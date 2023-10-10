You are here

Israeli, Palestinian FMs set to address EU meeting

Israeli, Palestinian FMs set to address EU meeting
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brusse (Reuters)
AFP
Israeli, Palestinian FMs set to address EU meeting

Israeli, Palestinian FMs set to address EU meeting
  • The death toll in Israel has surged above 900 from the worst attack in the country’s 75-year history, while Gaza officials have reported 687 people killed
AFP
BRUSSELS: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he has invited the top diplomats from Israel and the Palestinian Authority to address an emergency meeting Tuesday of the bloc’s foreign ministers.
Borrell said Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, and his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki, were asked to participate in the hybrid video and in-person talks after the surprise Hamas assault.
The EU has strongly condemned the attack by Hamas militants on Israel but has sent out mixed messages over the future of its development aid to the Palestinians.
Brussels rowed back comments from neighborhood commissioner Oliver Varhelyi on Monday that the 27-nation bloc was immediately suspending “all payments” to the Palestinians.
The EU’s executive arm said it was reviewing hundreds of millions of euros of development aid from the EU, the biggest donor to the Palestinians, but that payments were not suspended.
The European Commission said it was checking if the funding was indirectly enabling “any terrorist organization to carry out attacks against Israel.”
Emergency humanitarian aid continues to flow to the Palestinians, the bloc said.
EU nations are split over development aid for the Palestinians.
Economist powerhouse Germany has already said it has temporarily suspended its owns development aid to the Palestinians, while France said it was opposed to halting EU funds.
Borrell and a number of foreign ministers are currently in Oman’s capital, Muscat, for a long-planned meeting with Gulf counterparts.
Fears of a regional conflagration have surged amid expectations of a looming Israeli ground incursion into Gaza, the crowded enclave from where Hamas launched its land, air and sea attack on Saturday.
The death toll in Israel has surged above 900 from the worst attack in the country’s 75-year history, while Gaza officials have reported 687 people killed so far in reprisal bombardments.
Israel said on Tuesday the bodies of 1,500 Hamas militants had been recovered from towns near Gaza.

UN rights chief condemns Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza, militants’ taking of hostages

UN rights chief condemns Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza, militants’ taking of hostages
Reuters
UN rights chief condemns Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza, militants’ taking of hostages

UN rights chief condemns Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza, militants’ taking of hostages
  • Israel’s ‘imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law’
Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: Israeli retaliatory air strikes against the Hamas militant group struck residential buildings and schools across the Gaza Strip, UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday, adding that “sieges” were illegal under international law.
Turk also condemned “horrifying mass killings by members of Palestinian armed groups” and said the militants’ abduction of hostages was also forbidden under international law.
The Israeli military said on Monday it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, in a sign it may be planning a ground assault in response to the devastating weekend attacks by Hamas gunmen.
Israel’s air attacks — the worst in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians — also hit “premises of the UN relief and works agency, UNRWA (UN Palestinian refugee agency),” a UN rights office statement said, adding that civilians were among the dead and injured.
Israel vowed to take “mighty revenge” after the Hamas attack left its streets strewn with bodies. Israeli media said 900 people were killed in the attacks and most were civilians, while nearly 700 Gazans were killed in Israeli strikes, according to Gaza officials, with entire districts in Gaza flattened.
Israel’s defense forces said on social media platform X that aircraft had hit military targets, including weapons storage and manufacturing sites.
Turk said Israel’s “imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law.”
“This risks seriously compounding the already dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the capacity of medical facilities to operate, especially in light of increasing numbers of injured,” he said, adding that a siege may amount to “collective punishment.”
Such acts may amount to a war crime, UN Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani later clarified. The UN rights office’s findings were based on a review of available material, including from its own monitors on the ground, she said.
Separately, a UN -appointed Commission of Inquiry said in a statement there was already “clear evidence that war crimes may have been committed” by all sides to the conflict. It said it was collecting evidence to ensure future legal accountability.
Some 187,500 people have fled their homes in Gaza, a UN humanitarian office offices spokesperson said at the same briefing, warning of shortages of water and electricity.
“UNICEF is extremely alarmed about measures to cut electricity, to cut food, to cut water to cut fuel from entering Gaza. This will add another layer of suffering to the existing catastrophe faced by families in Gaza,” said UN children’s agency spokesperson James Elder. He added that “hundreds” of Israeli and Palestinian children had been killed since the weekend, without giving details.
World Health Organization’s Tarik Jasarevic said that 13 attacks on health facilities in Gaza had been confirmed by its monitoring service since hostilities began.
It was working on a humanitarian corridor for the Gaza strip, but stores of medical supplies had already run out, he said.

Syria in World Court dock over 'abhorrent', 'widespread' torture

Syria in World Court dock over ‘abhorrent’, ‘widespread’ torture
Updated 10 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Syria in World Court dock over ‘abhorrent’, ‘widespread’ torture

Syria in World Court dock over ‘abhorrent’, ‘widespread’ torture
  • Canada and the Netherlands dragged Syria before the International Court of Justice
  • Russia and China blocked a draft UN Security Council resolution to refer the situation in Syria to the ICC in 2014
Updated 10 October 2023
AFP

The Hague: Syria has tortured tens of thousands of its people and maintains a “widespread and pervasive” system of “abhorrent treatment,” world court judges heard on Tuesday at the first international case over the civil war.
Canada and the Netherlands have dragged Syria before the International Court of Justice, asking the court to demand urgent measures to stop the ongoing mistreatment of thousands still detained.
“Every day counts,” Rene Lefeber, top representative for the Netherlands, told the court.
“Persons in Syria who are currently detained or at risk of being detained cannot afford to wait any longer,” added Lefeber.
Damascus snubbed the first day of hearings but has previously dismissed the case as “disinformation and lies” and said the allegations “lack the slightest degree of credibility.”
Lefeber cited wrenching testimony from detainees, describing gang rapes, mutilation and a “standardised” punishment method involving contorting people into a car tire and administering a “severe beating.”
Canada and the Netherlands have asked the ICJ to “urgently” demand that Syria stop all torture and arbitrary detention, open prisons to outside inspectors and provide information to families about the fate of their loved ones.
The ICJ can take years to rule on a case but urgent so-called “provisional measures” can be ordered in a matter of weeks and are legally binding.
“It is our sincere belief that the lives and well-being of Syrians are at stake and require the court’s immediate attention,” said Lefeber.
Former prisoner-turned-activist Ahmad Helmi told AFP: “I was in prison in Syria for three years and I know for sure that torture is happening around the clock. It’s happening around the hour.”
“It doesn’t happen only for interrogation. Sometimes it happens for fun. Just because they feel they enjoy impunity, they can do whatever they want.”
“Hundreds of people are dying under torture every month,” said Helmi in an interview before the hearings.
Balkees Jarrah, from Human Rights Watch, said the ICJ needed to act “to prevent further abuses against Syrians, who continue to suffer under nightmarish conditions and whose lives are in serious jeopardy.”
While there have been individual war crimes cases linked to the Syrian war in some countries, there has long been frustration in Western capitals at the lack of any wider plan for international justice.
The Dutch first launched a bid in September 2020 to hold Syria responsible for alleged breaches of the United Nations Convention against Torture, to which Damascus is a signatory.
Canada joined the case the following March.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) — a war crimes court which, like the ICJ, is based in The Hague — has been unable to deal with Syria as Damascus never ratified the Rome Statute, the tribunal’s founding treaty.
Russia and China blocked a draft UN Security Council resolution to refer the situation in Syria to the ICC in 2014.
The situation has gained renewed attention after the return of Syrian President Bashar Assad to the international fold in May, when he attended an Arab League summit.
Describing the hearings as a “watershed” case, Human Rights Watch hoped the ICJ proceedings would shine a spotlight on Assad’s return from isolation.
Activist Helmi said there was no chance of “rogue state” Syria accepting any decisions by the ICJ but insisted that any ruling was still important for victims and families.
“We are not talking about a local court somewhere. It’s not me saying torture is happening. This will be the ICJ saying that torture is happening,” he said.
“And whoever wants to re-normalize the Syrian regime, they will have this tag on their forehead that you are normalizing with a state that is torturing people around the clock.”

Gaza bombardment continues into 4th day as Israel forces find 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants

Gaza bombardment continues into 4th day as Israel forces find 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Gaza bombardment continues into 4th day as Israel forces find 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants

Gaza bombardment continues into 4th day as Israel forces find 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants
  • For first time in decades, neighborhoods in Gaza reduced to rubble
  • Israeli military activates 300,000 reservists in a massive mobilization
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

JERUSALEM: The bodies of about 1,500 Hamas fighters have been found in Israeli territory, an Israeli military spokesman said, adding that it had largely gained control of the country’s south and “restored full control” across the border.

Speaking on the fourth day of fighting spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht said no Hamas fighters had crossed into Israel since Monday night, although the risk of infiltrations was still possible.

Israel has previously reported that 900 of its soldiers and civilians had been killed.

Meanwhile Palestinian authorities say about 700 people have been killedin Gaza and the West Bank.

Hundreds killed in fourth day

Israeli forces continued to bombard downtown Gaza City, home to Hamas’ centers of government into the early hours of Tuesday, after Israel’s prime minister vowed retaliation against the Islamic militant group that would “reverberate for generations.”

The 4-day-old siege has already claimed 1,600 lives, as Israel saw gunbattles in the streets of its own towns for the first time in decades and neighborhoods in Gaza were reduced to rubble. Hamas also escalated the conflict, pledging to kill captured Israelis if strikes targeted civilians without warning.

Israel said Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza were holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians snatched from inside Israel after the attack caught its military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard.

Palestinians fleeing their homes amid Israeli strikes ride a donkey cart carrying their belongings, in Gaza City on Oct. 10, 2023. (Reuters)

The Israeli military said it had largely gained control in the south and “restored full control” over the border.

Spokesman Lt Col Hecht said 300,000 reservists had been mobilized, prompting speculation that the Israelis were planning a ground assault into the Mediterranean coastal territory.

The last ground assault was in 2014.

Thousands of Israelis were evacuated from more than a dozen towns near Gaza.

Elsewhere tanks and drones were deployed to guard against breaches at the Gaza border fence. In Gaza, tens of thousands fled their homes as airstrikes continued to level buildings.

Speculation over possible Israeli ground assault

The Israeli military revised on Tuesday a recommendation by one of its spokespeople that Palestinians fleeing its air strikes in the Gaza Strip should head to Egypt, saying in a follow-up statement that the main crossing on that border was currently closed.

Briefing foreign reporters, Lt Col Hecht advised Palestinian refugees to “get out” through the Rafah crossing on Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

But his office later issued a statement that read: “Clarification: The Rafah crossing was open yesterday, but now it is closed”.

The Israeli military said it had largely gained control in the south and “restored full control” over the border.

Spokesman Lt Col Hecht said 300,000 reservists had been mobilized, prompting speculation that the Israelis were planning a ground assault into the Mediterranean coastal territory.

The last ground assault was in 2014.

Thousands of Israelis were evacuated from more than a dozen towns near Gaza.

Elsewhere tanks and drones were deployed to guard against breaches at the Gaza border fence. In Gaza, tens of thousands fled their homes as airstrikes continued to level buildings.

Egypt border closed

The Israeli military revised on Tuesday a recommendation by one of its spokespeople that Palestinians fleeing its air strikes in the Gaza Strip should head to Egypt, saying in a follow-up statement that the main crossing on that border was currently closed.

Briefing foreign reporters, Lt Col Hecht advised Palestinian refugees to “get out” through the Rafah crossing on Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

But his office later issued a statement that read: “Clarification: The Rafah crossing was open yesterday, but now it is closed”.

On Monday evening, Egyptian security sources said operations at Rafah had been disrupted by a strike on the Gaza side.

“We have only started striking Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a nationally televised address.

“What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment of Gaza City on Oct. 9, 2023. (AFP)

On Monday the bodies of more victims of the surprise attack by Hamas’ into southern Israeli towns were found.

In the tiny farming community of Be’eri there were 100 bodies found — that’s about around 10 percent of its population — following a standoff with gunmen.
In response to Israel’s aerial attacks, the spokesman of Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Obeida, said Monday night that the group would kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targeted civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning”.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned Hamas against harming any of the hostages, saying, “This war crime will not be forgiven.”

Netanyahu appointed a former military commander to manage the hostage and missing persons crisis.
Israel and Hamas have clashed in repeated conflicts through the years, often sparked by tensions around holy sites.

This time, the context has become potentially more explosive.

Ending the deadlock with violence

Both sides talk of shattering with violence a yearslong Israeli-Palestinian deadlock left by the failing peace process.
The surprise weekend attack by Hamas left a death toll unseen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria.

That fomented calls to crush Hamas no matter the cost, rather than continuing to try to bottle it up in Gaza.

