collaboration with YouTube to support Saudi Arabia’s music industry. As part of the collaboration, YouTube ran a bootcamp to help artists reach a wider audience using YouTube’s multiple formats.

Topics: STC Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix XP Music Futures XPERFORM

Saudi minister highlights importance of green buildings to quality of life

Saudi minister highlights importance of green buildings to quality of life
Updated 16 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

Saudi minister highlights importance of green buildings to quality of life

Saudi minister highlights importance of green buildings to quality of life
  • The forum serves as a platform for industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in green building
Updated 16 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi housing minister has highlighted the importance of green buildings to improving quality of life and enhancing urban landscapes.

Majid Al-Hogail was speaking on Monday at the 13th Saudi Green Building Forum — a non-profit entity that has been distinguished as a Climate Observer by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change — being held at the King Abdullah Financial Center in Riyadh.

The two-day event, running under the theme “Localization of Sustainable Development Goals,” aims to promote a sustainable future for the construction industry by eliminating carbon emissions and promoting the use of eco-friendly materials.

Built to smart and meticulous standards, the buildings prioritize energy efficiency, water conservation, and the use of eco-friendly materials, while acting as an advert for recycling and the safeguarding of the environment, Al-Hogail said.

Faisal Al-Fadhl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, noted the challenges faced by cities surrounding urban pollution and the rising temperatures.

He said the building sector, which consumed more than 20 percent of energy, had vast economic opportunities, as the adoption of green building practices were not only environmentally viable but could also be lucrative.

The forum serves as a platform for industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in green building.

Experts and officials will showcase their initiatives in combating climate change and environmental degradation through innovative green city projects.

As global discussions intensify around sustainable development, the forum will also consider measures taken to combat global temperature rises.

In addition, the event will include an excellence awards ceremony.

The Saudi Green Building Forum, in its latest session, will address urgent challenges related to climate change.

Coinciding with the Middle East and North Africa’s Climate Week, the event also sets the stage for the region’s participation in the upcoming Blue Zone exhibition at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) being held in the UAE in November.

Topics: Saudi Green Building Forum Majed Al-Hogail Green building

Iraqi PM receives Saudi foreign minister in Baghdad

Iraqi PM receives Saudi foreign minister in Baghdad
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Iraqi PM receives Saudi foreign minister in Baghdad

Iraqi PM receives Saudi foreign minister in Baghdad
  • Two parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Baghdad on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Iraqi government and its people.

Al-Sudani sent similar greetings to the king and crown prince.

The two parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them. They also looked at regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, and Abdulrahman bin Arkan Al-Dawood, the director general of the office of the minister of foreign affairs.
 

Topics: Iraq Prime Minister Saudi Foreign Minister

First batch of Saudi aid reaches earthquake-stricken Afghanistan

Thousands of packages containing various food items from KSrelief arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan on Oct. 9, 2023. (KSrelief)
Thousands of packages containing various food items from KSrelief arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan on Oct. 9, 2023. (KSrelief)
Updated 09 October 2023
Follow

First batch of Saudi aid reaches earthquake-stricken Afghanistan

Thousands of packages containing various food items from KSrelief arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan on Oct. 9, 2023. (KSrelief)
  • More than 2,000 people feared dead following quakes in western Herat province
  • KSrelief donating at least 15,000 food packages worth total $2m
Updated 09 October 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The first batch of Saudi aid arrived in Afghanistan on Monday and will be delivered to the people of Herat, the Afghan Red Crescent Society said, as international relief efforts continued following deadly earthquakes that hit the western province over the weekend.

More than 2,000 people are feared dead after a series of powerful quakes that devastated western Afghanistan on Saturday, which also injured around 1,200 people and destroyed at least 1,300 houses.

The Saudi aid agency KSrelief is donating more than 15,000 food packages, worth a total of $2 million, to be distributed by its local partner, the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

“KSrelief has offered food items in aid for those affected by the earthquake in Zinda Jan district of western Herat province,” Irrfanullah Sharfzoi, the society’s spokesman, said.

“The center handed over 2,250 of 15,750 food packages of various food items worth $2 million to the Afghan Red Crescent Society on Monday.”

Each of the packages contained 62 kilograms of different food items, he added.

“We are grateful to KSrelief for always reaching out to citizens in need in difficult situations,” Maulvi Abdultif Sabit, the society’s deputy secretary-general, said.

The center is among other international aid groups sending help for survivors of the quake, the second major tremor to hit Afghanistan in just over a year.

“The situation is worse than we imagined with people in devastated villages still desperately trying to rescue survivors from under the rubble with their bare hands,” Thamindri de Silva, national director at World Vision in Afghanistan, said.

“People need urgent medical care, water, food, shelter, and help to stay safe.”

