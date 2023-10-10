You are here

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Palestinian president

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Palestinian president
The crown prince stressed the Kingdom’s continuous stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights. (SPA/AFP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings and the deteriorating situation that threatens the lives of civilians and the security and stability of the region.

In a phone call, the crown prince reiterated that Saudi Arabia, in communication with all international and regional parties, is exerting all efforts to stop the ongoing escalation and prevent its expansion in the region, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to international humanitarian law and not targeting civilians.

He also stressed the Kingdom’s continuous stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, realize their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace, the Saudi Press Agency said Monday.

Abbas extended his thanks to the Kingdom’s leadership, appreciating its firm positions and efforts to stand with the Palestinian people and their just cause. 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestine

Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince discusses escalation in Gaza with Jordanian, Egyptian leaders 

Saudi crown prince discusses escalation in Gaza with Jordanian, Egyptian leaders 
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed that the Kingdom stands by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in phone calls the military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings and the worsening situation threatening the lives of civilians and the security and stability of the region.

It was agreed during the calls on the need to intensify international and regional efforts to stop the escalation in Gaza and its surroundings and prevent its expansion in the region, the Saudi Press Agency said on Monday.

The Crown Prince affirmed that the Kingdom stands by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights, realize their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestine Egypt Jordan

Saudi assistant minister, Norway's ambassador discuss relations

Saudi assistant minister, Norway’s ambassador discuss relations
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi assistant minister, Norway’s ambassador discuss relations

Saudi assistant minister, Norway’s ambassador discuss relations
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

Dr. Sami Al-Saleh, the Saudi assistant minister of state for African affairs, on Monday received Thomas Lid Ball, Norway’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh.

Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati received Sergey Kozlov, the Russian ambassador to the Kingdom, and Neil Crompton, the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in separate meetings.

The sides discussed bilateral relations and topics of common interest during the meetings.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Norway

Year of Saudi Coffee campaign wins award at Cannes festival

Year of Saudi Coffee campaign wins award at Cannes festival
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Year of Saudi Coffee campaign wins award at Cannes festival

Year of Saudi Coffee campaign wins award at Cannes festival
  Three promotional videos were awarded the Silver Dolphin Award for integrated communication
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture collected an award at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards Festival for its Year of Saudi Coffee campaign, it was reported on Monday.

Its three promotional videos were awarded the Silver Dolphin Award for integrated communication.

The films focused on the cultural significance of Saudi coffee and its relationship to society’s customs and traditions.

They were filmed in collaboration with advertising and marketing agency Eighties Creative, and production company Hi Production.

The awards recognize corporate films, online media productions, and documentaries.

This year’s festival boasted about 900 entries from more than 45 countries, and 130 were chosen to receive Dolphin awards.

Topics: Year of Saudi Coffee 2022

Who's Who: Dr. Basma Al-Buhairan, managing director of WEF affiliate Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Dr. Basma Al-Buhairan, managing director of WEF affiliate Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Dr. Basma Al-Buhairan, managing director of WEF affiliate Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Dr. Basma Al-Buhairan, managing director of WEF affiliate Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

Dr. Basma Al-Buhairan is the managing director of the World Economic Forum affiliate Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Saudi Arabia.

The center supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by being a platform for public-private, multi-stakeholder collaboration to maximize technological benefits to society and minimize the risks associated with 4IR technologies in Saudi Arabia.

A healthcare professional and academic, Al-Buhairan is also a key adviser and part of the founding team of the Research Development Innovation Authority.

For more than 25 years, Al-Buhairan has created, led, and advised on innovative and ambitious initiatives in the Kingdom across domains including clinical operations, health technology adoption, business transformation, education, and investment.

Al-Buhairan is skilled at setting up greenfield healthcare facilities and operations. She also has expertise in healthcare transformation, education, and investment development.

Al-Buhairan helped King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh to commission, set up, and manage clinical departments and lead cross-collaborative initiatives in areas such as patient safety with diverse stakeholders across the organization.

She then became a healthcare and university relations leader at IBM.

Al-Buhairan went on to co-lead the commissioning and setup of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital and served as its deputy CEO.

In conjunction with this, she also helped to establish Princess Nourah University’s Health Sciences Research Center.

Al-Buhairan also went on to serve as chief events management and business development officer at the National Center of Events and adviser to the minister of investment.

She was previously an adviser to the governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (now the Ministry of Investment) and led the healthcare and life sciences sector. In this role, Al-Buhairan was instrumental in attracting multinational life sciences organizations to the Kingdom.

Her career has been defined by her leadership ability and by her skills in cross-cultural, multi-disciplinary communications and collaborations.

Al-Buhairan, who was an adjunct assistant professor at the School of Medicine, University of Utah, US, has also been a mentor for many people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

She holds a PhD in patient safety policymaking; a master’s in infection reduction post-total hip and knee replacement surgeries from the University of Sheffield in the UK; and a master’s in molecular biology from Brown University in the US.

Al-Buhairan is also a fellow of the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowships Organization and was awarded the Ward Wheelock Fellow Award in 2013.

Topics: Who's Who

4th Industrial Revolution forum in Saudi Arabia brings together innovators, pioneers

4th Industrial Revolution forum in Saudi Arabia brings together innovators, pioneers
Updated 09 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

4th Industrial Revolution forum in Saudi Arabia brings together innovators, pioneers

4th Industrial Revolution forum in Saudi Arabia brings together innovators, pioneers
  'World Economic Forum remains committed to the ambition of Saudi Arabia': WEF president
Updated 09 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: A second Fourth Industrial Revolution forum in Saudi Arabia, with the theme “Fostering Innovation Through Collective Impact for Sustainable Development,” was held at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology on Monday.

The event was organized by the Saudi Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is affiliated with the World Economic Forum.

Center officials invited their international network of partners to discuss urgent challenges and game-changing opportunities in innovation, global integration, and public-private partnerships.  

Organizers said the event showcased how Saudi Arabia had rapidly become a global leader in new technology.

WEF president, Borge Brende, told the forum how collaboration between the public and private sectors was vital in developing policies that enabled innovation to thrive responsibly.

He said: “The world is now at the halfway point in the 2030 agenda, but just 12 percent of the sustainable development goals are on track.

“There is an opportunity here because we know that innovation can be an important accelerator for the sustainable development goals.”

Brende added that two-thirds of the SDGs could be bolstered by technological innovation and that Saudi Arabia was at the forefront of unlocking the potential.

He noted that since the last forum in 2021, the Kingdom had continued to pioneer innovation and technology in the region and globally as part of its Vision 2030 reform plan.

“Only by having leaders from business and government work together can we maximize the benefit and reduce the risk of threats, and today’s event is a testament that we see this partnership taking place.

“The World Economic Forum remains committed to the ambition of Saudi Arabia. I hope you leverage the discussion today to mobilize action for sustainable and positive impact for us all in line with this ambition,” Brende added.

During his opening speech, Munir Eldesouki, the president of KACST, said the Fourth Industrial Revolution was aiming to blend the physical, digital, and biological worlds and change the very fabric of life.

He added that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence or quantum computing had changed the world’s perception of possible opportunities and threats. 

Eldesouki pointed out that while milestones should be celebrated, people must remain aware of the challenges of disruptive innovations.

He said: “Balancing the vast technological landscape with ethics, governance, and security is our shared responsibility and this mission poses technology as it serves our people, our values, and our future.

“Our collaborations span the globe with focus areas that truly echo Vision 2030 in AI, urban transformation, data policy, and more.”

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef discussed accelerating the transformation and growth of manufacturing in Saudi Arabia in a session moderated by Basma Al-Buhairan, the managing director of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On what governments could do to accelerate innovation and technology, Al-Khorayef said: “We are definitely financing and investing in innovation and advanced manufacturing.

“On top of this, there are grants that we are offering to certain activities that fit particular criteria in the overall ecosystem in the industrial sector and mining, logistics, and energy.”

Meanwhile, space industry experts discussed global partnerships promoting innovation.

Rayyanah Barnawi, a biomedical researcher and the first female Saudi astronaut, said she was selected to conduct research on the International Space Station almost a year ago. 

“With the ambition of the Saudi space agency and its global partnerships, we were able to conduct a historical mission in space. And to me, now I can see that the future is very bright, and the opportunities are endless for pharmaceutical and technological advancements,” she added.

She pointed out that conducting such experiments in space in a specific environment unavailable on Earth was more effective and beneficial.

“A microgravity environment provides more accessibility to the cells we’re working with. Here on Earth, we work with cells in 2-D, but in space, we can observe the cells as they exist in 3-D. 

“For that reason, we were able to generate or produce treatment options that are not available here on Earth, as we can study these cells through technologies in a better condition and less contaminated environment,” Barnawi said.

Noor Nugali, assistant editor-in-chief at Arab News, discussed the role of women in innovation with Dr. Einas Al-Eisa, president at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

Al-Eisa claimed her institution was the largest women’s university in the world, both in size and the number of students and programs it offered, especially within its five health colleges.

“Currently, within the university, 25 percent of our academic community, both staff and students, are in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) colleges, with 15 percent of our students being in health disciplines,” she said.

“It may be surprising for some to know that gender diversity contributes to more novel and highly cited research publications. In a report published by BCG (the Boston Consulting Group), companies with more diverse leadership teams produce more significant innovation revenue.”

On the forum’s sidelines, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Saudi Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.

The MoU aims to promote cooperation by developing policies for managing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in the transportation and logistics sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 4th industrial revolution