Palestinian supporters participate in a rally in midtown Manhattan following continued fighting in Israel and Gaza on Oct. 09, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images/AFP)

Israel is run by a hard-right government, dominated by ministers who reject Palestinian statehood.
Hamas, in turn, says it is ready for a long battle to end an Israeli occupation it says is no longer tolerable.
Desperation has grown among Palestinians, many of whom see nothing to lose under endless Israeli control and increasing settler attacks in the West Bank, the blockade in Gaza and what they see as the world’s apathy.

Devastation continues

Attacks by both sides created more scenes of devastation Monday.

In Israel’s southern coastal city of Ashkelon, a man holding a crutch with one hand and an older boy with the other joined evacuees being shepherded from a street after a rocket blew out the front of a house.
In Gaza, Palestinians passed the bodies of the dead through dense crowds of men in the rubble in the Jebaliya refugee camp.
Early Monday evening, the sound of explosions echoed over Jerusalem when a volley of rockets fired from Gaza hit two neighborhoods — a sign of Hamas’s reach.

Israeli media said seven people were wounded.
Israeli warplanes carried out an intense bombardment of Rimal, a residential and commercial district of central Gaza City, after issuing warnings for residents to evacuate.

Israeli soldiers patrol a road near the border fence with Gaza on Oct. 10, 2023. (AFP)

Amid continuous explosions, the building housing the headquarters of the Palestinian Telecommunications Company was destroyed.
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have razed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said early Tuesday.

Damage to three water and sanitation sites have cut off services to 400,000.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

Tens of thousands of Gaza residents continued to flee.

The UN said Tuesday that more than 187,000 of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have left their homes — the most since a 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted about 400,000.
UNRWA, the UN agencies for Palestinian refugees, is sheltering more than 137,000 people in schools across the territory. Families have taken in some 41,000 others.
In the southern Gaza city of Rafah, an Israeli airstrike early Monday killed 19 people, including women and children, said Talat Barhoum, a doctor at the local Al-Najjar Hospital.
After breaking through Israeli barriers with explosives at daybreak Saturday, an estimated 1,000 Hamas gunmen rampaged for hours, gunning down civilians and snatching people in towns, along highways and at a techno music festival attended by thousands in the desert. Palestinian militants have also launched around 4,400 rockets at Israel, according to the military.

British Council appoints new MENA regional director

British Council appoints new MENA regional director
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

British Council appoints new MENA regional director

British Council appoints new MENA regional director
  • Amir Ramzan started his journey with the British Council as a teacher
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

Amir Ramzan has been appointed as the British Council’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, and will head teams of the UK’s leading institution for cultural relations and educational opportunities across 17 countries in the region.

This includes overseeing the British Council MENA’s work in Arts, English, and education, with the aim of nurturing deeper connections, understanding, and trust between the people of the UK and the MENA region, a British Council statement said.

“I am looking forward to working with our partners in the region and the UK and supporting new collaborations as well as building upon existing connections so we can continue to make a difference in young people’s lives,” Amir said on his appointment to the new position.

Amir started his journey with the British Council as a teacher and subsequently progressed to the position of Deputy Director in British Council Syria where he effectively managed our English, Teaching and Exams activities.

He previously served as Deputy Director in Nigeria and later as Country Director in Iraq from 2014 to 2016.

During his time in Iraq, Amir led on initiatives to improve access to quality education for children impacted by conflict and fostered dialogue between diverse communities.

Amir took on the role of Country Director in Saudi Arabia and Gulf Lead from 2016 to 2019 and has been the Country Director in Pakistan since 2019 and successfully led one of British Council’s largest operations amid the challenges of COVID-19.

Iran's Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel

Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel

Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel
  • Iran has long backed the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip and rejects Israel’s right to exist
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Tehran had not been involved in the Hamas group’s weekend attack on Israel, but he hailed what he called Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.
In his first televised speech since the attack, Khamenei said “we kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime.”
“This destructive earthquake has destroyed some critical structures (in Israel) which will not be repaired easily ... The Zionist regime’s own actions are to blame for this disaster,” said Khamenei.
Iran has long backed the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip and rejects Israel’s right to exist.

Israel said earlier on Tuesday it had re-established control over the Gaza border and was planting mines where militants had toppled the barrier during their bloody weekend assault, after another night of relentless Israeli air raids on the enclave.
The United States said on Monday Iran was complicit in Hamas’ assault on Israel, though it said it had no intelligence or evidence pointing to Tehran’s direct participation.