Topics: Afghanistan Saudi Arabia

SFD signs $20m loan deal to build schools in Tajikistan

SFD signs $20m loan deal to build schools in Tajikistan
Updated 09 October 2023
AP 
Follow

SFD signs $20m loan deal to build schools in Tajikistan

SFD signs $20m loan deal to build schools in Tajikistan
  • Agreement will fund the construction of 19 schools across Tajikistan, meeting the increasing demand for education
  • SFD’s total contribution to Tajikistan’s education sector reached $95 million, funding a total of 76 public schools
Updated 09 October 2023
AP 

DUSHANBE: Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, on Monday signed a $20 million development loan agreement with Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor to support the fifth phase of the Secondary Schools Project in Tajikistan.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tajikistan’s Deputy Finance Minister Majidi Yusuf Khayrullo and Saudi Ambassador to Tajikistan Waleed Al-Reshiadan, along with officials from both sides.

The agreement will fund the construction of 19 schools across Tajikistan, meeting the increasing demand for education. Upon completion, it is expected to improve the country’s educational environment, benefiting around 30,000 students.

It comes as part of the SFD’s commitment to enhancing public education in Tajikistan and supporting sustainable development in developing nations worldwide. With this agreement, the SFD’s total contribution to Tajikistan’s education sector reached $95 million, funding a total of 76 public schools.

Additionally, it will stimulate Tajikistan’s economy by generating direct and indirect employment opportunities during both the construction phase and the hiring of teachers across various schools.

This project supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, expanding access to quality education for children nationwide. It marks a significant milestone in the 20-year partnership between the SFD and Tajikistan.

Before the signing ceremony, Al-Marshad attended the opening of Shahrinav School, a part of the fourth phase of the project, funded by the SFD with $35 million. The school features 36 classrooms and serves 620 students.

The SFD, founded in 1974, boasts decades of experience, having executed more than 700 development projects globally valued at $18.7 billion. In Tajikistan, it has financed 12 projects, totaling over $190 million, across key sectors.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Al-Marshad Tajikistan Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor

Digital Cooperation Organization event explores AI’s role in global diplomacy

Digital Cooperation Organization event explores AI’s role in global diplomacy
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Digital Cooperation Organization event explores AI’s role in global diplomacy

Digital Cooperation Organization event explores AI’s role in global diplomacy
  • Event, hosted at the Embassy of Oman in Riyadh, highlighted the critical role of artificial intelligence and digital diplomacy in promoting international cooperation in the digital age
  • DCO is committed to fostering a welcoming space for the diplomatic community and other stakeholders to convene for conversations on diplomacy and technological innovation
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The global multilateral Digital Cooperation Organization hosted the second Diplomatic Connect event to foster digital diplomacy for member countries and international partner organizations.

The event, hosted at the Embassy of Oman in the Saudi capital Riyadh, highlighted the critical role of artificial intelligence and digital diplomacy in promoting international cooperation in the digital age.

The DCO is committed to fostering a welcoming space for the diplomatic community and other stakeholders to convene for conversations on diplomacy and technological innovation.

Founded in November 2020, the DCO enables digital prosperity by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

The organization brings together the ministries of communications and IT of 15 nations — Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cyprus, Djibouti, Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia.

Together, the member countries represent almost $2 trillion in GDP and a combined market of almost 600 million people, more than 70 percent of whom are aged under 35.

The second edition of Diplomatic Connect brought together government officials, private sector leaders and technology experts to explore the transformative potential of digital innovation in international relations.

The gathering welcomed 24 prominent guests, showcasing the the power of digital innovation, new technological advancements, and data-driven insights to enhance decision-making and international relationships.

Renowned deep tech diplomacy and tech advocate Prof. Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes delivered the keynote speech, titled “Advancing Global Diplomacy: Navigating AI’s Role and Challenges in the ‘Phygital’ Era.”

Her presentation delved into digital diplomacy and artificial intelligence, illustrating pathways for enhancing global diplomatic efforts through technology.

Sayyid Faisal bin Turki bin Mahmoud Al-Said, ambassador of Oman to Saudi Arabia, said: “Hosting this prestigious event at the Embassy of Oman symbolizes our unwavering commitment to nurturing diplomatic relations and endorsing digital advancements for global betterment. We look forward to the valuable insights and the collaborative initiatives that this gathering will undoubtedly advance.”

DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya said: “Digital transformation has disrupted our lives in ways we could never have imagined. AI, cloud, quantum, Metaverse, blockchain — all have a real-world impact on both the public and private sectors, and civil society. The diplomatic ecosystem undoubtedly finds itself in a state of flux as the very nature of diplomatic relations and how countries communicate with each other changes thanks to rapid digital transformation. Digital doesn’t know or recognize borders.”

The objective of Diplomatic Connect is to facilitate discussions and build awareness about the meaningful ways in which the diplomatic ecosystem can embrace innovation and transformation in the digital era.

Speaking about the impact of the event, Vasiliu-Feltes said: “The second DCO Diplomatic Connect is a pivotal juncture to explore and understand the intricate correlation of artificial intelligence with global diplomacy. It is an opportunity to navigate the challenges and amplify the role of AI, ensuring robust, resilient and innovative diplomatic engagements in the contemporary world.”

Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq welcomed the decision to host the upcoming third Diplomatic Connect at his country’s embassy in Riyadh.

Through the event, the DCO aims to bridge the digital and diplomatic worlds, and facilitate collaboration.

The event comes as part of DCO’s strategy to advance digital diplomacy through knowledge sharing, innovation and inclusivity.

Topics: Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Oman Diplomatic Connect Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes

